Game Highlights

Resetarits and O’Connor get hat tricks in win over NY

02.28.2020
STANDINGS

Pos Team W L

East Division
1. New England 6 3
2. Philadelphia 7 4
3. Georgia 5 4

North Division
1. Halifax 7 2
2. Toronto 6 3
3. Buffalo 6 3

West Division
1. Saskatchewan 6 2
2. Calgary 4 4
3. Colorado 5 6
See Full Standings
Feb. 23
Huddle Up: Logan Schuss & Granny Beast
Feb. 22
Dane Dobbie's OT winner over Georgia
Feb. 13
2020 Alterna Cup Trophy
TagsNew England Black Wolves, New England Black Wolves
