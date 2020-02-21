This 2019-20 NLL season there will be a brand-new season long competition among all 5 Canadian clubs. Calgary, Halifax, Saskatchewan, Toronto, and Vancouver will be competing for the inaugural Alterna Cup. This Cup was created in partnership with Alterna Bank and Alterna Savings, who put “The Good in Banking”™. Alterna Bank and Alterna Savings will be the exclusive banking partner of the NLL in Canada this season.

With the help of Alterna, we have created a one of a kind trophy that will be awarded to the winning team at the end of the 19-20 regular season. The trophy features the famed Canadian Maple Leaf as the focal point.

To capture the Cup, Canadian teams will be competing in head-to-head matchups throughout the NLL regular season. This year, Halifax, Toronto, and Vancouver will have 6 total games, while Saskatchewan and Calgary have 7 total head to head games. Since there is a difference in number of total games between all teams the standings will be based on win percentage in these head to head matchups. The League will track all team’s wins and losses, which will calculate each team’s win percentage. When a team wins a Cup matchup it will increase their overall win percentage and move them up in the standings. Since there are so few games, each matchup is very important for standings. If at the conclusion of the regular season 2 Canadian teams have the exact same Win Percentage, the winner of the Alterna Cup will be based off certain tiebreakers. The tiebreakers for the Cup are as follows and in order of how they will be implemented to determine a winner: head to head results, goal differential between the 2 teams, goal differential between the 2 teams in Alterna Cup games, NLL record, and NLL season goal differentials.

2019-20 Alterna Cup Standings:

TEAM WIN PERCENTAGE RECORD Toronto Rock 100% 1-0 Halifax Thunderbirds 50% 1-1 Calgary Roughnecks 50% 1-1 Vancouver Warriors 0% 0-1 Saskatchewan Rush

2019-20 Alterna Cup Schedule:



November 29, 2019 – Calgary Roughnecks at Vancouver Warriors

January 25, 2020 – Halifax Thunderbirds vs Calgary Roughnecks

January 31, 2020 – Halifax Thunderbirds vs Toronto Rock

February 15, 2020 – Saskatchewan Rush vs Halifax Thunderbirds

February 15, 2020 – Vancouver Warriors vs Toronto Rock

February 21, 2020 – Toronto Rock vs Halifax Thunderbirds

February 29, 2020 – Toronto Rock vs Saskatchewan Rush

March 7, 2020 – Vancouver Warriors vs Saskatchewan Rush

March 8, 2020 – Calgary Roughnecks vs Toronto Rock

March 13, 2020 – Saskatchewan Rush vs Calgary Roughnecks

March 28, 2020 – Vancouver Warriors vs Calgary Roughnecks

April 3, 2020 – Halifax Thunderbirds vs Vancouver Warriors

April 17, 2020 – Saskatchewan Rush vs Calgary Roughnecks

April 18, 2020 – Calgary Roughnecks vs Saskatchewan Rush

April 24, 2020 – Saskatchewan Rush vs Vancouver Warriors

April 25, 2020 – Toronto Rock vs Halifax Thunderbirds

As the season goes on you can follow the Alterna Cup action on B/R Live, the NLL social channels as well as NLL.com.

ALTERNA CUP TROPHY

The 2020 Alterna Cup trophy is inspired by the Canadian Maple leaf to symbolize the competition between the NLL’s five Canadian teams, Calgary, Halifax, Saskatchewan, Toronto, and Vancouver. Crafted and developed by Bennett Awards, the cup features Alterna Bank and Alterna Savings, the creator of the 2020 Alterna Cup Series.

The Alterna Cup will be on display as part of the Alterna Tailgate Tour beginning Friday, February 21 at The Lower Deck in Halifax prior to the Toronto Rock vs. Halifax Thunderbirds game. Alterna Bank and Alterna Savings will have your photo opportunities, and chance to win prizes starting at 5pm local time.

Event: Alterna Cup Tailgate Tour – Stop 1

Game: Toronto Rock vs. Halifax Thunderbirds

Date: February 21, 2020

Time: 5pm AT

Address: 1887 Upper Water St, Halifax, NS B3J 1S9, Canada

Check out a 3-d rendering of the Alterna Cup here.

About Us:

We are thrilled to be the official bank of the National Lacrosse League. Lacrosse is an action-packed game that makes for exhilarating yet affordable entertainment for the whole family. We are pleased to be bringing communities together through lacrosse and helping this important sport continue to grow. At Alterna, our proﬁts serve a purpose. And this is why we support the National Lacrosse League.

Founded in 1908, Alterna Savings is known for its high-touch service and community roots across Ontario, while Alterna Bank is a national digital bank known for its innovation; We are The Good in Banking™. We put customers before profits because we believe everyone should have a fair shot at ﬁnancial well-being. Not just a privileged few. We are also Canada’s most innovative digital bank – winning all sorts of awards and accolades for our products, services, and competitive rates. To ﬁnd out more, visit us at alternabank.ca / alterna.ca.

