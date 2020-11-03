MENU

×

CLOSE

Home
News
Schedule
Standings
Alterna Cup
Teams
Stats
Players
Alerts
About
Video
B/R Live
Shop

Media Resources

Community

Careers
Contact
×

Sign up for our Newsletter


×
Game Info

Week 16: Schedule, Game Info, How to Watch

03.11.2020 
Who's Playing, When, & Game Links:

Buffalo Bandits (away) vs. Toronto Rock (home)
Friday, March 13, 7:30 PM ET
Watch it here.

Saskatchewan Rush (away) vs. Calgary Roughnecks (home) 
Friday, March 13, 9:30 PM ET 
Watch it here.
San Diego Seals (away) vs. Vancouver Warriors (home)
Friday, March 13, 10:30 PM ET 
Watch it here.

Halifax Thunderbirds (away) vs. Rochester Knighthawks (home) 
Saturday, March 14, 7 PM ET
Watch it here.

New England Black Wolves (away) vs. Buffalo Bandits (home) 
Saturday, March 14, 7 PM ET
Watch it here.

Calgary Roughnecks (away) vs. New England Black Wolves (home) 
Sunday, March 15, 3 PM ET
Watch it here.

New York Riptide (away) vs. Philadelphia Wings (home) 
Sunday, March 15, 7 PM ET
Watch it here.


How To Watch

B/R Live is available at https://live.bleacherreport.com or by
downloading the B/R Live app through the App Store or Google Play.

This week's Game of the Week features the New England Black Wolves facing off
against the Buffalo Bandits on Sunday, March 14, at 7 PM ET. 
The Game of the Week will be streamed  across B/R Live domestically
and Twitter and Facebook worldwide. 
 
More information about the Game of the Week.


Alterna Cup

Friday's game between the Saskatchewan Rush and the Calgary Roughnecks
is part of the race for the Alterna Cup, a competition held between 
the League's five Canadian teams. This Cup was created in partnership 
with Alterna Bank and Alterna Savings, who put “The Good in Banking.”

Learn more about the Alterna Cup.

Be There 

Season tickets and single game tickets for all teams and games
can be found at NLL.com/tickets.
TagsBuffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, , New England Black Wolves, , , Rochester Knighthawks, , Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, Vancouver Warriors

STANDINGS

Pos Team W L

East Division
1. New England 8 3
2. Georgia 7 5
3. Philadelphia 8 6

North Division
1. Halifax 8 4
2. Toronto 7 4
3. Buffalo 7 4

West Division
1. Saskatchewan 7 3
2. Colorado 7 6
3. San Diego 6 6
See Full Standings
Feb. 23
Huddle Up: Logan Schuss & Granny Beast
Feb. 22
Dane Dobbie's OT winner over Georgia
Feb. 13
2020 Alterna Cup Trophy
Share
TagsBuffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, , New England Black Wolves, , , Rochester Knighthawks, , Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, Vancouver Warriors
Related Articles:
Mar. 5
The Rundown: Week 15
Mar. 4
WEEK 15: SCHEDULE, GAME INFO, HOW TO WATCH
Feb. 26
WEEK 14: SCHEDULE, GAME INFO, HOW TO WATCH
Feb. 19
WEEK 13: SCHEDULE, GAME INFO, HOW TO WATCH