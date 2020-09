Watch the First and Second Rounds Live on YouTube, Facebook

First Round

1. New York Riptide — Jeff Teat, Cornell University/Brampton Excelsiors (Forward)

2. Vancouver Warriors (from Rochester) — Reid Bowering, Drexel University/Coquitlam Jr. A (Defense)

3. Rochester Knighthawks (from Vancouver) — Ryan Smith, Robert Morris/Oakville Rock (Forward)

4. San Diego Seals — Tre Leclaire, Ohio State/New Westminster Jr. A (Forward)

5. Calgary Roughnecks — Tanner Cook, North Carolina/Whitby Jr. A (Forward)

6. Georgia Swarm (from Colorado) — Robert Hudson, Vermont/Brampton Excelsiors (Transition)

7. Saskatchewan Rush (from Philadelphia) — Marshall Powless, Six Nations Jr. A (Forward)

8. Georgia Swarm — Jeff Henrick, Ohio State/New Westminster Salmonbellies (Defense)

9. Buffalo Bandits — Brad McCulley, Robert Morris/Langley Thunder (Forward)

10. Georgia Swarm (from Toronto) — Ethan Walker, Denver/Peterborough Lakers (Forward)

11. Halifax Thunderbirds — Ethan Riggs, Burlington Jr. A (Defense)

12. Saskatchewan Rush — Connor McClelland, Marquette/Brampton Excelsiors (Defense)

13. Georgia Swarm (from New England) — Laine Hruska, Whitby Steelhawks/Saskatchewan SWAT (Goaltender)

14. Calgary Roughnecks (from Halifax) (compensatory selection for Matt Vinc) — Harrison Matsuoka, Stony Brook/Okotoks Jr. A (Transition)

15. San Diego Seals (compensatory selection for Dan Dawson) — Mac O’Keefe, Penn State/Orangeville Jr. A (Forward)

16. Philadelphia Wings (compensatory selection for Jordan Hall) — Jackson Suboch, UMass/Brooklin LC (Defense)

Second Round

17. New York Riptide — Mathieu Boissonneault, Canisius/Whitby Jr. A (Defense)

18. Colorado Mammoth (from Rochester via Toronto via Colorado via NY via New England) — Ron John, Albany/Six Nations Jr. A (Transition)

19. Buffalo Bandits (from Vancouver via Buffalo via Rochester) — Sam La Roue, New Westminster Jr. A (Forward)

20. Calgary Roughnecks (from Halifax) — Ethan Ticehurst, Towson/Coquitlam Jr. A (Transition)

21. Calgary Roughnecks — Patrick Dodds, Manhattan/Victoria Jr. A (Forward)

22. Colorado Mammoth — Brett McIntyre, UMBC/Okotoks Jr. A (Forward)

23. Buffalo Bandits (from Philadelphia) — Jordan Stouros, Limestone/Peterborough Lakers (Defense)

24. New England Black Wolves (from Georgia via New England) — Charlie Kitchen, Delaware/Toronto Beaches Jr. A (Forward)

25. New York Riptide (from Buffalo via Rochester) — Ty Thompson, Hartford/Nepean Jr. B (Forward)

26. Saskatchewan Rush (from Toronto via Georgia via Colorado) — Bobby Kidd, Young Harris/Langley Jr. A (Transition)

27. Halifax Thunderbirds — Ryan Terefenko, Ohio State (Defense)

28. Colorado Mammoth (from Rochester via Saskatchewan via Rochester) — Jordan Trottier, RIT/New Westminster Jr. A (Defense)

29. New York Riptide (from New England) — Andrew Borgatti, Wilfrid Laurier/KW Jr. A (Defense)

30. Toronto Rock (compensatory selection for Brodie Merrill) — TD Ierlan, Yale (Defense)

31. Colorado Mammoth (compensatory selection for Cory Vitarelli) — Jalen Chaster, Coquitlam Jr. A (Transition)

32. Calgary Roughnecks (compensatory selection for Riley Loewen) — Justin Geddie, Nanaimo Jr. A (Goaltender)

33. Colorado Mammoth (from New England) (compensatory selection for David Brock) — Tyler Sceviour, RIT/Rocky View Sr. B (Defense)

34. Philadelphia Wings (from Saskatchewan) (compensatory selection for Scott Campbell) — Bryan Costabile, Notre Dame/PLL Atlas (Forward)

35. Philadelphia Wings (from Saskatchewan) (compensatory selection for Brett Mydske) — Dylan Foulds, Penn State/Port Coquitlam Jr. A (Forward)

36. New York Riptide (from San Diego) (compensatory selection for Garrett Billings) — Larson Sundown, Limestone/Victoria Shamrocks (Forward)

Third Round

37. Calgary Roughnecks (from New York) — Rhys Blake, Port Coquitlam Jr. A (Defense)

38. Rochester Knighthawks — Kevin Owen Hill, Syracuse/Six Nations Jr. A (Transition)

39. Georgia Swarm (from Vancouver) — Sam Firth, Bishops/Orangeville Jr. A (Forward)

40. Colorado Mammoth (from San Diego) —

41. New England Black Wolves (from Calgary) —

42. Colorado Mammoth —

43. Saskatchewan Rush (from Philadelphia) —

44. Vancouver Warriors (from Georgia) —

45. Rochester Knighthawks (from Buffalo) —

46. Saskatchewan (from Toronto) —

47. Halifax Thunderbirds —

48. Halifax Thunderbirds (from Saskatchewan) —

49. Vancouver Warriors (from New England via Vancouver) —

50. San Diego Seals (compensatory selection for Paul Dawson) —

51. Philadelphia Wings (compensatory selection for Dylan Evans) —

52. Colorado Mammoth (compensatory selection for Ian Llord) —

Fourth Round

53. New York Riptide —

54. Rochester Knighthawks (from Rochester via Buffalo) —

55. Vancouver Warriors (from Vancouver via Georgia) —

56. San Diego Seals —

57. Vancouver Warriors (from Calgary via New England via Georgia) —

58. Colorado Mammoth —

59. Philadelphia Wings —

60. Georgia Swarm —

61. Philadelphia Wings (from Buffalo) —

62. Toronto Rock —

63. Calgary Roughnecks (from Halifax) —

64. Saskatchewan Rush —

65. New England Black Wolves —

66. Colorado Mammoth (compensatory selection for Greg Downing)

67. Toronto Rock (from New England) (compensatory selection for Kevin Buchanan)

Fifth Round

68. San Diego Seals (from New York) —

69. Vancouver Warriors (from Rochester) —

70. Vancouver Warriors —

71. San Diego Seals —

72. Calgary Roughnecks —

73. Buffalo Bandits (from Colorado) —

74. Philadelphia Wings —

75. Georgia Swarm —

76. Buffalo Bandits —

77. Toronto Rock —

78. Halifax Thunderbirds —

79. Saskatchewan Rush —

80. New England Black Wolves

Sixth Round

81. New York Riptide —

82. New York Riptide (from Rochester) —

83. Vancouver Warriors —

84. San Diego Seals —

85. Philadelphia Wings (from Calgary) —

86. Colorado Mammoth —

87. Calgary Roughnecks (from Philadelphia) —

88. Georgia Swarm —

89. Buffalo Bandits —

90. Toronto Rock —

91. Halifax Thunderbirds —

92. Saskatchewan Rush —

93. New England Black Wolves —