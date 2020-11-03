Week 16: Schedule, Game Info, How to Watch

Who's Playing, When, & Game Links: Buffalo Bandits (away) vs. Toronto Rock (home) Friday, March 13, 7:30 PM ET Watch it here. Saskatchewan Rush (away) vs. Calgary Roughnecks (home) Friday, March 13, 9:30 PM ET Watch it here. San Diego Seals (away) vs. Vancouver Warriors (home) Friday, March 13, 10:30 PM ET Watch it here. Halifax Thunderbirds (away) vs. Rochester Knighthawks (home) Saturday, March 14, 7 PM ET Watch it here. New England Black Wolves (away) vs. Buffalo Bandits (home) Saturday, March 14, 7 PM ET Watch it here. Calgary Roughnecks (away) vs. New England Black Wolves (home) Sunday, March 15, 3 PM ET Watch it here. New York Riptide (away) vs. Philadelphia Wings (home) Sunday, March 15, 7 PM ET Watch it here. How To Watch B/R Live is available at https://live.bleacherreport.com or by downloading the B/R Live app through the App Store or Google Play. This week's Game of the Week features the New England Black Wolves facing off against the Buffalo Bandits on Sunday, March 14, at 7 PM ET. The Game of the Week will be streamed across B/R Live domestically and Twitter and Facebook worldwide. More information about the Game of the Week. Alterna Cup Friday's game between the Saskatchewan Rush and the Calgary Roughnecks is part of the race for the Alterna Cup, a competition held between the League's five Canadian teams. This Cup was created in partnership with Alterna Bank and Alterna Savings, who put “The Good in Banking.”™ Learn more about the Alterna Cup. Be There Season tickets and single game tickets for all teams and games can be found at NLL.com/tickets.