NLL Transactions

The New York Riptide have released Adam Osika from the Practice Player List. (Dec 18) The New York Riptide have released Anthony Patterson, Zach Herreweyers, Brooker Muir and Craig Seneca from the Active Roster. (Dec 18) The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Mike Manley and Scott Johnston on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag) (Dec 18) The New York Riptide have signed Anthony Patterson and Brooker Muir to the Practice Player List. (Dec 18) The New York Riptide have placed Brier Jonathan and Gowah Abrams on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List. (Dec 18)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jeff Cornwall on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. The Saskatchewan Rush have released Jordi Jones-Smith from the Active Roster. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jordi Jones-Smith to the Practice Player List. The Toronto Rock have placed Adam Jones on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Mitchell Gustavsen on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Chris O’Dougherty on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Tyson Roe on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The New York Riptide have released Matt Kavanagh from the Inactive Roster. The New York Riptide have released Mike Manley from the Active Roster. The New York Riptide have signed Leland Powless to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster. The New York Riptide have signed Mike Manley to the Practice Player List. The New York Riptide have removed the Practice Player tag on John Wagner. The Philadelphia Wings have traded Gowah Abrams to the New York Riptide in exchange for their sixth round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Brandon Robinson from the Active Roster. The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Brandon Robinson to the Practice Player List. The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Clarke Petterson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag) The New England Black Wolves have signed Jackson Nishimura to a three year agreement. The New England Black Wolves have placed Jackson Nishimura on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Joel Tinney on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The New York Riptide have released Ryan Brown from the Inactive Roster. The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player John Wagner on the Injured Reserve List from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Rochester Knighthawks have released Tyler Biles from the Injured Reserve List. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Tyler Biles to the Practice Player List. The Rochester Knighthawks have released Tyler Gaulton from the Active Roster. The Rochester Knighthawks have released Practice Player Adam Perroni from the Practice Player List. The Rochester Knighthawsk have placed Practice Player Darryl Robertson to the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag) The San Diego Seals have signed Kyle Buchanan and Brodie Merrill to one year agreements. The San Diego Seals have signed Nick Damude to a two year agreement. The San Diego Seals have signed Austin Staats to a three year agreement. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Nik Bilic on the Injury Reserve – Season Ending List from the Active Roster. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Lyndon Bunio on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Quinn Powless on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chase Fraser on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster. The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player JP Kealey and Practice Player Emeka Okaeme on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The New England Black Wolves have placed Adam Bomberry on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Mike Byrne on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Chris Wardle on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List. The Colorado Mammoth have released Justin Goodwin from the Practice Player List. The Colorado Mammoth have released Carter Dickson from the Active Roster. The Colorado Mammoth have signed Carter Dickson to the Practice Player List. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Darryl Robertson to the Practice Player List.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Adam Bomberry to a four year agreement. The Buffalo Bandits have signed Devlin Shanahan to the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have released Jerome Thompson, Matt Vangalen, Vaughn Harris, Tyler Halls, Devlin Shanahan, Emeka Okaeme from the Active Roster. The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Rhys Duch on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Reece Callies on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Landon Kells, Travis Getz, Nick Scott and Sean Tyrrell from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Landon Kells, Travis Getz, Nick Scott and Sean Tyrrell to the Practice Player List. The Colorado Mammoth have signed Jeff Wittig to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Charles Claxton from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Jeff Wittig and Chris Wardle on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Ilija Gajic, Erik Turner, Justin Goodwin and Jake McNabb from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ilija Gajic and Jake McNabb to the Practice Player List. The Georgia Swarm have released Taylor Comizio, Steven Orleman and Sergio Perkovic from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Taylor Comizio, Steven Orleman and Sergio Perkovic to the Practice Player List. The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Oran Horn, Kyle Staveley, Richard Lachlan, Ashton Jacobs, Graedon Cornfield, Jacob Lazore, Rowan Kelly, Brian Huyghue, Chase Martin, Clay Scanlon, Johnny Jimerson, Mike McLaughlin, Leland Powless, Chet Koneczny, Darryl Robertson, Mike Triolo from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Luc VanSchepen on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Sean Young and Kyle Pereira from the Inactive List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Clay Scanlon, Brandon Robinson and Johnny Jimerson to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Stephen Keogh on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Brayden Hill on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Chet Koneczny to the Practice Player List. The New York Riptide have released Scott Johnston and Adam Osika from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have signed Scott Johnston and Adam Osika to the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have placed Brier Jonathan on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster. The Philadelphia Wings have placed Eric Shewell on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Daryl Waud, Austin Pifani, Kyle Marr, Matt Marinier and Chris Collins from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Daryl Waud, Austin Pifani, Kyle Marr and Matt Marinier to the Practice Player List. The Rochester Knighthawks have released Adam Perroni, Julian Garritano and Dustyn Pratt from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Adam Perroni, Julian Garritano and Dustyn to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Travis Burton on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster. The Saskatchewan Rush have released Tanner Thompson and Cameron Dunkerley from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Tanner Thompson and Cameron Dunkerley to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jeff Cornwall on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Zach Gould to the Practice Player List. The San Diego Seals have released Dennon Armstrong, Mike Schlosser, Jules Heningburg, Dylan Riley from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Ethan Schott from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Casey Jackson on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Oliver Bolsterli, Devyn Mayea on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Garrett Epple on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Evan Messenger on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Ethan Schott, Mike Schlosser and Dylan Riley to the Practice Player List. The Toronto Rock have released Brad Lyons from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Reid Reinholdt on the Hold Out List.

The Toronto Rock have released Mitchell Gustavsen, Jamison Dilks, Alec Simons, and Troy Holowchuk from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have released Jordan Caskenette.

The Toronto Rock have signed Mitchell Gustavsen, Jamison Dilks, Alec Simons and Troy Holowchuk to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Brock Sorensen on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Aaron Forster on the Injured Reserve from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Ryan Conrad on the Draft List. The Colorado Mammoth have signed Erik Turner and Justin Goodwin to the Practice Player Lis. The San Diego Seals have signed Jules Heningburg to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Mike McLaughlin to a one year agreement. The New England Black Wolves have signed Tristan Rai to the Practice Player List.

The New England Black Wolves have released Joel Tinney from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Joel Tinney to the Practice Player List. The New York Riptide have signed Jake Fox and John Wagner to the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have released Kurtis Woodland from the Inactive Roster. The Vancouver Warriors have signed Reid Mydske to the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Dylan Malloy to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Josh Sullivan on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The New England Black Wolves have released Tristan Rai from the Active Roster. The New York Riptide have released Jake Fox and John Wagner from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Connor Farrell on the Draft List. The Philadelphia Wings have placed Pat Spencer on the Draft List. The Vancouver Warriors have signed Keegan Bell, Tyson Roe and Lyndon Bunio to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Reid Mydske from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have traded Dylan Malloy to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for a fifth round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft and a conditional selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Marcus Minichiello and Matt Vangalen to one year agreements. The New England Black Wolves have released Bailey Brown and Mike Byrne from the Active Roster. The New York Riptide have placed Andrew Suitor on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The New York Riptide have placed James Fahey on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The New England Black Wolves have signed Bailey Brown and Mike Byrne to the Practice Player List. The Toronto Rock have released Ty Mikulik from the Active Roster. The Vancouver Warriors have released Keegan Bell, Tyson Roe and Lyndon Bunio from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have released Tyler Ferriera, Leroy Halftown, Mikey Herring, Gunnar Schimoler and Sawyer Howell from the Active Roster. The New England Black Wolves have traded Andrew Suitor to the New York Riptide in exchange for a conditional fourth round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Andrew Gallant on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Colton Porter on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Marcus Minichiello, Brent Adams, and Jon Phillips from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have released Joel Watson, Dylan Donahue, Cam Milligan, and Andrew Potter from the Active Roster. The Georgia Swarm have placed Justin Lemcke on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster. The New York Riptide have released Connor Buczek and Matthew Borges from the Inactive Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Daylen Hill on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster. The Philadelphia Wings have placed Justin Guterding on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster. The Rochester Knighthawks have released Sean Darroch, Matt Vangalen and JP Kealey from the Active Roster. The San Diego Seals have released Keenan Cook, Dalton Lupul, Bryan Hancock, Kyle Dawson, Brandon Humphrey and Ryan Jones from the Active Roster. The Saskatchewan Rush have released Zach Gould, Jordan Getz and Colin Berglof from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyson Bell to a one year agreement. The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Brayden Hill on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Brian Huyghue to a one year agreement. The New England Black Wolves have placed Andrew Suitor on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster. The Philadelphia Wings have placed Gowah Abrams on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Turner Evans to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Brayden Hill to a two year agreement. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Kevin Buchanan to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have released John Hofseth, Dean Fairall, Cam Wengreniuk, Liam Osborne and Steven Lee from the Active Roster. The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Gates Abrams, Alec Tamas and Brad Fannell from the Active Roster. The Rochester Knighthawks have released Brett Coons and Carter Badour from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Tyler Biles on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The San Diego Seals have released Russ Oakes from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Ryder Garnsey on the Draft List. The Buffalo Bandits have placed Thomas Hoggarth and Ethan O’Connor on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Reid Acton on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dhane Smith to a three year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Quinn Powless and Vaughn Harris to one year agreements. (Nov 9) The Georgia Swarm have placed Jordan Gillis on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster. The New England Black Wolves have placed Brendan Fowler on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have released Braiden Davis from the Active Roster. The New York Riptide have placed Mike Manley on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The New York Riptide have released Jake Froccaro, Samuel Verville, Greg Puskuldjian, Ryan Hotaling, Broedie Birkhof and Josh Becker from the Active Roster. The Philadelphia Wings have released Vaughn Harris from the Active Roster. (Nov 7) The San Diego Seals have released Romar Dennis, Tim Semisch and Kyle McClancy from the Active Roster. The Vancouver Warriors have released Chase McIntyre from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have traded Nick Finlay to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for their third round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Steve Priolo to a two year agreement. The New England Black Wolves have released George Downey, Brine Rice, Lauchlin Elder and Chris Young from the Active Roster. The New York Riptide have released David Mather, Ty Thompson, Ky Tarbell, Kevin McNally, Quinn Powless, Troy Reh, Timothy Monahan, Brad McKinney and Alex Spring from the Active Roster. The Philadelphia Wings have released Adam Osika, Austin Fusco, Dave Smith, and Jordan Krug from the Active Roster. The Vancouver Warriors have released Brody Eastwood, Mike Donaldson, Nolan Clayton, Colton Clark and Gord Phillips from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Leland Powless on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Eric Fannell on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Brandon Robinson on the Physically Unable to Perform List. The New England Black Wolves have placed Greg Downing on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Jarrod Neumann on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Matt Rambo to a two year agreement. The Toronto Rock have signed Alec Simons to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Sheldon Burns to a two year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Zach Currier to a two year agreement. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Dallas Wade on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Josh Byrne to a one year agreement. The Colorado Mammoth have signed Dillon Ward to a four year agreement. The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Frank Brown and Zac Reid on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have signed Alec Tulett to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have placed John Sexton on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster. The New England Black Wolves have placed Zach Goodrich on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster. The New York Riptide have placed Matthew Borges on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have signed Greg Puskuldjian to a one year agreement. The Rochester Knighthawks have released Alec Simons, Bradley Voigt, Riley Campbell, Dylan Hutchison, and Logan Monroe from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Riley Hartley and Jay Thorimbert on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Zac Christianson on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Jerome Thompson to a one year agreement. The New York Riptide have signed Josh Becker, James Fahey, David Mather, Kevin McNally, Timothy Monahan, Anthony Patterson, Quinn Powless, Troy Reh, Craig Seneca, Ty Thompson, Samuel Verville, and Alex Spring to one year agreements. The New York Riptide have placed Angus Goodleaf and Matt Kavanagh on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Kurtis Woodland on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have released Nick Mariano from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Chet Koneczny to a one year agreement. The New York Riptide have released Tal Bruno and Jacob Pulver from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Dawson Theede, Connor Buczek and Mike Manley on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Gowah Abrams to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Protected Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Nate Wade and Isaiah Davis-Allen to one year agreements. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Ben McIntosh to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Warren Jeffrey to a one year agreement. The New England Black Wolves have signed Anthony Malcolm to a one year agreement. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Austin Fusco to a one year agreement. The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Luke Keenan on the Draft List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Ryan Dilks on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Connor Robinson to a one year agreement. The Toronto Rock have signed Josh Jubenville to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Nick Weiss to a one year agreement. The Vancouver Warriors have traded Anthony Malcolm to the New England Black Wolves for their second round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft. The Saskatchewan Rush have traded Nik Bilic to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for a second round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

The Georgia Swarm have released Jerome Thompson from the Active Roster. The New York Riptide have signed Alexis Buque to a two year agreement. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Holden Garlent to a one year agreement. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Anthony Malcolm on the Protected Player/Restricted Free Agent List.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Chase Fraser to a one year agreement. The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Liam LeClair to a one year agreement. The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Peter Dubenski to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Matt Dziama to the Hold Out List from the Active Roster. The New England Black Wolves have signed George Downey to a one year agreement. The New York Riptide have signed Broedie Birkof to a one year agreement. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Chris Collins to a one year agreement. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Travis Cornwall to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyler Pace to a two year agreement. The New England Black Wolves have signed Joe Resetarits to a one year agreement. The Philadelphia Wings have placed Gowah Abrams on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster. The San Diego Seals have signed Romar Dennis to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Greg Harnett to a one year agreement. The Colorado Mammoth have signed Dean Fairall and Cam Wengreniuk to two year agreements. The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed James Barclay to a one year agreement. The New York Riptide have placed Jack Rowlett and Ryan Brown on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Jordan Krug and Kyle Marr to one year agreements. The San Diego Seals have released Pat Harbeson from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Adrian Sorichetti on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Brendan Ranford on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Jon Harnett and Matt Gilray to one year agreements. The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Eli Salama to a two year agreement. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Zac Reid to a one year agreement. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Tanner Thompson to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Ian MacKay to a one year agreement. The Colorado Mammoth have placed Dan Bucaro on the Draft List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Charles Claxton to a two year agreement. The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Clarke Petterson and Nonkon Thompson to one year agreements. The New England Black Wolves have signed Jordan Durston to a two year agreement. The San Diego Seals have signed Keenan Cook to a two year agreement. The Vancouver Warriors have signed Logan Schuss to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Tyler Halls to a two year agreement. The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Trevor Smyth and Clay Scanlan to one year agreements. The New England Black Wolves have signed Andrew Kew and Chris Young to one year agreements. The Philadelphia Wings have released Zac Reid and Chet Koneczny from the Active Roster. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Ryland Rees to a two year agreement. The Vancouver Warriors have signed Mitch Jones to a two year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Shane Simpson to a two year agreement. The Colorado Mammoth have signed Justin Goodwin to a two year agreement. The Georgia Swarm have signed Kason Tarbell to a two year agreement. The Toronto Rock have signed Brandon Slade to a two year agreement. The Toronto Rock have signed Ty Mikulik, Aaron Forster, Zach Manns, Jamison Dilks and Troy Holowchuk to one year agreements.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Chris Cloutier to a one year agreement. The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Cordell Hastings on the Draft List. The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Cole Pickup on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster. The New York Riptide have placed John Ranagan on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Patrick Resch to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dylan Donahue, Devlin Shanahan and Andrew Potter to one year agreements. The Colorado Mammoth have signed Will Malcolm, Brett Craig, Jake McNabb, Dylan Kinnear, Liam Osborne, Erik Turner, Max Tuttle and John Hofseth to two year agreements. The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ilija Gajic to a one year agreement. The New England Black Wolves have placed Joel Coyle and Travis Brown on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster. The Philadelphia Wings have placed Zac Reid, Ryan Wagner, Anthony Joaquim and Brett Hickey on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List-Season ending. The Vancouver Warriors have signed Tyson Roe to a one year agreement. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Mason Pynn on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Mike Mallory on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Chris O’Dougherty on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Justin Salt and James Rahe on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Zack Porter on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Haiden Dickson to a two year agreement. The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Brad Fannell to a one year agreement. The New York Riptide have signed Alex Woodall to a one year agreement. The New York Riptide have signed Tyson Bomberry and Jake Fox to two year agreements. The New England Black Wolves have signed Jarrod Neumann to a one year agreement. The Philadelphia Wings have signed David Smith, Alex Pace and Matt Marinier to one year agreements. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Cameron Dunkerley and Justin Robinson to one year agreements.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Brent Noseworthy to a two year agreement. The Buffalo Bandits have signed Joel Watson, Reid Acton and Chukwuemeka Okaeme to one year agreements. The Buffalo Bandits have placed Reid Acton on the Active Roster from the Protected Player List. The Buffalo Bandits have placed Nathaniel Kozenikov and Taylor Kauffeldt on the Physically Unable to Perform List and Draft List. The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Curtis Manning to a one year agreement. The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Travis Getz to a two year agreement. The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Matt Dziama to a one year agreement. The New York Riptide have signed Tyson Gibson to a one year agreement. The New York Riptide have signed Brad McKinney, Daylen Hill, Matthew Borges, Jack Rowlett, Travis Longboat, John Wagner, Gale Thorpe to two year agreements. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Austin Pifani to a one year agreement. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Logan Monroe to a two year agreement. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jordan Getz to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Christian Del Bianco to a two year agreement. The New England Black Wolves have signed Travis Brown to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Rhys Duch to a one year agreement. The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Marshal King, Landon Kells and Nick Scott to two year agreements. The New England Black Wolves have signed Bailey Brown, Braiden Davis, Zach Goodrich and Tristan Rai to two year agreements. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Brett Coons, Cory Highfield, Dustyn Pratt, Thomas Whitty, Matt Vangalen, Sean Darroch, Tyler Biles, Brad Voigt, Carter Badour and Alec Simons totwo year agreements. The San Diego Seals have signed Kyle Dawson, Oliver Bolsterli, Ryan Jones, Russ Oakes, Matthew Sykes, Devyn Mayea and Bryan Hancock to two year agreements. The San Diego Seals have signed Brandon Humphrey to a one year agreement. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Zach Gould and Colin Berglof to one year agreements. The Vancouver Warriors have signed Keegan Bell, Derek Lloyd and Gord Phillips to one year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Ryan MacSpayden, TJ Comizio, Jordan Gillis, Mikey Herring, Gunnar Schimoler to two year agreements. The Georgia Swarm have signed Jordan Hall to a one year agreement. The New England Black Wolves have signed Brendan Fowler to a one year agreement. The San Diego Seals have released Marcus Holman from the Inactive Roster. The Vancouver Warriors have released Jarrett Toll from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Marcus Minichiello to a one year agreement. The Georgia Swarm have traded their 21st selection in the 2019 Entry Draft to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for their second round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft. (Sept 17th) The Georgia Swarm have traded their 22nd selection in the 2019 Entry Draft to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for a second round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft. (Sept 17th) The Georgia Swarm have traded their 54th selection in the 2019 Entry Draft to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for a fourth round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft. (Sept 17th)

The Colorado Mammoth have traded Jeremy Noble and Zack Greer to the San Diego Seals in exchange for the 26th overall selection in the 2019 Entry Draft and a conditional third round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft. The San Diego Seals have traded Zach Miller to the Georgia Swarm in exchange for the 28th overall selection in the 2019 Entry Draft.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Brandon Miller to a two year agreement. The Georgia Swarm have signed Justin Lemcke to a one year agreement. The Georgia Swarm have traded their 21st selection in the 2019 Entry Draft to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for their second round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft. (Sept 17th) The Georgia Swarm have traded their 22nd selection in the 2019 Entry Draft to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for a second round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft. (Sept 17th) The Georgia Swarm have traded their 54th selection in the 2019 Entry Draft to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for a fourth round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft. (Sept 17th) The Vancouver Warriors have signed Marcus Minichiello to a one year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have traded Myles Jones, Ryan Fournier and the 24th overall selection in the 2019 Entry Draft to the New York Riptide in exchange for Jordan Durston. The San Diego Seals have signed Austin Staats to a three year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Dane Dobbie to a two year agreement. The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Richard Lachlan and Graedon Cornfield to one year agreements. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Anthony Joaquim to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Johnny Jimerson and Ashton Jacobs to one year agreements. The New England Black Wolves have signed John Lafontaine to a four year agreement. The San Diego Seals have signed Connor Kearnan to a one year agreement. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Nick Finlay to a two year agreement. The Vancouver Warriors have signed Riley Loewen to a three year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Ty Logan to a one year agreement. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Ryan Wagner to a two year agreement. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Zach Higgins to a one year agreement. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Austin Murphy to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Colton Clark and Chase McIntyre to one year agreements.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Cam Milligan to a one year agreement. The Georgia Swarm have signed Zed Williams to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Sergio Perkovic to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Cole Pickup to a one year agreement. The Vancouver Warriors have signed Mason Pynn to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Mike Carnegie to a one year agreement. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Ryan McLean to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Miles Thompson to a two year agreement. The Georgia Swarm have signed Sawyer Howell to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Miles Thompson to a two year agreement. The Georgia Swarm have signed Sawyer Howell to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Rowan Kelly to a one year agreement. The Toronto Rock have signed Scott Dominey to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Cory Becker to a one year agreement. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jordi Jones-Smith to a two year agreement. The Toronto Rock have signed Adam Jay to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Stephen Keogh to a one year agreement. The San Diego Seals have signed Wes Berg to a two year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Chad Cummings to a two year agreement. The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Jake Lazore to a two year agreement. The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Kyle Staveley to a one year agreement. The New York Riptide have signed Matt Kavanagh to a one year agreement. The New York Riptide have signed Zach Herreweyers to a one year agreement. The San Diego Seals have signed Graydon Bradley to a two year agreement. The San Diego Seals have signed Evan Messenger to a one year agreement. The Toronto Rock have signed Brad Lyons to a one year agreement. The Toronto Rock have signed Mitchell Gustavsen to a three year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Jesse King to a two year agreement. The Colorado Mammoth have signed Jon Lintz to a one year agreement. The Georgia Swarm have signed Joel White to a one year agreement. The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Alec Tamas to a one year agreement. The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Darryl Robertson to a two year agreement. The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Mike Triolo to a three year agreement. The League has voided the Philadelphia Wings signing of Brandon Miller per Bylaw IV B 7 and is not permitted to sign the player prior to September 1st, 2019. The New York Riptide have signed Kurtis Woodland to a one year agreement. The San Diego Seals have signed Eli Gobrecht to a one year agreement. The Toronto Rock have released Brandon Miller from the Retired List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyler Richards to a one year agreement. The Colorado Mammoth have signed Tyler Carlson to a two year agreement. The New York Riptide have signed Brier Johnathon and Scott Johnston to one year agreements. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Phil Caputo to a two year agreement. The Vancouver Warriors have signed Nolan Clayton to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Carter Dickson to a one year agreement. The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Gates Abrams to a two year agreement. The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Scott Campbell to a one year agreement. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Paul Dawson to a three year agreement. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dan Michael, Riley Campbell, Travis Burton and Tyler Gaulton to two year agreements.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Kevin Brownell to a two year agreement. The Georgia Swarm have signed Leroy Halftown to a one year agreement. The Toronto Rock have signed David Brock to a two year agreement. The Georgia Swarm have signed Steve Orleman to a two year agreement. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Jay Thorimbert and Curtis Knight to one year agreements. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dylan Evans to a two year agreement. The San Diego Seals have signed Kyle McClancy to a one year agreement. The Vancouver Warriors have signed Mike Donaldson to a two year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dallas Bridle to a two year agreement. The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Colton Armstrong to a three year agreement. The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Chase Martin to a two year agreement. The Toronto Rock have traded Phil Caputo to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for their second round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft. The Vancouver Warriors have signed Brent Adams to a one year agreement. The Vancouver Warriors have signed Zac Christianson to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Tim Semisch to a one year agreement. The Toronto Rock have signed Dan Dawson to a two year agreement. The Vancouver Warriors have signed Joel McCready, Aaron Bold, Jon Phillips and Bob Snider to one year agreements. The Vancouver Warriors have signed Lyndon Bunio and Sam Clare to two year agreements.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Ethan Woods to a three year agreement. The New England Black Wolves have signed Greg Downing, Lauchlin Elder, and Brine Rice to a one year agreement. The New York Riptide have signed Nick Mariano to a one year agreement. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Ian Llord to a three year agreement. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Pat Saunders to a one year agreement. The San Diego Seals have signed Mark Glicini and Dylan Riley to a one year agreement. The San Diego Seals have signed Mike Schlosser to a two year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Mitch de Snoo to a two year agreement. The Colorado Mammoth have placed Zack Greer on the Active Roster from the Retired List. The Colorado Mammoth have applied the Franchise Tag to Zack Greer. The Colorado Mammoth have signed Jordan Gilles to a two year agreement. The Georgia Swarm have signed Mike Poulin to a three year agreement. The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Mike Burke to a two year agreement. The New York Riptide have signed Ky Tarbell, Dan Lomas, Jacob Pulver, and Tal Bruno to a one year agreement. The New York Riptide have signed Angus Goodleaf to a two year agreement. The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Ryan Martel to a two year agreement. The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Sean Tyrrell to a one year agreement. The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Luc Magnan to a two year agreement. The New England Black Wolves have signed Mike Byrne to a one year agreement. The New York Riptide have signed Cody Radziewicz, Ryan Brown, Brooker Muir, Connor Buczek, and Jake Froccaro to a one year agreement. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dylan Hutchison, JP Kealey, Adam Perroni, Craig Wende, Chris Willman, and Doug Utting to a two year agreement. The San Diego Seals have signed Nicholas Damude, Dennon Armstrong, Pat Harbeson, Dalton Lupul, and Jules Heningburg to a two year agreement. The Vancouver Warriors have signed Andrew Gallant and Patrick O’Meara to a two year agreement. The Vancouver Warriors have signed Dallas Wade to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have applied the Franchise Tag to Steve Priolo. The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ryan Lee to a two year agreement. The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Leland Powless to a two year agreement. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Chet Koneczny to a one year agreement. The San Diego Seals have signed Kyle Buchanan to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Matt Vinc to a three year agreement. The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Warren Hill to a two year agreement. The New England Black Wolves have released Chad Culp and Brett Bucktooth from the Retired List. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Eric Shewell and Liam Byrnes to one year agreements. The San Diego Seals have signed Tor Reinholdt to a two year agreement. The Toronto Rock have provided qualifying offers to Sheldon Burns and Johnny Powless.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Kevin Orleman to a one year agreement. The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Ryan Benesch to a three year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brad Self on the Retired List. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dan Lintner to a two year agreement. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Steve Fryer to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Tyler Codron to a two year agreement. The Vancouver Warriors have signed Ian Hawksbee to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have traded Zach Higgins and their fourth round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for Doug Buchan and their second round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft. The Colorado Mammoth have provided a qualifying offer to Dillon Ward.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Justin Martin and Bryce Sweeting to two year agreements. The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Anthony Kalinich to a two year agreement. The Halifax Thunderbirds have offered the Franchise Tag to player Ryan Benesch. The New York Riptide have signed Tyler Digby to a two year agreement. The Saskatchewan Rush have provided a qualifying offer to Ben McIntosh.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Ethan O’Connor to a one year agreement. The New York Riptide have signed John Ranagan to a one year agreement. The New York Riptide have signed Jeff Cornwall to a two year agreement. The New York Riptide have traded Jeff Cornwall to the Saskatchewan Rush in exchange for the 10th overall selection in the 2019 Entry Draft.

The New York Riptide have signed Connor Kelly, Kieran McArdle and Mike Manley to two year agreements. The Rochester Knighthawks have provided a qualifying offer to Curtis Knight. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jeff Shattler to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Chris Boushy to a two year agreement. The New York Riptide have signed Dawson Theede to a two year agreement. The San Diego Seals have signed Brandon Clelland to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have provided a qualifying offer to Miles Thompson. The Georgia Swarm offered the Franchise Tag to player Mike Poulin. The player has rejected the Franchise Tag per Section 7.2 of the CBA. The New England Black Wolves have signed Brett Manney to a one year agreement. The New York Riptide have signed Dan MacRae to a two year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have provided qualifying offers to Dhane Smith and Nick Weiss. The Georgia Swarm have traded Joel Tinney to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for their second round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft. The New England Black Wolves have signed Nick Chaykowski to a two year agreement. The New England Black Wolves have signed Colton Watkinson and Mackenzie Mitchell to two year agreements. The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Shane Simpson to the San Diego Seals in exchange for Turner Evans. The San Diego Seals have traded Shane Simpson, the 8th overall selection in the 2019 Entry Draft and a second round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for Wes Berg.

The Calgary Roughnecks have provided a qualifying offer to Greg Harnett. The New England Black Wolves have signed Dave Emala and Andrew Suitor to one year agreements. The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Brandon Goodwin to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for their third round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft. The Vancouver Warriors have signed Mike Mallory to a two year agreement.

The following players were selected in the 2019 Expansion Draft. Round 1 Rochester – Shawn Evans

New York – Jordan Durston Round 2 Rochester – Holden Cattoni

New York – John Ranagan Round 3 Rochester – Rylan Hartley

New York – Connor Kelly Round 4 Rochester – Shane Simpson

New York – Dan MacRae Round 5 Rochester – Curtis Knight

New York – Jeff Cornwall Round 6 Rochester – Dan Lintner

New York – Kieran McArdle Round 7 Rochester – Frank Brown

New York – Mike Manley Round 8 Rochester – Matthew Bennett

New York – Dawson Theede Round 9 Rochester – Steve Fryer

New York – Tyler Digby Round 10 Rochester – Chris Wardle

New York – Alex Buque Round 11 Rochester – Brandon Goodwin

New York – Jean-Luc Chetner The Calgary Roughnecks have provided qualifying offers to Christian Del Bianco, Jesse King and Tyson Bell. The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Chris Wardle to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for Julian Garritano and Mike Mallory. The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Mike Mallory to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for Travis Burton and a second round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft. The New York Riptide have traded a second round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft to the Halifax Thunderbirds in exchange to the negotiating rights for Coach Marshall Abrams.

The San Diego Seals have provided a qualifying offer to Adrian Sorichetti. The Toronto Rock have signed Brock Sorensen and Nick Rose to two year agreements.

The New England Black Wolves have applied the Franchise Player Designation on Joe Resetarits. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Josh Currier to a two year agreement. The Vancouver Warriors have signed Brandon Goodwin to a two year agreement. The Vancouver Warriors have provided qualifying offers to Mitch Jones and Logan Schuss.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Justin Salt to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Chris O’Dougherty to a two year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Reilly O’Connor to a two year agreement. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Evan Kirk to a two year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Mike Carnegie on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Devlin Shanahan to a Protected Practice Player contract. The Colorado Mammoth have signed Steven Lee to a Protected Practice Player contract. The New England Black Wolves have signed Mackenzie Mitchell to a Protected Practice Player contract. The Vancouver Warriors have signed Jordan McBride to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Steven Orleman to a Protected Practice Player contract. The San Diego Seals have signed Graydon Bradley to a Protected Practice Player contract.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Dallas Bridle on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The Buffalo Bandits have placed Thomas Hoggarth on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Mike Carnegie on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Chris Corbeil and Kyle Rubisch to one year agreements.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Thomas Hoggarth on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Dallas Bridle on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Colorado Mammoth have placed Ian Llord on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player John St. John on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The San Diego Seals have placed Connor Fields on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Jules Heningburg on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Jordan Magnuson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The Toronto Rock have placed Damon Edwards on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Toronto Rock have placed Brock Sorensen and Sheldon Burns on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Justin Salt on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Nate Wade on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The New England Black Wolves have placed John Lafontaine on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Mackenzie Mitchell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chase Fraser on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Dallas Bridle on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The Georgia Swarm have placed Mike Poulin on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Apr 13) The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Craig Wende on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Apr 13) (maintain Practice Player tag) The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Evan Kirk on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Pete Dubenski on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The Vancouver Warriors have placed James Rahe on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Zac Christianson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Austin Staats on the Injured Reserve – Season Ending List from the Injured Reserve List. (Apr 15)

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brandon Humphrey to the Practice Player List. (Apr 14) The Colorado Mammoth have released Matt MacGrotty from the Pratice Player List. (Apr 14) The Colorado Mammoth have signed John St. John to the Practice Player List. The New England Black Wolves have placed Dave Emala on the Active Roster from the Suspended List. The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Mackenzie Mitchell on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The Philadelphia Wings have placed Justin Guterding on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. (Apr 14) The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Patrick Resch on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Apr 14) The Rochester Knighthawks have released Pat Saunders from the Inactive Roster – Short Term Hold Out List. The San Diego Seals have released Practice Player Matt Kavanagh from the Practice Player List. (Apr 13) The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Graydon Bradley on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The San Diego Seals have signed Joe Walters to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster. The San Diego Seals have signed Evan Messenger to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform List. The Saskatchewan Rush have released Pete Dubinski from the Active Roster. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Pete Dubinski to the Practice Player List. The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Pete Dubinski on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Saskatchewan Rush have released Zach Gould from the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have removed the Practice Player tag on Reece Callies and have retained him on the Active Roster. The Calgary Roughnecks have released Bob Snider from the Injured Reserve List. The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Bob Snider to the Practice Player List. The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Jesse King on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Mike Carnegie on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Sean Tyrrell on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The Colorado Mammoth have released Brent Adams from the Active Roster. (Apr 11) The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brad Self on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Apr 11) The New England Black Wolves have placed Dave Emala on the Suspended List from the Active Roster. The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Mackenzie Mitchell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Mike Manley and Pat Saunders on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Austin Shanks and Luc Magnan on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The San Diego Seals have placed Austin Staats on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The San Diego Seals have signed Brendan Ranford to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Protected Player List. The San Diego Seals have signed Matt Kavanagh to the Practice Player List. The San Diego Seals have released Nick Ossello from the Active Roster. The San Diego Seals have signed Nick Ossello to the Practice Player List. The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Graydon Bradley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The San Diego Seals have removed the Practice Player tag on Mike Schlosser and have retained him on the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have removed the Practice Player tag on Garrett Epple and have retained him on the Injured Reserve List. (Apr 9) The Toronto Rock have removed the Practice Player tag on Adam Jay and have retained him on the Active Roster. The Toronto Rock have released Jordan Magnuson from the Active Roster. The Toronto Rock have signed Jordan Magnuson to the Practice Player List. The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Jordan Magnuson on the Active Roster. The Vancouver Warriors have removed the Practice Player tag on Travis Burton and have retained him on the Hold Out List. The Vancouver Warriors have signed Zac Christianson to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Patrick Resch to the Practice Player List. The Philadelphia Wings have placed Anthony Joaquim and Zac Reid to the Injured Reserve Season Ending List from the Injured Reserve List.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Mackenzie Mitchell to the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Apr 6) The New England Black Wolves have placed Adam Bomberry on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Apr 6) The San Diego Seals have placed Kyle Hartzell and Garrett McIntosh on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Garrett Epple on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Mike Schlosser on the Injured Reserve List from the Practice Player List. The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Graydon Bradley on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Anthony Joaquim on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Isaiah Davis-Allen on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The San Diego Seals have signed Connor Fields to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List. The San Diego Seals have placed Kyle Hartzell on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed John Ranagan on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster. The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Tyler Ferreira on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List (maintain Practice Player tag). The Toronto Rock have placed Sheldon Burns on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Toronto Rock have placed Adam Jones on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Short Term Holdout List from the Active Roster. The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Sean Tyrrell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List (maintain Practice Player tag).

The New England Black Wolves have placed Ryan Fournier on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Mike Byrne on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Garrett McIntosh on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. (Apr 2) The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Graydon Bradley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Apr 2)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Ryan Wagner on the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending from the Active Roster. (Apr 1) The Philadelphia Wings have placed Chet Koneczny on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Apr 1) The San Diego Seals have placed Johnny Pearson on the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending from the Active Roster. (Apr 1) The San Diego Seals have placed Paul Dawson on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. (Apr 1)

The New England Black Wolves have placed Adam Bomberry on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Mike Byrne on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Luc Magnan on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Mar 30) The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Rowan Kelly on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Mar 30) The Toronto Rock have placed Brock Sorensen on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Mar 30) The Toronto Rock have placed Sheldon Burns on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 30)

The New England Black Wolves have placed Ryan Fournier on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Mackenzie Mitchell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brandon Goodwin on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Nate Wade on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. (Mar 26) The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Ryan Martel on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Mar 26) The New England Black Wolves have signed Mike Byrne to the Practice Player List. (Mar 27) The San Diego Seals have placed Paul Dawson on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. (Mar 27) The San Diego Seals have placed Nick Ossello on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 27)

The New England Black Wolves have released Quinn Powless from the Active Roster. The New England Black Wolves have placed Callum Crawford on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chase Fraser on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Buffalo Bandits have placed Matt Spanger on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Ryan Martel on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Cameron Simpson to the Practice Player List. The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Scott Dominey on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The Toronto Rock have placed Jordan Magnuson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Matt MacGrotty to the Practice Player List. The Rochester Knighthawks have released Practice Player Greg Puskuldjian from the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Cameron Simpson from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dawson Theede on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brandon Goodwin on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Nate Wade on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The New England Black Wolves have released Practice Player JP Kealey from the Practice Player List. (Mar 20) The Rochester Knighthawks have placed placed Dawson Theede on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster. (Mar 20) The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Luke Van Schepen on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag) (Mar 20) The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Matthew Lee to the Practice Player List. (Mar 20)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Josh Sullivan on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Mar 17) The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Julian Garritano on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag) (Mar 17) The New England Black Wolves have placed Kevin Buchanan on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player JP Kealey on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Billy Dee Smith on the Retired List from the Suspended List.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Callum Crawford on the Suspended List. The New England Black Wolves have placed Kevin Buchanan on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player JP Kealey on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The New England Black Wolves have placed John Lafontaine on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The San Diego Seals have placed Ethan Schott on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Garrett Epple on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Luke Van Schepen from the Active Roster. The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Mike Triolo on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag) The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Luke Van Schepen to the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Josh Medeiros to the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Matt Spanger on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Dallas Bridle on the Active roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Buffalo Bandits have removed the Practice Player tag on Jon Harnett and retained him on the Active Roster. The Calgary Roughnecks have released Mike Carnegie from the Active Roster. The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Mike Carnegie to the Practice Player List. The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Mike Carnegie on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Bob Snider on the Injured Reserve List from the Practice Player List. (remove the Practice Player tag) The Calgary Roughnecks have released Reece Callies from the Active Roster. The Calgary Roughecks have signed Reece Callies to the Practice Player List. The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Reece Callies on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Stephen Keogh on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player James Barclay on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag) The Rochester Knighthawks have placed signed Billy Dee Smith to the Active Roster. The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Billy Dee Smith on the Suspended List. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Mike Triolo to the Practice Player List The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Travis Burton to the Hold Out List from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Vancouver Warriors have removed the Practice Player tag on Dallas Wade and have retained him on the Active Roster. The Vancouver Warriors signed Ty Goff to the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have released Matthew Bennett from the Active Roster. (Mar 12)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Josh Byrne on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 12) The Calgary Roughnecks have released Practice Player Carter Dickson from the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Chris Levis to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Chris Levis on the Retired List. The Philadelphia Wings have released Practice Player Brayden Hill from the Practice Player List. (Mar 12)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Chet Koneczny on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Mar 12)

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Matthew Bennett to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster. (Mar 12) The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Colton Armstrong to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster. (Mar 11)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dawson Theede to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the the Draft List. (Mar 11)

The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Player tag on Eric Fannell and have retained him on the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 11) The Saskatchewan Rush have released Matt MacGrotty from the Active Roster. (Mar 11) The Toronto Rock have placed Sheldon Burns and Adam Jones on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have released Scott Dominey from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have signed Scott Dominey to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Scott Dominey on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (keep Practice Player tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Alec Tulett on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Scott Campbell to the Saskatchewan Rush in exchange for their second round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft and a conditional second round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft. The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Ian Llord to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for Rowan Kelly and their third round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft. The Calgary Roughnecks have released Ryan Martel from the Active Roster. (Mar 9) The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Curtis Manning on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 9) The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Ryan Martel to the Practice Player List. (Mar 9) The Colorado Mammoth have released Julian Garritano from the Active Roster. (Mar 9) The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Jeff Wittig on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List (maintain Practice Player tag). (Mar 9) The Colorado Mammoth have signed Julian Garritano to the Practice Player List. (Mar 9) The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brad Self on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Zac Reid on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Philadelphia Wings have placed Frank Brown on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Player tag on Cameron Simpson and have retained him on the Active Roster. The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Mike Manley on the Active Roster from the Active Roster Evaluation List. The Rochester Knighthawks have released Nick Damude from the Active Roster. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Nick Damude to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have traded Chris Boushy to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for their fourth round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft. The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyson Bell on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Rochester Knighthawks have released Billy Dee Smith from the Active Roster. The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Scott Dominey on the Injured Reserve List from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Joe Resetarits to the New England Black Wolves for their first round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft and a second round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft. The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Paul Dawson to the San Diego Seals in exchange for their second round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft and a conditional second round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft. The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Cory Vitarelli to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for Ryan Benesch. The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Cameron Simpson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The New England Black Wolves have released Adam Perroni from the Active Roster. The San Diego Seals have released Evan Messenger from the Practice Player List. The San Diego Seals have released Garrett Epple from the Active Roster. The San Diego Seals have signed Garrett Epple to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Austin Shanks on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Mar 4) The Rochester Knighthawks have placed placed Practice Player Nick Damude on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag). (Mar 4) The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Cameron Simpson to the Practice Player List. (Mar 4) The San Diego Seals have placed Zach Miller on the Injured Reserve Season Ending List from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 4) The San Diego Seals have released Quinn MacKay from the Injured Reserve List/Roster. (Mar 4) The Vancouver Warriors have released Dan Lomas from the Active Roster. (Mar 4) The Vancouver Warriors have placed Reid Mydske on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 4)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyson Bell on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Greg Harnett on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Leroy Halftown on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The Georgia Swarm have placed Joel Tinney on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List. The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Cory Vitarelli on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Jake Withers on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Leland Powless on the Hold Out List from the Physically Unable to Preform List. (Feb 28) The Rochester Knighthawks have released Eric Fannell and James Barclay from the Active Roster. (Feb 28) The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Luke Van Schepen and Brandon Robinson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List (remove Practice Player tag). (Feb 28) The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Eric Fannell and James Barclay to the Practice Player List. (Feb 28)

The Vancouver Warriors have traded Mackenzie Mitchell to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for their third round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft. The New England Black Wolves have released Practice Player Tal Bruno from the Practice Player List. The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The New England Black Wolves have released Mackenzie Mitchell from the Active Roster. The New England Black Wolves have signed Mackenzie Mitchell to the Practice Player List. The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brody Eastwood on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The New England Black Wolves have placed John Lafontaine on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Nik Bilic on the Active Roster from the Suspended List. (Feb 24) The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Mason Pynn on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Feb 24)

The Philadelphia Wings have released Joakim Miller from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Adam Osika on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Brayden Hill to the Practice Player List. The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Player tag on Leland Powless. (Feb 20)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Greg Puskuldjian to the Practice Player List. (Feb 20)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Mike Manley to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster Evaluation Period from the Protected Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Practice Player Cody Teichroeb from the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Luke Van Schepen from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Billy Dee Smith to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Joel Tinney on the Physically unable to Perform List. (Feb 16)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player LeRoy Halftown on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Feb 16) (maintain Practice Player tag) The Philadelphia Wings have released Brayden Hill from the Short Term Hold Out List. (Feb 16) The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brody Eastwood on the Injured Reserve List. (Feb 16)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Logan Schuss on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. (Feb 16)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Mitch de Snoo on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Leland Powless on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Practice Player List. (Feb 13)

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Jules Heningburg on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Garrett McIntosh on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The San Diego Seals have released Graydon Bradley from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have removed the Practice Player tag on player Nick Ossello and Garrett Epple.

The San Diego Seals have signed Kyle Hartzell to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Graydon Bradley and Evan Messenger to the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brad Self on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Jeff Wittig on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The Philadelphia Wings have placed Zac Reid on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Philadelphia Wings have placed Frank Brown on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Nick Ossello on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Garrett Epple on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Brayden Hill on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Justin Guterding to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster. The San Diego Seals have placed Brodie Merrill on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The San Diego Seals have placed Garrett McIntosh on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Players Nick Ossello and Jules Heningburg on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The New England Black Wolves have signed Quinn Powless to the Practice Player List. The Philadelphia Wings have traded Chris Cloutier to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for Ryan Wagner and a first round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft.

The New England Black Wolves have released Seth Oakes from the Active Roster. The New England Black Wolves have placed John Lafontaine on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Dave Emala on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag) The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Nick Damude to the Practice Player List. (Feb 4)

The Colorado Mammoth have traded Stephen Keogh to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for a second round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft and their third round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft. The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Jeff Wittig on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. The Colorado Mammoth have removed the Practice tag on player Kyle Killen and retained him on the Active Roster. The Rochester Knighthawks have released Cam Milligan from the Practice Player List. The Rochester Knighthawks have released Quinn Powless from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Greg Harnett on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Rowan Kelly on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Stephen Keogh on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Philadelphia Wings have placed Zac Reid on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Feb 1)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Brayden Hill on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. (Feb 1) The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Jake Withers on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Oran Horn on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Cody Teichroeb and have placed him on the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Cam Milligan from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Quinn Powless on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Cam Milligan to the Practice Player List. The Vancouver Warriors have released Andrew Gallant from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Andrew Gallant to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Aaron Bold on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Jon Harnett on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Josh Byrne on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Philadelphia Wings have placed Brayden Hill on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Chet Koneczny on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Dallas Wade on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Zack Porter on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Aaron Bold on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Andrew Gallant on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Travis Burton on the Practice Player List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Buffalo Bandits have released Jon Harnett from the Inactive Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Jon Harnett to the Practice Player List. The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brad Self on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Jan 24)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Rowan Kelly on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Jan 24) (maintain Practice Player tag) The Vancouver Warriors have placed Joel McCready on the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending from the Active Roster. (Jan 24)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Keegan Bal on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Jan 24)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Stephen Keogh on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Jan 19) The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Kyle Killen on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Jan 19) (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have released Adam Osika from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Brayden Hill on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Adam Osika to the Practice Player List. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Keegan Bal on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Jean-Luc Chetner on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Isaiah Davis-Allen on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Eric Shewell to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster. The San Diego Seals have released Garrett Epple from the Active Roster. The San Diego Seals have placed Graydon Bradley on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The San Diego Seals have signed Garrett Epple to the Practice Player List. The Toronto Rock have placed Alec Tulett on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Adam Jay on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Travis Burton on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Practice Player Dylan Riley from the Active Roster. The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Darryl Robertson on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List. The Rochester Knighthawks have released Quinn Powless and Brandon Robinson from the Active Roster. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Quinn Powless and Brandon Robinson to the Practice Player List. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Mike Burke to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster. The Rochester Knighthawks have released Eric Shewell from the Active Roster. The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Cam Milligan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag) The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Eric Fannell on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Curtis Dickson to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Protected Player List. The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Bob Snider on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The Philadelphia Wings have placed Brayden Hill on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Kevin Crowley to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster. The Philadelphia Wings have placed Chet Koneczny on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Isaiah Davis Allen on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Darryl Robertson on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster. The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Dylan Riley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The San Diego Seals have placed Graydon Bradley on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The San Diego Seals have placed Garrett McIntosh on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Jean-Luc Chetner on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Owen Barker on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Eric Fannell on the Active Roster – Evaluation List from the Physically Unable to Perform List. (Jan 9) The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Mason Pynn on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Robert Church on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Zack Porter on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Joel McCready on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Brett Hickey on the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Matt Rambo on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Bob Snider on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Dhane Smith on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The New England Black Wolves have traded Kevin Crowley to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for their first round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft and their first round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft. The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Robert Church on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Mason Pynn on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Vancouver Warriors have placed Owen Barker on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Dallas Wade on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Matt Rambo on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Philadelphia Wings have placed Liam Byrnes on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Nik Bilic to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Protected Player List. The Saskatchewan Rush have released Tyler Gaulton from the Active Roster. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Tyler Gaulton to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Ian Llord on the Active Roster from the Suspended List. (Dec 31st)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Brandon Robinson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Dec 31st)

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Dylan Riley from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dylan Riley to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Tag on player Brandon Robinson and retained him on the Active Roster. The San Diego Seals have placed Garrett McIntosh on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Mike Schlosser on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals placed Garrett Billings and Graydon Bradley on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Toronto Rock have removed the Practice Player tag on Jay Thorimbert and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have released Scott Dominey from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Toronto Rock have signed Scott Dominey to the Practice Player List. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Joel McCready on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Dec 31 2018)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brody Eastwood on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Dec 31 2018)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Dallas Bridle on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Ian Llord on the Suspended List. The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Brandon Robinson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Toronto Rock have released Adam Jay from the Active Roster. The Toronto Rock have placed Brock Sorensen on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Toronto Rock have signed Adam Jay to the Practice Player List. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Dallas Wade on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Jarrett Toll on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Mike Messenger to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Ryan McLean from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Ryan McLean to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyson Bell on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Carter Dickson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Isaiah Davis Allen to the Practice Player List. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Robert Church to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Mason Pynn from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Mason Pynn to the Practice Player List. The San Diego Seals have released Peter Dubenski from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Tyler Carlson to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Zach Miller on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Quinn Mackay on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Dhane Smith on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Dallas Bridle on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyson Bell on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Ryan Martel on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Reid Mydske on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brandon Goodwin on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Jarrett Toll on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Bob Snider to the Practice Player List. (Dec 16) The Philadelphia Wings have placed Liam Byrnes on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Dec 16)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Blaze Riorden on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Dec 16) The Toronto Rock have placed Brock Sorensen on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Jay Thorimbert on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Jesse King on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Carter Dickson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Zach Gould to the Practice Player List. (effective Dec 14) The Toronto Rock have signed Jay Thorimbert to the Practice Player List. The Vancouver Warriors have released Travis Burton from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Travis Burton to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Jarrett Toll to the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Dallas Wade on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Leland Powless and Brandon Robinson to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Wes Berg and Curtis Dickson on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Adam Dickson and Sean Tyrrell from the Active Roster. The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brent Adams on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Dan Coates on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List. The San Diego Seals have released Nick Tintle, Sean Mayle, Matt Landis, Eric Kratz, Jake Cook, Lauchlin Elder, Adam Will, Peter Dubenski, Zac Christianson, Tyson Roe, Eli Gobrecht and Joe Walters from the Active Roster. The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Carter Dickson to the Practice Player List. The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Curtis Manning to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Injured Reserve List. The Colorado Mammoth have signed Rowan Kelly to the Practice Player List. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Cam Milligan to the Practice Player List. The Toronto Rock have signed AJ Kluck to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Trevor Baptiste to a two year agreement. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Paxton Leroux to a one year agreement. The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt MacGrotty on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Ryan Martel on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster. The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Mike Messenger, Robert Church, Nik Bilic and Jeff Cornwall on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster. The Saskatchewan Rush have released Tyler Carlson from the Active Roster. The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Ryan Dilks on the Hold Out List. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Adam Shute to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brandon Goodwin and Cody Eastwood on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Travis Burton on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster. The Vancouver Warriors have signed Jarrett Toll to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List. The Vancouver Warriors have released Evan Messenger and Tony Tremblay from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Calgary Roughnecks have released Jordan Kancsal from the Active Roster. The Rochester Knighthawks have released Brock Farmer, Jake Crans, Mark Vradenburg, Chase Martin and Paxton Leroux from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighhawks have signed Darryl Robertson to a one year agreement. The Vancouver Warriors have traded Travis Cornwall to the Saskatchewan Rush in exchange for their second round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft. The Buffalo Bandits have released Bill O’Brien and Alec Tamas from the Active Roster. The Buffalo Bandits have placed Dylan Molloy on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Marty Dinsdale to a three year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have released Nolan Apers and Zach Tomkinson from the Active Roster. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Brock Farmer to a one year agreement. The San Diego Seals have signed Brodie Merrill to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Tom Schreiber to a two year agreement. The Vancouver Warriors have placed Justin Salt and Joel McCready on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Callum Robinson, Doug Utting, Josh Toguri from the Active Roster. The Colorado Mammoth have released Jarrod Neumann from the Hold Out List. The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dawson Theede on the Draft List. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Warren Hill to a one year agreement. The Toronto Rock have released Jordan Dance, Grant Scott, Michael Byrne, Darryl Robertson, Brenden Welsh, and Marcus Minichiello from the Active Roster. The Calgary Roughnecks have released Alex Bohl, Chase McIntyre from the Active Roster. The New England Black Wolves have signed Callum Crawford to a two year agreement. The New England Black Wolves have signed Andrew Suitor to a one year agreement. The Philadelphia Wings have released Jake Pulver, Patrick Resch, Cody Radziewicz and James Leary from the Active Roster. The Vancouver Warriors have released Jon Phillips, Tye Belanger, Brandon Clelland, Mike Donaldson, Austin Jerhoff, Richard Lachlan, Cody Teichroeb, and Cody Ward from the Active Roster. The Vancouver Warriors have signed Jean-Luc Chetner to a one year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have released James Fahey, Matthew Lee, CJ Fleming, Warren Hill, Austin Murphy and Derek Suddons from the Active Roster. The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Eric Fannell on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster. The Buffalo Bandits have signed Mark Steenhuis and Bill O’Brien to one year agreements. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Kyle Jackson to a five year agreement. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Graeme Hossack to a three year agreement. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Pat Saunders to a one year agreement. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jeremy Thompson to a one year agreement. The Buffalo Bandits have signed Mark Steenhuis and Bill O’Brien to one year agreements.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Ethan O’Connor and Alex Kedoh Hill to one year agreements. The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Jordan Kancsal to a one year agreement. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Eric Fannell to a three year agreement. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Joe Resetarits, James Barclay and Eric Shewell to one year agreements. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Austin Shanks and Jake Withers to two year agreements. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Tyler Carlson to a one year agreement. The Toronto Rock have placed Sheldon Burns, Phil Caputo, Dan Craig on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Toronto Rock have placed Darryl Robertson on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List. The Vancouver Warriors have signed Mitch Jones, Travis Cornwall, Evan Messenger and Brandon Clelland to one year agreements.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Bob Snider to a one year agreement. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Oran Horn to a two year agreement. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Matthew Hossack to a three year agreement. The Vancouver Warriors have released Rhys Duch from the Active Roster. The Buffalo Bandits have signed Josh Byrne, Chase Fraser, Matt Gilray, Ian MacKay, Jon Harnett, Zach Higgins and Zach Herreweyers to one year agreements.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Thomas Hoggarth to a two year agreement. The Buffalo Bandits have traded Mitch Jones and a conditional second round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft and a conditional second round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for Corey Small and a conditional second round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft and a conditional second round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft. The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Zach Currier, Rhys Duch and Tyler Pace to one year agreements. The Georgia Swarm have signed Holden Cattoni to a three year agreement. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Chris Cloutier to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Dylan Evans and Kyle Staveley to one year agreements. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Nick Finlay to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Matt Vinc to a three year agreement. The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Adam Dickson, Carter Dickson, Mike Carnegie, Eli Salama and Dane Dobbie to one year agreements. The Colorado Mammoth have signed Eli McLaughlin to a two year agreement. The Georgia Swarm have signed Leo Stouros to a two year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyson Kirkness on the Draft List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Greg Harnett and Chase McIntyre to one year agreemen The New England Black Wolves have signed Seth Oakes to a one year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Alex Buque to a two year agreement. The Philadelphia Wings have released Matt McMahon, Pat Smith, Alex Turner, and George Downey from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Kiel Matisz to a four year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Michael Rexrode from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Josh Currier to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Zac Reid to a three year agreement. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Luke Van Schepen to a three year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dylan Riley to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Angus Goodleaf to a one year agreement. The San Diego Seals have signed Austin Staats to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Dan Dawson to a one year agreement. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Mark Matthews and Ryan Keenan to three year agreements. The Toronto Rock have placed Josh Jubenville on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have released Braden Wallace, Bennett Drake, Tanner Poole and Sawyer Howell from the Active Roster. The Georgia Swarm have signed Connor Sellars to a two year agreement. The Philadelphia Wings have placed Tim Henderson on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster. The Philadelphia Wings have placed Christian Cuccinello and Connor Keating on the Draft List. The Philadelphia Wings have placed Kiel Matisz on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. The Philadelphia Wings have placed David Diruscio on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Colorado Mammoth have signed John Lintz to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Seth Oakes from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have released John Lintz from the Inactive Roster – Retired List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Pat Saunders from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Chris O’Dougherty on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Dominique Alexander, Vinny Ricci, Tommy McKee and Cole Shafer from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Nick Tintle and Connor Fields on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Austin Divitcos and Zach Bryant on the Draft List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Marcus Holman on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Brendan Ranford on the Protected Player List from the Hold Out List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Craig England on the Injured Reserve – Season Ending List from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Reid Acton on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have traded Ethan O’Connor to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for a fourth round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft and their third round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft.

The San Diego Seals have signed Peter Dubenski to a two year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have traded Adam Will to the San Diego Seals in exchange for a conditional sixth round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft. The San Diego Seals have signed Eli Gobrecht to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have released Kevin Cooper from the Active Roster. The Toronto Rock have signed Josh Jubenville, Alec Tulett and Grant Scott to one year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Joel Tinney to a two year agreement. The Toronto Rock have signed Brandon Miller to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have placed Brandon Miller on the Retired List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Braden Wallace to one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Zach Tomkinson to a two year agreement. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Chris Collins, Chet Koneczny, Joakim Miller and Patrick Smith to one year agreements. The San Diego Seals have signed Ethan Schott to a two year agreement. The Vancouver Warriors have signed Travis Burton, Nate Wade, Dallas Wade and Jon Phillips to one year agreements. The Office of the Commissioner has voided 2018 Entry Draft San Diego Seals selection, Derek Lloyd per By-law II(D)(8).

The New England Black Wolves have signed CJ Fleming to a two year agreement. The San Diego Seals have signed Casey Jackson to a two year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dallas Bridle to a one year agreement. The San Diego Seals have signed Rylan Hartley and Zac Christianson to two year agreements. The Toronto Rock have signed AJ Kluck, Brad Lyons, Mitch Gustavsen and Scott Dominey to one year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Bennett Drake to a two year agreement. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Michael Rexrode, Justin Guterding, George Downey, Jacob Pulver and James Leary to one year agreements. The San Diego Seals have signed Jake Cook to a two year agreement. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Ryan Mclean to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brent Adams to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Josh Toguri and Jeremy Bosher to two year agreements. The New England Black Wolves have signed Dereck Downs to a two year agreement. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Tyler Gaulton to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Kyle Killen, Julian Garritano, Dennon Armstrong, Dylan Laprade and Steven Lee to two year agreements. The Georgia Swarm have signed Brendan Bomberry, Nolan Apers and John Sexton to two year agreements. The New England Black Wolves have signed Ryan Fournier and Matthew Lee to two year agreements.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Shane Simpson to a one year agreement. The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Reece Callies and Sean Tyrrell to two year agreements. The Georgia Swarm have signed Sawyer Howell to a two year agreement. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Nick Damude to a two year agreement. The San Diego Seals have signed Connor Kelly, Graydon Bradley and Jules Heningburg to two year agreements. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Dalton Lupul and Zach Gould to one year agreements.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Kyle Killen, Julian Garritano, Dennon Armstrong, Dylan Laprade and Steven Lee to two year agreements. The Georgia Swarm have signed Brendan Bomberry, Nolan Apers and John Sexton to two year agreements. The New England Black Wolves have signed Ryan Fournier and Matthew Lee to two year agreements.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Josh Sullivan to a three year agreement. The Georgia Swarm have signed Tanner Poole, Adam Wiedemann, Steven Orleman, and Leroy Halftown to two year agreements. The New England Black Wolves have signed Ethan Woods and Jackson Nishimura to two year agreements. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Chase Martin to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have traded Ryan Fournier to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for Matt Spanger. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Mason Pynn to a one year agreement. The Vancouver Warriors have signed Keegan Bal to a one year agreement. The Calgary Roughnecks have traded the 7th selection in the 2018 Entry Draft and Holden Cattoni to the Georgia Swarm for Jesse King and the 23rd selection in the 2018 Entry Draft. (Sept 25) The Georgia Swarm have traded the 21st selection in the 2018 Entry Draft and a fourth round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for their second round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft. (Sept 25) The Georgia Swarm have traded the 34th selection in the 2018 Entry Draft to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for their third round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft. (Sept 25) The Philadelphia Wings have traded the 40th selection in the 2018 Entry Draft to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for their fourth round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft. (Sept 25)

The Georgia Swarm have signed Bryan Cole to a three year agreement. The Toronto Rock have signed Creighton Reid to a one year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed James Fahey to a one year agreement. The Toronto Rock have signed Kieran McArdle to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brad Self to a one year agreement. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Alex Turner to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Patrick Resch to a one year agreement. The Vancouver club has signed Andrew Gallant and Richard Lachlan to one year agreements.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Taylor Stuart to a three year agreement The Vancouver club has released Tyler Garrison and Brendan Fowler from the Inactive Roster.

The Vancouver club has signed Aaron Bold and Tyler Codron to one year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Matt Dunn and Tyler Ferreira to two year agreements. The New England Black Wolves have signed Austin Murphy to a two year agreement. The Vancouver club has signed James Rahe to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Jeff Wittig to a two year agreement. The New England Black Wolves have signed Warren Hill to a two year agreement. The San Diego Seals have signed Zach Miller to a two year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Alexander Bohl to a one year agreement. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Isaiah Davis Allen and Derek Searle to one year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Frank Brown to a two year agreement. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Brandon Robinson to a two year agreement. The Toronto Rock have signed Dan Craig to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Jacob Ruest to a three year agreement. The Georgia Swarm have signed Craig Wende to a two-year agreement. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Liam Byrnes to a one-year agreement. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Mark Vradenberg and Cam Milligan to one year agreements.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Doug Utting to a two year agreement. The Georgia Swarm have signed Jerome Thompson to a one year agreement. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Adam Osika and Cody Radziewicz to three year agreements. The Toronto Rock have signed Jordan Dance and Darryl Robertson to one year agreements.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dylan Malloy to a one year agreement. The New England Black Wolves have signed Tyler Digby to a two year agreement. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Paxton Leroux to a two year agreement. The San Diego Seals have signed Tommy McKee to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Cole Shafer to a two year agreement. The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jordi Jones-Smith to a one year agreement. The Toronto Rock have signed Riley Hutchcraft to a two year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Ryan Martel to a one year agreement. The San Diego Seals have signed Vinny Ricci to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Dominique Alexander to a one year agreement. The Vancouver club has signed Seth Oakes to a one year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have traded Johnny Powless to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for a second round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft and their fourth round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft. The Calgary Roughnecks have traded Johnny Powless to the Toronto Rock in exchange for Dan Taylor. The Vancouver club has signed Chris O’Dougherty to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Johnny Pearson and Mike Schlosser to two year agreements.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Callum Robinson to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Zack Greer on the Retired List. The New England Black Wolves have signed Dave Emala to a one year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Matt Spanger to a two year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Mark Cockerton to a two year agreement. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Mike Burke to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Jake Crans to a one year agreement. The Toronto Rock have signed Adam Jay and Brandon Slade to one year agreements. The Vancouver franchise have signed Cody Ward to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Tim Henderson and Matt McMahon to one year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Blaze Rioden to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Martin Bowes to a three year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brandon Humphrey and Rowan Kelly to one year agreements. The New England Black Wolves have signed Greg Downing to a one-year agreement. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Brett Hickey to a four-year agreement. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Doug Buchan and Vaughn Harris to three-year agreements,. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Steph Charbonneau, Brayden Hill and Liam Patten to two-year agreements. The Philadelphia Wings have signed Matt Rambo to a one year agreement. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Charles Claxton to a two year agreement. The San Diego Seals have signed Kevin Cooper to a two-year agreement. The Vancouver franchise has signed Brody Eastwood to a two-year agreement. The Vancouver franchise has signed Mackenzie Mitchell, Reid Mydske and Mike Donaldson to one-year agreements. The Vancouver franchise has traded Andrew Suitor to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for a third round selection in the 2018 Entry Draft, which is the 32nd overall selection, and their third round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Chris Boushy to a one year agreement. The Colorado Mammoth have signed Adam Perroni to a one year agreement. The Colorado Mammoth have signed Dean Fairall and Mike Triolo to one year agreements. The New England Black Wolves have signed Kevin Buchanan to a one year agreement. The New England Black Wolves have signed JP Kealey to a two year agreement. The San Diego Seals have signed Lauchlin Elder to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed signed Marcus Holman, Garrett Epple, Matt Landis, Eric Kratz to two year agreements. The San Diego Seals have signed Tyson Roe, Drew Belgrave, Joe Walters, Nick Ossello, Quinn Mackay and Tor Reinholdt to one year agreements. The Vancouver club has signed Owen Baker, Jordan McBride, Colton Porter, Zack Porter, Justin Salt, Austin Jerhoff, Cody Teichroeb, Tony Tremblay to one year agreements. The Vancouver club has signed Dan Lomas to a two year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Matthew Bennett to a two year agreement. The Colorado Mammoth have designated Stephen Keogh as their franchise player as per Section 7.2 of the CBA. The Toronto Rock have signed Brock Sorensen to a one year agreement. The Toronto Rock have signed Billy Hostrawser to a two year agreement. The Saskatchewan Rush have designated Jeremy Thompson as their franchise player as per Section 7.2 of the CBA.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Adam Bomberry to a two year agreement. The Toronto Rock have signed Adam Jones to a two year agreement. The Calgary Roughnecks have qualified Greg Harnett as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA. The San Diego Seals have signed Kyle Buchanan to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have qualified Graeme Hossack as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Jay Thorimbert to a one year agreement. The New England Black Wolves have qualified Tyler Digby as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

The San Diego Seals have traded Brett Mydske to the Saskatchewan Rush in exchange for their 10th, 11th and 50th overall selections in the 2018 Entry Draft and their second round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft. The Calgary Roughnecks have traded Tyler Digby and their fourth round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft to the New England Black Wolves for a second round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft and their third round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft. The Saskatchewan Rush have qualified Mark Matthews, Nik Bilic, Robert Church and Jeff Cornwall as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA. The Vancouver club has qualified Tyler Garrison, Logan Schuss and Justin Salt as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Anthony Kalinich to a one year agreement. The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyler Burton to a two year agreement. The San Diego Seals have qualified Cameron Holding and Frankie Scigliano as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

The Buffalo Bandits have qualified Mitch Jones and Alex Buque as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA. The Georgia Swarm have qualified Jordan MacIntosh, Jason Noble, Joel White and Shayne Jackson as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA. The New England Black Wolves have signed Callum Crawford to a two year agreement.

The following player s were selected in the 2018 Expansion Draft. Round 1 Philadelphia – Brett Hickey San Diego – Turner Evans Round 1 Round 2 Philadelphia – Kiel Matisz San Diego – Brett Mydske Round 3 Philadelphia – Jordan Hall San Diego – Adrian Sorichetti Round 4 Philadelphia – Josh Currier San Diego – Cam Holding Round 5 Philadelphia – Frank Brown San Diego – Bryce Sweeting to Buffalo Round 6 Philadelphia – Anthony Joaquim San Diego – Frank Scigliano Round 7 Philadelphia – Matt Rambo San Diego – Garrett McIntosh Round 8 Philadelphia – Vaughn Harris to Buffalo San Diego – Casey Jackson Round 9 Philadelphia – Davide DiRuscio San Diego – Brendan Ranford

The San Diego Seals have traded Bryce Sweeting to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for Ethan Schott and their second round selection, 17th overall in the 2018 Entry Draft. The Buffalo Bandits have traded Zac Reid to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for the Philadelphia Wings selecting Vaughn Harris.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyler Richards to a one year agreement. The New England Black Wolves have traded Kyle Buchanan and their third round selection, 33rd overall, in the 2018 Entry Draft to the San Diego Seals in exchange for their second round selection, 26th overall, in the 2018 Entry Draft and their third round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft.

The Calgary Roughnecks have qualified Wes Berg as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA. The Colorado Mammoth have signed Joey Cupido to a five year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have Franchise tagged Kevin Crowley.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Quinn Powless on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Sid Smith on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Player tag on Eric Shewell and have retained him on the Active Roster. (May 16) The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Brandon Robinson and have placed him on the Practice Player List from the Hold Out List. (May 16)

The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Player tag on Eric Shewell and have retained him on the Active Roster. (May 16) The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Brandon Robinson and have placed him on the Practice Player List from the Hold Out List. (May 16)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Brett Mydske on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt MacGrotty on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Kiel Matisz on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Jerome Thompson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Quinn Powless on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Billy Dee Smith on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Quinn Powless on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (May 9)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (May 9)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Creighton Reid on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Mike Carnegie on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Quinn Powless on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chase Fraser on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Reid Acton on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Brett Mydske on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt MacGrotty on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Vancouver Stealth have placed Andrew Suitor on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Evan Messenger on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Bob Snider on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Burton on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt Hossack on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Jarrod Neumann on the Hold Out List from the Injured Reserve List. (Apr 23)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brody Eastwood on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Apr 23)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Stephen Keogh on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. (Apr 23)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Mike Carnegie on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Apr 20)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Anthony Kalinich on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Apr 20)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Burton on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Bob Snider on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Billy Dee Smith on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Eric Shewell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Toronto Rock have placed Sheldon Burns on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Drew Belgrave on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Apr 14)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Ryan Martel on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Apr 14) (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Richards on the Hold Out List. (Player is currently on PUP also)

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Garrett McIntosh and Creighton Reid from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Garrett McIntosh and Creighton Reid to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Players Garrett McIntosh and Creighton Reid on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have removed the Practice Player tag on Ryan Martel and have retained him on the Active Roster. The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt Hossack on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Apr 14)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Apr 14) (maintain Practice Player tag) The Vancouver Stealth have placed Cliff Smith and Peter McFetridge on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Apr 14)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Brendan Fowler on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster. (Apr 14)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Players Casey Jackson, Cody Teichroeb, and Mackenzie Mitchell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Apr 14) (remove Practice Player tags)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Stephen Keogh on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brody Eastwood on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt MacGrotty on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Adam Shute on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Dan Dawson and Tyler Carlson on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Drew Belgrave on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Tom Schreiber on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Dan Dawson and Tyler Carlson on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt MacGrotty on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Adam Shute on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Joel McCready on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Apr 11)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Seth Oakes on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Apr 11) (remove Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Stealth have signed Mackenzie Mitchell to the Practice Player List. (Apr 11)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Reid Acton on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Bill O’Brien on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The New England Black Wolves have placed Kevin Buchanan on the Season Ending Injured Reserve List from the Injured Reserve List. (Apr 9) The Vancouver Stealth have released Brodie Macdonald from the Active Roster – Evaluation List. (Apr 10)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Dan Dawson on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Colton Watkinson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Apr 7)

The New England Black Wolves have released Matt Spanger from the Active Roster. (Apr 7)

The New England Black Wolves have removed the Practice Tag on Mark Cockerton and have retained him on the Active Roster. (Apr 7)

The New England Black Wolves have signed Matt Spanger to the Practice Player List. (Apr 7) The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Dan Dawson on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. (Apr 7)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Apr 7) (maintain Practice Player tag) The Toronto Rock have placed Phil Caputo on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Apr 7)

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Drew Belgrave on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Apr 7) (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Reid Mydske on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Stealth have released Cody Teichroeb from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Stealth have signed Cody Teichroeb to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Reid Mydske on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Apr 2)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Cody Teichroeb on the Active Roster from the Active Roster – Evaluation List. (Apr 2)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Craig England on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Mar 31)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Ryan Fournier on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 31)

The New England Black Wolves have placed Kevin Buchanan on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Mar 28)

The New England Black Wolves have placed David Brock on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 28)

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player JP Kealey on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Mar 28)

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Mark Cockerton on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Mar 28) The Vancouver Stealth have placed Brodie MacDonald on the Active Roster – Evaluation List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Logan Schuss on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Casey Jackson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Colton Watkinson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Dylan Evans to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Jerome Thompson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Randy Staats on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Brooker Muir on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player JP Kealey on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dylan Evans on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Dylan Evans from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Billy Dee Smith on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Vancouver Stealth have placed Tye Belanger on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Brodie MacDonald on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Casey Jackson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Logan Schuss on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Reid Acton on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The Calgary Roughnecks have released Practice Player Steph Charbonneau from the Practice Player List. The Colorado Mammoth have placed Steve Fryer on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brandon Humphrey on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have released Mark Cockerton from the Active Roster. (Mar 20)

The New England Black Wolves have placed Matt Spanger on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 20)

The New England Black Wolves have signed Mark Cockerton to the Practice Player List. (Mar 20) The Vancouver Stealth have removed the Practice tag on James Rahe and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Stealth have signed Seth Oakes to the Practice Player List.

The New England Black Wolves have released Seth Oakes from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Nick Chaykowsky on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player tag) The Vancouver Stealth have placed Cody Teichroeb on the Active Roster – Evaluation List from the Physically unable to Perform List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have traded Dan Taylor to the Toronto Rock for a third round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft or a conditional second round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft. The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Curtis Knight on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Dan Craig on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Ethan Schott and Ryan Fournier on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Buffalo Bandits have placed Mark Steenhuis on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Steve Fryer on the Physically Unable to Perform List. (Mar 17) The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brandon Humphrey on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Mar 17)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Billy Dee Smith on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Mar 17) The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Mar 17)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Justin Salt on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Mar 17) The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Reid Mydske on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Mar 17)



The Vancouver Stealth have signed Reid Mydske to the Practice Player List. (Mar 14)

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Nick Chaykowsky on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster – Suspended List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Greg Harnett on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 10)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Anthony Kalinich on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Mar 10) The Georgia Swarm have placed Randy Staats on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Mar 4)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Jerome Thompson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Mar 4) (maintain Practice Player tag) The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Darryl Robertson on the Physically Unable to Perform List and have removed his Practice tag. (Mar 10)

The Toronto Rock have placed Brodie Merrill on the Active Roster from the the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 10)

The Toronto Rock have released Drew Belgrave from the Active Roster. (Mar 10)

The Toronto Rock have signed Drew Belgrave to the Practice Player List. (Mar 10)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Tyler Richards on the Physically unable to Perform List from the Practice Player List. (Mar 8) (remove Practice Player tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Anthony Kalinich from the Active Roster. (Mar 8)

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Anthony Kalinich to the Practice Player List. (Mar 8)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Anthony Kalinich on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Mar 8) (maintain Practice Player tag) The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brandon Humphrey to the Practice Player LIst. (Mar 8)

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Dan Coates to a three year agreement. (Mar 8) The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Frank Brown to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Rowan Kelly on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Mar 7)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Ryan Lee on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Mar 7) (removed Practice Player tag) The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Player tag on Quinn Powless and retained him on the Active Roster. (Mar 7)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Luke Laszkiewicz to the Practice Player List. (Mar 7)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Liam Patton on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Ryan Fournier to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster. The New England Black Wolves have placed Nick Chaykowsky on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Kevin Buchanan on the the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have removed the Practice Player tag on Jarrod Neumann.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Quinn Mackay on the the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Bryce Sweeting on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Ryan Lee from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Rowan Kelly on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ryan Lee to the Practice Player List. The Georgia Swarm have placed Kiel Matisz on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Jerome Thompson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The Toronto Rock have placed Brodie Merrill on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Jordan Magnuson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Bryce Sweeting on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Quinn Mackay on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Georgia Swarm have placed Kiel Matisz on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Feb 19)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Joel White on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List. ( Feb 19)

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Riley Hutchcraft on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Feb 28)

The Toronto Rock have placed Brandon Miller on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List. (Feb 28)

The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Dan Dawson to the Saskatchewan Rush in exchange for a second round selection in the 2018 Entry Draft and their third round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft. (Feb 25)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Feb 25) The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Curtis Knight on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Feb 25) The Vancouver Stealth have placed Cody Teichroeb on the Physically Unable to Perform List. (Feb 24)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player James Rahe on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Feb 24)

The Vancouver Stealth have signed Andrew Suitor to a three year agreement. (Feb 25)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Jon Harnett on the Injured Reserve – Season Ending List from the Active Roster. (Feb 21)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Peter McFetridge on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. (Feb 21)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Bob Snider on the Practice Player List from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Dane Dobbie on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Ryan Martel on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Jerome Thompson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Feb 20) (maintain Practice Player tag) The New England Black Wolves have signed Johnny Powless to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have traded Johnny Powless to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for their second round selection in the 2018 Entry Draft and their third round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft. The New England Black Wolves have placed Kevin Buchanan on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brody Eastwood and Practice Player Quinn Mackay on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Chris Wardle and Scott Carnegie on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Georgia Swarm have released Frank Brown, Jerome Thompson and Warren Hill from the Active Roster. (Feb 17)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Jordan Hall on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List. (Feb 17)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Kevin Orleman on the Active Roster from the Active Roster – Evaluation List. (Feb 17)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Chad Tutton on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve -Season ending List. (Feb 17)

The Georgia Swarm have signed Jerome Thompson and Warren Hill to the Practice Player List. (Feb 17)

The Toronto Rock have placed Brandon Miller on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Riley Hutchcraft on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Vancouver Stealth have placed Travis Cornwall on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Jon Harnett and Chris O’Dougherty on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Tyson Roe and Practice Player James Rahe on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Peter McFetridge on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dylan Evans on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dan Dawson on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. The Toronto Rock has placed Tom Schreiber on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock has placed Drew Belgrave on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

he Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) ( Jan 10 ) The Buffalo Bandits have placed Reid Acton on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. ( Jan 10 ) The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dan Dawson on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Quinn Powless on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt Macgrotty on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. ( Jan 10 ) The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jeff Shattler on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. ( Jan 10 ) The Toronto Rock have placed Drew Belgrave on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster. ( Jan 10 ) The Toronto Rock have placed Sandy Chapman on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Feb 10) The Vancouver Stealth have placed Travis Cornwall on the Active Roster Evaluation List from the Physically Unable to Perform List. (Feb 10) The Vancouver Stealth have placed Tyler Garrison on the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending from the Active Roster. (Feb 10) The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Tyson Roe on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) ( Jan 10 )

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Mitch DeSnoo on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chase Fraser on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have traded Pat Saunders to the Vancouver Stealth in exchange for Thomas Hoggarth.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Nick Finlay on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Nik Bilic on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jeff Shattler on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt MacGrotty on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Toronto Rock have placed Sandy Chapman on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Toronto Rock have placed Drew Belgrave on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Vancouver Stealth have placed Chris O’Dougherty on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Vancouver Stealth have placed Tyler Garrison on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List. The Vancouver Stealth have placed Andrew Suitor on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. The Vancouver Stealth have placed Peter McFetridge on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Chris Wardle on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brody Eastwood on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brody Eastwood on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Jan 29) The Colorado Mammoth have placed Zack Greer on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. (Jan 29) The Saskatchewan Rush have released Nik Bilic from the Active Roster – Evaluation Period List. (Jan 29) The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Nik Bilic to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Injured Reserve List. (Jan 29)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Jan 26) The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Nick Finlay on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Jan 26) The Vancouver Stealth have placed Joel McCready on the Suspended List from the Active Roster. (Jan 26) The Vancouver Stealth have placed Logan Schuss on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. (Jan 26) The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Casey Jackson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Jan 26) The Vancouver Stealth have placed Jon Harnett on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List . (Jan 26) The Vancouver Stealth have placed Joel McCready on the Active Roster from the Suspended List. The Vancouver Stealth have placed Logan Schuss on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Casey Jackson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Vancouver Stealth have placed Justin Salt on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Vancouver Stealth have placed Jon Harnett and Evan Messenger on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Stealth have released Casey Jackson from the Inactive Roster. (Jan 24) The Vancouver Stealth have signed Casey Jackson to the Practice Player List. (Jan 24)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Justin Salt on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Jan 21)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player James Rahe on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Jan 21)

The Vancouver Stealth have removed the Practice Player tag on Cody Teichroeb and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Eric Shewell from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Brad Gilles on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Eric Shewell to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Mike Triolo from the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Kevin Orleman on the Active Roster – Evaluation Period from the Physically unable to Perform List. (Jan 15) The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Nik Bilic on the Active Roster – Evaluation Period from the Physically unable to Perform List. (Jan 18) The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt MacGrotty on the Injured Reserve List. The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Eric Fannell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Dan Lomas from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dan Lomas to the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Matthew Bennett on the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending from the Active Roster. (Jan 16)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Mark Steenhuis on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Jan 16)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Ryan Wagner on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Jan 16)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Liam Patten on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Jan 16)

The Buffalo Bandits have removed the Practice Player tags on Vaughn Harris and Zac Reid and have retained the players on the Active Roster. (Jan 16)

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Zach Herreweyers and Bill O’Brien to the Practice Player List. (Jan 16)

The Buffalo Bandits have released Jonathan Newhouse, Joe Smith, Cody McMahon and Steve Hinek from the Inactive Roster. (Jan 16) The New England Black Wolves have released Ryan Hotaling from the Inactive Roster- Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chase Fraser on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Jan 12)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Vaughn Harris on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Jan 12) The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Ryan Martel on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Mike Carnegie on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Brad Gilles on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Billy Dee Smith on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Vancouver Stealth have placed Peter McFetridge and Tye Belanger on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Travis Cornwall on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Thomas Hoggarth on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Tyson Roe and Eric Penney on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Eric Shewell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player tag) The Rochester Knighthawks have released Eric Fannell from the Active Roster. The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Eric Fannell to the Practice Player List. The Toronto Rock have placed Drew Belgrave on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Toronto Rock have placed Sandy Chapman on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Cody Teichroeb to the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Jan 11) The Vancouver Stealth have released James Rahe from the Active Roster. (Jan 11) The Vancouver Stealth have signed James Rahe to the Practice Player List. (Jan 11)

The Colorado Mammoth placed Practice Player Jarrod Neumann on the Injured Reserve List from the Practice Player List. (Jan 8) The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Brayden Hill on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The Georgia Swarm have placed Ethan O’Connor on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List. The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Billy Dee Smith on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dan Lomas on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Nick Finlay on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt MacGrotty on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The New England Black Wolves have released Nick Mariano from the Practice Player List. The New England Black Wolves have signed Brooker Muir to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt MacGrotty on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Nick Finlay on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Toronto Rock have removed the Practice Player tag on Drew Belgrave and have retained him on the Active Roster. (Jan 3)

The Toronto Rock have placed Brandon Miller on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Jan 3)

The Toronto Rock have released Brandon Slade from the Active Roster. (Jan 3)

The Toronto Rock have signed Brandon Slade to the Practice Player List. (Jan 3)

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Riley Hutchcraft on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Jan 3)

The Toronto Rock have placed Phil Caputo on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Jan 3)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Logan Schuss on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. (Jan 2)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Cody Teichroeb on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Jan 2)

The New England Black Wolves have placed Kyle Buchanan on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. The New England Black Wolves have removed the Practice Tag on Anthony Joaquim and have retained the player on the Active Roster. The New England Black Wolves have released JP Kealey from the Active Roster. The New England Black Wolves have signed JP Kealey to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt MacGrotty on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Reid Acton on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Zac Reid on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt MacGrotty on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The New England Black Wolves have placed Kyle Buchanan on the Short Term Holdout List from the Active Roster. The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Anthony Joaquim on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have removed the Practice Player tag on Tim Edwards and have retained him on the Active Roster. (Dec 17) The Colorado Mammoth have released Quinn Mackay from the Active Roster. (Dec 17) The Colorado Mammoth have signed Quinn Mackay to the Practice Player List. (Dec 17) The Colorado Mammoth have placed Zack Greer on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List. (Dec 17) The Vancouver Stealth have released Patrick O’Meara from the Practice Player List. (Dec 17)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Mike Carnegie on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Burton on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. The Calgary Roughnecks have released Anthony Kalinich from the Active Roster. The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Bob Snider on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Anthony Kalinich to the Practice Player List. The Toronto Rock have placed Phil Caputo on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Drew Belgrave on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

New England Black Wolves have signed Shawn Evans to a three year agreement.

Colorado Mammoth have released Nick Ossello from the Practice Player List.

Colorado Mammoth have released Brody Eastwood from the Active Roster.

Colorado Mammoth have placed Brad Self on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

Colorado Mammoth have signed Brody Eastwood to the Practice Player List. Georgia Swarm have placed Jordan MacIntosh on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

Georgia Swarm have placed Kevin Orleman on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

Georgia Swarm have signed Chad Tutton to a three year agreement.

Calgary Roughnecks have placed Mike Carnegie on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List. (Dec 9)

Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Burton on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Dec 9)

Calgary Roughnecks have signed Wes Berg to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Protected Player List. Calgary Roughnecks have released Vaughn Harris from the Active Roster. Calgary Roughnecks have signed Vaughn Harris to the Practice Player List. Calgary Roughnecks have traded Vaughn Harris to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for their fifth round selection in the 2018 Entry Draft.

Colorado Mammoth have released Rowan Kelly and Nick Ossello from the Active Roster.(Dec 5) Colorado Mammoth have placed Bryce Sweeting on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List. (Dec 5) Colorado Mammoth have placed Scott Carnegie on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Dec 5) (remove Practice Player tag) Colorado Mammoth have signed Rowan Kelly and Nick Ossello to the Practice Player List. (Dec 5) Toronto Rock have released Drew Belgrave from the Active Roster. Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Brandon Slade on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag) Toronto Rock have signed Drew Belgrave to the Practice Player List.

Georgia Swarm have released Liam Byrnes from the Practice Player List.

Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dylan Evans on the Active Roster – Evaluation List from the Physically Unable to Perform List. (Dec 2)

Colorado Mammoth have signed Scott Carnegie to the Practice Player List.

Buffalo Bandits have signed Hunyahdengowah Abrams to the Practice Player List. Rochester Knighthawks have released Joe Walters from the Inactive Roster.

Buffalo Bandits have released Liam Patten, Hunyahdengowah Abrams, John Rae from the Active Roster.

Buffalo Bandits have signed Zac Reid, Liam Patten to the Practice Player List. Calgary Roughnecks have placed Mike Carnegie on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

Calgary Roughnecks have released Steph Charbonneau, Ryan Martel, Bob Snider from the Active Roster.

Calgary Roughnecks have signed Steph Charbonneau,Ryan Martel, Bob Snider to the Practice Player List. Colorado Mammoth have released Zach Herreweyers from the Active Roster.

Colorado Mammoth have signed Tim Edwards to the Practice Player List.

Colorado Mammoth have released Jarrod Neumann from the Active Roster.

Colorado Mammoth have signed Jarrod Neumann to the Practice Player List. Georgia Swarm have released Isaiah Davis Allen, Brayden Hill, Lauchlin Elder from the Active Roster.

Georgia Swarm have signed Isaiah Davis Allen, Brayden Hill, Lauchlin Elder to the Practice Player List.

Georgia Swarm have released Matt Kavanagh from the Inactive Roster. Rochester Knighthawks have released Luke Laszkiewicz, Quinn Powless, Greg Longboat, Mike Triolo, Adam Perroni from the Active Roster.

Rochester Knighthawks have signed Quinn Powless, Greg Longboat, Mike Triolo, Adam Perroni to the Practice Player List.

Rochester Knighthawks have placed Sean Young on the Hold Out List. Vancouver Stealth have released Patrick O’Meara, Cody Teichroeb,Tyson Roe, Eric Penney from the Active Roster.

Vancouver Stealth have signed Patrick O’Meara, Cody Teichroeb, Tyson Roe, Eric Penney to the Practice Player List.

Buffalo Bandits have released Zach Tomkinson, Mackenzie Mitchell, Don Moss, Tim Edwards and Blaze Riorden from the Active Roster. Colorado Mammoth have released Mark Farthing, Keegan Bal, Brandon Humphrey from the Active Roster. Georgia Swarm have released Bennett Drake, Liam Byrnes from the Active Roster. Georgia Swarm have signed Liam Byrnes to the Practice Player List. Georgia Swarm have placed Jason Noble on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List. New England Black Wolves have released Bill O’Brien from the Active Roster. Saskatchewan Rush have released Adam Shute, Nick Finlay, Tor Reinholdt, Johnny Pearson from the Active Roster. Saskatchewan Rush have signed Adam Shute, Nick Finlay, Tor Reinholdt, Johnny Pearson to the Practice Player List. Toronto Rock have released Brandon Slade, Darryl Robertson, Adam Jay, Riley Hutchcraft, Christian Burgdorf, Patrick Miles, Lydon Bunio, Shawn Lantz, Brett Ulbikas, Connor Cole, Seth Laidlaw, Mike MacDonald from the Active Roster. Toronto Rock have signed Brandon Slade, Darryl Robertson, Adam Jay, Riley Hutchcraft to the Practice Player List. Toronto Rock have released Connor Buczek from the Inactive Roster. Toronto Rock have placed Dan Craig on the Physically Unable to Perform List. Toronto Rock have placed Alec Tulett and Josh Jubenville on the Draft List. Toronto Rock have placed Turner Evans and Challen Rogers on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. Vancouver Stealth have signed Andrew Suitor to a one year agreement.