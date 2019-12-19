NLL Transactions

December 19, 2019
The New York Riptide have released Adam Osika from the Practice Player List. (Dec 18)
The New York Riptide have released Anthony Patterson, Zach Herreweyers, Brooker Muir and Craig Seneca from the Active Roster. (Dec 18)
The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Mike Manley and Scott Johnston on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag) (Dec 18)
The New York Riptide have signed Anthony Patterson and Brooker Muir to the Practice Player List. (Dec 18)
The New York Riptide have placed Brier Jonathan and Gowah Abrams on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List. (Dec 18)
December 14, 2019
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jeff Cornwall on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
The Saskatchewan Rush have released Jordi Jones-Smith from the Active Roster.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jordi Jones-Smith to the Practice Player List.
The Toronto Rock have placed Adam Jones on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Mitchell Gustavsen on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
December 12, 2019
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Chris O’Dougherty on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Tyson Roe on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
December 11, 2019
The New York Riptide have released Matt Kavanagh from the Inactive Roster.
The New York Riptide have released Mike Manley from the Active Roster.
The New York Riptide have signed Leland Powless to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.
The New York Riptide have signed Mike Manley to the Practice Player List.
The New York Riptide have removed the Practice Player tag on John Wagner.
The Philadelphia Wings have traded Gowah Abrams to the New York Riptide in exchange for their sixth round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft.
December 10, 2019
The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Brandon Robinson from the Active Roster.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Brandon Robinson to the Practice Player List.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Clarke Petterson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)
The New England Black Wolves have signed Jackson Nishimura to a three year agreement.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Jackson Nishimura on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Joel Tinney on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The New York Riptide have released Ryan Brown from the Inactive Roster.
The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player John Wagner on the Injured Reserve List from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Rochester Knighthawks have released Tyler Biles from the Injured Reserve List.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Tyler Biles to the Practice Player List.
The Rochester Knighthawks have released Tyler Gaulton from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have released Practice Player Adam Perroni from the Practice Player List.
The Rochester Knighthawsk have placed Practice Player Darryl Robertson to the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)
The San Diego Seals have signed Kyle Buchanan and Brodie Merrill to one year agreements.
The San Diego Seals have signed Nick Damude to a two year agreement.
The San Diego Seals have signed Austin Staats to a three year agreement.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Nik Bilic on the Injury Reserve – Season Ending List from the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Lyndon Bunio on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
December 7, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Quinn Powless on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chase Fraser on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player JP Kealey and Practice Player Emeka Okaeme on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The New England Black Wolves have placed Adam Bomberry on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Mike Byrne on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
November 29, 2019
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Chris Wardle on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
The Colorado Mammoth have released Justin Goodwin from the Practice Player List.
The Colorado Mammoth have released Carter Dickson from the Active Roster.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Carter Dickson to the Practice Player List.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Darryl Robertson to the Practice Player List.
November 27, 2019
The New England Black Wolves have signed Adam Bomberry to a four year agreement.
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Devlin Shanahan to the Practice Player List.
November 25, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have released Jerome Thompson, Matt Vangalen, Vaughn Harris, Tyler Halls, Devlin Shanahan, Emeka Okaeme from the Active Roster.
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Rhys Duch on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Reece Callies on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Calgary Roughnecks have released Landon Kells, Travis Getz, Nick Scott and Sean Tyrrell from the Active Roster.
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Landon Kells, Travis Getz, Nick Scott and Sean Tyrrell to the Practice Player List.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Jeff Wittig to a one year agreement.
The Colorado Mammoth have released Charles Claxton from the Active Roster.
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Jeff Wittig and Chris Wardle on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
The Colorado Mammoth have released Ilija Gajic, Erik Turner, Justin Goodwin and Jake McNabb from the Active Roster.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ilija Gajic and Jake McNabb to the Practice Player List.
The Georgia Swarm have released Taylor Comizio, Steven Orleman and Sergio Perkovic from the Active Roster.
The Georgia Swarm have signed Taylor Comizio, Steven Orleman and Sergio Perkovic to the Practice Player List.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Oran Horn, Kyle Staveley, Richard Lachlan, Ashton Jacobs, Graedon Cornfield, Jacob Lazore, Rowan Kelly, Brian Huyghue, Chase Martin, Clay Scanlon, Johnny Jimerson, Mike McLaughlin, Leland Powless, Chet Koneczny, Darryl Robertson, Mike Triolo from the Active Roster.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Luc VanSchepen on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Sean Young and Kyle Pereira from the Inactive List.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Clay Scanlon, Brandon Robinson and Johnny Jimerson to the Practice Player List.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Stephen Keogh on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Brayden Hill on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Chet Koneczny to the Practice Player List.
The New York Riptide have released Scott Johnston and Adam Osika from the Active Roster.
The New York Riptide have signed Scott Johnston and Adam Osika to the Practice Player List.
The New York Riptide have placed Brier Jonathan on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Eric Shewell on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Philadelphia Wings have released Daryl Waud, Austin Pifani, Kyle Marr, Matt Marinier and Chris Collins from the Active Roster.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Daryl Waud, Austin Pifani, Kyle Marr and Matt Marinier to the Practice Player List.
The Rochester Knighthawks have released Adam Perroni, Julian Garritano and Dustyn Pratt from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Adam Perroni, Julian Garritano and Dustyn to the Practice Player List.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Travis Burton on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
The Saskatchewan Rush have released Tanner Thompson and Cameron Dunkerley from the Active Roster.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Tanner Thompson and Cameron Dunkerley to the Practice Player List.
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jeff Cornwall on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Zach Gould to the Practice Player List.
The San Diego Seals have released Dennon Armstrong, Mike Schlosser, Jules Heningburg, Dylan Riley from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have released Ethan Schott from the Injured Reserve List.
The San Diego Seals have placed Casey Jackson on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have placed Oliver Bolsterli, Devyn Mayea on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have placed Garrett Epple on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The San Diego Seals have placed Evan Messenger on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
The San Diego Seals have signed Ethan Schott, Mike Schlosser and Dylan Riley to the Practice Player List.
The Toronto Rock have released Brad Lyons from the Active Roster.
The Toronto Rock have placed Reid Reinholdt on the Hold Out List.
The Toronto Rock have released Mitchell Gustavsen, Jamison Dilks, Alec Simons, and Troy Holowchuk from the Active Roster.
The Toronto Rock have released Jordan Caskenette.
The Toronto Rock have signed Mitchell Gustavsen, Jamison Dilks, Alec Simons and Troy Holowchuk to the Practice Player List.
The Toronto Rock have placed Brock Sorensen on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
The Toronto Rock have placed Aaron Forster on the Injured Reserve from the Active Roster.
The Toronto Rock have placed Ryan Conrad on the Draft List.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Erik Turner and Justin Goodwin to the Practice Player Lis.
The San Diego Seals have signed Jules Heningburg to the Practice Player List.
November 22, 2019
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Mike McLaughlin to a one year agreement.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Tristan Rai to the Practice Player List.
The New England Black Wolves have released Joel Tinney from the Active Roster.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Joel Tinney to the Practice Player List.
The New York Riptide have signed Jake Fox and John Wagner to the Practice Player List.
The New York Riptide have released Kurtis Woodland from the Inactive Roster.
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Reid Mydske to the Practice Player List.
November 21, 2019
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Dylan Malloy to a one year agreement.
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Josh Sullivan on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The New England Black Wolves have released Tristan Rai from the Active Roster.
The New York Riptide have released Jake Fox and John Wagner from the Active Roster.
The New York Riptide have placed Connor Farrell on the Draft List.
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Pat Spencer on the Draft List.
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Keegan Bell, Tyson Roe and Lyndon Bunio to the Practice Player List.
The Vancouver Warriors have released Reid Mydske from the Active Roster.
November 20, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have traded Dylan Malloy to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for a fifth round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft and a conditional selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Marcus Minichiello and Matt Vangalen to one year agreements.
The New England Black Wolves have released Bailey Brown and Mike Byrne from the Active Roster.
The New York Riptide have placed Andrew Suitor on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.
The New York Riptide have placed James Fahey on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Bailey Brown and Mike Byrne to the Practice Player List.
The Toronto Rock have released Ty Mikulik from the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Warriors have released Keegan Bell, Tyson Roe and Lyndon Bunio from the Active Roster.
November 19, 2019
The Georgia Swarm have released Tyler Ferriera, Leroy Halftown, Mikey Herring, Gunnar Schimoler and Sawyer Howell from the Active Roster.
The New England Black Wolves have traded Andrew Suitor to the New York Riptide in exchange for a conditional fourth round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Andrew Gallant on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Colton Porter on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Warriors have released Marcus Minichiello, Brent Adams, and Jon Phillips from the Active Roster.
November 18, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have released Joel Watson, Dylan Donahue, Cam Milligan, and Andrew Potter from the Active Roster.
The Georgia Swarm have placed Justin Lemcke on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
The New York Riptide have released Connor Buczek and Matthew Borges from the Inactive Roster.
The New York Riptide have placed Daylen Hill on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Justin Guterding on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have released Sean Darroch, Matt Vangalen and JP Kealey from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have released Keenan Cook, Dalton Lupul, Bryan Hancock, Kyle Dawson, Brandon Humphrey and Ryan Jones from the Active Roster.
The Saskatchewan Rush have released Zach Gould, Jordan Getz and Colin Berglof from the Active Roster.
November 15, 2019
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyson Bell to a one year agreement.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Brayden Hill on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Brian Huyghue to a one year agreement.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Andrew Suitor on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Gowah Abrams on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Turner Evans to a two year agreement.
November 14, 2019
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Brayden Hill to a two year agreement.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Kevin Buchanan to a one year agreement.
November 12, 2019
The Colorado Mammoth have released John Hofseth, Dean Fairall, Cam Wengreniuk, Liam Osborne and Steven Lee from the Active Roster.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Gates Abrams, Alec Tamas and Brad Fannell from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have released Brett Coons and Carter Badour from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Tyler Biles on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have released Russ Oakes from the Active Roster.
November 11, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Ryder Garnsey on the Draft List.
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Thomas Hoggarth and Ethan O’Connor on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Reid Acton on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dhane Smith to a three year agreement.
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Quinn Powless and Vaughn Harris to one year agreements. (Nov 9)
The Georgia Swarm have placed Jordan Gillis on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Brendan Fowler on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
The New England Black Wolves have released Braiden Davis from the Active Roster.
The New York Riptide have placed Mike Manley on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.
The New York Riptide have released Jake Froccaro, Samuel Verville, Greg Puskuldjian, Ryan Hotaling, Broedie Birkhof and Josh Becker from the Active Roster.
The Philadelphia Wings have released Vaughn Harris from the Active Roster. (Nov 7)
The San Diego Seals have released Romar Dennis, Tim Semisch and Kyle McClancy from the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Warriors have released Chase McIntyre from the Active Roster.
November 6, 2019
The Saskatchewan Rush have traded Nick Finlay to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for their third round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft.
November 5, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Steve Priolo to a two year agreement.
The New England Black Wolves have released George Downey, Brine Rice, Lauchlin Elder and Chris Young from the Active Roster.
The New York Riptide have released David Mather, Ty Thompson, Ky Tarbell, Kevin McNally, Quinn Powless, Troy Reh, Timothy Monahan, Brad McKinney and Alex Spring from the Active Roster.
The Philadelphia Wings have released Adam Osika, Austin Fusco, Dave Smith, and Jordan Krug from the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Warriors have released Brody Eastwood, Mike Donaldson, Nolan Clayton, Colton Clark and Gord Phillips from the Active Roster.
November 4, 2019
The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Leland Powless on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Eric Fannell on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Brandon Robinson on the Physically Unable to Perform List.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Greg Downing on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Jarrod Neumann on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Matt Rambo to a two year agreement.
The Toronto Rock have signed Alec Simons to a one year agreement.
The Toronto Rock have signed Sheldon Burns to a two year agreement.
November 1, 2019
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Zach Currier to a two year agreement.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Dallas Wade on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
October 31, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Josh Byrne to a one year agreement.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Dillon Ward to a four year agreement.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Frank Brown and Zac Reid on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
The Toronto Rock have signed Alec Tulett to a two year agreement.
October 30, 2019
The Georgia Swarm have placed John Sexton on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Zach Goodrich on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The New York Riptide have placed Matthew Borges on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The New York Riptide have signed Greg Puskuldjian to a one year agreement.
The Rochester Knighthawks have released Alec Simons, Bradley Voigt, Riley Campbell, Dylan Hutchison, and Logan Monroe from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Riley Hartley and Jay Thorimbert on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Zac Christianson on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
October 29, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Jerome Thompson to a one year agreement.
The New York Riptide have signed Josh Becker, James Fahey, David Mather, Kevin McNally, Timothy Monahan, Anthony Patterson, Quinn Powless, Troy Reh, Craig Seneca, Ty Thompson, Samuel Verville, and Alex Spring to one year agreements.
The New York Riptide have placed Angus Goodleaf and Matt Kavanagh on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
The New York Riptide have placed Kurtis Woodland on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The New York Riptide have released Nick Mariano from the Active Roster.
October 28, 2019
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Chet Koneczny to a one year agreement.
The New York Riptide have released Tal Bruno and Jacob Pulver from the Active Roster.
The New York Riptide have placed Dawson Theede, Connor Buczek and Mike Manley on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Gowah Abrams to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Protected Player List.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Nate Wade and Isaiah Davis-Allen to one year agreements.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Ben McIntosh to a two year agreement.
October 23, 2019
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Warren Jeffrey to a one year agreement.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Anthony Malcolm to a one year agreement.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Austin Fusco to a one year agreement.
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Luke Keenan on the Draft List.
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Ryan Dilks on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Connor Robinson to a one year agreement.
The Toronto Rock have signed Josh Jubenville to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.
October 21, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Nick Weiss to a one year agreement. The Vancouver Warriors have traded Anthony Malcolm to the New England Black Wolves for their second round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft. The Saskatchewan Rush have traded Nik Bilic to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for a second round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.
October 18, 2019
The Georgia Swarm have released Jerome Thompson from the Active Roster.
The New York Riptide have signed Alexis Buque to a two year agreement.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Holden Garlent to a one year agreement.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Anthony Malcolm on the Protected Player/Restricted Free Agent List.
October 17, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Chase Fraser to a one year agreement.
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Liam LeClair to a one year agreement.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Peter Dubenski to a one year agreement.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Matt Dziama to the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The New England Black Wolves have signed George Downey to a one year agreement.
The New York Riptide have signed Broedie Birkof to a one year agreement.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Chris Collins to a one year agreement.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Travis Cornwall to a one year agreement.
October 16, 2019
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyler Pace to a two year agreement.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Joe Resetarits to a one year agreement.
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Gowah Abrams on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have signed Romar Dennis to a one year agreement.
October 15, 2019
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Greg Harnett to a one year agreement.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Dean Fairall and Cam Wengreniuk to two year agreements.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed James Barclay to a one year agreement.
The New York Riptide have placed Jack Rowlett and Ryan Brown on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Jordan Krug and Kyle Marr to one year agreements.
The San Diego Seals have released Pat Harbeson from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have placed Adrian Sorichetti on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have placed Brendan Ranford on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster.
October 11, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Jon Harnett and Matt Gilray to one year agreements.
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Eli Salama to a two year agreement.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Zac Reid to a one year agreement.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Tanner Thompson to a one year agreement.
October 9, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Ian MacKay to a one year agreement.
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Dan Bucaro on the Draft List.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Charles Claxton to a two year agreement.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Clarke Petterson and Nonkon Thompson to one year agreements.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Jordan Durston to a two year agreement.
The San Diego Seals have signed Keenan Cook to a two year agreement.
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Logan Schuss to a one year agreement.
October 8, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Tyler Halls to a two year agreement.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Trevor Smyth and Clay Scanlan to one year agreements.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Andrew Kew and Chris Young to one year agreements.
The Philadelphia Wings have released Zac Reid and Chet Koneczny from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Ryland Rees to a two year agreement.
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Mitch Jones to a two year agreement.
October 4, 2019
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Shane Simpson to a two year agreement.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Justin Goodwin to a two year agreement.
The Georgia Swarm have signed Kason Tarbell to a two year agreement.
The Toronto Rock have signed Brandon Slade to a two year agreement.
The Toronto Rock have signed Ty Mikulik, Aaron Forster, Zach Manns, Jamison Dilks and Troy Holowchuk to one year agreements.
October 3, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Chris Cloutier to a one year agreement.
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Cordell Hastings on the Draft List.
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Cole Pickup on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The New York Riptide have placed John Ranagan on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Patrick Resch to a one year agreement.
October 2, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dylan Donahue, Devlin Shanahan and Andrew Potter to one year agreements.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Will Malcolm, Brett Craig, Jake McNabb, Dylan Kinnear, Liam Osborne, Erik Turner, Max Tuttle and John Hofseth to two year agreements.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ilija Gajic to a one year agreement.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Joel Coyle and Travis Brown on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Zac Reid, Ryan Wagner, Anthony Joaquim and Brett Hickey on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List-Season ending.
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Tyson Roe to a one year agreement.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Mason Pynn on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Mike Mallory on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Chris O’Dougherty on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Justin Salt and James Rahe on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Zack Porter on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
October 1, 2019
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Haiden Dickson to a two year agreement.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Brad Fannell to a one year agreement.
The New York Riptide have signed Alex Woodall to a one year agreement.
The New York Riptide have signed Tyson Bomberry and Jake Fox to two year agreements.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Jarrod Neumann to a one year agreement.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed David Smith, Alex Pace and Matt Marinier to one year agreements.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Cameron Dunkerley and Justin Robinson to one year agreements.
September 27, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Brent Noseworthy to a two year agreement.
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Joel Watson, Reid Acton and Chukwuemeka Okaeme to one year agreements.
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Reid Acton on the Active Roster from the Protected Player List.
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Nathaniel Kozenikov and Taylor Kauffeldt on the Physically Unable to Perform List and Draft List.
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Curtis Manning to a one year agreement.
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Travis Getz to a two year agreement.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Matt Dziama to a one year agreement.
The New York Riptide have signed Tyson Gibson to a one year agreement.
The New York Riptide have signed Brad McKinney, Daylen Hill, Matthew Borges, Jack Rowlett, Travis Longboat, John Wagner, Gale Thorpe to two year agreements.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Austin Pifani to a one year agreement.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Logan Monroe to a two year agreement.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jordan Getz to a one year agreement.
September 25, 2019
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Christian Del Bianco to a two year agreement.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Travis Brown to a one year agreement.
September 24, 2019
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Rhys Duch to a one year agreement.
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Marshal King, Landon Kells and Nick Scott to two year agreements.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Bailey Brown, Braiden Davis, Zach Goodrich and Tristan Rai to two year agreements.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Brett Coons, Cory Highfield, Dustyn Pratt, Thomas Whitty, Matt Vangalen, Sean Darroch, Tyler Biles, Brad Voigt, Carter Badour and Alec Simons totwo year agreements.
The San Diego Seals have signed Kyle Dawson, Oliver Bolsterli, Ryan Jones, Russ Oakes, Matthew Sykes, Devyn Mayea and Bryan Hancock to two year agreements.
The San Diego Seals have signed Brandon Humphrey to a one year agreement.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Zach Gould and Colin Berglof to one year agreements.
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Keegan Bell, Derek Lloyd and Gord Phillips to one year agreements.
September 21, 2019
The Georgia Swarm have signed Ryan MacSpayden, TJ Comizio, Jordan Gillis, Mikey Herring, Gunnar Schimoler to two year agreements.
The Georgia Swarm have signed Jordan Hall to a one year agreement.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Brendan Fowler to a one year agreement.
The San Diego Seals have released Marcus Holman from the Inactive Roster.
The Vancouver Warriors have released Jarrett Toll from the Active Roster.
September 18, 2019
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Marcus Minichiello to a one year agreement.
The Georgia Swarm have traded their 21st selection in the 2019 Entry Draft to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for their second round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft. (Sept 17th)
The Georgia Swarm have traded their 22nd selection in the 2019 Entry Draft to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for a second round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft. (Sept 17th)
The Georgia Swarm have traded their 54th selection in the 2019 Entry Draft to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for a fourth round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft. (Sept 17th)
September 17, 2019
The Colorado Mammoth have traded Jeremy Noble and Zack Greer to the San Diego Seals in exchange for the 26th overall selection in the 2019 Entry Draft and a conditional third round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft.
The San Diego Seals have traded Zach Miller to the Georgia Swarm in exchange for the 28th overall selection in the 2019 Entry Draft.
September 16, 2019
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Brandon Miller to a two year agreement.
The Georgia Swarm have signed Justin Lemcke to a one year agreement.
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Marcus Minichiello to a one year agreement.
September 13, 2019
The New England Black Wolves have traded Myles Jones, Ryan Fournier and the 24th overall selection in the 2019 Entry Draft to the New York Riptide in exchange for Jordan Durston.
The San Diego Seals have signed Austin Staats to a three year agreement.
September 12, 2019
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Dane Dobbie to a two year agreement.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Richard Lachlan and Graedon Cornfield to one year agreements.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Anthony Joaquim to a two year agreement.
September 7, 2019
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Johnny Jimerson and Ashton Jacobs to one year agreements.
The New England Black Wolves have signed John Lafontaine to a four year agreement.
The San Diego Seals have signed Connor Kearnan to a one year agreement.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Nick Finlay to a two year agreement.
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Riley Loewen to a three year agreement.
September 4, 2019
The New England Black Wolves have signed Ty Logan to a one year agreement.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Ryan Wagner to a two year agreement.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Zach Higgins to a one year agreement.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Austin Murphy to a one year agreement.
August 30, 2019
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Colton Clark and Chase McIntyre to one year agreements.
August 29, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Cam Milligan to a one year agreement.
The Georgia Swarm have signed Zed Williams to a one year agreement.
September 28, 2019
The Georgia Swarm have signed Sergio Perkovic to a one year agreement.
August 27, 2019
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Cole Pickup to a one year agreement.
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Mason Pynn to a one year agreement.
August 23, 2019
The San Diego Seals have signed Mike Carnegie to a one year agreement.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Ryan McLean to a two year agreement.
August 22, 2019
The Georgia Swarm have signed Miles Thompson to a two year agreement.
The Georgia Swarm have signed Sawyer Howell to a one year agreement.
August 20, 2019
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Rowan Kelly to a one year agreement.
The Toronto Rock have signed Scott Dominey to a two year agreement.
August 19, 2019
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Cory Becker to a one year agreement.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jordi Jones-Smith to a two year agreement.
The Toronto Rock have signed Adam Jay to a two year agreement.
August 16, 2019
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Stephen Keogh to a one year agreement.
The San Diego Seals have signed Wes Berg to a two year agreement.
August 14, 2019
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Chad Cummings to a two year agreement.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Jake Lazore to a two year agreement.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Kyle Staveley to a one year agreement.
The New York Riptide have signed Matt Kavanagh to a one year agreement.
The New York Riptide have signed Zach Herreweyers to a one year agreement.
The San Diego Seals have signed Graydon Bradley to a two year agreement.
The San Diego Seals have signed Evan Messenger to a one year agreement.
The Toronto Rock have signed Brad Lyons to a one year agreement.
The Toronto Rock have signed Mitchell Gustavsen to a three year agreement.
August 12, 2019
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Jesse King to a two year agreement.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Jon Lintz to a one year agreement.
The Georgia Swarm have signed Joel White to a one year agreement.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Alec Tamas to a one year agreement.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Darryl Robertson to a two year agreement.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Mike Triolo to a three year agreement.
The League has voided the Philadelphia Wings signing of Brandon Miller per Bylaw IV B 7 and is not permitted to sign the player prior to September 1st, 2019.
The New York Riptide have signed Kurtis Woodland to a one year agreement.
The San Diego Seals have signed Eli Gobrecht to a one year agreement.
The Toronto Rock have released Brandon Miller from the Retired List.
August 9, 2019
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyler Richards to a one year agreement.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Tyler Carlson to a two year agreement.
The New York Riptide have signed Brier Johnathon and Scott Johnston to one year agreements.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Phil Caputo to a two year agreement.
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Nolan Clayton to a two year agreement.
August 8, 2019
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Carter Dickson to a one year agreement.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Gates Abrams to a two year agreement.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Scott Campbell to a one year agreement.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Paul Dawson to a three year agreement.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dan Michael, Riley Campbell, Travis Burton and Tyler Gaulton to two year agreements.
August 6, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Kevin Brownell to a two year agreement.
The Georgia Swarm have signed Leroy Halftown to a one year agreement.
The Toronto Rock have signed David Brock to a two year agreement.
The Georgia Swarm have signed Steve Orleman to a two year agreement.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Jay Thorimbert and Curtis Knight to one year agreements.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dylan Evans to a two year agreement.
The San Diego Seals have signed Kyle McClancy to a one year agreement.
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Mike Donaldson to a two year agreement.
August 5, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dallas Bridle to a two year agreement.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Colton Armstrong to a three year agreement.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Chase Martin to a two year agreement.
The Toronto Rock have traded Phil Caputo to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for their second round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft.
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Brent Adams to a one year agreement.
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Zac Christianson to a two year agreement.
August 3, 2019
The San Diego Seals have signed Tim Semisch to a one year agreement.
The Toronto Rock have signed Dan Dawson to a two year agreement.
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Joel McCready, Aaron Bold, Jon Phillips and Bob Snider to one year agreements.
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Lyndon Bunio and Sam Clare to two year agreements.
August 2, 2019
The New England Black Wolves have signed Ethan Woods to a three year agreement.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Greg Downing, Lauchlin Elder, and Brine Rice to a one year agreement.
The New York Riptide have signed Nick Mariano to a one year agreement.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Ian Llord to a three year agreement.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Pat Saunders to a one year agreement.
The San Diego Seals have signed Mark Glicini and Dylan Riley to a one year agreement.
The San Diego Seals have signed Mike Schlosser to a two year agreement.
August 1, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Mitch de Snoo to a two year agreement.
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Zack Greer on the Active Roster from the Retired List.
The Colorado Mammoth have applied the Franchise Tag to Zack Greer.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Jordan Gilles to a two year agreement.
The Georgia Swarm have signed Mike Poulin to a three year agreement.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Mike Burke to a two year agreement.
The New York Riptide have signed Ky Tarbell, Dan Lomas, Jacob Pulver, and Tal Bruno to a one year agreement.
The New York Riptide have signed Angus Goodleaf to a two year agreement.
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Ryan Martel to a two year agreement.
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Sean Tyrrell to a one year agreement.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Luc Magnan to a two year agreement.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Mike Byrne to a one year agreement.
The New York Riptide have signed Cody Radziewicz, Ryan Brown, Brooker Muir, Connor Buczek, and Jake Froccaro to a one year agreement.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dylan Hutchison, JP Kealey, Adam Perroni, Craig Wende, Chris Willman, and Doug Utting to a two year agreement.
The San Diego Seals have signed Nicholas Damude, Dennon Armstrong, Pat Harbeson, Dalton Lupul, and Jules Heningburg to a two year agreement.
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Andrew Gallant and Patrick O’Meara to a two year agreement.
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Dallas Wade to a one year agreement.
July 31, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have applied the Franchise Tag to Steve Priolo.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ryan Lee to a two year agreement.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Leland Powless to a two year agreement.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Chet Koneczny to a one year agreement.
The San Diego Seals have signed Kyle Buchanan to a one year agreement.
July 30, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Matt Vinc to a three year agreement.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Warren Hill to a two year agreement.
The New England Black Wolves have released Chad Culp and Brett Bucktooth from the Retired List.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Eric Shewell and Liam Byrnes to one year agreements.
The San Diego Seals have signed Tor Reinholdt to a two year agreement.
The Toronto Rock have provided qualifying offers to Sheldon Burns and Johnny Powless.
July 29, 2019
The Georgia Swarm have signed Kevin Orleman to a one year agreement.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Ryan Benesch to a three year agreement.
July 26, 2019
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brad Self on the Retired List.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dan Lintner to a two year agreement.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Steve Fryer to a one year agreement.
July 24, 2019
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Tyler Codron to a two year agreement.
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Ian Hawksbee to a one year agreement.
July 23, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have traded Zach Higgins and their fourth round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for Doug Buchan and their second round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft.
The Colorado Mammoth have provided a qualifying offer to Dillon Ward.
July 22, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Justin Martin and Bryce Sweeting to two year agreements.
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Anthony Kalinich to a two year agreement.
The Halifax Thunderbirds have offered the Franchise Tag to player Ryan Benesch.
The New York Riptide have signed Tyler Digby to a two year agreement.
The Saskatchewan Rush have provided a qualifying offer to Ben McIntosh.
July 20, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Ethan O’Connor to a one year agreement.
The New York Riptide have signed John Ranagan to a one year agreement.
The New York Riptide have signed Jeff Cornwall to a two year agreement.
The New York Riptide have traded Jeff Cornwall to the Saskatchewan Rush in exchange for the 10th overall selection in the 2019 Entry Draft.
July 19, 2019
The New York Riptide have signed Connor Kelly, Kieran McArdle and Mike Manley to two year agreements.
The Rochester Knighthawks have provided a qualifying offer to Curtis Knight.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jeff Shattler to a two year agreement.
July 18, 2019
The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Chris Boushy to a two year agreement.
The New York Riptide have signed Dawson Theede to a two year agreement.
The San Diego Seals have signed Brandon Clelland to a two year agreement.
July 16, 2019
The Georgia Swarm have provided a qualifying offer to Miles Thompson.
The Georgia Swarm offered the Franchise Tag to player Mike Poulin. The player has rejected the Franchise Tag per Section 7.2 of the CBA.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Brett Manney to a one year agreement.
The New York Riptide have signed Dan MacRae to a two year agreement.
July 12, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have provided qualifying offers to Dhane Smith and Nick Weiss.
The Georgia Swarm have traded Joel Tinney to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for their second round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Nick Chaykowski to a two year agreement.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Colton Watkinson and Mackenzie Mitchell to two year agreements.
The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Shane Simpson to the San Diego Seals in exchange for Turner Evans.
The San Diego Seals have traded Shane Simpson, the 8th overall selection in the 2019 Entry Draft and a second round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for Wes Berg.
July 11, 2019
The Calgary Roughnecks have provided a qualifying offer to Greg Harnett.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Dave Emala and Andrew Suitor to one year agreements.
The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Brandon Goodwin to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for their third round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft.
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Mike Mallory to a two year agreement.
July 9, 2019
The following players were selected in the 2019 Expansion Draft.
Round 1
Rochester – Shawn Evans
New York – Jordan Durston
Round 2
Rochester – Holden Cattoni
New York – John Ranagan
Round 3
Rochester – Rylan Hartley
New York – Connor Kelly
Round 4
Rochester – Shane Simpson
New York – Dan MacRae
Round 5
Rochester – Curtis Knight
New York – Jeff Cornwall
Round 6
Rochester – Dan Lintner
New York – Kieran McArdle
Round 7
Rochester – Frank Brown
New York – Mike Manley
Round 8
Rochester – Matthew Bennett
New York – Dawson Theede
Round 9
Rochester – Steve Fryer
New York – Tyler Digby
Round 10
Rochester – Chris Wardle
New York – Alex Buque
Round 11
Rochester – Brandon Goodwin
New York – Jean-Luc Chetner
The Calgary Roughnecks have provided qualifying offers to Christian Del Bianco, Jesse King and Tyson Bell.
The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Chris Wardle to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for Julian Garritano and Mike Mallory.
The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Mike Mallory to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for Travis Burton and a second round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft.
The New York Riptide have traded a second round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft to the Halifax Thunderbirds in exchange to the negotiating rights for Coach Marshall Abrams.
July 24, 2019
The San Diego Seals have provided a qualifying offer to Adrian Sorichetti.
The Toronto Rock have signed Brock Sorensen and Nick Rose to two year agreements.
June 18, 2019
The New England Black Wolves have applied the Franchise Player Designation on Joe Resetarits.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Josh Currier to a two year agreement.
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Brandon Goodwin to a two year agreement.
The Vancouver Warriors have provided qualifying offers to Mitch Jones and Logan Schuss.
June 7, 2019
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Justin Salt to a two year agreement.
June 6, 2019
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Chris O’Dougherty to a two year agreement.
June 4, 2019
The New England Black Wolves have signed Reilly O’Connor to a two year agreement.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Evan Kirk to a two year agreement.
May 18, 2019
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Mike Carnegie on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
May 16, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Devlin Shanahan to a Protected Practice Player contract.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Steven Lee to a Protected Practice Player contract.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Mackenzie Mitchell to a Protected Practice Player contract.
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Jordan McBride to a two year agreement.
May 14, 2019
The Georgia Swarm have signed Steven Orleman to a Protected Practice Player contract.
The San Diego Seals have signed Graydon Bradley to a Protected Practice Player contract.
May 11, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Dallas Bridle on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Thomas Hoggarth on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
May 10, 2019
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Mike Carnegie on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Chris Corbeil and Kyle Rubisch to one year agreements.
April 28, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Thomas Hoggarth on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Dallas Bridle on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Ian Llord on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player John St. John on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The San Diego Seals have placed Connor Fields on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Jules Heningburg on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
April 26, 2019
The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Jordan Magnuson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Toronto Rock have placed Damon Edwards on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Toronto Rock have placed Brock Sorensen and Sheldon Burns on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Justin Salt on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Nate Wade on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
April 23, 2019
The New England Black Wolves have placed John Lafontaine on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Mackenzie Mitchell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
April 20, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chase Fraser on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Dallas Bridle on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Georgia Swarm have placed Mike Poulin on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Apr 13)
The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Craig Wende on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Apr 13) (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Evan Kirk on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Pete Dubenski on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed James Rahe on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Zac Christianson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
April 16, 2019
The San Diego Seals have placed Austin Staats on the Injured Reserve – Season Ending List from the Injured Reserve List. (Apr 15)
April 15, 2019
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brandon Humphrey to the Practice Player List. (Apr 14)
The Colorado Mammoth have released Matt MacGrotty from the Pratice Player List. (Apr 14)
The Colorado Mammoth have signed John St. John to the Practice Player List.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Dave Emala on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Mackenzie Mitchell on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Justin Guterding on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. (Apr 14)
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Patrick Resch on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Apr 14)
The Rochester Knighthawks have released Pat Saunders from the Inactive Roster – Short Term Hold Out List.
The San Diego Seals have released Practice Player Matt Kavanagh from the Practice Player List. (Apr 13)
The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Graydon Bradley on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have signed Joe Walters to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have signed Evan Messenger to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform List.
The Saskatchewan Rush have released Pete Dubinski from the Active Roster.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Pete Dubinski to the Practice Player List.
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Pete Dubinski on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Saskatchewan Rush have released Zach Gould from the Practice Player List.
April 12, 2019
The Calgary Roughnecks have removed the Practice Player tag on Reece Callies and have retained him on the Active Roster.
The Calgary Roughnecks have released Bob Snider from the Injured Reserve List.
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Bob Snider to the Practice Player List.
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Jesse King on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Mike Carnegie on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Sean Tyrrell on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Colorado Mammoth have released Brent Adams from the Active Roster. (Apr 11)
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brad Self on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Apr 11)
The New England Black Wolves have placed Dave Emala on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Mackenzie Mitchell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Mike Manley and Pat Saunders on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Austin Shanks and Luc Magnan on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The San Diego Seals have placed Austin Staats on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have signed Brendan Ranford to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Protected Player List.
The San Diego Seals have signed Matt Kavanagh to the Practice Player List.
The San Diego Seals have released Nick Ossello from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have signed Nick Ossello to the Practice Player List.
The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Graydon Bradley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The San Diego Seals have removed the Practice Player tag on Mike Schlosser and have retained him on the Injured Reserve List.
April 11, 2019
The San Diego Seals have removed the Practice Player tag on Garrett Epple and have retained him on the Injured Reserve List. (Apr 9)
The Toronto Rock have removed the Practice Player tag on Adam Jay and have retained him on the Active Roster.
The Toronto Rock have released Jordan Magnuson from the Active Roster.
The Toronto Rock have signed Jordan Magnuson to the Practice Player List.
The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Jordan Magnuson on the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Warriors have removed the Practice Player tag on Travis Burton and have retained him on the Hold Out List.
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Zac Christianson to the Practice Player List.
April 9, 2019
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Patrick Resch to the Practice Player List.
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Anthony Joaquim and Zac Reid to the Injured Reserve Season Ending List from the Injured Reserve List.
April 8, 2019
The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Mackenzie Mitchell to the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Apr 6)
The New England Black Wolves have placed Adam Bomberry on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Apr 6)
The San Diego Seals have placed Kyle Hartzell and Garrett McIntosh on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Garrett Epple on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Mike Schlosser on the Injured Reserve List from the Practice Player List.
The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Graydon Bradley on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
April 6, 2019
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Anthony Joaquim on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Isaiah Davis-Allen on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The San Diego Seals have signed Connor Fields to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
The San Diego Seals have placed Kyle Hartzell on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Ryan Fournier on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Mike Byrne on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
April 3, 2019
The San Diego Seals have placed Garrett McIntosh on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. (Apr 2)
The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Graydon Bradley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Apr 2)
April 2, 2019
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Ryan Wagner on the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending from the Active Roster. (Apr 1)
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Chet Koneczny on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Apr 1)
The San Diego Seals have placed Johnny Pearson on the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending from the Active Roster. (Apr 1)
The San Diego Seals have placed Paul Dawson on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. (Apr 1)
March 31, 2019
The New England Black Wolves have placed Adam Bomberry on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Mike Byrne on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Luc Magnan on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Mar 30)
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Rowan Kelly on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Mar 30)
The Toronto Rock have placed Brock Sorensen on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Mar 30)
The Toronto Rock have placed Sheldon Burns on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 30)
March 30, 2019
The New England Black Wolves have placed Ryan Fournier on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Mackenzie Mitchell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
March 29, 2019
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brandon Goodwin on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Nate Wade on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
March 28, 2019
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. (Mar 26)
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Ryan Martel on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Mar 26)
The New England Black Wolves have signed Mike Byrne to the Practice Player List. (Mar 27)
The San Diego Seals have placed Paul Dawson on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. (Mar 27)
The San Diego Seals have placed Nick Ossello on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 27)
March 26, 2019
The New England Black Wolves have released Quinn Powless from the Active Roster.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Callum Crawford on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.
March 23, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chase Fraser on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Matt Spanger on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Ryan Martel on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Cameron Simpson to the Practice Player List.
The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Scott Dominey on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Toronto Rock have placed Jordan Magnuson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
March 22, 2019
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Matt MacGrotty to the Practice Player List.
The Rochester Knighthawks have released Practice Player Greg Puskuldjian from the Practice Player List.
The Rochester Knighthawks have released Cameron Simpson from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dawson Theede on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brandon Goodwin on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Nate Wade on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
March 21, 2019
The New England Black Wolves have released Practice Player JP Kealey from the Practice Player List. (Mar 20)
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed placed Dawson Theede on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster. (Mar 20)
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Luke Van Schepen on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag) (Mar 20)
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Matthew Lee to the Practice Player List. (Mar 20)
March 18, 2019
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Josh Sullivan on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Mar 17)
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Julian Garritano on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag) (Mar 17)
The New England Black Wolves have placed Kevin Buchanan on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player JP Kealey on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Billy Dee Smith on the Retired List from the Suspended List.
March 16, 2019
The New England Black Wolves have placed Callum Crawford on the Suspended List.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Kevin Buchanan on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player JP Kealey on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The New England Black Wolves have placed John Lafontaine on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The San Diego Seals have placed Ethan Schott on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Garrett Epple on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
March 15, 2019
The Rochester Knighthawks have released Luke Van Schepen from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Mike Triolo on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Luke Van Schepen to the Practice Player List.
March 14, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Josh Medeiros to the Practice Player List.
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Matt Spanger on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Dallas Bridle on the Active roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Buffalo Bandits have removed the Practice Player tag on Jon Harnett and retained him on the Active Roster.
The Calgary Roughnecks have released Mike Carnegie from the Active Roster.
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Mike Carnegie to the Practice Player List.
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Mike Carnegie on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Bob Snider on the Injured Reserve List from the Practice Player List. (remove the Practice Player tag)
The Calgary Roughnecks have released Reece Callies from the Active Roster.
The Calgary Roughecks have signed Reece Callies to the Practice Player List.
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Reece Callies on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Stephen Keogh on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player James Barclay on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed signed Billy Dee Smith to the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Billy Dee Smith on the Suspended List.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Mike Triolo to the Practice Player List
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Travis Burton to the Hold Out List from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Vancouver Warriors have removed the Practice Player tag on Dallas Wade and have retained him on the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Warriors signed Ty Goff to the Practice Player List.
March 13, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have released Matthew Bennett from the Active Roster. (Mar 12)
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Josh Byrne on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 12)
The Calgary Roughnecks have released Practice Player Carter Dickson from the Practice Player List.
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Chris Levis to the Practice Player List.
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Chris Levis on the Retired List.
The Philadelphia Wings have released Practice Player Brayden Hill from the Practice Player List. (Mar 12)
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Chet Koneczny on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Mar 12)
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Matthew Bennett to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster. (Mar 12)
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Colton Armstrong to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster. (Mar 11)
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dawson Theede to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the the Draft List. (Mar 11)
The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Player tag on Eric Fannell and have retained him on the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 11)
The Saskatchewan Rush have released Matt MacGrotty from the Active Roster. (Mar 11)
The Toronto Rock have placed Sheldon Burns and Adam Jones on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Toronto Rock have released Scott Dominey from the Injured Reserve List.
The Toronto Rock have signed Scott Dominey to the Practice Player List.
The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Scott Dominey on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (keep Practice Player tag)
The Toronto Rock have placed Alec Tulett on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
March 11, 2019
The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Scott Campbell to the Saskatchewan Rush in exchange for their second round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft and a conditional second round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft.
The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Ian Llord to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for Rowan Kelly and their third round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft.
The Calgary Roughnecks have released Ryan Martel from the Active Roster. (Mar 9)
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Curtis Manning on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 9)
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Ryan Martel to the Practice Player List. (Mar 9)
The Colorado Mammoth have released Julian Garritano from the Active Roster. (Mar 9)
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Jeff Wittig on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List (maintain Practice Player tag). (Mar 9)
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Julian Garritano to the Practice Player List. (Mar 9)
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brad Self on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
March 8, 2019
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Zac Reid on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Frank Brown on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Player tag on Cameron Simpson and have retained him on the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Mike Manley on the Active Roster from the Active Roster Evaluation List.
The Rochester Knighthawks have released Nick Damude from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Nick Damude to the Practice Player List.
March 7, 2019
The Calgary Roughnecks have traded Chris Boushy to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for their fourth round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft.
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyson Bell on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Rochester Knighthawks have released Billy Dee Smith from the Active Roster.
The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Scott Dominey on the Injured Reserve List from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)
March 6, 2019
The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Joe Resetarits to the New England Black Wolves for their first round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft and a second round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft.
The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Paul Dawson to the San Diego Seals in exchange for their second round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft and a conditional second round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.
The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Cory Vitarelli to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for Ryan Benesch.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Cameron Simpson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The New England Black Wolves have released Adam Perroni from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have released Evan Messenger from the Practice Player List.
The San Diego Seals have released Garrett Epple from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have signed Garrett Epple to the Practice Player List.
March 5, 2019
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Austin Shanks on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Mar 4)
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed placed Practice Player Nick Damude on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag). (Mar 4)
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Cameron Simpson to the Practice Player List. (Mar 4)
The San Diego Seals have placed Zach Miller on the Injured Reserve Season Ending List from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 4)
The San Diego Seals have released Quinn MacKay from the Injured Reserve List/Roster. (Mar 4)
The Vancouver Warriors have released Dan Lomas from the Active Roster. (Mar 4)
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Reid Mydske on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 4)
March 2, 2019
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyson Bell on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Greg Harnett on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Leroy Halftown on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Georgia Swarm have placed Joel Tinney on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Cory Vitarelli on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Jake Withers on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
March 1, 2019
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Leland Powless on the Hold Out List from the Physically Unable to Preform List. (Feb 28)
The Rochester Knighthawks have released Eric Fannell and James Barclay from the Active Roster. (Feb 28)
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Luke Van Schepen and Brandon Robinson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List (remove Practice Player tag). (Feb 28)
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Eric Fannell and James Barclay to the Practice Player List. (Feb 28)
February 27, 2019
The Vancouver Warriors have traded Mackenzie Mitchell to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for their third round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.
The New England Black Wolves have released Practice Player Tal Bruno from the Practice Player List.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The New England Black Wolves have released Mackenzie Mitchell from the Active Roster.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Mackenzie Mitchell to the Practice Player List.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brody Eastwood on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
February 25, 2019
The New England Black Wolves have placed John Lafontaine on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Nik Bilic on the Active Roster from the Suspended List. (Feb 24)
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Mason Pynn on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Feb 24)
February 21, 2019
The Philadelphia Wings have released Joakim Miller from the Active Roster.
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Adam Osika on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Brayden Hill to the Practice Player List.
The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Player tag on Leland Powless. (Feb 20)
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Greg Puskuldjian to the Practice Player List. (Feb 20)
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Mike Manley to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster Evaluation Period from the Protected Player List.
The Rochester Knighthawks have released Practice Player Cody Teichroeb from the Practice Player List.
The Rochester Knighthawks have released Luke Van Schepen from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Billy Dee Smith to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.
February 17, 2019
The Georgia Swarm have placed Joel Tinney on the Physically unable to Perform List. (Feb 16)
The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player LeRoy Halftown on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Feb 16) (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Philadelphia Wings have released Brayden Hill from the Short Term Hold Out List. (Feb 16)
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brody Eastwood on the Injured Reserve List. (Feb 16)
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Logan Schuss on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. (Feb 16)
February 15, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Mitch de Snoo on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Leland Powless on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Practice Player List. (Feb 13)
February 13, 2019
The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Jules Heningburg on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have placed Garrett McIntosh on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
The San Diego Seals have released Graydon Bradley from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have removed the Practice Player tag on player Nick Ossello and Garrett Epple.
The San Diego Seals have signed Kyle Hartzell to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have signed Graydon Bradley and Evan Messenger to the Practice Player List.
February 9, 2019
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brad Self on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Jeff Wittig on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Zac Reid on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Frank Brown on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
February 8, 2019
The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Nick Ossello on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Garrett Epple on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
February 7, 2019
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Brayden Hill on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Justin Guterding to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have placed Brodie Merrill on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have placed Garrett McIntosh on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Players Nick Ossello and Jules Heningburg on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Greg Harnett on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Rowan Kelly on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Stephen Keogh on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Zac Reid on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Feb 1)
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Brayden Hill on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. (Feb 1)
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Jake Withers on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Oran Horn on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Cody Teichroeb and have placed him on the Practice Player List.
The Rochester Knighthawks have released Cam Milligan from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Quinn Powless on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Cam Milligan to the Practice Player List.
The Vancouver Warriors have released Andrew Gallant from the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Andrew Gallant to the Practice Player List.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Aaron Bold on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
January 27, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Jon Harnett on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
January 26, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Josh Byrne on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Brayden Hill on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Chet Koneczny on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Dallas Wade on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Zack Porter on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Aaron Bold on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Andrew Gallant on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Travis Burton on the Practice Player List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
January 25, 2019
The Buffalo Bandits have released Jon Harnett from the Inactive Roster.
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Jon Harnett to the Practice Player List.
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brad Self on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Jan 24)
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Rowan Kelly on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Jan 24) (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Joel McCready on the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending from the Active Roster. (Jan 24)
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Keegan Bal on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Jan 24)
The Philadelphia Wings have released Adam Osika from the Active Roster.
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Brayden Hill on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Adam Osika to the Practice Player List.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Keegan Bal on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Jean-Luc Chetner on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
January 18, 2019
The Toronto Rock have placed Alec Tulett on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Adam Jay on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Brett Hickey on the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending from the Active Roster.
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Matt Rambo on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
January 6, 2019
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Bob Snider on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Ian Llord on the Active Roster from the Suspended List. (Dec 31st)
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Brandon Robinson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Dec 31st)
The Rochester Knighthawks have released Dylan Riley from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dylan Riley to the Practice Player List.
The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Tag on player Brandon Robinson and retained him on the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have placed Garrett McIntosh on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Mike Schlosser on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals placed Garrett Billings and Graydon Bradley on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Toronto Rock have removed the Practice Player tag on Jay Thorimbert and have retained him on the Active Roster.
The Toronto Rock have released Scott Dominey from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
The Toronto Rock have signed Scott Dominey to the Practice Player List.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Joel McCready on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Dec 31 2018)
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brody Eastwood on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Dec 31 2018)
December 28, 2018
December 27, 2018
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Mike Messenger to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.
The Saskatchewan Rush have released Ryan McLean from the Active Roster.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Ryan McLean to the Practice Player List.
December 26, 2018
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyson Bell on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Carter Dickson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Isaiah Davis Allen to the Practice Player List.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Robert Church to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.
The Saskatchewan Rush have released Mason Pynn from the Active Roster.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Mason Pynn to the Practice Player List.
The San Diego Seals have released Peter Dubenski from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have signed Tyler Carlson to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have placed Zach Miller on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have placed Quinn Mackay on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
December 21, 2018
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Dhane Smith on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Dallas Bridle on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyson Bell on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Ryan Martel on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Reid Mydske on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brandon Goodwin on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Jarrett Toll on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Short Term Hold Out List.
December 18, 2018
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Bob Snider to the Practice Player List. (Dec 16)
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Liam Byrnes on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Dec 16)
The Philadelphia Wings have placed Blaze Riorden on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Dec 16)
The Toronto Rock have placed Brock Sorensen on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Jay Thorimbert on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
December 15, 2018
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Jesse King on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Carter Dickson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Zach Gould to the Practice Player List. (effective Dec 14)
The Toronto Rock have signed Jay Thorimbert to the Practice Player List.
The Vancouver Warriors have released Travis Burton from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Travis Burton to the Practice Player List.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Jarrett Toll to the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Dallas Wade on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
December 11, 2018
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Leland Powless and Brandon Robinson to the Practice Player List.
December 10, 2018
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Wes Berg and Curtis Dickson on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster.
The Calgary Roughnecks have released Adam Dickson and Sean Tyrrell from the Active Roster.
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brent Adams on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Dan Coates on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
The San Diego Seals have released Nick Tintle, Sean Mayle, Matt Landis, Eric Kratz, Jake Cook, Lauchlin Elder, Adam Will, Peter Dubenski, Zac Christianson, Tyson Roe, Eli Gobrecht and Joe Walters from the Active Roster.
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Carter Dickson to the Practice Player List.
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Curtis Manning to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Injured Reserve List.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Rowan Kelly to the Practice Player List.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Cam Milligan to the Practice Player List.
The Toronto Rock have signed AJ Kluck to the Practice Player List.
December 9, 2018
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Trevor Baptiste to a two year agreement.
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Bob Snider to a one year agreement.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Oran Horn to a two year agreement.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Matthew Hossack to a three year agreement.
The Vancouver Warriors have released Rhys Duch from the Active Roster.
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Josh Byrne, Chase Fraser, Matt Gilray, Ian MacKay, Jon Harnett, Zach Higgins and Zach Herreweyers to one year agreements.
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Thomas Hoggarth to a two year agreement.
The Buffalo Bandits have traded Mitch Jones and a conditional second round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft and a conditional second round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for Corey Small and a conditional second round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft and a conditional second round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Zach Currier, Rhys Duch and Tyler Pace to one year agreements.
The Georgia Swarm have signed Holden Cattoni to a three year agreement.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Chris Cloutier to a two year agreement.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Dylan Evans and Kyle Staveley to one year agreements.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Nick Finlay to a one year agreement.
November 27, 2018
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Matt Vinc to a three year agreement.
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Adam Dickson, Carter Dickson, Mike Carnegie, Eli Salama and Dane Dobbie to one year agreements.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Eli McLaughlin to a two year agreement.
The Georgia Swarm have signed Leo Stouros to a two year agreement.
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyson Kirkness on the Draft List.
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Greg Harnett and Chase McIntyre to one year agreemen
The New England Black Wolves have signed Seth Oakes to a one year agreement.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Alex Buque to a two year agreement.
The Philadelphia Wings have released Matt McMahon, Pat Smith, Alex Turner, and George Downey from the Active Roster.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Kiel Matisz to a four year agreement.
The Philadelphia Wings have released Michael Rexrode from the Active Roster.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Josh Currier to a one year agreement.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Zac Reid to a three year agreement.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Luke Van Schepen to a three year agreement.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dylan Riley to a two year agreement.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Angus Goodleaf to a one year agreement.
The San Diego Seals have signed Austin Staats to a one year agreement.
The San Diego Seals have signed Dan Dawson to a one year agreement.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Mark Matthews and Ryan Keenan to three year agreements.
The Toronto Rock have placed Josh Jubenville on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Warriors have released John Lintz from the Inactive Roster – Retired List.
The Vancouver Warriors have released Pat Saunders from the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Warriors have placed Chris O’Dougherty on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have released Dominique Alexander, Vinny Ricci, Tommy McKee and Cole Shafer from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have placed Nick Tintle and Connor Fields on the Physically Unable to Perform List.
The San Diego Seals have placed Austin Divitcos and Zach Bryant on the Draft List.
The San Diego Seals have placed Marcus Holman on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The San Diego Seals have placed Brendan Ranford on the Protected Player List from the Hold Out List.
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Craig England on the Injured Reserve – Season Ending List from the Injured Reserve List.
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Reid Acton on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster.
The Georgia Swarm have traded Ethan O’Connor to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for a fourth round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft and their third round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft.
The San Diego Seals have signed Peter Dubenski to a two year agreement.
The Buffalo Bandits have traded Adam Will to the San Diego Seals in exchange for a conditional sixth round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft.
The San Diego Seals have signed Eli Gobrecht to a one year agreement.
The San Diego Seals have released Kevin Cooper from the Active Roster.
The Toronto Rock have signed Josh Jubenville, Alec Tulett and Grant Scott to one year agreements.
The Georgia Swarm have signed Joel Tinney to a two year agreement.
The Toronto Rock have signed Brandon Miller to a one year agreement.
The Toronto Rock have placed Brandon Miller on the Retired List from the Active Roster.
The Georgia Swarm have signed Braden Wallace to one year agreement.
The Georgia Swarm have signed Zach Tomkinson to a two year agreement.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Chris Collins, Chet Koneczny, Joakim Miller and Patrick Smith to one year agreements.
The San Diego Seals have signed Ethan Schott to a two year agreement.
The Vancouver Warriors have signed Travis Burton, Nate Wade, Dallas Wade and Jon Phillips to one year agreements.
The Office of the Commissioner has voided 2018 Entry Draft San Diego Seals selection, Derek Lloyd per By-law II(D)(8).
The New England Black Wolves have signed CJ Fleming to a two year agreement.
The San Diego Seals have signed Casey Jackson to a two year agreement.
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dallas Bridle to a one year agreement.
The San Diego Seals have signed Rylan Hartley and Zac Christianson to two year agreements.
The Toronto Rock have signed AJ Kluck, Brad Lyons, Mitch Gustavsen and Scott Dominey to one year agreements.
The Georgia Swarm have signed Bennett Drake to a two year agreement.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Michael Rexrode, Justin Guterding, George Downey, Jacob Pulver and James Leary to one year agreements.
The San Diego Seals have signed Jake Cook to a two year agreement.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Ryan Mclean to a one year agreement.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brent Adams to a one year agreement.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Josh Toguri and Jeremy Bosher to two year agreements.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Dereck Downs to a two year agreement.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Tyler Gaulton to a one year agreement.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Kyle Killen, Julian Garritano, Dennon Armstrong, Dylan Laprade and Steven Lee to two year agreements.
The Georgia Swarm have signed Brendan Bomberry, Nolan Apers and John Sexton to two year agreements.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Ryan Fournier and Matthew Lee to two year agreements.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Josh Sullivan to a three year agreement.
The Georgia Swarm have signed Tanner Poole, Adam Wiedemann, Steven Orleman, and Leroy Halftown to two year agreements.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Ethan Woods and Jackson Nishimura to two year agreements.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Chase Martin to a one year agreement.
The Georgia Swarm have signed Bryan Cole to a three year agreement.
The Toronto Rock have signed Creighton Reid to a one year agreement.
The New England Black Wolves have signed James Fahey to a one year agreement.
The Toronto Rock have signed Kieran McArdle to a one year agreement.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brad Self to a one year agreement.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Alex Turner to a one year agreement.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Patrick Resch to a one year agreement.
The Vancouver club has signed Andrew Gallant and Richard Lachlan to one year agreements.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Taylor Stuart to a three year agreement
The Vancouver club has released Tyler Garrison and Brendan Fowler from the Inactive Roster.
The Vancouver club has signed Aaron Bold and Tyler Codron to one year agreements.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Jeff Wittig to a two year agreement.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Warren Hill to a two year agreement.
The San Diego Seals have signed Zach Miller to a two year agreement.
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Alexander Bohl to a one year agreement.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Isaiah Davis Allen and Derek Searle to one year agreements.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Frank Brown to a two year agreement.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Brandon Robinson to a two year agreement.
The Toronto Rock have signed Dan Craig to a two year agreement.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Jacob Ruest to a three year agreement.
The Georgia Swarm have signed Craig Wende to a two-year agreement.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Liam Byrnes to a one-year agreement.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Mark Vradenberg and Cam Milligan to one year agreements.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Doug Utting to a two year agreement.
The Georgia Swarm have signed Jerome Thompson to a one year agreement.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Adam Osika and Cody Radziewicz to three year agreements.
The Toronto Rock have signed Jordan Dance and Darryl Robertson to one year agreements.
August 20, 2018
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dylan Malloy to a one year agreement.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Tyler Digby to a two year agreement.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Paxton Leroux to a two year agreement.
The San Diego Seals have signed Tommy McKee to a one year agreement.
The San Diego Seals have signed Cole Shafer to a two year agreement.
The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jordi Jones-Smith to a one year agreement.
The Toronto Rock have signed Riley Hutchcraft to a two year agreement.
August 15, 2018
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Ryan Martel to a one year agreement.
The San Diego Seals have signed Vinny Ricci to a two year agreement.
August 14, 2018
The San Diego Seals have signed Dominique Alexander to a one year agreement.
The Vancouver club has signed Seth Oakes to a one year agreement.
August 13, 2018
The New England Black Wolves have traded Johnny Powless to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for a second round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft and their fourth round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft.
The Calgary Roughnecks have traded Johnny Powless to the Toronto Rock in exchange for Dan Taylor.
The Vancouver club has signed Chris O’Dougherty to a one year agreement.
August 10, 2018
The San Diego Seals have signed Johnny Pearson and Mike Schlosser to two year agreements.
August 7, 2018
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Callum Robinson to a one year agreement.
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Zack Greer on the Retired List.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Dave Emala to a one year agreement.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Matt Spanger to a two year agreement.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Mark Cockerton to a two year agreement.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Mike Burke to a two year agreement.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Jake Crans to a one year agreement.
The Toronto Rock have signed Adam Jay and Brandon Slade to one year agreements.
The Vancouver franchise have signed Cody Ward to a one year agreement.
August 5, 2018
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Tim Henderson and Matt McMahon to one year agreements.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Blaze Rioden to a two year agreement.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Martin Bowes to a three year agreement.
August 2, 2018
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brandon Humphrey and Rowan Kelly to one year agreements.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Greg Downing to a one-year agreement.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Brett Hickey to a four-year agreement.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Doug Buchan and Vaughn Harris to three-year agreements,.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Steph Charbonneau, Brayden Hill and Liam Patten to two-year agreements.
The Philadelphia Wings have signed Matt Rambo to a one year agreement.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Charles Claxton to a two year agreement.
The San Diego Seals have signed Kevin Cooper to a two-year agreement.
The Vancouver franchise has signed Brody Eastwood to a two-year agreement.
The Vancouver franchise has signed Mackenzie Mitchell, Reid Mydske and Mike Donaldson to one-year agreements.
The Vancouver franchise has traded Andrew Suitor to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for a third round selection in the 2018 Entry Draft, which is the 32nd overall selection, and their third round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft.
August 1, 2018
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Chris Boushy to a one year agreement.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Adam Perroni to a one year agreement.
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Dean Fairall and Mike Triolo to one year agreements.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Kevin Buchanan to a one year agreement.
The New England Black Wolves have signed JP Kealey to a two year agreement.
The San Diego Seals have signed Lauchlin Elder to a one year agreement.
The San Diego Seals have signed signed Marcus Holman, Garrett Epple, Matt Landis, Eric Kratz to two year agreements.
The San Diego Seals have signed Tyson Roe, Drew Belgrave, Joe Walters, Nick Ossello, Quinn Mackay and Tor Reinholdt to one year agreements.
The Vancouver club has signed Owen Baker, Jordan McBride, Colton Porter, Zack Porter, Justin Salt, Austin Jerhoff, Cody Teichroeb, Tony Tremblay to one year agreements.
The Vancouver club has signed Dan Lomas to a two year agreement.
July 31, 2018
The Saskatchewan Rush have designated Jeremy Thompson as their franchise player as per Section 7.2 of the CBA.
August 30, 2018
The New England Black Wolves have signed Adam Bomberry to a two year agreement.
The Toronto Rock have signed Adam Jones to a two year agreement.
The Calgary Roughnecks have qualified Greg Harnett as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.
The San Diego Seals have signed Kyle Buchanan to a one year agreement.
July 27, 2018
The Rochester Knighthawks have qualified Graeme Hossack as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.
July 25, 2018
July 23, 2018
The Calgary Roughnecks have traded Tyler Digby and their fourth round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft to the New England Black Wolves for a second round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft and their third round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft.
The Saskatchewan Rush have qualified Mark Matthews, Nik Bilic, Robert Church and Jeff Cornwall as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.
The Vancouver club has qualified Tyler Garrison, Logan Schuss and Justin Salt as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.
July 19, 2018
July 18, 2018
July 16, 2018
- Philadelphia – Brett Hickey
- San Diego – Turner Evans
Round 2
- Philadelphia – Kiel Matisz
- San Diego – Brett Mydske
Round 3
- Philadelphia – Jordan Hall
- San Diego – Adrian Sorichetti
Round 4
- Philadelphia – Josh Currier
- San Diego – Cam Holding
Round 5
- Philadelphia – Frank Brown
- San Diego – Bryce Sweeting to Buffalo
Round 6
- Philadelphia – Anthony Joaquim
- San Diego – Frank Scigliano
Round 7
- Philadelphia – Matt Rambo
- San Diego – Garrett McIntosh
Round 8
- Philadelphia – Vaughn Harris to Buffalo
- San Diego – Casey Jackson
Round 9
- Philadelphia – Davide DiRuscio
- San Diego – Brendan Ranford
July 2, 2018
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyler Richards to a one year agreement.
The New England Black Wolves have traded Kyle Buchanan and their third round selection, 33rd overall, in the 2018 Entry Draft to the San Diego Seals in exchange for their second round selection, 26th overall, in the 2018 Entry Draft and their third round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft.
June 29, 2018
June 11, 2018
June 2, 2018
May 26, 2018
May 17, 2018
May 15, 2018
May 13, 2018
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Brett Mydske on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt MacGrotty on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
May 12, 2018
The Georgia Swarm have placed Kiel Matisz on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Jerome Thompson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Quinn Powless on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Billy Dee Smith on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
May 10, 2018
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Quinn Powless on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (May 9)
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (May 9)
May 5, 2018
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Creighton Reid on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Mike Carnegie on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
May 5, 2018
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Quinn Powless on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
April 28, 2018
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chase Fraser on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Reid Acton on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Brett Mydske on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt MacGrotty on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Andrew Suitor on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Evan Messenger on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
April 27, 2018
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Bob Snider on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Burton on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
April 26, 2018
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt Hossack on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
April 24, 2018
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Jarrod Neumann on the Hold Out List from the Injured Reserve List. (Apr 23)
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brody Eastwood on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Apr 23)
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Stephen Keogh on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. (Apr 23)
April 21, 2018
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Mike Carnegie on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Apr 20)
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Anthony Kalinich on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Apr 20)
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Burton on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Bob Snider on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Billy Dee Smith on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Eric Shewell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Toronto Rock have placed Sheldon Burns on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Drew Belgrave on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
April 16, 2018
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player tag)
April 15, 2018
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Apr 14)
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Ryan Martel on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Apr 14) (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Richards on the Hold Out List. (Player is currently on PUP also)
The Calgary Roughnecks have released Garrett McIntosh and Creighton Reid from the Active Roster.
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Garrett McIntosh and Creighton Reid to the Practice Player List.
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Players Garrett McIntosh and Creighton Reid on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Calgary Roughnecks have removed the Practice Player tag on Ryan Martel and have retained him on the Active Roster.
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt Hossack on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Apr 14)
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Apr 14) (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Cliff Smith and Peter McFetridge on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Apr 14)
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Brendan Fowler on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster. (Apr 14)
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Players Casey Jackson, Cody Teichroeb, and Mackenzie Mitchell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Apr 14) (remove Practice Player tags)
April 14, 2018
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Stephen Keogh on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brody Eastwood on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt MacGrotty on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Adam Shute on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Dan Dawson and Tyler Carlson on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
April 13, 2018
The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Drew Belgrave on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Toronto Rock have placed Tom Schreiber on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Dan Dawson and Tyler Carlson on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt MacGrotty on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Adam Shute on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
April 12, 2018
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Joel McCready on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Apr 11)
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Seth Oakes on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Apr 11) (remove Practice Player tag)
The Vancouver Stealth have signed Mackenzie Mitchell to the Practice Player List. (Apr 11)
April 11, 2018
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Reid Acton on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Bill O’Brien on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The New England Black Wolves have placed Kevin Buchanan on the Season Ending Injured Reserve List from the Injured Reserve List. (Apr 9)
The Vancouver Stealth have released Brodie Macdonald from the Active Roster – Evaluation List. (Apr 10)
April 9, 2018
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Dan Dawson on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
April 8, 2018
The New England Black Wolves have placed Colton Watkinson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Apr 7)
The New England Black Wolves have released Matt Spanger from the Active Roster. (Apr 7)
The New England Black Wolves have removed the Practice Tag on Mark Cockerton and have retained him on the Active Roster. (Apr 7)
The New England Black Wolves have signed Matt Spanger to the Practice Player List. (Apr 7)
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Dan Dawson on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. (Apr 7)
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Apr 7) (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Toronto Rock have placed Phil Caputo on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Apr 7)
The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Drew Belgrave on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Apr 7) (maintain Practice Player tag)
April 6, 2018
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Reid Mydske on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player tag)
The Vancouver Stealth have released Cody Teichroeb from the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Stealth have signed Cody Teichroeb to the Practice Player List.
April 3, 2018
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Reid Mydske on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Apr 2)
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Cody Teichroeb on the Active Roster from the Active Roster – Evaluation List. (Apr 2)
April 2, 2018
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Craig England on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Mar 31)
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Ryan Fournier on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 31)
March 29, 2018
The New England Black Wolves have placed Kevin Buchanan on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Mar 28)
The New England Black Wolves have placed David Brock on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 28)
The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player JP Kealey on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Mar 28)
The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Mark Cockerton on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Mar 28)
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Brodie MacDonald on the Active Roster – Evaluation List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Logan Schuss on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Casey Jackson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
March 27, 2018
The New England Black Wolves have placed Colton Watkinson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The New England Black Wolves have signed Dylan Evans to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.
March 24, 2018
The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Jerome Thompson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Georgia Swarm have placed Randy Staats on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Brooker Muir on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player JP Kealey on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dylan Evans on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Rochester Knighthawks have released Dylan Evans from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Billy Dee Smith on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Tye Belanger on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Brodie MacDonald on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Casey Jackson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Logan Schuss on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
March 22, 2018
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Reid Acton on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Calgary Roughnecks have released Practice Player Steph Charbonneau from the Practice Player List.
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Steve Fryer on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brandon Humphrey on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
March 21, 2018
The New England Black Wolves have released Mark Cockerton from the Active Roster. (Mar 20)
The New England Black Wolves have placed Matt Spanger on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 20)
The New England Black Wolves have signed Mark Cockerton to the Practice Player List. (Mar 20)
The Vancouver Stealth have removed the Practice tag on James Rahe and have retained him on the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Stealth have signed Seth Oakes to the Practice Player List.
March 20, 2018
The New England Black Wolves have released Seth Oakes from the Active Roster.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Nick Chaykowsky on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player tag)
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Cody Teichroeb on the Active Roster – Evaluation List from the Physically unable to Perform List.
March 19, 2018
March 18, 2018
March 15, 2018
March 13, 2018
March 11, 2018
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Greg Harnett on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 10)
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Anthony Kalinich on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Mar 10)
The Georgia Swarm have placed Randy Staats on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Mar 4)
The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Jerome Thompson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Mar 4) (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Darryl Robertson on the Physically Unable to Perform List and have removed his Practice tag. (Mar 10)
The Toronto Rock have placed Brodie Merrill on the Active Roster from the the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 10)
The Toronto Rock have released Drew Belgrave from the Active Roster. (Mar 10)
The Toronto Rock have signed Drew Belgrave to the Practice Player List. (Mar 10)
March 9, 2018
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Tyler Richards on the Physically unable to Perform List from the Practice Player List. (Mar 8) (remove Practice Player tag)
The Calgary Roughnecks have released Anthony Kalinich from the Active Roster. (Mar 8)
The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Anthony Kalinich to the Practice Player List. (Mar 8)
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Anthony Kalinich on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Mar 8) (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brandon Humphrey to the Practice Player LIst. (Mar 8)
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Dan Coates to a three year agreement. (Mar 8)
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Frank Brown to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
March 8, 2018
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Rowan Kelly on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Mar 7)
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Ryan Lee on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Mar 7) (removed Practice Player tag)
The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Player tag on Quinn Powless and retained him on the Active Roster. (Mar 7)
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Luke Laszkiewicz to the Practice Player List. (Mar 7)
March 6, 2018
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Liam Patton on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Ryan Fournier to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Nick Chaykowsky on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Kevin Buchanan on the the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
March 3, 2018
The Colorado Mammoth have removed the Practice Player tag on Jarrod Neumann.
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Quinn Mackay on the the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Bryce Sweeting on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
The Colorado Mammoth have released Ryan Lee from the Active Roster.
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Rowan Kelly on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ryan Lee to the Practice Player List.
The Georgia Swarm have placed Kiel Matisz on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Jerome Thompson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Toronto Rock have placed Brodie Merrill on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Toronto Rock have placed Jordan Magnuson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
March 2, 2018
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Bryce Sweeting on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Quinn Mackay on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Georgia Swarm have placed Kiel Matisz on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Feb 19)
The Georgia Swarm have placed Joel White on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List. ( Feb 19)
March 1, 2018
The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Riley Hutchcraft on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Feb 28)
The Toronto Rock have placed Brandon Miller on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List. (Feb 28)
February 26, 2018
The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Dan Dawson to the Saskatchewan Rush in exchange for a second round selection in the 2018 Entry Draft and their third round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft. (Feb 25)
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Feb 25)
The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Curtis Knight on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Feb 25)
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Cody Teichroeb on the Physically Unable to Perform List. (Feb 24)
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player James Rahe on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Feb 24)
The Vancouver Stealth have signed Andrew Suitor to a three year agreement. (Feb 25)
February 22, 2018
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Jon Harnett on the Injured Reserve – Season Ending List from the Active Roster. (Feb 21)
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Peter McFetridge on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. (Feb 21)
February 21, 2018
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Bob Snider on the Practice Player List from the Injured Reserve List.
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Dane Dobbie on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.
The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Ryan Martel on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Jerome Thompson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Feb 20) (maintain Practice Player tag)
The New England Black Wolves have signed Johnny Powless to a one year agreement.
February 20, 2018
The Georgia Swarm have traded Johnny Powless to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for their second round selection in the 2018 Entry Draft and their third round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft.
The New England Black Wolves have placed Kevin Buchanan on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
February 18, 2018
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brody Eastwood and Practice Player Quinn Mackay on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Colorado Mammoth have placed Chris Wardle and Scott Carnegie on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Georgia Swarm have released Frank Brown, Jerome Thompson and Warren Hill from the Active Roster. (Feb 17)
The Georgia Swarm have placed Jordan Hall on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List. (Feb 17)
The Georgia Swarm have placed Kevin Orleman on the Active Roster from the Active Roster – Evaluation List. (Feb 17)
The Georgia Swarm have placed Chad Tutton on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve -Season ending List. (Feb 17)
The Georgia Swarm have signed Jerome Thompson and Warren Hill to the Practice Player List. (Feb 17)
February 16, 2018
The Toronto Rock have placed Brandon Miller on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Riley Hutchcraft on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Travis Cornwall on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Jon Harnett and Chris O’Dougherty on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Tyson Roe and Practice Player James Rahe on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Peter McFetridge on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
February 15, 2018
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dylan Evans on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dan Dawson on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
The Toronto Rock has placed Tom Schreiber on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Toronto Rock has placed Drew Belgrave on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
February 11, 2018
February 9, 2018
February 5, 2018
February 3, 2018
February 2, 2018
January 30, 2018
January 27, 2018
January 25, 2018
January 23, 2018
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Justin Salt on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Jan 21)
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player James Rahe on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Jan 21)
The Vancouver Stealth have removed the Practice Player tag on Cody Teichroeb and have retained him on the Active Roster.
January 21, 2018
The Rochester Knighthawks have released Eric Shewell from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Brad Gilles on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Eric Shewell to the Practice Player List.
The Rochester Knighthawks have released Mike Triolo from the Practice Player List.
January 19, 2018
January 18, 2018
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Eric Fannell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)
The Rochester Knighthawks have released Dan Lomas from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dan Lomas to the Practice Player List.
January 17, 2018
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Matthew Bennett on the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending from the Active Roster. (Jan 16)
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Mark Steenhuis on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Jan 16)
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Ryan Wagner on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Jan 16)
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Liam Patten on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Jan 16)
The Buffalo Bandits have removed the Practice Player tags on Vaughn Harris and Zac Reid and have retained the players on the Active Roster. (Jan 16)
The Buffalo Bandits have signed Zach Herreweyers and Bill O’Brien to the Practice Player List. (Jan 16)
The Buffalo Bandits have released Jonathan Newhouse, Joe Smith, Cody McMahon and Steve Hinek from the Inactive Roster. (Jan 16)
The New England Black Wolves have released Ryan Hotaling from the Inactive Roster- Injured Reserve List.
January 13, 2018
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chase Fraser on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Jan 12)
The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Vaughn Harris on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Jan 12)
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Brad Gilles on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Billy Dee Smith on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Peter McFetridge and Tye Belanger on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Travis Cornwall on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Thomas Hoggarth on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Tyson Roe and Eric Penney on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
January 12, 2018
January 9, 2018
January 8, 2018
January 6, 2018
January 4, 2018
The Toronto Rock have removed the Practice Player tag on Drew Belgrave and have retained him on the Active Roster. (Jan 3)
The Toronto Rock have placed Brandon Miller on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Jan 3)
The Toronto Rock have released Brandon Slade from the Active Roster. (Jan 3)
The Toronto Rock have signed Brandon Slade to the Practice Player List. (Jan 3)
The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Riley Hutchcraft on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Jan 3)
The Toronto Rock have placed Phil Caputo on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Jan 3)
January 3, 2018
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Logan Schuss on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. (Jan 2)
The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Cody Teichroeb on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Jan 2)
December 28, 2017
December 27, 2017
December 23, 2017
December 20, 2017
December 18, 2017
December 15, 2017
December 14, 2017
New England Black Wolves have signed Shawn Evans to a three year agreement.
December 13, 2017
Colorado Mammoth have released Nick Ossello from the Practice Player List.
Colorado Mammoth have released Brody Eastwood from the Active Roster.
Colorado Mammoth have placed Brad Self on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
Colorado Mammoth have signed Brody Eastwood to the Practice Player List.
Georgia Swarm have placed Jordan MacIntosh on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
Georgia Swarm have placed Kevin Orleman on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
Georgia Swarm have signed Chad Tutton to a three year agreement.
December 11, 2017
Calgary Roughnecks have placed Mike Carnegie on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List. (Dec 9)
Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Burton on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Dec 9)
December 7, 2017
December 6, 2017
December 5, 2017
Georgia Swarm have released Liam Byrnes from the Practice Player List.
December 4, 2017
Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dylan Evans on the Active Roster – Evaluation List from the Physically Unable to Perform List. (Dec 2)
November 29, 2017
November 27, 2017
Buffalo Bandits have signed Hunyahdengowah Abrams to the Practice Player List.
Rochester Knighthawks have released Joe Walters from the Inactive Roster.
November 24, 2017
Buffalo Bandits have released Liam Patten, Hunyahdengowah Abrams, John Rae from the Active Roster.
Buffalo Bandits have signed Zac Reid, Liam Patten to the Practice Player List.
Calgary Roughnecks have placed Mike Carnegie on the Physically Unable to Perform List.
Calgary Roughnecks have released Steph Charbonneau, Ryan Martel, Bob Snider from the Active Roster.
Calgary Roughnecks have signed Steph Charbonneau,Ryan Martel, Bob Snider to the Practice Player List.
Colorado Mammoth have released Zach Herreweyers from the Active Roster.
Colorado Mammoth have signed Tim Edwards to the Practice Player List.
Colorado Mammoth have released Jarrod Neumann from the Active Roster.
Colorado Mammoth have signed Jarrod Neumann to the Practice Player List.
Georgia Swarm have released Isaiah Davis Allen, Brayden Hill, Lauchlin Elder from the Active Roster.
Georgia Swarm have signed Isaiah Davis Allen, Brayden Hill, Lauchlin Elder to the Practice Player List.
Georgia Swarm have released Matt Kavanagh from the Inactive Roster.
Rochester Knighthawks have released Luke Laszkiewicz, Quinn Powless, Greg Longboat, Mike Triolo, Adam Perroni from the Active Roster.
Rochester Knighthawks have signed Quinn Powless, Greg Longboat, Mike Triolo, Adam Perroni to the Practice Player List.
Rochester Knighthawks have placed Sean Young on the Hold Out List.
Vancouver Stealth have released Patrick O’Meara, Cody Teichroeb,Tyson Roe, Eric Penney from the Active Roster.
Vancouver Stealth have signed Patrick O’Meara, Cody Teichroeb, Tyson Roe, Eric Penney to the Practice Player List.
November 22, 2017
November 21, 2017
November 20, 2017
November 17, 2017
November 15, 2017
November 14, 2017
November 13, 2017
November 8, 2017
November 7, 2017
November 5, 2017
November 1, 2017
October 30, 2017
October 27, 2017
October 26, 2017
October 24, 2017
October 20, 2017
Buffalo Bandits have signed Alexis Buque to a one year agreement.
Rochester Knighthawks have signed Brock Farmer to a one year agreement.
October 18, 2017
October 17, 2017
Georgia Swarm have signed Lyle Thompson to a four year agreement.
New England Black Wolves have signed Jeff Swift to a one year agreement.
Rochester Knighthawks have signed Tommy McKee to a one year agreement.
October 16, 2017
Buffalo Bandits have signed Mitch Jones to a one year agreement.
New England Black Wolves have placed Andrew Mullen on the Hold Out List
Toronto Rock have placed Jesse Gamble on the Hold Out List.
Toronto Rock have placed Zac Masson on the Inactive – Draft List.
October 13, 2017
New England Black Wolves have signed Andrew Mullen to a two year agreement.
Rochester Knighthawks have signed Greg Longboat and Logan Holmes to one year agreements.
October 12, 2017
Buffalo Bandits have signed Josh Byrne to a one year agreement.
Calgary Roughnecks have signed Holden Cattoni and Jake Cullen to one year agreements.
Saskatchewan Rush have signed Austin Murphy and Johnny Pearson to one year agreements.
New England Black Wolves have placed Chad Culp on the Retired List.
October 10, 2017
Buffalo Bandits have signed Tim Edwards to a one year agreement.
Georgia Swarm have signed Randy Staats to a three year agreement.
Saskatchewan Rush have signed Tor Reinholdt to a one year agreement.
October 9, 2017
Calgary Roughnecks have placed Cole Pickup on the Inactive Draft List.
Georgia Swarm have signed Isaiah Davis-Allen to a two year agreement.
New England Black Wolves have released Josh Hawkins from the Active Roster.
Saskatchewan Rush have signed Dan Taylor to a three year agreement.
October 5, 2017
Buffalo Bandits have signed Hunyahdengowah Abrams and Mike McNamara to one year agreements.
Calgary Roughnecks have signed Mike Carnegie, Bob Snider, Austin Jerhoff and Tyler Pace to one year agreements.
Georgia Swarm have signed Frank Brown to a two year agreement.
Georgia Swarm have signed Zed Williams and Mason Jones to two year agreements.
Georgia Swarm have signed Courtney Fleming to a one year agreement.
Rochester Knighthawks have signed Eric Fannell and Jake Withers to one year agreements.
Rochester Knighthawks have signed Austin Shanks to a one year agreement.
Saskatchewan Rush have signed Anthony Hallborg to a one year agreement.
Saskatchewan Rush have signed Matt Hossack to a one year agreement.
Toronto Rock have signed Riley Hutchcraft, Drew Belgrave and Dan Craig to one year agreements.
Vancouver Stealth have signed Eli Gobrecht to a one year agreement.
Vancouver Stealth have released Cory Conway from the Active Roster.
October 3, 2017
Buffalo Bandits have placed Dylan Molloy on the Inactive Roster – Draft List.
Buffalo Bandits have signed Tyler Albrecht to a one year agreement.
Rochester Knighthawks have signed Kessler Doolittle to a two year agreement.
Saskatchewan Rush have signed Nick Finlay, Spencer Bromley and Chris Boushy to one year agreements.
October 2, 2017
Buffalo Bandits have signed Chase Fraser and Connor Laird to one year agreements.
Calgary Roughnecks have signed Zach Currier, Cole Shafer, Liam Patten, Steph Charbonneau, Doug Gardner, Conrad Chapman, Anthony Kalinich, Mitch McDole and Ryan Martel to one year agreements.
Colorado Mammoth have signed Ryan Lee, Connor Cannizzaro, Jarrod Neumann, Rowan Kelly, Casey Rich and Brandon Humphrey to two year agreements.
Georgia Swarm have signed Johnny Powless to a one year agreement.
Georiga Swarm have signed Bennett Drake, Adam Osika and Nikolai Farrus to two year agreements.
New England Black Wolves have signed Nick Mariano to a two year agreement.
Saskatchewan Rush have signed Matt MacGrotty to a one year agreement.
September 28, 2017
Buffalo Bandits have signed Braden Wallace, Nick Weiss, Dallas Bridle and Mitchell Mackenzie to one year agreements.
Calgary Roughnecks have signed Curtis Manning to a one year agreement.
New England Black Wolves have signed Rance Vigneaux to a one year agreement.
Rochester Knighthawks have signed Adam Perroni to a one year agreement
Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jeff Cornwall to a one year agreement.
September 27, 2017
New England Black Wolves have signed Anthony Joaquim and Colton Watkinson to two year agreements.
September 25, 2017
Buffalo Bandits have signed Reid Acton to a one year agreement.
Buffalo Bandits have signed Ethan Schott, Zach Tomkinson, John Rae and Justin Pychel to one year agreements.
New England Black Wolves have signed Bill O’Brien and Dave Emala to one year agreements.
New England Black Wolves have signed JP Kealey, Cam Milligan and Larken Kemp to two year agreements.
Rochester Knighthawks have signed Trevor Stacey to a two year agreement.
Saskatchewan Rush have signed Ryan Dilks to a three year agreement.
Toronto Rock have signed Seth Laidlaw, Patrick Miles, Lyndon Bunio, Connor Cole, Shawn Lantz to one year agreements.
Vancouver Stealth have signed Anthony Malcolm to a two year agreement,
Vancouver Stealth have signed Blaze McCullough, Sam DeGroot, Eric Kratz, Ryan Fournier, Jeff Wittig and Andrew Garant to one year agreements.
Vancouver Stealth have released Tanner Theede and Tim Henderson from the Inactive Roster.
September 21, 2017
New England Black Wolves have signed Aaron Bold and Kevin Crowley to one year agreements.
Rochester Knighthawks have signed Eric Shewell to a one year agreement.
September 20, 2017
Georgia Swarm have traded the 7th overall selection in the 2017 Entry Draft to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for their first round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft.
Georgia Swarm have traded their 9th and 21st overall selections in the 2017 Entry Draft to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for their first round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft.
Georgia Swarm have traded their 15th overall selection in the 2017 Entry Draft to the Toronto Rock in exchange for their second round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft.
Georgia Swarm have traded their 20th overall selection in the 2017 Entry Draft to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for a second round selection in the 2018 Entry Draft.
September 18, 2017
Vancouver Stealth have traded Jordan Durston to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for Anthony Malcolm and the 12th overall selection in the 2017 Entry Draft.
September 13, 2017
Colorado Mammoth have signed Keegan Bal to a one year agreement.
Rochester Knighthawks have signed Billy Dee Smith to a one year agreement.
September 11, 2017
Calgary Roughnecks have signed Garrett McIntosh to a one year agreement.
Colorado Mammoth have signed Ryan Benesch to a two year agreement.
Rochester Knighthawks have signed Chase Martin to a one year agreement.
Toronto Rock have signed Michael MacDonald to a two year agreement.
Toronto Rock have signed Brandon Slade to a one year agreement.
September 7, 2017
Saskatchewan Rush have signed Adam Shute and Peter Dubenski to one year agreements.
September 5, 2017
Buffalo Bandits have signed Don Moss to a one year agreement.
Calgary Roughnecks have signed Kevin Neufeld and Vaughn Harris to one year agreements.
Vancouver Stealth have signed Brandon Goodwin to a one year agreement.
September 1, 2017
Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyson Bell to a two year agreement.
New England Black Wolves have signed Mark Cockerton to a one year agreement.
August 23, 2017
Buffalo Bandits have signed Bryce Brochu and Brodie Tutton to one year agreements.
August 21, 2017
Georgia Swarm have traded Reid Acton to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for a conditional sixth round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft.
August 18, 2017
Buffalo Bandits have placed Adam Will on the Hold Out List.
Toronto Rock have signed Kasey Beirnes and have placed him on the Retirement List.
August 17, 2017
Buffalo Bandits have signed Blaze Riorden to a one year agreement.
Toronto Rock have signed Brett Ulbikas to a one year agreement.
Vancouver Stealth have signed Brine Rice to a one year agreement.
August 14, 2017
Buffalo Bandits have signed Dhane Smith to a two year agreement.
Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyler Richards to a one year agreement.
Calgary Roughnecks have signed Chad Cummings to a two year agreement.
Colorado Mammoth have signed Jordan Gilles to a two year agreement.
Colorado Mammoth have signed Josh Sullivan to a one year agreement.
August 10, 2017
August 8, 2017
Calgary Roughnecks have signed Dan MacRae to a two year agreement.
Colorado Mammoth have signed Nick Ossello to a two year agreement.
Georgia Swarm have signed Warren Hill to a one year agreement.
Georgia Swarm have signed Kevin Orleman to a two year agreement.
Rochester Knighthawks have traded Adam Bomberry to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for Brandon Robinson and the fourteenth overall selection in the 2017 Entry Draft.
Saskatchewan Rush have signed Zak Boychuk to a one year agreement.
Toronto Rock have signed Damon Edwards to a three year agreement.
Toronto Rock have signed Sandy Chapman and Brandon Miller to one year agreements.
Toronto Rock have signed Darryl Robertson and Adam Jay to one year agreements.
Vancouver Stealth have signed Brendan Rouse to a one year agreement.
Vancouver Stealth have signed Pat Corbett to a one year agreement.
August 4, 2017
Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jeff Shattler to a two year agreement.
August 3, 2017
Colorado Mammoth have signed Steve Fryer to a one year agreement.
Colorado Mammoth have signed Nolan Clayton to a two year agreement.
New England Black Wolves have signed Josh Hawkins to a one year agreement.
Toronto Rock have signed Challen Rogers and Latrell Harris to three year agreements.
Toronto Rock have signed Phil Caputo to a two year agreement.
Vancouver Stealth have signed Zach Higgins, Casey Jackson, Eric Penney, Cliff Smith to one year agreements.
August 2, 2017
Colorado Mammoth have signed Bryce Sweeting and Colton Armstrong to two year agreements.
Colorado Mammoth have signed Quinn Mackay, Brent Adams, Justin Goodwin, Keegan Rittinger to one year agreements.
Georgia Swarm have signed Brayden Hill to a two year agreement.
Georgia Swarm have signed Liam Byrnes to a two year agreement.
New England Black Wolves have signed CJ Costable to a one year agreement.
Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dan Dawson, Jordan Dance, Mike Triolo to one year agreements.
Rochester Knighthawks have signed Luc Magnan to a two year agreement.
August 1, 2017
Buffalo Bandits have placed the Franchise tag on Ryan Benesch.
Buffalo Bandits have signed Ryan Wagner and Dave Diruscio to two year agreements.
Colorado Mammoth have traded Callum Crawford and Alexis Buque to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for Ryan Benesch and a conditional third round selection in the 2018 Entry Draft.
New England Black Wolves have traded Evan Kirk to the Saskatchewan Rush in exchange for Aaron Bold, John Lafontaine, the 8th overall selection in the 2017 Entry Draft and their second round selection in the 2018 Entry Draft.
New England Black Wolves have signed Derek Searle and Martin Bowes to one year agreements.
Rochester Knighthawks have signed Paul Dawson to a two year agreement.
Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dan Lomas to a three year agreement.
Rochester Knighthawks have signed Luke Laszkiewicz to a two year agreement.
Vancouver Stealth have signed Scott Jones, Jake Archdekin and Brandon Clelland to one year agreements.
July 31, 2017
Calgary Roughnecks have placed Karsen Leung on the Retired List.
Colorado Mammoth have signed Greg Downing and Brad Self to a one year agreement.
Georgia Swarm have signed Lauchlin Elder to a two year agreement.
New England Black Wolves have signed Garrett Thul to a one year agreement.
Saskatchewan Rush have signed Matthew Dinsdale to a one year agreement.
Saskatchewan Rush have placed the Franchise tag on Aaron Bold.
The Toronto Rock have signed Damon Edwards to a three year agreement.
The Toronto Rock have signed Sandy Chapman to a one year agreement.
Vancouver Stealth have signed Joel McCready to a two year agreement.
July 27, 2017
Georgia Swarm have signed Jesse King to a one year agreement.
July 26, 2017
July 25, 2017
Colorado Mammoth have signed Zack Greer to a two year agreement.
Saskatchewan Rush have traded Adam Jones to the Toronto Rock in exchange for their first round selection in the 2018 Entry Draft and their first round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft.
Vancouver Stealth have signed Rhys Duch to a two year agreement.
Vancouver Stealth have signed Travis Cornwall to a one year agreement.
July 24, 2017
Buffalo Bandits have signed Kevin Brownell to a two year agreement.
Buffalo Bandits have signed Craig England to a one year agreement.
New England Black Wolves have signed Ryan Hotaling to a one year agreement.
July 20, 2017
Calgary Roughnecks have signed Riley Loewen to a two year agreement.
Vancouver Stealth have signed Tye Belanger to a two year agreement.
Vancouver Stealth have signed Thomas Hoggarth to a one year agreement.
July 19, 2017
Buffalo Bandits have signed Justin Martin to a two year agreement.
Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyler Burton to a one year agreement.
New England Black Wolves have tendered a qualifying offer to Kevin Crowley.
New England Black Wolves have signed Seth Oakes and Brooker Muir to two year agreements.
Saskatchewan Rush have signed John Lafontaine to a three year agreement.
Vancouver Stealth have signed Justin Salt and Tyler Garrison to one year agreements.
July 18, 2017
Colorado Mammoth have placed John Grant on the Retired List.
Saskatchewan Rush have signed Adrian Sorichetti to a two year agreement.
Vancouver Stealth have signed Matt Beers to a two year agreement.
Vancouver Stealth have signed Peter McFetridge and Evan Messenger to one year agreements.
July 14, 2017
Calgary Roughnecks have signed Mitch Wilde to a three year agreement.
Calgary Roughnecks have tendered a qualifying offer to Dan MacRae.
July 12, 2017
Saskatchewan Rush have tendered qualifying offers to Jeff Cornwall, Ryan Dilks and Brett Mydske.
Vancouver Stealth have tendered a qualifying offer to Joel McCready.
July 11, 2017
Calgary Roughnecks have signed Creighton Reid to a one year agreement.
July 10, 2017
New England Black Wolves have signed Zac Reid and Reilly O’Connor to two year agreements.
July 7, 2017
New England Black Wolves have signed Derek Suddons to a two year agreement.
July 6, 2017
Georgia Swarm have tendered a qualifying offer to Johnny Powless.
New England Black Wolves have signed Doug Jamieson to a three year agreement.
New England Black Wolves have signed Kevin Buchanan to a one year agreement.
July 5, 2017
Buffalo Bandits have tendered qualifying offers to Dhane Smith and Steve Priolo.
Georgia Swarm have signed Alex Crepinsek to a one year agreement.
New England Black Wolves have placed Brett Bucktooth on the Retired List from the Active Roster.
May 20, 2017
Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Josh Sullivan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player NIck Ossello on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
Saskatchewan Rush have placed Chris Corbeil on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List.
Toronto Rock have placed Patrick Merrill on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
Toronto Rock have placed Bill Hostrawser on the Hold Out List – Short Term from the Active Roster.
May 17, 2017
May 13, 2017
May 6, 2017
May 5, 2017
May 3, 2017
April 29, 2017
April 28, 2017
April 26, 2017
Georgia Swarm have placed Joel White on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Leo Stouros on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
Saskatchewan Rush have placed Adam Jones on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matthew Dinsdale on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.
Toronto Rock have placed Brock Sorensen on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.
April 25, 2017
Rochester Knighthawks have released Greg Longboat from the Inactive Roster. (Apr 24)
Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Marty Hill on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
Rochester Knighthawks have placed Kyle Jackson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.
April 22, 2017
Buffalo Bandits have placed Dhane Smith on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
Buffalo Bandits have placed Alex Kedoh Hill on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Nick Ossello on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Josh Sullivan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
New England Black Wolves have placed Brett Manney on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Derek Searle on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
Rochester Knighthawks have placed Adam Bomberry on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Marty Hill on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Matt MacGrotty on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
Saskatchewan Rush have placed Marty Dinsdale on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
Toronto Rock have placed Brock Sorensen on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
Toronto Rock have placed Bradley Kri on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
April 21, 2017
Buffalo Bandits have placed Billy Dee Smith on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Injured Reserve List – First Level. (Apr 19)
Rochester Knighthawks have placed Kyle Jackson on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Dan Lomas on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice player tag)
April 18, 2017
New England Black Wolves have placed Ryan Hotaling on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Dan Ball on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
April 15, 2017
Buffalo Bandits have placed Tim Edwards on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster. (Apr 14)
Buffalo Bandits have placed Matthew Bennett on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level. (Apr 14)
Buffalo Bandits have placed Billy Dee Smith on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
Buffalo Bandits have placed Tim Edwards on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Burton on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster.
Calgary Roughnecks have placed Bob Snider on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
Colorado Mammoth have signed Nolan Clayton to the Practice Player List. (Apr 14)
Colorado Mammoth have placed Jordan Gilles on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
Colorado Mammoth have released Josh Sullivan from the Active Roster.
Rochester Knighthawks have released Dan Lomas from the Active Roster.
Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Torrey Van Every on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)
Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dan Lomas to the Practice Player List.
Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Matt Hossack on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Matt MacGrotty on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
Vancouver Stealth have placed Jon Harnett on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
Vancouver Stealth have placed Jarrett Toll on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Players Ryan Wagner and Brandon Clelland on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (maintain Practice Player tag)
Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Evan Messenger on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Apr 10) (maintain Practice Player tag)
Vancouver Stealth have placed Cory Conway on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster. (Apr 10)
April 13, 2017
Rochester Knighthawks have released released Marty Hill from the Active Roster.
Rochester Knighthawks have signed Marty Hill to the Practice Player List.
Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Quinn Powless on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player tag)
Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Luke Laskiewicz on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player tag)
Rochester Knighthawks have released Wayne Van Every from the Active Roster.
Rochester Knighthawks have signed Wayne Van Every to the Practice Player List.
Rochester Knighthawks have signed Jarrett Davis to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.
New England Black Wolves have placed Ryan Hotaling on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster. (Apr 8)
New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Dan Ball on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Apr 8) (maintain Practice Player tag)
April 12, 2017
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Alex Kedoh Hill on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Anthony Malcom on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Practice Player Adam Shute on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Brodie MacDonald on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have released Jarrett Davis from the Active Roster.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have signed Jordan Dance to a one year agreement and placed him on the Active Roster.
SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have placed Practice Player Peter Dubenski on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have placed Tyler Carlson on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
April 11, 2017
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Hold Out List from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player tag)
NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have signed Brooker Muir to the Practice Player List.
NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have placed Daryl Veltman on the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending from the Active Roster.
NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have placed Practice Player Brooker Muir on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
April 10, 2017
NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have removed the Practice Player tag on Matt Spanger and retained him on the Active Roster.
April 8, 2017
SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have placed Nik Bilic on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have placed Practice Player Matt MacGrotty on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
April 7, 2017
GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Brodie MacDonald on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Practice Player Adam Shute on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
April 6, 2017
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have released Quinn Powless from the Active Roster.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Practice Player Wayne Van Every on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player tag)
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have signed Quinn Powless to the Practice Player List.
April 4, 2017
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Justin Martin on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.
NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have placed Practice Player Dan Ball on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have placed Derek Searle on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Patrick Merrill on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.
April 3, 2017
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have removed the Practice Player tag of Marty Hill and retained him on the Active Roster.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have released Luke Laszkiewicz from the Active Roster.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have signed Luke Laszkiewicz to the Practice Player List.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Dan Dawson on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Andrew Suitor on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Suspended List/ Active Roster.
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have signed Jon Harnett to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform List.
April 1, 2017
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Practice Player Justin Martin on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Anthony Malcolm on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Blaze Riorden on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Jordan Gilles on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Nick Ossello on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have placed Tyler Carlson on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have placed Practice Player Peter Dubenski on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Patrick Merrill on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Brock Sorensen on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.
March 31, 2017
NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have placed Practice Player Dan Ball on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have placed Derek Searle on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Dan Dawson on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Practice Player Marty Hill on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have signed Tor Reinholdt to the Practice Player List.
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Matt Beers on the Active Roster from the Injured Reseve List – Second Level.
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Garrett Billings on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
March 29, 2017
CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Kellen LeClair on the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Brody Eastwood on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster. (removed Practice Player tag)
NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have placed Practice Player Matt Spanger on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have released Dan Ball from the Active Roster.
NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have signed Dan Ball to the Practice Player List.
NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have removed the Practice Player tag on Ryan Hotaling and retained him on the Active Roster.
NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have released Kyle Hartzell, Jeff Reynolds, Max Seibald, and Ned Crotty from the Inactive Roster.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Andrew Suitor on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Practice Player Luke Laszkiewicz on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player tag)
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have signed Torrey Van Every to the Practice Player List.
SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have placed Practice Player Matt MacGrotty on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have placed Ryan Keenan on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have released Brendan Fowler from the Inactive Roster.
March 28, 2017
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Brock Sorensen on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Patrick Merrill on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending.
TORONTO ROCK: have released Kieran McArdle from the Active Roster.
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Practice Player Connor Buczek on the Hold Out List. (removed Practice Player tag)
TORONTO ROCK: have signed Kieran McArdle to the Practice Player List.
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Practice Player Kieran McArdle on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
March 27, 2017
BUFFALO BANDITS: have traded Brad Self to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for Creighton Reid and their fourth round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have traded Creighton Reid to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for their second round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft and their fourth round selection in the 2017 Entry Draft.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Adam Will on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Greg Harnett on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster.
March 25, 2017
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Ryan Benesch on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Adam Will on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have placed Ryan Keenan on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have placed Practice Player Matt MacGrotty on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
March 24, 2017
BUFFALO BANDITS: have signed Bryce Brochu to the Practice Player List.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have removed the Practice Player tag on Blaze Riorden.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have released Justin Martin from the Active Roster.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have signed Justin Martin to the Practice Player List.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Andrew Watt on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have released Jon Harnett from the Active Roster.
CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Practice Player Garrett McIntosh on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
March 22, 2017
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have released John Rae from the Active Roster.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have signed Sean Young to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Practice Players Phil Caputo and Mike MacDonald on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Turner Evans on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Brock Sorensen on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending.
March 20, 2017
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Josh Currier on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Practice Player Quinn Powless on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have signed Brayden Hill to the Practice Player List.
March 19, 2017
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Bradley Kri on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.
March 18, 2017
CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Bob Snider on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster.
CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Vaughn Harris on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have placed Practice Player Ryan Hotaling on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List.
NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have placed Brett Manney on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster.
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Cliff Smith on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Practice Player Ryan Wagner on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Matt Beers and John Lintz on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster.
March 17, 2017
BUFFALO BANDITS: have released Bryce Brochu from the Active Roster.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Alex Kedoh Hill on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Practice Player Bob Snider on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player tag)
CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have released Garrett McIntosh from the Active Roster.
CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have signed Garrett McIntosh to the Practice Player List.
GEORGIA SWARM: have released Brayden Hill from the Practice Player List.
GEORGIA SWARM: have released Leo Stouros from the Active Roster.
GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Randy Staats on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
GEORGIA SWARM: have signed Leo Stouros to the Practice Player List.
March 16, 2017
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Anthony Malcolm on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Practice Player Brier Jonathan on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
GEORGIA SWARM: have released Sean Young from the Active Roster.
GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Joel White on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have signed Marty Hill to the Practice Player List.
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have released Zak Boychuk from the Practice Player List.
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have released Evan Messenger from the Active Roster.
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Logan Schuss on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have signed Evan Messenger to the Practice Player List.
March 15, 2017
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Joey Cupido on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Practice Player Liam Byrnes on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Miles Thompson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.
NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have placed Bill O’Brien on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.
NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have released Ryan Hotaling from the Active Roster.
NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have removed the Practice Player tag on player Dan Ball and retained him on the Active Roster.
NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have signed Ryan Hotaling to the Practice Player List.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Joel Matthews on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Sid Smith on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have released Josh Becker from the Practice Player List.
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Practice Player Mike MacDonald on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Bradley Kri on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
March 14, 2017
BUFFALO BANDITS: have released Practice Player Zach Tomkinson from the Active Roster.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Nick Weiss on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have placed Practice Player Matt Spanger on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have placed Practice Player Dan Ball on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List.
March 12, 2017
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Joey Cupido on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Brent Adams on the Practice Player Roster from the Active Roster.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Jeremy Noble on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have placed Shawn Evans on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have placed Practive Player Dan Ball on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Thomas Haggarth on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Logan Schuss on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
March 11, 2017
GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Miles Thompson on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Brayden Hill on the Active Roster from the Evaluation Period List.
GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Practice Player Liam Byrnes on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
GEORGIA SWARM: have released Brayden Hill from the Active Roster.
GEORGIA SWARM: have signed Brayden Hill to the Practice Player List.
GEORGIA SWARM: have released Practice Player Drew Petkoff from the Practice Player List.
March 10, 2017
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Cliff Smith on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Practice Player Evan Messenger on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have signed Zak Boychuk to the Practice Player List.
March 9, 2017
CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have released Bob Snider from the Active Roster.
CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Greg Harnett on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.
CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have signed Bob Snider to the Practice Player List.
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Kasey Beirnes on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Turner Evans on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
March 7, 2017
CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Mitche Wilde on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.
CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have released Tor Reinholdt from the Active Roster.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Zack Greer on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Zach Herreweyers on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
March 4, 2017
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Alex Kedoh Hill and Andrew Watt on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Practice Players Zack Tomkinson and Brier Jonathan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tags)
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Practice Player John Rae on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player tag)
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have released Quinn Powless from the Active Roster.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have signed Quinn Powless to the Practice Player List.
March 3, 2017
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Zack Greer on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Practice Player Bob Snider on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)
CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have released Vaughn Harris from the Active Roster.
CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have signed Vaughn Harris to the Practice Player List.
CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Mitch Wilde on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Practice Player Wayne Van Every on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Scott Campbell on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
March 2, 2017
BUFFALO BANDITS: have signed Zach Tomkinson to the Practice Player List.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have removed the Practice Player tag on Justin Martin and retained him on the Active Roster.
CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have signed Zach Higgins to the Practice Player List.
CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have removed the Practice Player tag on Garrett McIntosh and retained him on the Active Roster.
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have placed Shawn Evans on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster.
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have placed Chad Culp on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have placed Practice Player Dan Ball on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have placed Bill O’Brien on the Suspended List.
March 1, 2017
BUFFALO BANDITS: have removed the Practice Player tag on Tim Edwards and retained him on the Active Roster.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have signed Brier Jonathan to the Practice Player List.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Zack Greer on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Nick Ossello on the Practice Player List from the Suspended List.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have released Brodie Eastwood from the Active Roster.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have signed Brodie Eastwood to the Practice Player List.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Josh Sullivan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have placed Zac Reid on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have released Dan Ball from the Active Roster.
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have signed Dan Ball to the Practice Player List.
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Rhys Duch on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have released Ryan Wagner from the Active Roster.
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have signed Ryan Wagner to the Practice Player List.
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have released Justin Goodwin from the Practice Player List.
February 28, 2017
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have traded Pat Saunders to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for a second round selection in the 2017 Entry Draft.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have removed the Practice Player tag on Dan Lomas.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed John Rae on the Practice Player List from the Suspended List.
February 27, 2017
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Blaze Riorden on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster.
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have removed the Practice Player tag on Joel Coyle and retained him on the Active Roster.
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have placed Practice Player Matt Spanger on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
February 26, 2017
GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Brayden Hill on the Active Roster – Evaluation List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
February 25, 2017
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Zack Greer on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have released Josh Sullivan from the Active Roster.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Brody Eastwood on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have signed Josh Sullivan to the Practice Player List.
CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Practice Player Garrett McIntosh on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have Zac Reid on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have placed Practice Player Joel Coyle on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List.
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Rhys Duch on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Travis Cornwall on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
February 24, 2017
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have released Josh Becker from the Active Roster.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Practice Player John Rae on the Active Roster – Suspended List. (removed Practice Player tag)
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Practice Player Wayne Van Every on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have signed Josh Becker to the Practice Player List.
TORONTO ROCK: have released Steve Fryer and Mike MacDonald from the Active Roster.
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Brandon Miller on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Practice Player Reid Reinholdt on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)
TORONTO ROCK: have signed Steve Fryer and Mike MacDonald to the Practice Player List.
February 23, 2017
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have signed Brody Eastwood to the Practice Player List.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Nick Ossello on the Suspended List.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Bryce Sweeting on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have signed Rance Vigneux to the Practice Player List.
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have released Mitch McMichael from the Practice Player List.
TORONTO ROCK: have released Brodie Tutton from the Practice Player List.
February 22, 2017
BUFFALO BANDITS: have traded Mitch Wilde and a conditional second round selection in either the 2017, 2018, or 2019 Entry Draft to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for second round selection in the 2017 Entry Draft and a second round selection in the 2018 Entry Draft.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Practice Player Justin Martin on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Practice Player Bob Snider on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Keegan Bal on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have released Keegan Bal.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Zack Greer on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have signed Daryl Veltman to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.
February 20, 2017
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Ryan Benesch on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Bryce Brochu on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have placed Chad Culp on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Scott Campbell on the on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Practice Player Dan Lomas on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Practice Players Reid Reinholdt and Connor Buczek on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Stephan Leblanc and Jeff Gilbert on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Kasey Beirnes on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.
February 19, 2017
TORONTO ROCK: have released Scott Johnston.
February 18, 2017
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Mitch Wilde on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Practice Player Blaze Riorden on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Bryce Brochu on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Practice Player Justin Martin on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Practice Player Garrett McIntosh on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Zack Greer on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Keegan Bal on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have placed John Lafontaine on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have placed Practice Player Matt Hossack on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Stephan Leblanc and Jeff Gilbert on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Practice Players Connor Buczek and Reid Reinholdt on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tags)
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Cory Conway and Curtis Hodgson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Practice Player Justin Goodwin on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Brendan Fowler on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
February 17, 2017
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Mitch Wilde on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Practice Player Tim Edwards on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have signed Keegan Bal to the Practice Player List.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Mike Mallory on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Joel Matthews on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
February 16, 2017
GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Johnny Powless on the Active Roster from the Active Roster – Evaluation List.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Sid Smith on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have released John Rae and Dan Lomas from the Active Roster.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Practice Player Josh Becker and Luc Magnan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player tag)
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have signed John Rae and Dan Lomas to the Practice Player List.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have traded Stephen Keogh to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for their first round selection in the 2018 Entry Draft and their second round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft.
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Kasey Beirnes on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Practice Player Phil Caputo on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
February 14, 2017
BUFFALO BANDITS: have released Darryl Veltman from the Active Roster.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Bryce Brochu on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have placed Scott Self on the Retired List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
February 13, 2017
GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Johnny Powless on the Active Roster – Evaluation Period from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
February 12, 2017
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Jeremy Noble and Bryce Sweeting on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Players Brent Adams and Nick Ossello on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tags)
GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Randy Staats on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster.
February 10, 2017
CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Greg Harnett on the Suspended List.
CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Vaughn Harris on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Sid Smith on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Adam Bomberry on the Active Roster from the Evaluation Period List.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have released Wayne Van Every from the Active Roster.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Practice Player Quinn Powless on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player tag)
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have signed Wayne Van Every to the Practice Player List.
February 8, 2017
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Jeremy Noble and Bryce Sweeting on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Players Nick Ossello and Brent Adams on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
February 4, 2017
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Jeremy Noble and Bryce Sweeting on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Nick Ossello on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Mike Mallory on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have placed Practice Player Matt MacGrotty on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have placed Practice Player Matt Hossack on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List.
February 3, 2017
BUFFALO BANDITS: have released Craig Point from the Active Roster.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Alex Kedoh Hill on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
February 2, 2017
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have released Mitch McMichael from the Active Roster.
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have placed Practice Player Dan Ball on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have signed Mitch McMichael to the Practice Player List.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have released Tyler Ferreira from the Active Roster.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Practice Player Wayne Van Every on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have signed Josh Becker to the Practice Player List.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Cody Jamieson on on the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Cory Vitarelli on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Adam Bomberry on the Active Roster – Evaluation Period List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
February 1, 2017
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Ilija Gajic on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Nick Ossello on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Rob Marshall on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Jordan Magnuson on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
January 31, 2017
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Jeremy Noble on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve – First Level.
SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have placed John Lafontaine on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.
January 30, 2017
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Anthony Malcolm on the Injured Reserve – Second Level from the Active Roster.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Dhane Smith on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
January 28, 2017
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Ilija Gajic on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Nick Ossello on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
January 27, 2017
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Jeremy Noble on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Brent Adams on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Joel Matthews on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: Practice Player John Rae on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Practice Player tag removed)
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have released Quinn Powless from the Active Roster.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have signed Quinn Powless to the Practice Player List.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Dan Dawson on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.
SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have placed John Lafontaine on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have placed Practice Player Matt MacGrotty on the Active Roster from the Practice Player list. (maintain Practice Player tag)
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Jordan Magnuson on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Rob Marshall on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
January 26, 2017
GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Jordan MacIntosh on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Sean Young on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Practice Players Drew Petkoff and Liam Byrnes on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have released Luc Magnan from the Active Roster.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have signed Luc Magnan and placed him on the Practice Player List.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have released Practice Player Torrey Van Every.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Andrew Suitor on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have released Wayne Van Every from the Active Roster.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have removed the Practice Player tag on Dan Lomas and have retained him on the Active Roster.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Cody Jamieson on the Active Roster from the Active Roster – Evaluation List.
ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have signed Wayne Van Every to the Practice Player List.
January 25, 2017
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have placed Seth Oakes on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have placed Practice Player Matt Spanger on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have placed Derek Searle on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have placed Practice Player Dan Ball on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Curtis Hodgson on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Thomas Hoggarth on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster.
VANCOUVER STEALTH: signed Cliff Smith to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.
January 24, 2017
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Alex Kedoh Hill on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Billy Dee Smith on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Brent Adams on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Ilija Gajic on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.
January 21, 2017
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Billy Dee Smith on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Adam Will on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List- Second Level.
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Curtis Hodgson on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Practice Player Justin Goodwin on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have released Keegan Bal and Tommy McKee from the Active Roster.
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Garrett Billings and James Rahe on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
January 20, 2017
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Ilija Gajic on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Brent Adams on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have placed Seth Oakes on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have placed Practice Player Matt Spanger on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
January 19, 2017
GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Jordan MacIntosh on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.
GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Sean Young on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.
GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Practice Players Drew Petkoff and Liam Byrnes on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tags)
January 18, 2017
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Brett Hickey on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Practice Player Reid Reinholdt on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
January 17, 2017
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have released Matt Spanger from the Active Roster.
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have signed Matt Spanger to the Practice Player List.
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have removed the Practice Player tag on player Mitch McMichael.
NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have placed Brett Manney on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Practice Player Phil Caputo on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Dan Lintner on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.
January 16, 2017
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Travis Cornwall on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster.
VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Brendan Fowler on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.
January 15, 2017
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Dhane Smith on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Craig England on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
January 14, 2017
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Nick Weiss on the Injured Reserve List- Second Level from the Active Roster.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Anthony Malcolm on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Practice Player Blaze Riorden on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.
BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Justin Martin on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Brett Hickey on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Dan Lintner on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.
TORONTO ROCK: have placed Phil Caputo and Reid Reinholdt on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)