National Lacrosse League and TSN Extend Partnership and Announce 2026-27 Broadcast Schedule

PHILADELPHIA (October 27, 2026) – The National Lacrosse League (NLL) and TSN, Canada’s Sports Leader, will continue their partnership for a sixth consecutive season, highlighted by the return of “NLL Friday Night on TSN” on November 27. The national game of the week schedule opens with the Saskatchewan Rush and the Oshawa FireWolves at Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa, Ontario.

The 7:30 p.m. ET matchup features a Rush team that finished third in the 2025-26 regular season and a FireWolves club backed by a passionate home crowd. The game marks the first of 18 NLL broadcasts on TSN during the NLL’s 40th anniversary season.

TSN’s opening broadcast will feature play-by-play commentator Teddy Jenner, analyst Pat Gregoire, and reporter Ashley Docking. The new season follows continued audience growth in Canada, where viewership for the 2026 NLL Finals between the Halifax Thunderbirds and Toronto Rock increased 75% year over year.

“’NLL Friday Night on TSN’ has become appointment viewing across Canada, and our growing audience shows how strongly fans are connecting with our game,” said NLL Commissioner Brett Frood. “Our 40th anniversary season is a chance to honor the history of box lacrosse while showcasing the players, teams and rivalries shaping its future. With TSN’s national reach, we look forward to bringing this story to even more Canadians.”

The reigning NLL champion Toronto Rock will make several appearances on “NLL Friday Night on TSN,” beginning December 18 when they host the Rush at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Rock will also welcome the Buffalo Bandits on February 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET for another chapter in one of the League’s fiercest rivalries.

Other schedule highlights include a December 4 matchup between the Calgary Roughnecks and Halifax Thunderbirds at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The 6:30 p.m. ET contest features a Thunderbirds team that entered the 2026 postseason as the eighth seed before advancing to the NLL Finals.

“The NLL has a passionate fanbase across the country, and we look forward to continuing the growing enthusiasm for the league among Canadian audiences,” said Shawn Redmond, Vice-President, Bell Media Sports. “As we celebrate the NLL’s 40th anniversary season, TSN’s live coverage will bring fans closer to the action and showcase the world-class talent that has defined the league for four decades.”

The complete 2026-27 broadcast schedule is available at NLL.com and TSN.ca.

About the National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League is North America’s largest professional lacrosse league and welcomed more than 1 million fans for the fourth consecutive season in 2025-26. Founded in 1986, the NLL enters its 40th anniversary season with 12 active member clubs across Canada and the United States. NLL UnBOXed™, the League’s comprehensive youth participation and grassroots initiative, will expand its reach to 60 communities across North America by 2028. For the latest NLL scores and news, visit NLL.com and follow the league on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and TikTok.

About TSN

TSN is Canada’s Sports Leader and provides world-class content across its industry-leading platforms including five national television feeds, TSN+, TSN.ca, TSN Radio stations, and the TSN app, featuring 5G capabilities. With a broad portfolio of multimedia sports assets, TSN delivers more championship events than any broadcaster in the country. The network’s deep and diverse roster of live sports programming includes NFL, CFL, NBA, FIFA World Cup™, F1®, regional broadcast rights for the Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Winnipeg Jets, PWHL, IIHF Women’s Worlds, Men’s Worlds, and World Junior Championship, Hockey Canada events, Spengler Cup, UEFA EURO 2028, MLS, Season of Champions Curling, MLB, Golf’s Majors, Grand Slam Tennis, NASCAR, NCAA March Madness, FIBA and Canada Basketball events, CHL, NLL, IndyCar Series, CEBL, Northern Super League, and more. TSN is from Bell Media, Canada’s leading media and entertainment company, with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media.