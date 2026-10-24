NLL Transactions

November 6, 2026

The Geogia Swarm have signed Calum Leaver-Preyra to a three year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Blaze Riorden to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Phil Mazzuca on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

November 5, 2026

The San Diego Seals have released Coady Adamson from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Levi Anderson, Mike Messenger, and Jake Stevens on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

November 4, 2026

The Georgia Swarm have signed Jack Travassos to a two year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Liam Aston from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Mitchell Dunham to a two year agreement.

November 3, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Steve Priolo to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Zach Vanderwal, Cole Begley, Ronin Pusch, Jake Bowen, Sebastian Simonson, Thomas Wood, Brett McIntyre, Justin Morgan, Jacob Dunbar, and Denton Macdonald from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Jerrett Smith on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brodie Wade to a three year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have released Gregory Elijah-Brown and Liam Kammar from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released TJ Malone from the Hold Out List.

The Toronto Rock have placed TD Ierlan on the Hold Out List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Levi Touhey to a two year agreement.

November 2, 2026

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Alex Kew, Brody Thomas, and Levi Touhey from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Nash Moog to a three year agreement.

November 1, 2026

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brian Simmons to a two year agreement.

The Oshawa FireWolves have released Nathan Woods, Eddy Ferrede, Ben Baker, and Curtis Ward from the Active Roster.

October 30, 2026

The League has announced the retirement of Kyle Buchanan.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Nathan Grenon to a two year agreement.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Brady Kearnan to a two year agreement.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Hayden Summers-Thompson to a three year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Coady Adamson to a three year agreement.

October 29, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Justin Sykes and Larson Sundown on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Ben Baker to a three year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Silas Richmond to a three year agreement.

October 28, 2026

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ryan Lee to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Injured Reserve List from the Injured Reserve-Season Ending List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Thomas Semple to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have placed CJ Kirst on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Andrew McMeekin, Brooks English, and Will Sheehan on the Draft List.

October 27, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Tehoka Nanticoke to a two year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Jay Thorimbert to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Retired List.

The Oshawa FireWolves have placed Johnathan Peshko on the Hold Out List from the Injured Reserve List. October 26, 2026

October 26, 2026

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyler Pace to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Axel Sanderson on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Dylan Hess on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster. Colorado Mammoth have placed Axel Sanderson on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Owen Down on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have signed Ty English to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

October 24, 2026

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Kyle Pepper on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Jack Charboneau from the Draft List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Alex Kew, Thomas Hoggarth, Eric Fannell, Levi Touhey, and Tyler Biles on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Alex Marinier on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

October 23, 2026

The Toronto Rock have signed Alexis Simard and Troy MacDonald to three year agreements.

October 22, 2026

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Matt Sykes from the Restricted Free Agent List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Kyle Lewis and Blake Eiland on the Draft List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Owen Tasse on the Draft List.

The Toronto Rock have released Justin J. Martin from the Restricted Free Agent List.

October 21, 2026

The San Diego Seals have signed Brennan O’Neill to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Aidan Maguire to a three year agreement.

October 20, 2026

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Eddy Ferrede to a three year agreement.

October 18, 2026

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Justin Lee and Andrew Bowman to three year agreements.

October 16, 2026

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Kaden Kublinskas on the Draft List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed David Peterkin to a three year agreement.

October 15, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Nate Ruff and Obrigh Tallchief on the Draft List.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Jordan MacIntosh to a one year agreement.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Aaron Woods to a one year agreement.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Jeremi Phoenix-Lefebvre to a three year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have placed Lucas Dudemaine on the Draft List.

October 14, 2026

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Caleb Khan to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Lucas Hucal to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Jake Darlison to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Matt Collison to a three year agreement.

October 13, 2026

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Steph Charbonneau to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Rory Graham and Brody Thomas to three year agreements.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Dustyn Birkhof to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have signed Zack Kearney to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Injured Reserve List from the Injured Reserve-Season Ending List.

The Toronto Rock have signed Steve Orleman to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Owen Orpana, Jack MacAlpine, Aidan Saint, Colton Armitage and Connor Blondin to three year agreements.

October 12, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Waukiigan Shognosh to a three year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ryan Favaro, Oskar Lucas, Nikko DiPonio and Finn Halladay to three year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Taylor Jensen to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Jake Piseno to a one year agreement.

October 11, 2026

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Thomas Wood to a three year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Coulter Mackesy to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

October 9, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Cam Wyers to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Zach Vanderwal and Justin Morgan to three year agreements.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Alex Ross on the Draft List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Calum Brennan to a three year agreement.

October 8, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Micah Hanson to a three year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Evan Messenger, Alex Pace and Andrew Borgatti to one year agreements.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed John Alie and Nathan Pouliot to three year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Phil Caputo to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Mikey Weisshaar to a three year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Robert Hudson to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Injured Reserve List from the Injured Reserve-Season Ending List.

The Toronto Rock have signed Dante Mancini to a three year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Isiah Moran-Weekes to a two year agreement.

October 7, 2026

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Aden Walsh to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Cole Teeple, Zach Constantopoulos and Ryan Stines to three year agreements.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Nathan Grenon from the Restricted Free Agent List.

The Georgia Swarm have signed David Anderson to a three year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Jack Cascadden on the Draft List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Michael Grace on the Injured Reserve List from the Injured Reserve-Season Ending List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Alex Bean and Jake Taylor on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve-Season Ending List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Michael White to a three year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Blake Young, Jeremy Wudrick and Joel McCormick to three year agreements.

October 6, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dalton Young to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Kyle Gonsiorek to a three year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Brett McIntyre and Riley Loewen to one year agreements.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Luke Soenen on the Draft List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Kaleb Martin to a three year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Ryan Sheridan to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Marcus Khan and Joel Mullen to three year agreements.

October 5, 2026

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Landen Sinfield to a two year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Ethan Ticehurst to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Koleton Marquis, Blake Malamphy and Eoin MacKay to three year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Jake Rosa to a three year agreement.

October 4, 2026

The Georgia Swarm have signed Brenden Boyle, Brinley Wilson and Max Neeson to three year agreements.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Will Johansen to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Alex Lemieux to a three year agreement.

October 2, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dante Bowen to a three year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Jake Bowen to a three year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Sam La Roue to a one year agreement and placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Tyden Redlick to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Finn Thomson to a three year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Greyson Beggs and Owen Wills to three year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Andrew Dalton to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Zach Richards to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Xavier Delormier to a three year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Henry Dodge on the Draft List.

October 1, 2026

The League has announced the retirement of Ryan Benesch.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Travis Longboat to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Brayden Mayea to a three year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Saka Thompson, Matt Vilas, Owen Tovell and Frank Coyle to three year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Connor Kearnan to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jake Boudreau to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jayden Richards to a three year agreement.

September 30, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Thomas Whitty to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Jimmy Freehill to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Owen Rice to a three year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Haiden Dickson to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Justin Inacio to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Nick Crowley, Connor Gorman, and Aiden Long on the Draft List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Jake Govett to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Aaron Toguri to a three year agreement.

September 29, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Paul Dawson to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Raymond Cortes II to a three year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Sebastian Simonson and Zach Moen to three year agreements.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Dyson Williams to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dan Coates to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Liam Kammar and Luca Accardo to three year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have placed Bowie Horsman on the Draft List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Thomas Kiazyk and Josh Zawada to one year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Julien Belair to a three year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Brian Jackman on the Draft List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Curtis Dickson, Marcus Klarich, Matt Beers, Christian Del Bianco, Jeff Cornwall and Reid Bowering to one year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Adam Charalambides and Ryan Dilks to two year agreements.

September 28, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Clay Scanlan to a two year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Ryan Andrews and Arrow Booth to three year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Levi Anderson and Jake Stevens to one year agreements.

September 27, 2026

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jake Naso, Sam Firth and Reed Kurtz to one year agreements.

September 25, 2026

The Calgary Roughnecks have traded the 64th and 65th selections in the 2026 Entry Draft to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for a sixth round selection in 2027 Entry Draft.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have traded the 13th overall selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for their first round selection in the 2028 NLL Entry Draft.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Nonkon Thompson to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have traded the 5th overall selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for the 10th overall selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft and their first round selection in the 2027 NLL Entry Draft.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Keegan Bal to a one year agreement.

September 23, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Zach Higgins to a two year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Payton Cormier to a one year agreement.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Zac Masson and Ron John to one year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Amos Whitcomb and Clifford Gaston to three year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Nathan Kapp to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Connor Robinson to a one year agreement.

September 22, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Justin Sykes to a three year agreement.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Taggart Clark to a one year agreement.

September 21, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Matt Spanger to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Coltrane Tyson to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Colin Sharkey to a three year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Liam Patten to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Austin Shanks and Nick Damude to three year agreements.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Nick Preston to a one year agreement.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed James Barclay to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Brent Noseworthy to a three year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Clark Walter to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Matt Acchione to a one year agreement.

September 20, 2026

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Jerrett Smith, Nicholas Volkov, Cole Begley and Ben Kromer to two year agreements.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Ronin Pusch to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Denton Macdonald to a three year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Luke Williams from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Cody Jamieson to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Justin Geddie to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Ethan Lee to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Mitchell Armstrong to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Luke Pilcher and Robbie Turpin to three year agreements.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Patrick Kaschalk, Dante Kulas and Nathan Woods to three year agreements.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Jonathan Gagliardi and Joel Coyle to one year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Brock Haley to a one year agreement.

September 19, 2026

The Georgia Swarm have signed Brett Dobson to a four year agreement.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Carson Moyer, Andrew Kidd, and Laine Hruska to one year agreements.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Curtis Ward to a three year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Reilly O’Connor to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Sean Kriwokon to a one year agreement.

September 18, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Mitch de Snoo to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Scott Dominey to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Jason Knox to a one year agreement.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Rob Hellyer to a one year agreement.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Joe Nardella to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve-Season Ending List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Luc Magnan to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have placed the Franchise Tag on Zach Currier as per 7.2 of the CBA.

The San Diego Seals have signed Trent Robertson to a three year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Dylan Hutchison to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have traded Clark Walter to the San Diego Seals in exchange for their third round selection in the 2029 NLL Entry Draft.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Brett Mydske to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Nathan Miller to a three year agreement.

September 17, 2026

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed the Franchise Tag on Tyler Pace as per 7.2 of the CBA.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Deacon Knott and Lukas Nielsen to three year agreements.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Landon Kells to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Ryland Rees and Zed Williams to three year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Gregory Elijah-Brown to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Jake Saunders to a one year agreement.

September 15, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Nick Weiss to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have traded the 4th overall selection in the Dispersal Draft to the Georgia Swarm in exchange for the 7th overall selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft.

The Colorado Mammoth have traded the 19th overall selection in the Dispersal Draft to the Saskatchewan Rush in exchange for their second round selection in the 2027 NLL Entry Draft.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Kyle Killen to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have traded the 27th overall selection in the Dispersal Draft to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for their third round selection in the 2029 NLL Entry Draft.

The Saskatchewan Rush have traded Holden Garlent to the Oshawa FireWolves in exchange for Jaxon Fridge, Connor Kearnan, and the 20th overall selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft.

The Toronto Rock have traded the 12th and 24th overall selections in the 2026 Dispersal Draft to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in exchange for the 17th overall selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft.

September 14, 2026

The Georgia Swarm have signed Lyle Thompson to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Warren Hill to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have traded Payton Cormier and their 11th and 23rd selection in the 2026 Dispersal Draft to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for the 16th overall selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft and Luca Antongiovanni.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Luca Antongiovanni to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

September 11, 2026

The Vancouver Warriors have placed the Franchise Tag on Christian Del Bianco as per 7.2 of the CBA.

September 10, 2026

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Drew Hutchison to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Adam Thistlethwaite to a two year agreement.

September 1, 2026

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Marshal King to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

August 31, 2026

The Toronto Rock have signed Billy Hostrawser to a one year agreement.

August 28, 2026

The Georgia Swarm have signed Mike Manley to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Jacob Hickey to a three year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Max Wilson to a three year agreement.

August 25, 2026

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Tim Edwards to a one year agreement.

August 21, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Matt Vinc on the Retired List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Jacob Dunbar to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Andrew Kew to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Robert Hope to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Trent DiCicco to a three year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Mike Messenger to a three year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Robert Church and Ryan Keenan to one year agreements.

The Toronto Rock have signed Nicholas Rowlett to a two year agreement.

August 19, 2026

The Halifax Thunderbirds have traded Drew Hutchison and Nonkon Thompson to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for Riley Hutchcraft and Tyler Biles.

August 18, 2026

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Jeremy Thompson to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Cam Dunkerley to a one year agreement.

August 17, 2026

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Brandon Goodwin and Sean Westley to one year agreements.

August 14, 2026

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Johnny Pearson to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Chad Tutton to a two year agreement.

August 12, 2026

The Saskatchewan Rush have offered Robert Church the Franchise Tag as per 7.2 of the CBA. The player has accepted, and the Franchise Tag has been placed on Robert Church.

August 10, 2026

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Harrison Matsuoka to a three year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Ethan O’Connor to a one year agreement.

August 7, 2026

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed John LaFontaine to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Cam Acchione to a two year agreement.

August 3, 2026

The Georgia Swarm have signed Bryan Cole to a one year agreement.

July 31, 2026

The Georgia Swarm have signed Shayne Jackson to a three year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Kason Tarbell to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Graydon Bradley to a two year agreement.

July 30, 2026

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Carter Cook to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Ryan Martel to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

July 28, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Ian MacKay to a three year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Will Malcom to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Graeme Hossack to a three year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Remo Schenato to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Alec Stathakis to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Chris Willman on the Retired List from the Restricted Free Agent List.

July 27, 2026

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Ian Llord on the Retired List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Connor O’Toole a one year agreement.

July 24, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dylan Robinson to a three year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Josh Jackson to a two year agreement.

July 23, 2026

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Joe Juengerkes to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Colton Armstrong and Trevor Smyth to three year agreements.

July 22, 2026

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Mathieu Gautier to a two year agreement.

July 13, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Taylor Dooley to a three year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Aiden MacDonell to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

July 1, 2026

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Stuart Phillips to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

June 24, 2026

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Jack Follows and Colby Bowman to three year agreements.

June 23, 2026

The Georgia Swarm have signed Seth Van Schepen to a four year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Adam Wiedemann to a three year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Devlin Shanahan to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Ben McIntosh to a three year agreement.

June 10, 2026

The Toronto Rock have signed Mark Matthews to a two year agreement.

June 2, 2026

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Kyle Rubisch and Nick Chaykowsky to three year agreements.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Colton Watkinson to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

May 29, 2026

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Drew Belgrave to a two year agreement.

May 26, 2026

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Eli McLaughlin to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

May 21, 2026

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Connor Kirst to a two year agreement.

May 17, 2026

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Stephen Keogh on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Randy Staats on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

May 15, 2026

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Randy Staats on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (effective May 10)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Stephen Keogh on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Alex Marinier to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Evaluation List from the Draft List.

May 10, 2026

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Stephen Keogh and Nonkon Thompson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Randy Staats and Max Wilson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

May 9, 2026

The Toronto Rock have placed Josh Jackson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Jake Darlison on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

May 3, 2026

The San Diego Seals have placed Chris Origlieri on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Tyden Redlick on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Protected Practice Player Cam Acchione on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Protected Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Jake Govett on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Josh Jackson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Jake Darlison on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

May 2, 2026

The Georgia Swarm have placed Michael Grace on the Injured Reserve-Season Ending List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Toron Eccleston on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Sam La Roue on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Johnny Pearson on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

May 1, 2026

The San Diego Seals have placed Protected Practice Player Cam Acchione on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Danny Logan on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

April 25, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Steve Priolo on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Tehoka Nanticoke and Clay Scanlan on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Coltrane Tyson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Andrew Kew on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Tyler Garrison on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Toron Eccleston on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Protected Practice Player Jack Travassos on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Protected Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Danny Logan and Chris Kavanagh on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Dylan Watson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Jake Govett on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Mark Matthews and Dan Craig on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Jake Darlison on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Protected Practice Player Isiah Moran-Weekes on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

April 24, 2026

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Johnny Pearson on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Nonkon Thompson and Sam La Roue on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Levi Touhey on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

April 19, 2026

The Georgia Swarm have placed Protected Practice Player Jack Travassos on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Toron Eccleston on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Mitchell Dunham to a Protected Practice Player agreement and have retained him on the Active Roster. (maintain Protected Practice Player Tag)

April 18, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Tyler Hendrycks and Clay Scanlan on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Nick Weiss on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Coltrane Tyson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Matthew Paolatto on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Thomas Vela on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Nonkon Thompson and Sam La Roue on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Johnny Pearson on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Wake:Riat BowHunter on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Kevin Crowley on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Luke Pilcher on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Oshawa FireWolves have placed Johnathan Peshko on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Oshawa FireWolves have placed Practice Player Dante Kulas on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Tyler Biles and Blaze Riorden on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Brad McCulley on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Mitchell Dunham on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Dylan Watson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Matthew Wright on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock signed Isiah Moran-Weekes to a Protected Practice Player agreement and have retained him on the Active Roster. (maintain Protected Practice Player Tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Nathan Miller on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Ethan Ticehurst on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Remo Schenato to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

April 17, 2026

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Kyle Killen on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Tony Malcom on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

April 16, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Waukiigan Shognosh to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Jack Travassos to a Protected Practice Player agreement and have retained him on the Active Roster. (maintain Protected Practice Player Tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Julien Belair to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

April 15, 2026

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Adam Poitras to a six year agreement.

April 14, 2026

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Eric Fannell on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Cody Inness on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

April 11, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Nick Weiss and Tehoka Nanticoke on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Connor Farrell on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Taylor Dooley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Protected Practice Player Carter Cook on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (maintain Protected Practice Player Tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Justin Morgan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Andrew Kew on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Tyler Garrison on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have released Kai George from the Protected Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Jeremy Thompson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Nathan Kapp on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Adam Jay on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Jerrett Smith on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

April 10, 2026

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Johnny Pearson on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Casey Wilson on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Mark Matthews on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Jake Darlison on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Ethan Ticehurst on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Remo Schenato on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

April 6, 2026

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Practice Player Carter Cook to a Protected Practice Player agreement and have retained him on the Active Roster. (maintain Protected Practice Player Tag)

April 4, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Connor Farrell on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Carter Coffey on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Matt Sykes on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Kyle Pepper on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Alex Kew on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Trevor Smyth on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Jeremy Thompson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Adam Thistlethwaite on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Pat Kavanagh on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Protected Practice Player Cam Acchione on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Protected Practice Player Tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Ethan Ticehurst on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Shane Simpson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

April 3, 2026

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Owen Down on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brian Simmons on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Chris Courtney from the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Jordan Stouros from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Jordan Stouros to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Johnny Pearson on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

April 2, 2026

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Nathan Grenon on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brian Simmons on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Tyler Garrison to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Mitch Jones, Tyson Bell, and Chris Cloutier to three year agreements.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Tyrell Hamer-Jackson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Tony Malcom from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Tony Malcom to the Practice Player List.

April 1, 2026

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Tyson Gibson from the Practice Player List.

March 31, 2026

The Georgia Swarm have signed Calum Leaver-Preyra to the Practice Player List.

The Oshawa FireWolves have placed Blake Gibson McDonald on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Oshawa FireWolves have placed Practice Player Dante Kulas on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Steve Fryer to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Marshal King to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Hold Out List.

March 29, 2026

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Pat Foley on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Ben Kromer on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

March 28, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Nick Weiss on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Carter Coffey on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Oshawa FireWolves have placed Blake Gibson-McDonald on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Oshawa FireWolves have placed Practice Player Dante Kulas on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Matt Gilray on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Adam Thistlethwaite on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Adam Jay on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Holden Garlent on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Chris Weier on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Jake Darlison on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

March 27, 2026

The Georgia Swarm have released Zach Miller from the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Pat Foley and Ron John on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Players Ben Kromer and Cody Inness on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Alec Stathakis to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Tyler Garrison from the Practice Player List.

March 26, 2026

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Tyrell Hamer-Jackson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Sean Westley on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Alec Stathakis from the Evaluation List.

March 25, 2026

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Andrew Vradenburg from the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Wake:Riat BowHunter on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Levi Touhey on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Johnny Pearson on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Casey Wilson to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Evaluation List from the Draft List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Jordan Stouros to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Brooker Muir to the Practice Player List.

March 21, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Ian MacKay on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Carter Coffey on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player’s Coltrane Tyson and Taylor Dooley on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Matt Gilray on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Adam Thistlethwaite on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Corey Small on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Pat Kavanagh on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

March 20, 2026

The Toronto Rock have placed Dan Craig on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Isiah Moran-Weekes on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

March 17, 2026

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Warren Jeffrey on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Nathan Grenon on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

March 16, 2026

The Georgia Swarm have placed Seth Van Schepen on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Toron Eccleston on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

March 15, 2026

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Ryland Rees on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Nathan Kapp on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

March 14, 2026

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Matt Sykes on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Carter Cook on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Zack Deaken on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Pat Kavanagh on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Shane Simpson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Remo Schenato on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

March 13, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Nick Weiss on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Carter Coffey on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Players Taylor Dooley and Coltrane Tyson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tags)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Owen Down on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Warren Jeffrey on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Seth Van Schepen on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Jack Travassos on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Ottawa Black Bears have removed the Practice Player Tag on Cole Begley and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Justin Sykes from the Hold Out List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Justin Sykes to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Jonathan Gagliardi to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Scott Dominey on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Evan Messenger on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

March 11, 2026

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Eli Salama to a three year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have removed the Practice Player Tag on Jameson Bucktooth and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brett Craig on the Injured Reserve-Season Ending List from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed TJ Comizio on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Axel Sanderson to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Aaron Woods and Nathan Grenon to the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Nathan Grenon on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have removed the Practice Player Tags on Alex Kew and Sam La Roue and have retained them on the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Stone Jacobs and Chris Courtney to the Practice Player List.

The Oshawa FireWolves have placed Colton Watkinson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Ryan Benesch to a one year agreement.

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Vaughn Harris from the Practice Player List.

March 10, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have released Ryan Benesch from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Bennett Smith on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Carter Cook from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Carter Cook to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Sam La Roue on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have removed the Practice Player Tag on Austin Blumbergs and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Andrew Vradenburg to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Payton Rezanka from the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Tyson Gibson from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Tyson Gibson to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have released Jake Darlison from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have signed Jake Darlison to the Practice Player List and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

March 9, 2026

The Calgary Roughnecks have traded Practice Player Tyler Hendrycks to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for a sixth round selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft.

The Buffalo Bandits have removed the Practice Player Tag on Tyler Hendrycks and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have traded the rights to Marshal King to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for a conditional fourth round selection in the 2027 NLL Entry Draft.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have traded the rights to Casey Wilson to the Halifax Thunderbirds in exchange for Tyson Bell, a first round selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft and a conditional second round selection in the 2027 NLL Entry Draft.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have traded Justin Sykes to the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for Ottawa’s fourth round selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft and a conditional fourth round selection in the 2028 NLL Entry Draft.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have traded Josh Jackson to the Toronto Rock in exchange for Toronto’s third round selection in the 2027 NLL Entry Draft.

The Oshawa FireWolves have traded Zachary Young to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in exchange for a second round selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft.

The Oshawa FireWolves have placed Practice Player Joel Coyle on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have traded Phil Caputo to the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for Travis Longboat and a third round selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft.

The Philadelphia Wings have traded Blaze Riorden to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for Rochester’s second round selection in the 2027 NLL Entry Draft.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Cody Inness on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have traded Joe Resetarits to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for Lukas Nielsen and Buffalo’s second round selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Clifford Gaston from the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Adam Thistlethwaite from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Adam Thistlethwaite to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Kobe Handsor on the Injured Reserve-Season Ending List from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Robert Hudson on the Injured Reserve-Season Ending List from the Active Roster.

March 8, 2026

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Ron John on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Kyle Jackson on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Nathan Kapp on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Ryland Rees on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

March 7, 2026

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Thomas Vela on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Conner Cook on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Max Wilson and Randy Staats on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Players Alex Kew and Austin Blumbergs on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tags)

March 6, 2026

The Toronto Rock have placed Dan Craig and Nick Rose on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Isiah Moran-Weekes on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Phil Mazzuca on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Remo Schenato on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Max Adler on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Alec Stathakis on the Evaluation List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

March 4, 2026

The Halifax Thunderbirds have removed Practice Player Tag on Stephen Keogh and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Alex Kew to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Mitchell Dunham on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Tyler Biles on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

March 2, 2026

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Sheldon Burns to the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Cam Acchione to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

March 1, 2026

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Marquez White on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Pat Kavanagh on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Zack Deaken and Matthew Wright on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

February 28, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Ian MacKay on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Carter Coffey on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Michael Sowers on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Landen Sinfield on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Tyler Biles on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Mitchell Dunham on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Holden Garlent on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Jerrett Smith on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

February 27, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Taylor Dooley on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Dylan Robinson the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Ben Soenen on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Sheldon Burns from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Kyle Jackson on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Mitchell Armstrong the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Matthew Wright on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have released Aidan Carroll from the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have released Cam Acchione from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have removed the Protected Practice Player Tag on Tyden Redlick and have retained him on the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Jerrett Smith on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Holden Garlent the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Dan Craig on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Lucas Hucal on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Max Adler on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Jackson Suboch on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

February 26, 2026

The Georgia Swarm have placed Kason Tarbell on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Jack Travassos on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Rylan Hartley on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Cam MacLeod on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Justin J. Martin on the Injured Reserve List from the Injured Reserve-Season Ending List.

February 24, 2026

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have traded Dylan Hutchison to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for Philadelphia’s third round selection in the 2028 NLL Entry Draft.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Kevin Crowley to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Ben McDonald from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Tyson Gibson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have traded Nicholas Rowlett to the Toronto Rock in exchange for Toronto’s fourth round selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Lucas Hucal on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

February 23, 2026

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Dalton Young on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Ethan Fisher on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Pat Foley on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Ron John to a one year agreement.

February 22, 2026

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Landen Sinfield on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Blaze Riorden and Chris Corbeil the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Dalton Young on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

February 20, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Dylan Robinson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Taylor Dooley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Jackson Suboch on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Remo Schenato on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

February 17, 2026

The Ottawa Black Bears have removed Practice Player Tag on Liam Aston and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Vaughn Harris from the Injured Reserve List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Vaughn Harris to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Evan Messenger on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Landen Sinfield on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have signed Kobe Handsor to the Practice Player List.

February 16, 2026

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Alex Kew from the Evaluation List.

February 14, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Taylor Dooley on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Mitch de Snoo on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Brett McIntyre on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Kyle Pepper on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Owen Down on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brian Simmons on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Oshawa FireWolves have placed Andrew Kidd on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Oshawa FireWolves have placed Practice Player Zach Richards on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Chris Corbeil on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Ethan Fisher on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have place Rylan Hartley on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Cam MacLeod on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Holden Garlent on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Jerrett Smith on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have removed Practice Player Tag on Jake Darlison and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Justin J. Martin on the Injured Reserve-Season Ending List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Chris Weier on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Sam English on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Lucas Hucal on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Remo Schenato on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Jeff Cornwall on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

February 13, 2026

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Conner Cook on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Will Malcom and Owen Down on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brian Simmons on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Kason Tarbell on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Jack Travassos on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Stephen Keogh on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Austin Blumbergs on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Matthew Wright and Pat Kavanagh on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Kellen LeClair on the Hold Out List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Cam Acchione and Corey Small on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Eli Gobrecht to a two year agreement. (Dec 7)

February 12, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have released Coltrane Tyson from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Coltrane Tyson to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have removed Practice Player Tag on Curtis Romanchych and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Sam La Roue to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have removed Practice Player Tag on Rhys Blake and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Ben Soenen from the Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Ben Soenen to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Blaze Riorden on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Phil Caputo on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

February 10, 2026

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Tyler Hendrycks from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyler Hendrycks to the Practice Player List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have traded Jacob Dunbar to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for Calgary’s third round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Liam Aston on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Ethan Fisher to the Practice Player List.

February 9, 2026

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Carson Moyer to the Practice Player List.

February 7, 2026

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Tyson Gibson on the Injured Reserve List from the Evaluation List.

The Oshawa FireWolves have placed Andrew Kidd on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Oshawa FireWolves have placed Practice Player Zach Richards on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Phil Caputo on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Ben Kromer on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

February 5, 2026

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Chase Fraser on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Tony Malcom on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Jay Thorimbert on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Cole Begley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Mitchell Armstrong on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Kyle Jackson to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Brad McCulley on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Adam Thistlethwaite on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Cam MacLeod to the Practice Player List.

February 4, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have released Kiel Matisz from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Taylor Dooley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Alex Kew on the Evaluation List from the Hold Out List.

February 3, 2026

The Georgia Swarm have removed the Practice Player Tag on Kean Moon and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Carter Page to the Practice Player List.

The Oshawa FireWolves have released Carson Moyer from the Active Roster.

The Oshawa FireWolves have placed Practice Player Emerson Clark on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

February 2, 2026

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Noah Manning on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Justin Morgan on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

January 31, 2026

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Will Malcom and Owen Down on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Jalen Chaster on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brian Simmons on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Protected Practice Player Justin Geddie on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Austin Blumbergs on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Tyson Gibson on the Evaluation List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Landen Sinfield on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Nicholas Rowlett on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dan Coates on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Adam Thistlethwaite on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Sam English on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Latrell Harris on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Ryan Martel and Jeff Cornwall on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Players Remo Schenato and Ethan Ticehurst on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tags)

January 30, 2026

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Noah Manning on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Griffin Hall on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Bennett Smith on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Justin Morgan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Nicholas Rowlett on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Bo Columbus on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Adam Jay on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Jerrett Smith on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

January 29, 2026

The Georgia Swarm have released Carter Page from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Mike Triolo to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Logan Mellish from the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Payton Rezanka to the Practice Player List.

January 28, 2026

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Thomas Wood to the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have released Calum Leaver-Preyra from the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Zach Miller to the Practice Player List.

January 27, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have released Ron John and Mike Triolo from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Zack Belter and Matt Spanger on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have released Zach Miller from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Joel Coyle to the Practice Player List.

January 26, 2026

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Connor Sellars from the Hold Out List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Dustyn Birkhof on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Landen Sinfield on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

January 24, 2026

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Jameson Bucktooth on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Jalen Chaster on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Oshawa FireWolves have placed Johnathan Peshko on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Oshawa FireWolves have released Joel Coyle from the Active Roster.

January 23, 2026

The Philadelphia Wings have released Brian Cameron from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Scott Dominey on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve – Season Ending List.

The San Diego Seals have placed James Barclay and Ben McIntosh on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Kellen LeClair on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Corey Small on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Ryan Martel on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Ethan Ticehurst from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Ethan Ticehurst to the Practice Player List.

January 22, 2026

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Stephen Keogh to the Practice Player List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Sam La Roue from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Jake Saunders on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

January 21, 2026

The Halifax Thunderbirds have traded Dawson Theede to the Oshawa FireWolves in exchange for Oshawa’s first round selection in the 2028 NLL Entry Draft.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Curtis Romanchych on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Oshawa FireWolves have placed Practice Player Zach Richards on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Oshawa FireWolves have released Corson Kealey from the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Ryan Lanchbury to a five year agreement.

January 20, 2026

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Cam MacLeod from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Colby Bowman on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

January 19, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have traded Steve Orleman to the Toronto Rock in exchange for a third round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Evan Constantopoulos on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Emerson Clark to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Nick Rose on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

January 17, 2026

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Mitchell Dunham on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Josh Medeiros on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

January 16, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Taylor Dooley on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Ryan Benesch on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Lukas Nielsen to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Kyle Pepper on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Brett McIntyre on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Andrew Kew on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Jameson Bucktooth on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Zach Miller on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Jack Travassos on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Carter Page on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Toron Eccleston on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Wake:Riat BowHunter on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Practice Player Christian Watts from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Curtis Romanchych on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Protected Practice Player Justin Geddie on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Protected Practice Player Tag)

The Oshawa FireWolves have placed Johnathan Peshko on the Physically Unable to Perform from the Active Roster.

The Oshawa FireWolves have placed Practice Player Zach Richards on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Jake Saunders on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Jay Thorimbert on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The San Diego Seals have released Jake Govett from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Jake Govett to the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Chris Kavanagh on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Kellen LeClair on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The San Diego Seals have placed James Barclay on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

January 15, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have released Emerson Clark from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Latrell Harris on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Isiah Moran-Weekes on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

January 14, 2026

The Oshawa FireWolves have released Hawi Francis from the Practice Player List.

January 13, 2026

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Luke Pilcher on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Alex Buque on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Protected Practice Player Caleb Khan on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Ben McDonald to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have placed Protected Practice Player Tyden Redlick on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Chris Origlieri on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

January 12, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Carter Coffey on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Mike McCannell on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Philadelphia Wings have traded Mike McCannell to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for Buffalo’s third round selection in the 2028 NLL Entry Draft.

January 10, 2026

The Georgia Swarm have placed Carter Page on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Adam Wiedemann on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Austin Blumbergs on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Christian Watts on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dan Coates and Josh Medeiros on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Ian Llord on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Mitchell Dunham on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

January 9, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Zack Belter and Mitch de Snoo on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Players Carter Coffey and Taylor Dooley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tags)

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Sean Westley and Tony Malcom on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Players Luke Pilcher and Rhys Blake on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tags)

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Corson Kealey to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Mike McCannell on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Michael Sowers on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Ian Llord on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (effective Jan. 5, 2026)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Nathan Kapp on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag) (effective Jan. 5, 2026)

The San Diego Seals have placed Chris Origlieri on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Protected Practice Player Tyden Redlick on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Protected Practice Player Tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Max Adler on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The Vancouver Warriors have Matt Beers on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Remo Schenato from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Remo Schenato to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Tyler Garrison on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

January 8, 2026

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Ryan Lee on the Injured Reserve-Season Ending List from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Evan Messenger on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Practice Player Kevin Lynch from the Active Roster.

January 7, 2026

The San Diego Seals have placed Chris Kavanagh on the Evaluation List from Physically Unable to Perform List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Kellen LeClair on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Zack Deaken on the Active Roster from Physically Unable to Perform List.

January 6, 2026

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Alex Buque on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Protected Practice Player Caleb Khan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Protected Practice Player Tag)

The Oshawa FireWolves have released Corson Kealey from the Active Roster.

The Oshawa FireWolves have released Hayden Summers-Thompson from the Practice Player List.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Carson Moyer to a two year agreement.

January 5, 2026

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Ryan Lee on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed TJ Comizio on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

January 3, 2026

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Zack Belter on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Ryan Benesch on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Jack Hannah to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brian Simmons on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Tyler Biles on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Mitchell Dunham on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Corey Small and Kellen LeClair on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Ben McIntosh on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Zack Deaken on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

January 2, 2026

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Max Adler to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Evaluation List from the Protected Player List.

January 1, 2026

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Jake McNabb from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Travis Longboat and Matt Marinier on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Jay Thorimbert on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Nathan Grenon from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Brad McCulley on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

December 31, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have traded Max Adler to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for Vancouver’s sixth round selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft.

December 30, 2025

The Colorado Mammoth have signed TJ Comizio to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Evaluation List from the Protected Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Ben McDonald from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brian Simmons on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Oshawa FireWolves have placed Joe Nardella on the Injured Reserve – Season Ending List from the Injured Reserve List.

December 29, 2025

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Landen Sinfield to the Practice Player List.

December 28, 2025

The Colorado Mammoth have released Patrick McIntosh from the Draft List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have traded Jack Hannah to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for a first round selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft, their first round selection in the 2027 NLL Entry Draft and their second round selection in the 2028 NLL Entry Draft.

December 27, 2025

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Jeremi Phoenix-Lefebvre on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Jack Travassos on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Phil Caputo on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Landen Sinfield from the Active Roster.

December 26, 2025

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Jack Hannah on the Protected Player List from the Restricted Free Agent List.

The Toronto Rock have signed Dante Mancini to the Practice Player List.

December 22, 2025

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Restricted Free Agent Jack Hannah to a three year agreement. The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have 72 hours to match the offer as per CBA 7.1 D to retain the rights of the player.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have matched the Colorado Mammoth offer to Jack Hannah and have retained the rights to the player.

December 20, 2025

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Jack Travassos on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Jeremi Phoenix-Lefebvre on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Daniel Amesbury on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Austin Blumbergs on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Connor Kirst on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Rhys Blake on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Phil Caputo on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Kevin Lynch on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Evan Messenger on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Blaze Riorden on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Adam Jay on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Jerrett Smith on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

December 18, 2025

The Toronto Rock have placed Dan Craig on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Isiah Moran-Weekes on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

December 17, 2025

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Hawi Francis to the Practice Player List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Zach Higgins to a three year agreement.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Jay Thorimbert on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Cole Begley on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

December 16, 2025

The Oshawa FireWolves have released Kyle Jackson from the Active Roster.

The Oshawa FireWolves have placed Practice Player Corson Kealey on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Kevin Lynch to the Practice Player List.

December 14, 2025

The San Diego Seals have placed Kellen LeClair and Corey Small on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Danny Logan and Pat Kavanagh on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

December 13, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Taylor Dooley on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Kiel Matisz on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Andrew Kew on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Ari Stevens on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Kaleb Martin on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Jameson Bucktooth on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Wake:Riat BowHunter on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Max Wilson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Ashton Brown from the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Justin Geddie from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Justin Geddie to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Daniel Amesbury on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Blaze Riorden on the Evaluation List from Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Kevin Lynch from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Evan Messenger on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Zack Kearney on the Injured Reserve-Season Ending List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Dan Craig on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Josh Jubenville on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Isiah Moran-Weekes on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Matt Beers on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Tyler Garrison on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

December 12, 2025

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Tyler Biles on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Mitchell Dunham on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Zed Williams to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Jerrett Smith from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jerrett Smith to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jake Naso on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

December 11, 2025

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Griffin Hall on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Bennett Smith on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Logan Mellish to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs released Caleb Khan from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Caleb Khan to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Alex Buque on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Ryland Rees on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Adam Thistlethwaite on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

December 10, 2025

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Connor Kirst on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Rhys Blake on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Ben Soenen on the Injured Reserve List from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Michael Sowers to a one year agreement.

December 8, 2025

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brian Simmons on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Kaleb Martin on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Thomas Hoggarth on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Nonkon Thompson on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Bo Columbus on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Dustyn Birkhof on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

December 5, 2025

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Curtis Romanchych from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Curtis Romanchych to the Practice Player List and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Jay Thorimbert on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Cole Begley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have signed Aidan Carroll to the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have released Austin Staats from the Protected Player List.

December 4, 2025

The Georgia Swarm have placed Adam Wiedemann on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Kean Moon on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Jake Taylor on the Injured Reserve-Season Ending List from the Injured Reserve List

December 1, 2025

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Dustyn Birkhof to the Practice Player List.

November 29, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Zack Belter on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Taylor Dooley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Jameson Bucktooth on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brian Simmons on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Georgia Swarm have released Jeremi Phoenix-Lefebvre from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Jeremi Phoenix-Lefebvre to the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Jack Travassos on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Julien Belair from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt Hossack on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Julien Belair to the Practice Player List.

November 28, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have released Waukiigan Shognosh and Evan Constantopoulos from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Ryan Benesch on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Mitch de Snoo to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Waukiigan Shognosh and Evan Constantopoulos to the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brian Simmons to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Christian Watts, Ashton Brown and Austin Blumbergs to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Josh Jubenville on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Jake Darlison on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

November 26, 2025

The Colorado Mammoth have released Jameson Bucktooth from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Jameson Bucktooth to the Practice Player List and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have traded Mitch de Snoo to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for a conditional first round selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft and a conditional second round selection in the 2028 NLL Entry Draft.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Mitchell Dunham to the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Tyden Redlick to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Jake Darlison to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Tyler Garrison and Nathan Miller to the Practice Player List.

November 25, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Carter Coffey, Ryan Benesch and Taylor Dooley to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Justin Morgan, Colby Bowman and Brett McIntyre to the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Kaleb Martin to the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Kean Moon, Jack Travassos and Calum Leaver-Preyra to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Rhys Blake, Alex Buque, Luke Pilcher and Ben Soenen to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed John Lafontaine to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Jonathan Donville to a two year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Mitch Jones to a three year agreement.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Cole Begley, Laine Hruska, Liam Aston and Trent Robertson to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Mitch Ogilvie on the Retired List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Nathan Kapp, Clifford Gaston and Adam Thistlethwaite to the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Marquez White to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Marcus Needham and Mathias Houlahan to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have signed Lucas Hucal and Isiah Moran-Weekes to the Practice Player List.

November 24, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have released Carter Coffey and Taylor Dooley from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Coltrane Tyson and Kiel Matisz on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have released Ryan Benesch from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have released Alec Tulett from the Hold Out List.

The Buffalo Bandits have released Bryce Cordingley from the Draft List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Carson Moyer, Justin Morgan, Brett McIntyre, Colby Bowman, Lukas Olsson and Caelan Mander from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Bennett Smith on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brett Craig and Ari Stevens on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Ethan Robertson on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Zach Goorno from the Draft List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Asher Nolting on the Protected Player List from the Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Kaleb Martin, AJ Mercurio, Reese Barnes and Ben Stewart from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have released Calum Leaver-Preyra, Jack Travassos, and Kean Moon from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Jake Taylor on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Trevor Smyth and Max Wilson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Louis Alfred from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Carter McKenzie from the Restricted Free Agent List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Nonkon Thompson on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Nathan Fehr, Austin Blumbergs, Ashton Brown and Christian Watts from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Daniel Amesbury and Levi Touhey on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Alex Kew on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Alex Buque, Luke Pilcher, Ben Soenen and Rhys Blake from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Connor Sellars on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Tor Reinholdt from the Hold Out List.

The Oshawa FireWolves have released Hayden Summers-Thompson from the Active Roster.

The Oshawa FireWolves have placed Joe Nardella on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Dante Kulas, Corson Kealey, Hayden Summers-Thompson and Zach Richards to the Practice Player List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have released JT Giles-Harris and Dylan Molloy from the Hold Out List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Zach Herreweyers, Liam Aston, Cole Begley, Trent Robertson, Laine Hruska and Luke Keenan from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Ben Kromer, Kaden Brennan and Cody Innes from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Michael Sowers on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Ben Kromer and Cody Innes to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Tim Manning from the Draft List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Casey Rogers, Nathan Kapp, Tyler Halls, Mitchell Dunham, Adam Thistlewaite, Clifford Gaston and Amos Whitcomb from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Zed Williams on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve-Season Ending List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Danny Logan, Cam Acchione and Pat Kavanagh on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed TJ Malone on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Steve Fryer, Marquez White, Adam Noakes, Jacob Power, Robbie Turpin, Dustyn Birkhof, Tyden Redlick and Aidan Carroll from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Cameron Lumb from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Austin Staats on the Protected Player List from the Suspended List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Marcus Needham and Mathias Houlahan from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have released Isiah Moran-Weekes, Jake Darlison and Lucas Hucal from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Tyler Garrison from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Ryan Martel on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Alec Stathakis on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Drew Kask from the Hold Out List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Tyson Kirkness from the Restricted Free Agent List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Nathan Miller and Josh Carlson from the Active Roster

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Mic Kelly on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

November 21, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dhane Smith to a three year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Clarke Petterson and Jake Withers to three year agreements.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Ryan Terefenko to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Graeme Hossack to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Zach Cole and Jack VanOverbeke from the Hold Out List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Callum Jones to a three year agreement.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Reilly O’Connor to a one year agreement.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Brady Kearnan to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Travis Longboat and Matt Marinier on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Coby Auslander, Petey LaSalla, Chris Gray and Austin Madronic from the Hold Out List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dan Coates to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Jake Piseno to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Casey Rogers to a three year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Frank Scigliano to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Robert Church and Austin Shanks to one year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Patrick Dodds on the Protected Player List from the Hold Out List.

The Toronto Rock have signed Latrell Harris, Challen Rogers and Elijah Gash to five year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Owen Grant to a three year agreement.

November 20, 2025

The Georgia Swarm have released Connor Boss and Grant Breyo from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Alex Bean on the Injured Reserve-Season Ending List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Connor Kelly on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Justin Geddie to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Tyson Gibson on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Casey Wilson on the Draft List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Justin Sykes on the Hold Out List from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Oshawa FireWolves have released Dante Kulas, Corson Kealey and Zach Richards from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Casey Rogers from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Patrick Shoemay on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Chris Kavanagh on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jake Naso on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Keegan Bell on the Protected Player List from the Restricted Free Agent List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt Hossack on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

November 19, 2025

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Mitch Wilde from the Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Justin Geddie, Logan Mellish, Curtis Ward and Lucas Parsons from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Seth Martineau and Conner Fingar from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Brad McCulley on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Mike Sisselberger on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster.

November 18, 2025

The Colorado Mammoth have released Aaron Woods, Sebastian Simonson, Brian Simmons and Nathan Woods from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Kaymen Diabo from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Nathan Fehr to a one year agreement.

The Oshawa FireWolves have released Jakson Raposo and Hawi Francis from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Jeremy Thompson to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed OJ Morris on the Draft List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Mark Matthews on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve-Season Ending List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Ty English on the Draft List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Dakota Eierman and Alex Messier on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have released Gowah Abrams from the Restricted Free Agent List.

The Toronto Rock have released Luke Robinson from Active Roster.

November 17, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have released David Burr, Liam Keane, Jaden Kennedy, Jake Rosa, Liam Linden and Matt Duncan from the Active Roster.

The Oshawa FireWolves have released Ben MacDonnell from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Cooper Jackson, Parker Pipher and Teioshontathe McComber from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Kaleb Malyon, Nathan Fehr, Will White and Eddy Ferrede from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Dagan Carlson from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Garrett Winter and Boris Maksimenko from the Active Roster.

November 15, 2025

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Jakson Raposo to a three year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Nathan Grenon to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed TJ Malone to a three year agreement.

November 14, 2025

The Toronto Rock have released Ethan Fisher, Nathan Grenon and Kobe Handsor from the Active Roster.

November 12, 2025

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Griffin Hall on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Jordan Vincent and Hudson Chivers from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Stone Jacobs, Payton Tasse, Skkylar Thomas and Colton Armitage from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Blaze Riorden and Evan Messenger on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Pat Foley to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Protected Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Mitch de Snoo on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Gareth Haigh and Jackson Brown from the Active Roster.

November 11, 2025

The Colorado Mammoth have traded Brian Cameron and their fourth round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for Philadelphia’s second round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Jonathan Gagliardi, Jordan Stouros, Max Wayne and Ronin Pusch from the Active Roster.

November 10, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Tehoka Nanticoke to a three year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyler Pace to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Jake Harrington and Zach Terry from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Kaymen Diabo on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Daniel Amesbury to a three year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Cole Kirst on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Jeff Teat to a two year agreement.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Jake McNabb to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Michael Sowers to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Casey Rogers to a three year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Zane Dalpe, Holden Patterson, Solomon Hess and Tanner Soudan from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Steve Fryer to a one year agreement.

November 6, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Steve Priolo to a two year agreement.

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Kieran McKay, Will Johnston, Max Skene and Bauer Swystun from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Vaughn Harris on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Aidan Fearn on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Jackson Suboch to a two year agreement.

November 5, 2025

The Georgia Swarm have signed Kason Tarbell and Jacob Hickey to one year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Toron Eccleston to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have released Nathan Powers from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Zach Currier to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Matt Wright to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Curtis Dickson, Matt Beers, Reid Bowering, Christian Del Bianco, Adam Charalambides, Ryan Dilks, Marcus Klarich, Jeff Cornwall and Shane Simpson to one year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Reece Callies to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Jesse King to a three year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Ben Gagnon and Jaden Laberge from the Active Roster.

November 4, 2025

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Rylan Hartley and Riley Hutchcraft to two year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Thomas McConvey, Josh Medeiros and Tyler Biles to three year agreements.

November 3, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Matt Vinc to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Eli Salama, Brayden Mayea and Aden Walsh to one year agreements.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Ben Foster to a three year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Thomas Wood, Aiden Hindson, Davis McCulley, Ben Foster, Jack Royer, Matthew Colebrook and Jordy Neary from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Thomas Hoggarth to a three year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Connor Kirst to a one year agreement.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Ben MacDonnell to a two year agreement.

The Oshawa FireWolves have released Jakson Raposo, Cameron Pilon and Brendon Hoechsmann from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Kevin Brownell on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Joe Resetarits to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Ryan Smith to a five year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Brad Gillies to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Taylor Jensen, Nathan Kapp, Jackson Brown and Gareth Haigh to three year agreements.

October 31, 2025

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Matt Sykes, Harrison Matsuoka and Brett McIntyre to one year agreements.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Brayden Laity to a two year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Justin Morgan to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Mike Byrne to a three year agreement.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Parker Pipher and Teioshontathe McComber to one year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Nick Rowlett and Kevin Lynch to one year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Brad McCulley, Kyle Waters, Tyler Halls and Graydon Hogg to two year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Conner Fingar to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

The Toronto Rock have signed CJ Kirst to a three year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Nathan Grenon to a one year agreement.

October 30, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Cam Wyers to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ben Stewart to a three year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Jonathan Donville to a two year agreement.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Tye Kurtz to a three year agreement.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Johnathan Peshko and Corson Kealey to two year agreements.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Nicholas Volkov, Kieran McKay, Laine Hruska, Zach Herreweyers, Jacob Dunbar, Will Johnston, Tyler Carlson and Vaughn Harris to one year agreements.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Trent Robertson, Cooper Jackson, Cole Begley, Bauer Swystun, Max Skene, Luke Keenan, Aidan Fearn and Liam Aston to three year agreements.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Jake Saunders to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Ian Llord to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed TD Ierlan to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform list from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have signed Hugh Kelleher, Dakota Eierman and Isiah Moran-Weekes to three year agreements.

October 29, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Kiel Matisz to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Haiden Dickson to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Bennett Smith to a two year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Jack Royer and Hudson Chivers to three year agreements.

The Colorado Mammoth have traded Connor Robinson to the San Diego Seals in exchange for a conditional first round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Zach Miller to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Ethan O’Connor, Jason Knox and Max Wilson to one year agreements.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Mike Robinson to a two year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Kyle Killen, Connor Sellars, Alex Buque and Jordan Stouros to one year agreements.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Holden Cattoni from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Luke Pilcher to a three year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Tyson Gibson to a two year agreement.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Alex Simmons to a three year agreement.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Jackson Nishimura to a two year agreement.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Sam La Roue to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Dalton Young to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Adam Thistlethwaite, Clifford Gaston, Mitchell Dunham, Seth Martineau and Amos Whitcomb to three year agreements.

The Toronto Rock have signed Brad Kri to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Josh Jubenville, Owen Hiltz, Kobe Handsor, Lucas Hucal and Alex Messier to three year agreements.

October 28, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Nick Weiss, Ryan Benesch, Clay Scanlan and Mike Triolo to one year agreements.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Jake Rosa to a three year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Jimmy Freehill on the Draft List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Justin Inacio and Colby Bowman to one year agreements.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Carter Cook, Thomas Wood, Aiden Hindson, Matthew Colebrook, Jordy Neary and Lukas Olsson to three year agreements.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Riley Isaacs and Caelan Mander to two year agreements.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Connor Robinson to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Warren Jeffrey to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Jordan McIntosh to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Colton Armitage, Skkylar Thomas and Christian Watts to three year agreements.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Landon Kells and Ronin Pusch to one year agreements.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Jackson Webster to a two year agreement.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Zachary Young to a three year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Ryan Wagner to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Soloman Hess, Tanner Soudan, Cody Inness and Will White to three year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Chris Kavanagh and Pat Kavanagh to three year agreements.

The Toronto Rock have signed Chris Boushy and Jake Darlison to two year agreements.

The Toronto Rock have signed Phil Mazzuca and Chris Weier to three year agreements.

The Toronto Rock have signed Sam English to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

The Toronto Rock have signed Dan Craig to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Brett Mydske, Keegan Bal, Connor O’Toole, Ethan Ticehurst and Tyler Garrison to one year agreements.

October 27, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Ron John to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Owen Down and Conner Cook to two year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Richie Connell to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Jeremi Phoenix-Lefebvre and Jack Travassos to three year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Michael Grace to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Chase Fraser, Chris Cloutier, Mitch Jones, Curtis Ward, Lucas Parsons, Graydon Stokes, Rhys Blake and Ben Soenen to three year agreements.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Drew Belgrave, Justin Geddie, Josh Jackson, Nick Preston and John Gagliardi to one year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Trent DiCicco and Corey Small to one year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Cam Acchione to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Ari Steenhuis, Aidan Carroll and Tyden Redlick to three year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Ryan Keenan to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Nick Rose to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Ethan Fisher to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve – Season Ending List.

October 26, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Matt Spanger to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Jordan Vincent to a three year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Riley Loewen to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Mike Manley to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Caleb Khan and Logan Mellish to three year agreements.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Sheldon Burns, Dylan Hutchison and Sean Westley to one year agreements.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Jaxon Fridge, Dante Kulas, Zach Richards, Hawi Francis, Cam Pilon, Hayden Summers-Thompson, Brendon Hoechsmann and Jakson Raposo to three year agreements.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Blake Gibson-McDonald and Joel Coyle to two year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have traded Mike Triolo to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for Buffalo’s third round selection in the 2027 Entry Draft.

The Toronto Rock have signed Troy Holowchuk to a two year agreement.

October 24, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Paul Dawson and Steve Orleman to one year agreements.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Taylor Dooley to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Noah Manning and Kyle Pepper to three year agreements.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Carson Moyer to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Liam LeClair to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Davis McCulley to a three year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Alex Bean to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Carter Page and Nolan Byrne to three year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Kaleb Benedict to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Connor Boss, Grant Breyo and Liam McGrath to three year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Calum Leaver-Preyra to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Jake Taylor to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Payton Tasse and Levi Touhey to three year agreements.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Alex Kew to a three year agreement and placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Ethan Lee on the Draft List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Max Wayne to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Tyrell Hamer-Jackson to a two year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Brandon Goodwin to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Landen Sinfield to a three year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Sam LeClair, Kaden Brennan, Holden Patterson, Kaleb Malyon, Bo Columbus, Zane Dalpe, Eddy Ferrede and Ben Kromer to three year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Nick Damude and Mike McCannell to two year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Chris Corbeil, Nathan Fehr, Mitchell Armstrong, Deacan Knott and Evan Messenger to one year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Adam Noakes to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Matt Acchione to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Holden Garlent to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Ryan Barnable and Bobby Kidd III to three year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Brock Haley, Josh Zawada, Thomas Kiazyk and Jake Naso to one year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Isaac Ngyou on the Protected Player List from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jake Boudreau, Clark Walter and Levi Anderson to one year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Mathias Houlahan to a three year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Andrew McAdory on the Draft List.

The Toronto Rock have signed Billy Hostrawser to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Ryan Martel, Payton Cormier, Alec Stathakis and Remo Schenato to one year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Ryan Sheridan to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Nathan Miller and Garret Winter to three year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Josh Carlson to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Mic Kelly, Boris Maksimenko, Jaden Laberge and Ben Gagnon to three year agreements.

October 23, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dylan Robinson to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Liam Linden to a three year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Kyle Buchanan to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Waukiigan Shognosh and Coltrane Tyson to three year agreements.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ari Stevens, Nathan Woods, Brian Simmons, Matthew Paolatto, Jake Harrington, Kaymen Diabo, Sebastian Simonson, Zach Terry, Ethan Robertson, AJ Mercurio, Dylan Hess and Resse Barnes to three year agreements.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Kaleb Martin to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Dillon Ward, Owen Rahn, Nathan Whittom, Brian Cameron, Dylan McIntosh, Thomas Vela and Ben McDonald to two year agreements.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Jalen Chaster to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Braedon Saris, Connor Nock and Jameson Bucktooth to three year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Ben Trumble to a three year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Warren Hill and Cole Kirst to one year agreements.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Brendan Bomberry to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Curtis Romanchych to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Tony Malcom to a one year agreement.

The Oshawa FireWolves have signed Kyle Rubisch to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Phil Caputo and Eric Fannell to two year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Levi Verch, Dagan Carlson, Marcus Needham and Julien Belair to three year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Adam Jay, Zach Manns and Jerrett Smith to two year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Connor McClelland to a three year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Graydon Bradley to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Zack Deaken to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Dylan Watson to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Robbie Turpin to a three year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Marquez White and Noah Armitage to three year agreements and have placed them on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Eli Gobrecht and Cam Dunkerley to one year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Jacob Power to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

October 22, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Connor Farrell and Zack Belter to two year agreements.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Evan Constantopoulos, Carter Coffey, Liam Keane, David Burr, Matt Duncan and Jaden Kennedy to three year agreements.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Robert Hope and Tim Edwards to one year agreements.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Jordan Gilles to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Aaron Woods to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Andrew Kew to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have traded Andrew Kew, their second round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft and a conditional second round selection in the 2028 Entry Draft to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for Connor Kelly and a conditional first round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Kean Moon and Nathan Powers to three year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Devlin Shanahan to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Will MacLeod, Austin Blumbergs, Stone Jacobs and Ashton Brown to three year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Jake Govett and Kellen LeClair to one year agreements.

October 20, 2025

The Philadelphia Wings have offered Mitch de Snoo the Franchise Tag as per 7.2 of the CBA. (August 28)

UPDATE: The Philadelphia Wings have retained the rights to Mitch de Snoo.

The San Diego Seals have placed Ben Ramsey, Coulter Mackesy, and Andrew Dalton on the Draft List.

The Vancouver Warriors have traded Dylan McIntosh to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for Colorado’s second round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft and their third round selection in the 2028 Entry Draft.

October 15, 2025

Be advised the League incorrectly approved the following transaction dated on Friday October 10th, below. Per CBA Section 6.1(I)(v) during the off season a player who is a Protected Practice Player is considered a Restricted Free Agent and is currently subject to the provisions of Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Protected Practice Player Ethan Robertson on the Protected Player List from the Practice Player List. (removed Protected Practice Player Tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Bobby Van Buren, and Aiden MacDonell on the Draft List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Will Cecile from the Injured Reserve List.

October 10, 2025

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Protected Practice Player Ethan Robertson on the Protected Player List from the Practice Player List. (removed Protected Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Nathan Laliberte on the Protected Player List from the Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed TJ Comizio on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster.

October 9, 2025

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Stuart Phillips, Christopher Davis and Joe Juengerkes on the Draft List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Kai George on the Protected Player List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Gregory Elijah-Brown on the Draft List.

The San Diego Seals have traded Rob Hellyer to the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for Cameron Dunkerley, Dustyn Birkhof, Andrew Dalton, and a conditional second round selection in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft.

September 18, 2025

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Alex Marinier and Jack Charboneau on the Draft List.

September 16, 2025

The Oshawa FireWolves have placed John Piatelli on the Restricted Free Agent List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Colin Sharkey from the Hold Out List.

September 15, 2025

The Colorado Mammoth have released Tyson Gibson from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have traded John LaFontaine to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in exchange for their fourth round selection in the 2028 Entry Draft.

September 9, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have traded the 89th overall selection in the 2025 Entry Draft to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for Philadelphia’s sixth round selection in the 2027 Entry Draft.

The Calgary Roughnecks have traded the 82nd overall selection in the 2025 Entry Draft to the Oshawa FireWolves in exchange for Oshawa’s sixth round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

The Georgia Swarm have traded the 69th overall selection in the 2025 Entry Draft to the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for a fifth round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

The Ottawa Black Bears have traded Taggart Clark and a conditional third round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft to the Oshawa FireWolves in exchange for Tanner Thomson, Nicholas Volkov, and Sam Firth.

The following entry draft selection in the 2025 Entry Draft has been voided as a result of the player being ineligible pursuant to By-law II(D):

#68 – San Diego – Eddie Qu**

**These players have completed between one and three seasons of NCAA lacrosse and did not renounce their NCAA eligibility. They are not eligible to be signed by any club.

August 29, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have made a Qualifying Offer + to Tehoka Nanticoke as per 7.1 of the CBA. (August 28)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed the Franchise Tag on Tyler Pace as per 7.2 of the CBA. (August 28)

The Philadelphia Wings have offered Mitch de Snoo the Franchise Tag as per 7.2 of the CBA. (August 28)

The Toronto Rock have made Qualifying Offer + to Chris Boushy, TD Ierlan, and Josh Jubenville as per 7.1 of the CBA. (August 28)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed the Franchise Tag on Christian Del Bianco as per 7.2 of the CBA. (August 28)

The Vancouver Warriors have made Qualifying Offer + to Adam Charlambides, Ryan Martel, and Reid Bowering as per 7.1 of the CBA. (August 28)

August 28, 2025

The Toronto Rock have traded Brian Cameron and their fourth round selection in the 2027 Entry Draft to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for their second round selection in the 2027 Entry Draft.

August 27, 2025

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed the Franchise Tag on Zed Williams as per 7.2 of the CBA.

August 21, 2025

The Colorado Mammoth have traded Zed Williams and the 24th overall selection in the 2025 NLL Entry Draft to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for the 10th and 28th overall selections in the 2025 NLL Entry Draft.

August 14, 2025

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have made Qualifying Offer + to Landon Kells, Kyle Killen, Justin Geddie, Drew Belgrave, Jonathan Donville, and Dylan Hutchison as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Ottawa Black Bears have made a Qualifying Offer + to Jeff Teat as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Ottawa Black Bears have made a Qualifying Offer to Cameron Dunkerley as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

August 13, 2025

The Rochester Knighthawks have made Qualifying Offer + to Ryan Smith, Tyler Biles, Rylan Hartley, Riley Hutchcraft, Josh Medeiros, Kyle Waters, and Mitch Ogilvie as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The San Diego Seals have made Qualifying Offer + to Graydon Bradley, Eli Gobrecht, Kellen LeClair, and Austin Staats as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

August 12, 2025

The Albany FireWolves have made Qualifying Offer + to Jackson Nishimura and John Wagner as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Colorado Mammoth have made Qualifying Offer + to Jalen Chaster, TJ Comizio, Connor Robinson, Tyson Gibson, and Warren Jeffrey as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Georgia Swarm have made a Qualifying Offer + to Kason Tarbell as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have made a Qualifying Offer + to Clarke Petterson as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have made a Qualifying Offer to Carter McKenzie as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Philadelphia Wings have made a Qualifying Offer + to Nick Damude as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Saskatchewan Rush have made Qualifying Offer + to Ryan Barnable, Jake Boudreau, Holden Garlent, Bobby Kidd III, Zach Manns, Jerrett Smith, Connor McClelland, and Clark Walter as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Saskatchewan Rush have made Qualifying Offers to Mike Triolo and Patrick Dodds as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

July 31, 2025

The Albany FireWolves have placed Callum Crawford on the Retired List from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have made Qualifying Offer + to Haiden Dickson, Eli Salama, Liam LeClair, and Matt Sykes as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Jeff Henrick to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Liam McGrath to a three year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Tyson Bell to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Danny Logan and Tre Leclaire to three year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have placed the Franchise Tag on Zach Currier as per 7.2 of the CBA.

The Saskatchewan Rush have offered Robert Church the Franchise Tag as per 7.2 of the CBA. The player has accepted, and the Franchise Tag has been placed on Robert Church.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Ryan Keenan and Robert Church to one year agreements.

The Toronto Rock have signed Josh Dawick to a two year agreement.

July 3, 2025

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Colton Armstrong, Johnny Pearson and Drew Hutchison to one year agreements.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Mike Robinson to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed James Barclay to a one year agreement.

June 17, 2025

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Trevor Smyth to a one year agreement.

May 27, 2025

The Vancouver Warriors have sent Aden Walsh to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for Ethan Ticehurst to complete the trade executed March 10, 2025.

May 24, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chris Cloutier on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Clay Scanlan on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

May 18, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chris Cloutier on Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Clay Scanlan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

May 16, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Kiel Matisz on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Clay Scanlan on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

May 10, 2025

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Mitch Wilde on Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Max Wilson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Curtis Romanchych on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Austin Blumbergs on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

May 4, 2025

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Riley Loewen on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Tyler Garrison on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

May 2, 2025

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Riley Loewen on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Payton Cormier on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

April 26, 2025

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed John Lintz on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Protected Practice Player Riley Isaacs on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Carter McKenzie on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Mitch Wilde on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Ryland Rees on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Tyler Halls on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

April 25, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Kiel Matisz on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Tehoka Nanticoke on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

April 19, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Tehoka Nanticoke on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chris Cloutier on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Dylan Robinson on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Trent Robertson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Practice Player Evan Constantopoulos to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Griffin Hall on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Reece Callies and Tyler Pace on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Austin Ducommun on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Connor Kelly on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Sean Kriwokon on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Owen Down and Brett Craig on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Kaleb Benedict on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Richie Connell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Kevin Brownell on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Protected Practice Player Dustyn Birkhof on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Protected Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed TD Ierlan on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Gavin Thibeault on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Ryan Sheridan and Payton Cormier on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Players Tyson Kirkness and Tyler Garrison on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tags)

April 18, 2025

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Practice Player Luke Pilcher to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

The San Diego Seals have placed Dylan Watson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Jesse Gamble on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Dan Craig on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Gavin Thibeault on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

April 17, 2025

The Georgia Swarm have signed Practice Player Carter Page to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Austin Blumbergs on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Nonkon Thompson on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

April 15, 2025

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Practice Player Riley Isaacs to a Protected Practice Player agreement and have retained him on the Active Roster. (maintain Protected Practice Player Tag)

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Practice Player Dustyn Birkhof to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Tony Malcom on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Nathan Fehr on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

April 13, 2025

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brett Craig on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Dan Taylor on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

April 12, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Dylan Robinson on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Trent Robertson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Toron Eccleston on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Liam McGrath on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Nonkon Thompson on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Austin Blumbergs on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Casey Jackson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Justin Sykes on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Drew Belgrave on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Tyler Carpenter on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Jesse Gamble on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Dylan Watson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

April 11, 2025

The Toronto Rock have placed Robert Hudson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Gavin Thibeault on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Ryan Sheridan on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Protected Practice Player Connor O’Toole on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

April 10, 2025

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Robert Hope on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Dalton Sulver on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

April 8, 2025

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brett Craig to a one year agreement.

April 6, 2025

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Adam Poitras on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Luke Pilcher on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Casey Jackson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Drew Belgrave on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player’s Tyler Carpenter and Max Wayne on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tags)

April 5, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Taylor Dooley on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Cam Wyers on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Connor Kelly on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Robert Hope on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Liam McGrath on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Kason Tarbell on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Connor O’Toole from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Connor O’Toole to a Protected Practice Player agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Protected Practice Player Tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Tyler Garrison to the Practice Player List.

April 4, 2025

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Matt Marinier on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Dustyn Birkhof on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Ryland Rees on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Tyler Halls on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have removed the Practice Player Tag on Matt Acchione and have retained him on the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Practice Player Josh Zawada to a Protected Practice Player agreement and have placed him on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Keegan Bell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Robert Hudson and TD Ierlan on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Gavin Thibeault on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Brian Cameron on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

April 2, 2025

The Colorado Mammoth have released Brandon Humphrey from the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Dan Taylor to the Practice Player List.

April 1, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chris Cloutier on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Clay Scanlan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Michael Sowers on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Dalton Young on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Frankie Scigliano to a two year agreement.

March 30, 2025

The Georgia Swarm have placed Kason Tarbell and Seth Oakes on the Hold Out List from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Mitch Wilde on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Dawson Theede on the Active Roster List from the Injured Reserve List.

March 29, 2025

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Owen Down on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Sean Kriwokon on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Keegan Bell on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Josh Zawada on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

March 27, 2025

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Dillon Ward on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brandon Humphrey on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Nate Faccin from the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Tyler Carpenter from the Hold Out List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Tyler Carpenter to the Practice Player List.

March 25, 2025

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Matt Marinier on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Dustyn Birkhof on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

March 24, 2025

The Philadelphia Wings have released Tyler Burton and Connor Sellars from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Mitchell Armstrong and Nicholas Rowlett on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

March 23, 2025

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Owen Rahn on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Sean Kriwokon on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Practice Player Ethan Robertson from the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ethan Robertson to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Dillon Ward on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brandon Humphrey on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Callum Jones on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Dustyn Birkhof on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

March 22, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Clay Scanlan on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Dylan Robinson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Cam Wyers on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Taylor Dooley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Reece Callies on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Bennett Smith on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Seth Oakes on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Liam McGrath on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Kyle Rubisch and Trevor Baptiste on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Matt Wright on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Robbie Turpin from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Deals have signed Robbie Turpin to the Protected Practice Player agreement.

The San Diego Seals have removed the Protected Practice Player Tag on Pat Kavanagh and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Tom Schreiber on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Luke Robinson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

March 21, 2025

The Albany FireWolves have released Marshall Powless from the Evaluation List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Austin Ducommun on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Kai George on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brandon Humphrey to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Wake:Riat BowHunter on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Austin Blumbergs on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have removed the Practice Player Tag on Josh Jackson and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Jake Saunders from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Jack Saunders to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Luke Pilcher on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

March 20, 2025

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Ben MacDonnell on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Ethan O’Connor to a one year agreement.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Kevin Brownell on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Keiran McKay from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Keiran McKay to the Practice Player List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Aaron Woods from the Practice Player List.

March 19, 2025

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Michael Sowers on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have released Steve DelleMonache from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Ethan O’Connor from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dan Coates on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

March 18, 2025

The Albany FireWolves have placed Marshal Powless on the Evaluation List from the Hold Out List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Justin Morgan on the Injured Reserve List from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Caelan Mander from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Caelan Mander to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Adam Poitras on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Sheldon Burns to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Matt Hossack to a two year agreement.

March 16, 2025

The San Diego Seals have placed Dylan Watson and Jacob Power on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Dirgo Seals have placed Matt Wright and Zack Deaken on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

March 15, 2025

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Dane Dobbie on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Austin Ducommun on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Sean Kriwokon from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Sean Kriwokon to the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Connor Kelly on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Sean Kriwokon on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Toron Eccleston and Seth Van Schepen on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Richie Connell on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Kason Tarbell on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Liam Patten on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Stone Jacobs from the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Nathan Fehr and Michael Sowers from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Nathan Fehr and Michael Sowers to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Steve DelleMonache on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Tyler Biles on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Tyler Halls on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

March 14, 2025

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Randy Staats on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Christian Watts on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Robert Church on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Josh Zawada on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

March 13, 2025

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Kevin Brownell on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Dustyn Birkhof on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have released Brandon Humphrey from the Practice Player List.

March 12, 2025

The Albany FireWolves have signed Colton Watkinson to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Player Tag on Jake Piseno and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Brad McCulley from the Evaluation List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Brad McCulley to Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Josh Jubenville on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Luke Robinson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Christian Del Bianco to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

March 11, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Taylor Dooley on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Caelan Mander on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Eli McLaughlin on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Dalton Sulver on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have removed the Practice Player Tag on Zack Kearney and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have signed Sam Haines to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Dylan McIntosh on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

March 10, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have traded Sam La Roue and a second round selection in 2026 Entry Draft to the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for Ron John and their third round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

The Vancouver Warriors have traded Johnathan Peshko and their fourth round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft to the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for Kiel Matisz, Ottawa’s 2026 first round selection and a second round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

The Albany FireWolves have traded Travis Longboat, their first round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft and a fourth round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft to the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for Johnathan Peshko.

The Buffalo Bandits have traded their second round selection in 2028 Entry Draft to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for Kiel Matisz and their fourth round selection in the 2028 Entry Draft.

The Buffalo Bandits have traded Marquez White to the San Diego Seals in exchange for a second round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft and a conditional second round selection in the 2028 Entry Draft.

The Calgary Roughnecks have traded Christian Del Bianco and future considerations to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for Brayden Laity, Vancouver’s first round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft, their second round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft, their first round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft and future considerations.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have traded James Barclay to the San Diego Seals in exchange for Justin Sykes and a second round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft. Sykes’s Practice Player tag has been removed, and he is retained on the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Brandon Slade on the Injured Reserve List-Season Ending from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Ethan Schott from the Hold Out List.

March 8, 2025

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Dane Dobbie on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Austin Ducommun on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Seth Van Schepen and Toron Eccleston on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Richie Connell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Adam Wiedemann on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Tony Malcom, Michael Sowers and Shane Simpson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Liam Patten on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Dalton Young from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Dalton Young to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Kevin Lynch on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

March 7, 2025

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Bennett Smith on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Riley Isaacs on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Randy Staats on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Christian Watts on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dan Coates on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Tyler Halls on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Matt Wright and Zack Deaken on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Jesse Gamble and Ryan Benesch on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have released James Reilly from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Justin Sykes on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Jacob Power on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have released Ty Thompson from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Ty Thompson to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Matt Beers on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Tyson Kirkness on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

March 6, 2025

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Owen Rahn on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have traded TJ Comizio to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for their third round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

The Georgia Swarm have placed John Ranagan on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

March 5, 2025

The Albany FireWolves have placed Jackson Nishimura on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Ben MacDonnell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player John Piatelli on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Albany FireWolves have released Carson Moyer from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Carson Moyer to the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Zed Williams on the Injured Reserve List-Season Ending from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Anthony Joaquim from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Kevin Lynch on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Brad McCulley on the Evaluation List from the Hold Out List.

March 4, 2025

The Toronto Rock have signed Gavin Thibeault to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have traded Brad McCulley to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for their sixth round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft and their third round selection in the 2027 Entry Draft.

March 3, 2025

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Riley Delill from the Practice Player List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Justin Robinson from the Injured Reserve List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Aaron Woods to the Practice Player List.

March 1, 2025

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player John Piatelli on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Nathan Whittom and Conner Cook on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Ben McDonald on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player’s Ethan Robertson, Kai George, and Dalton Sulver on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Dawson Theede and Wake:Riat BowHunter on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Tyson Bell on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Johnny Pearson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have traded Kyle Jackson to the Albany FireWolves in exchange for Albany’s fourth round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft and a second round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

The San Diego Seals have placed Protected Practice Player Pat Kavanagh on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Protected Practice Player Tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Robert Church on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Matt Acchione on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jerrett Smith on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Josh Zawada on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag).

February 28, 2025

The Georgia Swarm have placed John Ranagan on the Short Term Hold List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed TJ Comizio on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Riley Hutchcraft and Turner Evans on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Players Jake Piseno and Kevin Orleman on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Tyler Biles on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Jake Piseno on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

February 26, 2025

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Kieran McKay from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Matt Sykes on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Dustyn Birkhof on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Kieran McKay to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have released Marley Angus from the Practice Player List.

February 25, 2025

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Zed Williams on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Kai George on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have released Matt Dunn from the Protected Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have traded Shane Simpson to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for Holden Cattoni.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Max Wayne on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Christian Scarpello from the Hold Out List.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Practice Player Jordan Stouros from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Hayden Fox from the Draft List.

The Toronto Rock have traded Nick Rose, Tyler Hendrycks and their fourth round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for Gowah Abrams, Robert Hudson and their first round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

The Toronto Rock have traded Mitch de Snoo and Chis Corbeil to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for Philadelphia’s first round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

The Toronto Rock have placed Phil Mazzuca on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Luke Robinson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

February 22, 2025

The Albany FireWolves have placed Jackson Nishimura on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Ben MacDonnell on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed John Lintz on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Caelan Mander on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Riley Hutchcraft on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Kevin Orleman on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

February 21, 2025

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brett Craig on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Conner Cook on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Nathan Laliberte on the Hold Out List from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have released Evan Downey from the Hold Out List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed TJ Comizio on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Jacob Hickey to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Johnny Pearson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Austin Blumbergs on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Jesse Gamble on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Robbie Turpin on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have released Pat Kavanagh from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Pat Kavanagh to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jake Naso on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Josh Zawada on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Brandon Humphrey to the Practice Player List.

February 20, 2025

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Marshal King on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Max Wayne on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Tony Malcom on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Michael Sowers on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Jordan Stouros on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Sam LeClair on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Steve DelleMonache to the Practice Player List.

February 18, 2025

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Tommy Burke from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Tyrell Hamer-Jackson to a one year agreement.

February 17, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Matt Spanger on the Injured Reserve List-Season Ending from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Clay Scanlan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Austin Blumbergs on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Nonkon Thompson on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Brian Cameron on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have signed Nathan Grenon to a one year agreement.

February 16, 2025

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Shane Simpson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Josh Jackson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

February 15, 2025

The Albany FireWolves have placed Colton Watkinson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Jakson Raposo on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Dylan Robinson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Taylor Dooley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Turner Evans on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Tyler Halls on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dan Coates and Tyler Biles on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

February 14, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Justin Martin on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Clay Scanlan on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Reece Callies on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Riley Isaacs on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Matt Sykes on the Evaluation List from the Hold Out List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Connor Kirst on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Josh Jackson from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Josh Jackson to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have removed the Practice Player Tag on Tommy Burke and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Ryan Benesch on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Jake Govett on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have released Tyden Redlick from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Tyden Redlick to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Isaac Ngyou on the injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Josh Zawada on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Josh Jubenville and Phil Mazzuca on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Players Zack Kearney and Jake Darlison on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tags)

February 13, 2025

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Ben MacDonald on the Hold Out List from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Nathan Laliberte to the Practice Player List.

February 12, 2025

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Reilly O’Connor on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Brady Kearnan on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Dustyn Birkhof on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Nathan Grenon from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have traded Matt Sykes and their sixth round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for the eighteenth overall selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

The San Diego Seals have signed Pat Kavanagh to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

February 11, 2025

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Jacob Ruest from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Tommy Burke to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Tommy Burke on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

February 8, 2025

The San Diego Seals have released Robbie Turpin from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Robbie Turpin to the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player James Reilly on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

February 7, 2025

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Caelan Mander on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Riley Isaacs on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Sean Kriwokon on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Dalton Sulver on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Nathan Whittom the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Ethan Robertson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Adam Wiedemann on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Jeff Henrick on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Brad Kri on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Toronto Rock have released Zack Kearney from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have signed Zack Kearney to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Matt Beers on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Tyson Kirkness on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

February 6, 2025

The Halifax Thunderbirds have removed the Practice Player Tag on Curtis Romanchych and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Luke Keenan to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Max Wilson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Austin Blumbergs on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Sam LeClair on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Michael Sowers on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

February 5, 2025

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Nonkon Thompson on the Evaluation List from Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Toronto Rock have released Aaron Woods from the Practice Player List.

February 4, 2025

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Frank Scigliano on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Laine Hruska on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

February 1, 2025

The Albany FireWolves have released Cameron Pilon from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Cameron Pilon to the Practice Player List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Travis Longboat on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Taylor Dooley on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Zack Belter on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Adam Wiedemann on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have released Grant Breyo from the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have released Richie Connell from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Richie Connell to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Rylan Hartley on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Kevin Orleman on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Kyle Rubisch on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Tre Leclaire on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Robbie Turpin on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have released Justin Sykes from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Justin Sykes to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jake Naso on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Isaac Ngyou on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Frank Scigliano on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Laine Hruska on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

January 31, 2025

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Reece Callies on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Ethan Ticehurst on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Austin Hasen on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Mike Sisselberger on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Ethan Riggs from the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Kevin Orleman from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Kevin Orleman to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Kevin Orleman on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

January 29, 2025

The Calgary Roughnecks have removed the Practice Player Tag on Caelan Mander and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Colby Bowman from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Colby Bowman to the Practice Player List

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Gowah Abrams to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Tyden Redlick on the Injured Reserve List from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have signed James Reilly to a one year agreement.

January 28, 2025

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Ryan McLean on the Injured Reserve List-Season Ending from the Injured Reserve List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Dustyn Birkhof on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Brady Kearnan on the Active from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Mark Matthews on the Injured Reserve List-Season Ending from the Injured Reserve List.

January 27, 2025

The Philadelphia Wings have released Jordon Stouros from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Jordon Stouros to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Anthony Joaquim on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Laine Hruska to the Practice Player List.

January 25, 2025

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Mike Sisselberger on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Tyler Biles on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Players Tyler Halls and Austin Hasen on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tags)

January 24, 2025

The Toronto Rock have placed Brad Kri on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Latrell Harris on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Jeff Cornwall on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brad McCulley on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

January 23, 2025

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Ethan Ticehurst on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Caelan Mander on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

January 22, 2025

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Scott Dominey on the Injured Reserve List-Season Ending from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Evan Messenger to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Matt Gilray to a three year agreement.

January 20, 2025

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Jordan Stouros on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have released Anthony Joaquim from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Anthony Joaquim to the Practice Player List.

January 18, 2025

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Justin Martin and Zack Belter on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chris Cloutier on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Taylor Dooley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Dane Dobbie on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Austin Ducommun on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Owen Rahn on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Dalton Sulver on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Miles Thompson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Liam McGrath on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Connor Kirst on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Shane Simpson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Dalton Young on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have released Jordan Stouros from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Jordan Stouros to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jerrett Smith on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have Practice Player Keegan Bell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Tom Schreiber and TD Ierlan on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Players Jake Darlison and Aaron Woods on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

January 17, 2025

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Caelan Mander from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Caelan Mander to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Kieran McKay on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Jeff Cornwall on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Remo Schenato on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

January 16, 2025

The Albany FireWolves have placed Callum Crawford on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Blake Gibson-McDonald to a one year agreement.

The Albany FireWolves have released Brett Manney from the Retired List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Brady Kearnan from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Brady Kearnan to the Practice Player List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Dustyn Birkhof on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have released Adam Noakes from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Adam Noakes to the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Matt Wright on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

January 15, 2025

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have removed the Practice Player Tag on Jackson Webster and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Dylan Kinnear from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Marshal King on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Max Wayne to the Practice Player List.

January 14, 2025

The Albany FireWolves have placed Colton Watkinson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Cameron Pilon to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have traded Dylan Watson to the San Diego Seals in exchange for Drew Belgrave and their second round selection in the 2027 Entry Draft.

January 13, 2025

The Albany FireWolves have traded Eric Fannell to the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for their second round selection in the 2028 Entry Draft.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Carson Moyer to a one year agreement.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Dustyn Birkhof on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

January 11, 2025

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Owen Rahn on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Tyson Gibson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Dalton Young from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Dalton Young to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Tony Malcom on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have removed the Practice Player Tag on Nathan Fehr and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Brandon Slade the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Jake Piseno on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Robert Church on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Josh Zawada on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Isaac Ngyou on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Matt Acchione on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

January 10, 2025

The Albany FireWolves have placed Marshall Powless on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player John Piatelli on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Dane Dobbie on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Haiden Dickson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Remo Schenato on the Evaluation List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

January 9, 2025

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Cody Jamieson on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Austin Blumbergs on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Callum Jones on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Practice Player Dustyn Birkhof on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

January 8, 2025

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Matthew Abbott from the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Brett McIntyre from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Austin Ducommun on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Challen Rogers on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Mark Matthews on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

January 7, 2025

The San Diego Seals have placed Matthew Wright on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Ty Thompson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

January 6, 2025

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Coady Adamson from the Hold Out List.

January 4, 2025

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player John Piatelli on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Ben MacDonnell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Adam Wiedemann on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Toron Eccleston on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Shane Simpson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Justin Geddie on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Nate Faccin from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Nate Faccin to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Jackson Webster on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Graydon Bradley on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Robbie Turpin on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

January 2, 2025

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Jordan Trottier from the Practice Player List.

January 1, 2025

The Albany FireWolves have signed Callum Crawford to a one year agreement.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Jackson Nishimura on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Dan Taylor from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Nick Preston on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Reilly O’Connor on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Brady Kearnan to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Mike Sisselberger to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Tyler Halls on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Austin Shanks and Adam Jay on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Players Matt Acchione and Keegan Bell on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

December 28, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have placed John Wagner on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Jackson Raposo on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Albany FireWolves have placed Nick Chaykowsky on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Ben MacDonnell on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chris Cloutier on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Clay Scanlan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Robert Hudson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Riley Isaacs on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Tyson Bell on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Austin Blumbergs on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Adam Jay and Austin Shanks on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Matt Acchione from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Matt Acchione to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Connor McClelland on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Players Keegan Bell and Matt Acchione on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tags)

The Toronto Rock have placed Chris Corbeil on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Luke Robinson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

December 21, 2024

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Curtis Knight on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Austin Hasen on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Robert Church on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Josh Zawada on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag.)

December 20, 2024

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Tyson Bell on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Coady Adamson on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Justin Geddie on Evaluation List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

December 19, 2024

The Buffalo Bandits have released Clay Scanlan from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Clay Scanlan to the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Zack Belter on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Jeff Henrick on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Liam McGrath on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Tyler Burton on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Kevin Lynch on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Trevor Baptiste on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Graydon Bradley on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Zack Deaken on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Robbie Turpin on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

December 17, 2024

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Marshal King from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Marshal King to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Player Tag on Kevin Orleman and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Ethan Riggs to the Practice Player List.

December 16, 2024

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Max Wayne from the Practice Player List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Corson Kealey from the Injured Reserve List.

December 14, 2024

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Tyler Burton on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Kevin Lynch on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

December 13, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have placed Ethan Walker on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Jackson Raposo on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Travis Longboat on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Ben MacDonnell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Clay Scanlan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Buffalo Bandits have released Zack Belter from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Zack Belter to the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brett Craig and Tyson Gibson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brett Mitchell on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Dalton Sulver on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Tyson Bell on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Cody Jamieson on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have Placed Jake Withers on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Coady Adamson to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dan Coates on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Curtis Knight on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Players Tyler Halls and Austin Hasen on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tags)

The San Diego Seals have placed Zack Deaken on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Trevor Baptiste on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Remo Schenato on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Riley Loewen, Brad McCulley, and Steph Charbonneau on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Tyson Kirkness and Dylan McIntosh from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Tyson Kirkness and Dylan McIntosh to the Practice Player List.

December 12, 2024

The Toronto Rock have placed Chris Corbeil on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Marley Angus on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Aaron Woods on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Brad Kri on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

December 11, 2024

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyler Pace to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Protected Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Nathaiel Kozevnikov from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Tony Malcom on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Nathan Fehr on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have released Michael Sowers from the Hold Out List.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Michael Sowers to the Practice Player List.

December 10, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have traded Michael Sowers to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for a conditional fifth round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

December 7, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have placed Nick Chaykowsky on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Ethan Walker on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Players John Piatelli and Jackson Raposo on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tags).

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Haiden Dickson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Riley Isaacs on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag).

The San Diego Seals have placed Tre Leclaire on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Kyle Jackson on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

December 6, 2024

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Damon Edwards on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Dalton Sulver on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed David Brock on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Nick Preston on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Ryan Wagner on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Nathan Fehr on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have removed the Practice Player Tag on Tyler Hendrycks and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have signed Aaron Woods to the Practice Player List.

December 5, 2024

The Colorado Mammoth have removed the Practice Player Tag on Conner Cook and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Kai George from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Kai George to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have paced Jake Withers on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Curtis Romanchych on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Ottawa Black Bears have traded Practice Player Devlin Shanahan to the Georgia Swarm in exchange for their fourth round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Mackenzie Mitchell from the Injured Reserve- Season Ending List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Will Johnston to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Callum Crawford from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Chris Harland from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Dalton Young on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Latrell Harris and Tom Schreiber on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Zack Kearney on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Marley Angus on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag).

December 3, 2024

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Jacob Gasperetti from the Practice Player List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Jordan Trottier to the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Cam Holding on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have released Robbie Turpin from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Robbie Turpin to the Practice Player List.

November 30, 2024

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed David Brock on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Nick Preston on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Rylan Hartley on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Kevin Orleman on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

November 29, 2024

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Damon Edwards on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Dalton Sulver on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Ryan Wagner on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Nathan Fehr on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Challen Rogers on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Luke Robinson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

November 28, 2024

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Christian Watts to the Practice Player List.

November 26, 2024

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Warren Jeffrey, Zed Williams and Connor Robinson to one year agreements.

The Toronto Rock have placed TD Ierlan on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Brad Kri on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Players Tyler Hendrycks and Jake Darlison on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tags)

The Toronto Rock have signed Luke Robinson to the Practice Player List.

November 25, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have released Jackson Raposo, Will Johnston, and John Piatelli from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Jackson Raposo and John Piatelli to the Practice Player List.

The Albany FireWolves have released Grant Ammann from the Draft List.

The Buffalo Bandits have released Clay Scanlan and Trent Robertson from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Clay Scanlan and Trent Robertson to the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Frank Brown on the Restricted Free Agent List from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Damon Edwards to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Conner Cook, Tyler Garrison, Dalton Sulver, and Noah Lebar from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Conner Cook and Dalton Sulver to the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Conner Cook on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Miles Thompson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Reese Barnes, Coady Adamson, Jordan Trottier, Aaron Woods, and Andrew Vradenburg from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Ryan Terefenko on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Mustang Sally, Jake Harrington, Luke Pilcher, Nick Preston, Max Wayne, Jackson Webster, and Aidan Danenza from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Nick Preston, Luke Pilcher, Max Wayne, and Jackson Webster to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Kenny Brower from the Hold Out List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Charlie Bertrand from the Retired List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Justin Tkachuk from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Pat Foley on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Dalton Young from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Dalton Young to the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have released Payton Rezanka, Xander Dickson, and Cole Pickup from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The San Diego Seals have released Arthur Miller from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Austin Staats on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have released Luke Robinson, Marley Angus, Jake Darlison, and Tyler Hendrycks from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have signed Jake Darlison, Marley Angus, and Tyler Hendrycks to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Ethan Fisher on the Injured Reserve-Season Ending List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Zack Kearney the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

November 24, 2024

The Buffalo Bandits have released Evan Constantopoulos Cory Highfield, Kellen Pulera, Taylor Dooley, Christian Watts, and Taite Cattoni from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Evan Constantopoulos and Taylor Dooley to the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Emerson Clark on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Aiden Hindson on the Evaluation List from Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Jackson Ganton, Justin Morgan, Riley Isaacs, Matthew Abbott, and Austin Ducommun from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Austin Ducommun, Justin Morgan, Riley Isaacs, and Matthew Abbott to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Kieran McKay on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Aiden Hindson from the Evaluation List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Ryan Lee on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve-Season Ending List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brent Mitchell and Kai George on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Carson Moyer and Thomas Vaesen from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Evan Zinn from the Draft List.

The Georgia Swarm have released Liam McGrath, Brady Kearnan, Grant Breyo, Connor Boss, and Carter Page from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Alex Bean and Calum Leaver-Preyra on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have released Anthony Patterson, Piper Bond, and Jeff Conner from the Hold Out List.

The Georgia Swarm have released Caleb Kueber from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Liam McGrath, Grant Breyo and Carter Page to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Ashton Brown and Curtis Romanchych from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Ashton Brown and Curtis Romanchych to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Louis Alfred on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Alex Kew on the Injured Reserve-Season Ending List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Will Cecile on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Austin Blumbergs from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Austin Blumbergs to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Blaze Riorden and Holden Cattoni on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Nicholas Rowlett on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Stone Jacobs, Kevin Lynch, Matt Kuhn, and Nathan Fehr from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Nathan Fehr, Kevin Lynch, and Stone Jacobs to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Kevin Orleman, Jacob Piseno, and Tyler Halls from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Austin Hasen from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Kevin Orleman, Jacob Piseno, Tyler Halls and Austin Hasen to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Evan Messenger, Josh Zawada, and Keegan Bell from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Josh Zawada and Keegan Bell to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Connor McClelland on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Mackenzie Burke from the Hold Out List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Steph Charbonneau, Riley Loewen, Brad McCulley, and Ryan Sheridan on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Brandon Humphrey and Anthony Kalinich from the Active Roster.

November 22, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have released Jackson Reid from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Ben MacDonnell to the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have released Ben Stewart from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have released Chase Schiavon, Sam Haines, and Landen Sinfield from the Active Roster.

November 21, 2024

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Liam LeClair on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Ethan Robertson and Ben McDonald from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ethan Roberston and Ben McDonald to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Mitch Wilde to a two year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Dan Taylor to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Chris Jordan from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Jack Boyden and Ben MacDonnell from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Colin Sharkey on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Cam Holding and Jacob Power on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Mac O’Keefe on the Restricted Free Agent List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Jake Govett, Tyden Redlick and Ty Thompson from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Jake Govett, Tyden Redlick and Ty Thompson to the Practice Player List.

November 20, 2024

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Ben Foster and Dan Taylor from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Nathaniel Kozevnikov to a one year agreement.

The Geogia Swarm have released Luke Keenan and Ethan Riggs from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Anthony Joaquim to a one year contract.

The San Diego Seals have released JJ Sillstrop and Kyle Brunsch from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Marcus Hudgins from the Draft List.

November 19, 2024

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Gowah Abrams, Xavier Taylor and Ethan M’Lot from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Mason Woodward to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Hold Out List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Dustyn Birkhof, Devlin Shanahan, Jacob Gasperetti and Riley Delill from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Dustyn Birkhof, Devlin Shanahan, Jacob Gasperetti and Riley Delill to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Jack Jasinski and Holden Patterson from the Active Roster.

November 18, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have released Jake Cates from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have released Vance Adams and Ryan Sharkey from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Angus MacDonell and Luca Antongiovanni on the Draft List.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Vince D’Alto from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Kaleb Benedict on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Spencer Milne, William Grieco, Cole Gervais, Blake Gibson-McDonald, Davis McCulley and Nick Ellerton from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Mitch Wilde, Josh Currier, Liam Osborne and Owen S. Hill from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Corson Kealey on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Justin Robinson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Callum Crawford to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Anthony Joaquim from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Mitch Ogilvie and Austin Hasen on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Jake Bowen and Marcus Needham from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Nathaniel Kozevnikov from the Active Roster.

November 15, 2024

The Toronto Rock have released Jordan McKenna from the Active Roster.

November 14, 2024

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Steve Fryer from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have released Dawson Brown from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Reese Barnes to a one year agreement.

November 13, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have signed Will Johansen to a two year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Carter Cook from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Kai George to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Josh Fairey from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Jack Kelly from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Kyle Jackson and Matt Sykes on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

November 12, 2024

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Ryan McLean on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Cam Milligan, Kealon Pilon, Tanner Buck, Noah Millsap, Camden Smith, William Cabrera and Tyler Davis from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Joel Watson, Jack Stahancyk, Matthew Bennett and Nick Murphy from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Mitchell Armstrong and Chris Harland on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Dan Lomas, Regan Endres and Caleb Commandant from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have released Colton Armitage from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Kai George from the Active Roster.

November 11, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have released Saam Olexo, JP Ward and Brendon Hoechsmann from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Jack Posey from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Neal Adamson from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Tristan Kirkham from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Briley Maxwell, Parker Pipher, Colton Lidstone and Liam Phillips from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Denton Macdonald from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have released Gavin Thibeault, Sam Parent, K. Owen Hill, Dante Mancini and Brooker Muir from the Active Roster.

November 10, 2024

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Ethan M’Lot to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Laine Hruska, Jeremy Searle, Scott Reed, Reese Barnes, Garrett Brockmeyer, Zach Thompson, Curtis Bukta and Caleb Creasor from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have released Eric Lemire from the Active Roster.

November 7, 2024

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Connor Robinson and Dillon Ward on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Colin Sharkey to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Colton Lidstone and Parker Pipher to one year agreements.

November 6, 2024

The Colorado Mammoth have placed AJ Mercurio on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Charlie Bertrand to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Charlie Bertrand on the Retired List from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Colin Sharkey from the Active Roster.

November 5, 2024

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Erik Turner, Eric George and Derek Lloyd from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Riley Ford from the Active Roster.

November 4, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have placed Eric Fannell and Will Johansen on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Christian Del Bianco on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Justin Inacio on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Luke Williams and Aiden Hindson on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Tanner Buck to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Mustang Sally on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Lindyn Hill, Matt Duncan, Jonah Boehm and Nathan Woods from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Steve DelleMonache, Brandon Hund, Will Smith, Zayden Blake and Gavin Tygh from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Blaze Riorden and Holden Cattoni on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Hunter Jaronski, Jordan Durston, Tyler Kirkby, Ethan M’Lot and Jordy Neary from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Cole Newton, Colton Lidstone, Ryhs Porteous, Ronin Pusch and Drew Andre from the Active Roster.

November 1, 2024

The San Diego Seals have signed Zach Currier to a one year agreement.

October 31, 2024

The Buffalo Bandits have released Jake Rosa from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Ajax Zappitello on the Draft List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Chris Fake from the Draft List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Kenny Brower on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Justin Robinson to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jake Bowen to a one year agreement.

October 28, 2024

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Justin Geddie, Mustang Sally and Marshal King on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Tyler Carpenter, Zach Cole, Tor Reinholdt and Jack VanOverbeke on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Conrad Chapman from the Hold Out List.

October 27, 2024

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Eric George to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Tyler Kirkby to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Brooker Muir to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Matt Beers on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Chris Willman on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

October 24, 2024

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Kaleb Martin on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Evan Downey on the Hold Out List from the Injured Reserve List.

October 23, 2024

The Georgia Swarm have signed Grant Breyo to a two year agreement.

October 22, 2024

The Georgia Swarm have signed Jeremy Thompson and Joey Cupido to one year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Brandon Robinson on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Kyle Brunsch to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Marley Angus to a one year agreement.

October 21, 2024

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Eli Salama on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Reece Callies and John Lintz to one year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have placed Jake Govett on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Patrick Shoemay, Trevor Baptiste, Cole Pickup, Payton Rezanka and Cam Acchione on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

October 17, 2024

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Randy Staats to a three year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Will Cecile to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Brett Mydske to a one year agreement.

October 16, 2024

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Austin Ducommun and Ben Foster to two year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Dawson Brown to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Thomas Hoggarth to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Curtis Romanchych to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Nonkon Thompson and Ryan Terefenko on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Jake Fox from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Shane Knobloch on the Draft List.

The Toronto Rock have signed Justin J. Martin to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Jordan McKenna to a one year agreement.

October 10, 2024

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Cam Milligan to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Kevin Orleman on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

October 9, 2024

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Tyler Davis, Xavier Taylor and William Cabrera to one year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Will Smith and Gavin Tygh to one year agreements.

The Toronto Rock have placed Alex Messier, Connor Shellenberger and Sam English on the Draft List.

The Toronto Rock have signed Zack Kearney to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have signed Dante Mancini and K. Owen Hill to one year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Colton Lidstone to a one year agreement.

October 8, 2024

The Buffalo Bandits have traded Justin Robinson to the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for a conditional sixth round pick in the 2028 Entry Draft.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Owen S. Hill and Matt Duncan to one year agreements.

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Colton Lidstone from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Scott Dominey and Liam Patten to two year agreements.

October 7, 2024

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Dane Dobbie and Brayden Mayea to one year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Alex Pace to a three year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Taite Cattoni to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have traded Taite Cattoni and their sixth round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for a sixth round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Evan Messenger to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Sam Haines and Gavin Thibeault to one year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Johnathan Peshko to a one year agreement.

October 4, 2024

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Bryce Sweeting and Dylan Robinson to one year agreements.

The Ottawa Black Bears have placed Coby Auslander on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Mike McCannell to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Marcus Minichiello from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Cam Wengreniuk on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Levi Anderson to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Laine Hruska to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Brian Cameron to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

October 2, 2024

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Chase Fraser, Emerson Clark and Trent Robertson to one year agreements.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Aiden Hindson, Jack Follows and Carter Cook to two year agreements.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Kieran McKay to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Matthew Bennett, Nick Ellerton and Max Wayne to one year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Trent DiCicco to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Chase Schiavon to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Toronto Rock have signed Eric Lemire to a one year agreement.

September 27, 2024

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Ethan Ticehurst to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Luke Williams to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Brennan O’Neill to a three year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Jake Darlison, Ethan Fisher, Colton Armitage and Landen Sinfield to one year agreements.

September 26, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have signed Ethan Walker to a three year agreement.

The Albany FireWolves have signed JP Ward, Saam Olexo, Brendon Hoechsmann and Jackson Raposo to two year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Mike Messenger to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Caleb Creasor to a one year agreement.

September 24, 2024

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Chris Cloutier to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Will Malcom to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Toron Eccleston to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Draft List.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Carter Page to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Johnny Pearson to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Jack Stahanczyk to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Tyler Hendrycks to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Remo Schenato to a one year agreement.

September 23, 2024

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Vince D’Alto to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Ashton Brown, Josh Fairey and Louis Alfred to one year agreements.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Jack VanOverbeke to a one year agreement.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Luc Magnan to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Caleb Commandant and Regan Endres to one year agreements.

The Toronto Rock have signed Sam Parent to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Jeff Cornwall to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Payton Cormier to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Kai George and Cole Newton to one year agreements.

September 20, 2024

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Vance Adams, Lukas Nielsen and Taylor Dooley to one year agreements.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Bryce Cordingley and Marquez White on the Draft List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Mathieu Gautier and Colby Bowman to two year agreements.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Austin Blumbergs to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed David Brock, Dylan Kinnear, William Grieco, Jake Harrington and Nate Faccin to one year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Tyler Burton and Chris Jordan to one year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Nick Ellerton from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Joe Post on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Conner Fingar on the Draft List.

The Saskatchewan Rush Have signed Josh Zawada to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

The Toronto Rock have signed Elijah Gash to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Luke Robinson to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Rhys Porteous and Dylan McIntosh to one year agreements.

September 19, 2024

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Owen Rahn, Nathan Whittom and Ethan Robertson to one year agreements.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Patrick McIntosh, Dylan Hess and Zach Goorno on the Draft List.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Alex Bean, Calum Leaver-Preyra and Connor Boss to two year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Michael Grace on the Draft List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Jackson Webster, Aidan Danenza and Davis McCulley to one year agreements.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Riley Delill, Lindyn Hill, Dustyn Birkhof, Nathan Woods and Neal Adamson to two year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Zayden Blake, Chris Harland, Nathan Fehr, Matt Kuhn and Steve DelleMonache to one year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Soloman Hess on the Draft List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Jacob Power, Ethan M’Lot, Cam Acchione, Arthur Miller, Robbie Turpin, Tyden Redlick and Jordy Neary to two year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Matt Acchione, Jake Naso, Denton Macdonald, Zach Thompson, Resse Barnes, Marcus Needham and Garrett Brockmeyer to one year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Charlie McFadden on the Draft List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Josh Carlson and Cole Kastner on the Draft List.

September 18, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have signed Jake Cates to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Thomas Vaesen to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Alex Kew and Noah Millsap to one year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have traded Jackson Ganton to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for Chris Jordan.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jeremy Searle to a one year agreement.

September 17, 2024

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Ryan Sharkey to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Dylan Kinnear and Nate Faccin from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have traded Pat Foley and their fourth round selection in the 2027 Entry Draft to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for Philadelphia’s second round selection in the 2027 Entry Draft.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Kenny Brower to a one year agreement and have placed him on Active Roster from the Draft List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Nick Preston and Cole Gervais to one year agreements.

The Ottawa Black Bears have released Robert Morgan from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Justin Sykes to a two year agreement and have placed him on Active Roster from the Draft List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Patrick Dodds on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Brock Haley to a one year agreement and have placed him on Active Roster from the Draft List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Ronin Pusch to a one year agreement.

September 16, 2024

The Buffalo Bandits have traded the 72nd overall selection in the 2024 Entry Draft to the Saskatchewan Rush in exchange for Saskatchewan’s fifth round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

The Buffalo Bandits have traded the 85th overall selection in the 2024 Entry Draft to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for Philadelphia’s sixth round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

The Georgia Swarm have traded the 9th overall selection in the 2024 Entry Draft to the San Diego Seals in exchange for San Diego’s first round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

The Saskatchewan Rush have traded the sixth overall selection in the 2024 Entry Draft and their second round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for Brock Haley.

The Toronto Rock have traded the 41st overall selection in the 2024 Entry Draft to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for the 47th overall selection in the 2024 Entry Draft and Vancouver’s third round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

September 12, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have signed Dyson Williams to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have traded Thomas Hoggarth to the Halifax Thunderbirds in exchange for Caelan Mander, their first round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft (10th overall), and their fourth round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

September 11, 2024

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Justin Morgan to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Connor Fields to a five year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Chad Tutton to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Ian Llord to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Rob Hellyer and Ben McIntosh to two year agreements.

September 10, 2024

The Buffalo Bandits have traded Brandon Robinson to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for Thomas Whitty.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have traded Eric Fannell to the Albany FireWolves in exchange for a first round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft and a conditional fourth round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Jonathan Donville to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Ottawa Blacks Bears have signed Colin Sharkey to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Josh Medeiros to a one year agreement.

September 9, 2024

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Reilly O’Connor and Josh Currier to one year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Jordan Stouros, Nick Ellerton, Holden Patterson, Tristan Kirkham and Riley Ford to one year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Tyler Halls to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Briley Maxwell to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Austin Shanks to a two year agreement.

September 6, 2024

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Dylan Hutchison to a one year agreement.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Devlin Shanahan to a one year agreement.

September 5, 2024

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Kyle Buchanan to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Tyson Gibson to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Carter McKenzie, Coady Adamson, and Andrew Vradenburg to one year agreements.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Marshal King and Spencer Milne to one year agreements.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Jonah Boehm to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have traded Jacob Dunbar to the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for Zack Deaken.

The San Diego Seals have signed Hunter Jaronski to a one year agreement.

September 4, 2024

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Cam MacLeod to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Jordan Trottier to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Gowah Abrams to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Sam LeClair, Kevin Lynch and Jack Jasinski to one year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Adam Charalambides and Keegan Bal to one year agreements.

September 3, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have signed Andrew Kidd to a two year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Clay Scanlan, Cory Highfield and Christian Watts to one year agreements.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Erik Turner to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Matthew Abbott and Riley Isaacs to two year agreements.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Tor Reinholdt to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Jacob Ruest on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Jacob Gasperetti to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have traded Zach Higgins to the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for Phil Caputo, Liam Patten, and Ottawa’s first round selection in the 2027 Entry Draft.

The San Diego Seals have signed Ryan Benesch to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Cole Pickup to a one year agreement.

Callum Crawford has rejected the Franchise Designation as per Section 7.2 of the CBA.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Matt Hossack to a one year agreement.

September 2, 2024

The Panther City Lacrosse Club Dispersal Draft Results.

1. Colorado – Will Malcom

2. Las Vegas – Jonathan Donville

3. Philadelphia – Nick Damude

4. Vancouver – Ryan Sheridan

5. Calgary – Mathieu Gautier

6. Saskatchewan – Matt Hossack

7. Ottawa- Phil Caputo

8. Rochester – Josh Medeiros

9. Halifax – Jason Knox

10. Calgary – Cam MacLeod *

11. San Diego – Justin Sykes

12. Toronto – Elijah Gash

13. Ottawa- Liam Patten**

14. Philadelphia – Anthony Malcom ***

15. Colorado – Brent Mitchell

16. Las Vegas – Dylan Hutchison

17. Philadelphia – Connor Sellars

18. Vancouver – Ronin Pusch

19. Calgary – Justin Morgan

20. Saskatchewan – Evan Messenger

21. Ottawa – Colin Sharkey

22. Rochester – Mike Sisselberger

23. Halifax – Pat Foley

24. Georgia – Caleb Kueber

25. San Diego – Callum Crawford

26. Las Vegas – Brandon Goodwin

27. Philadelphia – Tim Manning

* The Georgia Swarm have traded the 10th overall selection in the 2024 Dispersal Draft to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for Seth Van Schepen.

** The Albany FireWolves have traded the 13th overall selection in the 2024 Dispersal Draft to the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for Will Johnston.

*** The Buffalo Bandits have traded the 14th overall selection in the 2024 Dispersal Draft to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for Philadelphia’s second round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Dalton Sulver, Conner Cook, Kaleb Martin and Nate Faccin to one year agreements.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ryan McLean to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Miles Thompson to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Joel Watson to a one year agreement.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Jack Kelly and Liam Osborne to one year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Jordan Durston, Liam Phillips, Matthew Sykes and Ty Thompson to one year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Adam Noakes to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Tyrell Hamer-Jackson from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Brandon Humphrey to a one year agreement.

August 29, 2024

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ryan Lee to a three year agreement.

August 26, 2024

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Griffin Hall to a three year agreement.

August 24, 2024

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Deacan Knott and Jackson Ganton to one year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Jake Govett to a one year agreement.

August 20, 2024

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Mustang Sally and Tyler Carpenter to one year agreements and have placed them on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

August 19, 2024

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Curtis Bukta to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

August 15, 2024

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Jake Rosa and Kellen Pulera to a one year agreements and have placed them on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

August 13, 2024

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Chris Jordan to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

August 8, 2024

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Blake Gibson-McDonald to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Jacob Dunbar to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Scott Reed to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

August 5, 2024

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jake Boudreau to a one year agreement.

July 31, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have signed Doug Jamieson to a three year agreement.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Joe Nardella to a three year agreement.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Zac Masson to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Justin Martin to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Steve Priolo to a three year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Matt Spanger to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Nick Weiss to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Jack Posey to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from Draft List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Dan Taylor to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Tyler Garrison to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have made a Qualifying Offer to Dylan Kinnear as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Caelan Mander to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve list.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Drew Hutchison to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Shane Simpson and Landon Kells to one year agreements.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Reilly O’Connor and Cameron Dunkerley to one year agreements.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have offered Callum Crawford the Franchise Tag as per 7.2 of the CBA.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Nicholas Rowlett to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Ryan Wagner and Mitchell Armstrong to one year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Jake Piseno, Graydon Hogg, and Jack Boyden to one year agreements and have placed them to the Active Roster from the Draft List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Graydon Bradley to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Mike Mallory on the Retired List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have signed Nick Rose to a one agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Mark Matthews to a two agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Billy Hostrawser to a one agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Latrell Harris to a three year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Cory Small to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Marcus Klarich to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Aden Walsh to a one year agreement.

July 30, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have signed John Piatelli to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Paul Dawson to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have made a Qualifying Offer + to Tyson Gibson and Ryan Lee as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Andrew Kew to a two year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Casey Jackson and Kyle Killen to one year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Stone Jacobs to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Dalton Young and Brandon Hund to a one year agreements and have placed them on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Taylor Jensen and Curtis Knight to one year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Thomas Whitty to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Trevor Baptiste to a three year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Brayden Laity to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Jackson Suboch to a three year agreement.

July 29, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have signed Patrick Kaschalk to a two year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Evan Constantopoulos to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed the Franchise Tag on Christian Del Bianco as per 7.2 of the CBA.

The Calgary Roughnecks have made a Qualifying Offer + to Tyler Pace as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Calgary Roughnecks have made a Qualifying Offer + to Reece Callies as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Calgary Roughnecks have made a Qualifying Offer + to Thomas Hoggarth as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Brendan Bomberry to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have made a Qualifying Offer + to Johnny Pearson as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Isaiah Davis-Allen to a three year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Ryan Barnable, Keegan Bell and Jerrett Smith to one year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have made a Qualifying Offer + to Adam Charalambides as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Steph Charbonneau to a two year agreement.

July 26, 2024

The Georgia Swarm have signed Mike Manley, John Ranagan, Liam Byrnes and Zach Miller to one year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Adam Wiedemann to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Camden Smith to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Brent Noseworthy to a two year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have made a Qualifying Offer + to Will Malcom as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have made a Qualifying Offer + to Pat Foley as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have made a Qualifying Offer + to Josh Medeiros as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have made a Qualifying Offer + to Liam Patten as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The San Diego Seals have placed the Franchise Tag on Zach Currier as per 7.2 of the CBA.

The San Diego Seals have made a Qualifying Offer + to Trevor Baptiste as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The San Diego Seals have made a Qualifying Offer + to Graydon Bradley as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The San Diego Seals have signed Payton Rezanka to a one year agreement and placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve list.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Bobby Kidd III to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have traded Brandon Slade to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for their third round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft. The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Brandon Slade on the Active Roster.

July 25, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have traded Anthony Joaquim to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for their second round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

The Buffalo Bandits have made a Qualifying Offer + to Chase Fraser as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Buffalo Bandits have made a Qualifying Offer + to Chris Cloutier as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Buffalo Bandits have made a Qualifying Offer + to Justin Martin as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Buffalo Bandits have made a Qualifying Offer to Justin Robinson as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed the Franchise Tag on Mike Messenger as per 7.2 of the CBA.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Anthony Kalinich to a one year agreement.

July 24, 2024

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Matt Marinier to a three year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have made a Qualifying Offer + to Scott Dominey as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Philadelphia Wings have made a Qualifying Offer + to Alex Pace as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Kevin Orleman and Ben Macdonnell to two year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Mike Triolo to a one year agreement.

July 23, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have signed Jackson Reid and Travis Longboat to two year agreements.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Cole Kirst to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Mike Robinson to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Kealan Pilon to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Drew Andre to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

July 22, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have signed Sam Firth to a two year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Derek Lloyd to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Aaron Woods to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Riley Loewen to a one year agreement.

July 18, 2024

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Justin Geddie and Josh Jackson to one year agreements.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Andrew Borgatti to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Ryland Rees and Ryan Lanchbury to a two year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Wes Berg to a three year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Alec Stathakis to a one year agreement.

July 16, 2024

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Corson Kealey to a one year agreement.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Nathan Grenon to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dan Coates to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Jesse Gamble to a one year agreement and placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve list.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Ryan Martel, Connor O’Toole, Tyson Kirkness and Chris Willman to one year agreements.

July 11, 2024

The Calgary Roughnecks have traded the negotiating rights to Zach Currier, the 14th overall selection in the 2024 Entry Draft, and Calgary’s Second Round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft to the San Diego Seals in exchange for Curtis Dickson and San Diego’s Fourth Round Selection in the 2024 Entry Draft.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Will Johnston to a two year agreement.

July 10, 2024

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Larson Sundown to a three year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Mike Poulin to a one year agreement.

July 2, 2024

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Connor Kelly to a three year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Adam Poitras to a two year agreement.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Taggart Clark to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Matthew Wright to a one year agreement.

June 27, 2024

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Noah Lebar to a one year agreement.

June 25, 2024

The Georgia Swarm have signed Richie Connell, Liam McGrath and Kaleb Benedict to two year agreements.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Luke Pilcher to a two year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Nick Murphy to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed JJ Sillstrop to a one year agreement.

June 24, 2024

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Steve Fryer to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Thomas Vela to a one year agreement.

June 20, 2024

The Colorado Mammoth have signed AJ Mercurio to a one year agreement.

June 19, 2024

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Jay Thorimbert to a two year agreement.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Coby Auslander to a two year agreement.

June 18, 2024

The Buffalo Bandits have released Devlin Shanahan from the Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Carson Moyer to a one year agreement.

June 17, 2024

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Dawson Theede to a three year agreement.

The Ottawa Black Bears have signed Reed Kurtz and Jake Stevens to two year agreements.

June 12, 2024

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Turner Evans to a one year agreement.

June 7, 2024

The Vancouver Warriors have traded Kyle Killen to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in exchange for their second round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft and a conditional third round selection in the 2027 Entry Draft.

June 6, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have traded Nathan Grenon to the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for their second round selection in the 2027 Entry Draft.

The Calgary Roughnecks have traded Shane Simpson and their third round selection in the 2027 Entry Draft to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in exchange for Griffin Hall, a first round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft (14th overall) and their sixth round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

May 31, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have traded Justin Geddie and their first round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in exchange for their first round selection in the 2027 Entry Draft and their fourth round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

May 17, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have placed John Piatelli on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Jackson Reid on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

May 9, 2024

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Jacob Ruest to a one year agreement.

May 5, 2024

The San Diego Seals have placed Chris Wardle and Jake Govett on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Kyle Jackson on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Mac O’ Keefe on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Zack Kearney on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Tyler Hendrycks on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

April 27, 2024

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Dylan Robinson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Cory Highfield on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed John Lintz on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Elijah Gash on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Kyle Jackson on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Jesse Gamble on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Chris Wardle and Trevor Baptiste on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

April 24, 2024

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Jonathan Donville on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Pat Foley on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

April 20, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have placed John Piatelli on Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Jackson Reid on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Dylan Robinson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Cory Highfield on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Zach Cole on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Zack Greer on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Players Thomas Vaesen and Cam Badour on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Pat Foley on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Elijah Gash on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Brooker Muir from the Injured Reserve List.

April 19, 2024

The San Diego Seals have placed Curtis Dickson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Trevor Baptiste on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

April 18, 2024

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Practice Player Elijah Gash to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

April 17, 2024

The San Diego Seals have placed Chris Wardle on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Kyle Jackson on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

April 16, 2024

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Eli Salama and Thomas Hoggarth on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Brett McIntyre on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Riley Isaacs on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The New York Riptide have placed Austin Madronic on the Hold Out List from the Short Term Hold Out List.

April 15, 2024

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Practice Player Evan Constantopoulos to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

April 14, 2024

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed John Lintz on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Pat Foley on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

April 13, 2024

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Dillon Ward, Josh Sullivan and Connor Robinson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Players Nate Faccin and Jon Phillips on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tags)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Noah Lebar on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Zach Cole on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Spencer Milne on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Riley Hutchcraft on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Doug Buchan on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

April 12, 2024

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Chad Tutton on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Jack Jasinski on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Mike McCannell on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Kevin Lynch on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

April 10, 2024

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Zack Greer and Jacob Ruest on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Jonathan Gagliardi on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Thomas Vaesen on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

April 8, 2024

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Robert Hudson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Kieran McKay on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

April 7, 2024

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Tony Malcom on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Elijah Gash on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed John Lintz on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Ty Thompson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Chad Tutton on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Jack Jasinski on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

April 6, 2024

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Justin Inacio on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Bennett Smith on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Jonathan Gagliardi on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Cam Badour on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Riley Hutchcraft to the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Rylan Hartley on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

April 5, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Jackson Reid on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Practice Player Jackson Reid to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Brett Manney to a one year agreement.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Brett Manney on the Retired List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Leo Stouros on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Justin Martin and Justin Robinson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Players Emerson Clark and Dalton Sulver on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Thomas Hoggarth on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Protected Practice Player Bennett Smith on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Connor Kelly on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Noah Lebar on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Gage Board to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Randy Staats on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Protected Practice Player Cole Kirst on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed John Lintz to a one year agreement and have placed him on Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Curtis Dickson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Danny Logan on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Challen Rogers on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Brandon Slade on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have released Tyler Hendrycks from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Toronto Rock have signed Tyler Hendrycks to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

The Toronto Rock have released Cam Milligan from the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Tyrell Hamer-Jackson from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Tyrell Hamer-Jackson to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Tyrell Hamer-Jackson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have released John Lintz from the Injured Reserve List.

April 4, 2024

The Colorado Mammoth have released Noah Lebar from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Noah Lebar to the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Noah Lebar on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have removed the Practice Player Tag on Jordan Trottier and have retained him on the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Cole Kirst from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Cole Kirst to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Protected Practice Player Cole Kirst on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The New York Riptide have signed Practice Player Corson Kealey to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

The New York Riptide have placed Austin Madronic on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Colton Lidstone on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The New York Riptide have signed Jack Kelly to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Austin Hasen on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Ben Macdonnell and Doug Buchan from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Ben Macdonell to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Doug Buchan to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Doug Buchan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Dylan Sprentz from the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have signed Reid Reinholdt to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Hold Out List.

April 3, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have released Ryan Conrad and Aaron Forster from the Hold Out List.

The Buffalo Bandits have released Emerson Clark from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Emerson Clark to the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Emerson Clark on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Buffalo Bandits have released Christian Watts from the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Ethan Ticehurst on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Protected Practice Player Kieran McKay from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Kieran McKay to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Bennett Smith from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Bennett Smith to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Bennett Smith on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Ty Thompson from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Ty Thompson to the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Ty Thompson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dylan Sprentz to the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Kyle Jackson on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Brodie Merrill on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

April 2, 2024

The Buffalo Bandits have released Dalton Sulver from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dalton Sulver to the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Dalton Sulver on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Buffalo Bandits have removed the Practice Player Tag on Sam La Roue and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Brett McIntyre on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Justin Inacio on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Pat Foley on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Elijah Gash on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

March 29, 2024

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chase Fraser on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Devlin Shanahan on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Sam La Roue on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Cory Highfield on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Zach Miller on the Injured Reserve List-Season Ending from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Luke Keenan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

March 28, 2024

The Philadelphia Wings have released Jack Jasinski from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Jack Jasinski to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Taite Cattoni on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

March 26, 2024

The Halifax Thunderbirds have removed the Practice Player Tag on Jake Fox and have retained him on the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Carter McKenzie to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Robert Church to a one year agreement.

March 23, 2024

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have removed the Practice Player Tag on Josh Jackson and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Zach Cole on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Cam Badour from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Cam Badour to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Marcus Minichiello on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have released Taite Cattoni from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Taite Cattoni to the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Brodie Merrill on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Drew Belgrave on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Phil Mazzuca and Josh Jubenville on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Players Alex Kew and Marley Angus on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Matt Beers on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Anthony Kalinich on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

March 22, 2024

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chase Fraser on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Adam Bomberry on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Sam La Roue on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Brandon Robinson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Ethan Ticehurst on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Brett McIntyre on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Thomas Hoggarth on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Seth Van Schepen on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Callum Crawford on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Tony Malcom on the Injured Reserve from the Active Roster.

March 20, 2024

The San Diego Seals have signed Kyle Rubisch to a one year agreement.

March 18, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have placed Colton Watkinson on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Jeff Trainor on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Dylan Sprentz from the Practice Player List.

March 16, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have placed Colton Watkinson on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Leo Stouros on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Players Jackson Reid and Jeff Trainor on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tags)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Frank Brown and Justin Martin on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Players Cory Highfield and Sam La Roue on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tags)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Adam Bomberry on the Evaluation List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Marcus Minichiello from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Marcus Minichiello to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Jackson Ganton on Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dan Coates on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Turner Evans on Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Players Tyler Halls and Austin Hasen on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Phil Mazzuca on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Alex Kew on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have released Jordan McKenna from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

March 15, 2024

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Wake:Riat BowHunter on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Jake Fox on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Player Tags on Taylor Jensen and Ben Macdonnell and have retained them on the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Tyler Halls and Austin Hasen from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Tyler Halls and Austin Hasen to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Players Tyler Halls and Austin Hasen on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tags)

The San Diego Seals have placed Brodie Merrill on the Active Roster from the Retired List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Drew Belgrave on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Tyson Bomberry and Owen Russell from the Hold Out List.

The San Diego Seals have released Oliver Bolsterli from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have released Brendan Nichtern from the Draft List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Reid Bowering on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Dylan McIntosh on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

March 14, 2024

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Tyrell Hamer-Jackson on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Anthony Kalinich on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

March 13, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have placed Zachary Young on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Jonah Boehm on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Spencer Milne from the Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Spencer Milne to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Reid Reinholdt from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Laine Hruska from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Laine Hruska to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Thomas Kiazyk on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

March 12, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have released Jackson Reid from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Jackson Reid to the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Cory Highfield on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have traded Chris Wardle to the San Diego Seals for a conditional third round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Owen Down on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have traded Paul Dawson and a third round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for a second round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft and second round slection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Noah Lebar on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List-Season Ending.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have traded John Wagner and their fourth round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft to the Albany FireWolves in exchange for Cam Badour and their first round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Colin Jeffrey from the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Marshal King on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Thomas Vaesen on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Cam Badour on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Colin Kirst from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The New York Riptide have released Jake McNabb from the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have released Corson Kealey from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have signed Corson Kealey to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have traded Taggart Clark and a second round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft to the New York Riptide in exchange for a first round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft and a third round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Jack Jasinski on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Greg Harnett from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Joe Post on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The San Diego Seals have released Matthew Abbott from the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have released Ben Stewart from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Ben Stewart to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

March 10, 2024

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Tyler Burton on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Callum Crawford on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Nicholas Rowlett on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Jackson Ganton on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

March 9, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have placed Zachary Young on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Jonah Boehm on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Tyler Garrison on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have released Owen Down from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Owen Down to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Randy Staats and Caelan Mader on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Jake Fox on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed David Brock on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Reid Reinholdt on the Short Term Hold List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Thomas Vaesen on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Tyler Burton on the Evaluation List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Joe Post on the Short Term Hold List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Ben Macdonnell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

March 8, 2024

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Matt Vinc on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Sam La Roue on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Eli Salama and Logan Schuss on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Justin Inacio and Seth Van Schepen on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Dan Craig on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Alex Kew on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

March 7, 2024

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Connor Kelly on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Ben McDonald on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Parker Pipher to the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have removed the Practice Player Tag on Angus Goodleaf and have retained him on the Active Roster.

March 6, 2024

The Buffalo Bandits have released Carter McKenzie from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Connor Farrell to a two year agreement.

March 2, 2024

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Seth Van Schepen on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Riley Isaacs on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Nicholas Rowlett on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Mitchell Armstrong on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Holden Garlent on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Jeremy Searle on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

March 1, 2024

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Max Wilson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Briley Maxwell on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Marshal King on the Evaluation List from the Hold Out List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Zach Cole on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed John Wagner on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Tyler Biles on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Jamison Dilks from the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Ben MacDonnell from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Ben MacDonnell to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Mitch de Snoo on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Cam Milligan on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Reid Bowering on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Marcus Klarich on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

February 29, 2024

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Matt Spanger on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Sam La Roue on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have released Thomas Semple from the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have released Jerry Staats from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Jerry Staats to the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Matt Sykes on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

February 28, 2024

The New York Riptide have released Curtis Conley from the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have signed Jake McNabb to the Practice Player List.

February 27, 2024

The New York Riptide have placed Kiel Matisz on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Colton Lidstone on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

February 25, 2024

The Georgia Swarm have placed Andrew Kew on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Luke Keenan on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

February 24, 2024

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Justin Robinson, Brandon Robinson and Matt Vinc on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Cory Highfield on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Christian Watts on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Tehoka Nanticoke on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Frank Brown and Zach Belter on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Seth Van Schepen on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Riley Isaacs on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Wake:Riat BowHunter on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Briley Maxwell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Greg Harnett on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Pent Eistrat from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Pent Eistrat to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Dan Craig and Mitch de Snoo on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Players Alex Kew and Cam Milligan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tags)

February 23, 2024

The Colorado Mammoth have removed the Practice Player Tag on Evan Downey and have retained him on the Injured Reserve List from the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Chris Wardle on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Sean Kriwokon on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag).

The Colorado Mammoth have released Jon Phillips and Tyler Garrison from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Jon Phillips and Tyler Garrison to the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Andrew Kew on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Luke Keenan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed David Brock on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Randy Staats and Luc Magnan on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Jordan Trottier on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Jake Fox to the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have placed Kiel Matisz on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Colton Lidstone on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Cory Highfield to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for their second round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft and their third round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Curtis Knight on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Tyrell Hamer-Jackson to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Evaluation List from the Protected Player List.

February 21, 2024

The Buffalo Bandits have traded Practice Player Alex Kew to the Toronto Rock in exchange for their sixth round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Brett Beetow from the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Challen Rogers on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Marley Angus on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have removed the Practice Player Tag on Zack Kearney and have retained him on the Active Roster.

February 20, 2024

The New York Riptide have placed Kiel Matisz on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Colton Lidstone on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

February 17, 2024

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Chris Wardle on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Jon Phillips on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List and have removed the Practice Player Tag.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Jalen Chaster on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Sean Kriwokon from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Sean Kriwokon to the Practice Player List.

February 16, 2024

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Max Wilson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Nonkon Thompson on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The New York Riptide have placed Kiel Matisz on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Colton Lidstone on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

February 15, 2024

The Toronto Rock have placed Josh Jubenville on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Zack Kearney on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

February 14, 2024

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Zack Greer on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed John Wagner on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

February 10, 2024

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Eli Salama on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks placed Protected Practice Player Kieran McKay on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have removed the Practice Player Tag on Nicholas Rowlett and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Jordan Stouros from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Jordan Stouros to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Holden Cattoni on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Tyler Hendrycks on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Chris Corbeil on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have removed the Practice Player Tag on Marcus Klarich and have retained him on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Riley Loewen on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve list.

February 9, 2024

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Zack Greer on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Josh Jackson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Pat Foley on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Elijah Gash on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

February 8, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have placed Doug Jamieson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Andrew Kidd on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

February 7, 2024

The San Diego Selas have placed Mac O’Keefe on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Selas have placed Jerry Staats on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

February 4, 2024

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Jalen Chaster on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Josh Sullivan on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Evan Downey on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Owen Down on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

February 3, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have placed Doug Jamieson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Andrew Kidd on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Tehoka Nanticoke on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Christian Watts on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Jake Saunders on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Josh Jackson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Pat Foley on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Elijah Gash on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Danny Logan on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Eli Gobrecht on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Toronto Rock have placed TD Ierlan on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Marley Angus on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Josh Jubenville on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Zack Kearney on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

February 2, 2024

The New York Riptide have released Tyler Davis from the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have signed Jacob Gasperetti to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Holden Garlent on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Jeremy Searle on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Riley Loewen on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Dylan McIntosh on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

February 1, 2024

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Holden Cattoni on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Eric Shewell on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Player Tag on Pent Eistrat and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Jamison Dilks to the Practice Player List.

January 31, 2024

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Randy Staats on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Aaron Woods on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag).

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Brett Beetow from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Brett Beetow to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed David Brock on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Erik Turner from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed John Wagner on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Colin Jeffrey to the Practice Player List.

January 30, 2024

The Philadelphia Wings have released Curtis Romanchych from the Injured Reserve List.

January 27, 2024

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Rhys Blake from the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Briley Maxwell from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Briley Maxwell to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Jordan Trottier on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

Ther Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Jake Saunders on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

Ther Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Erik Turner on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

Ther Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed John Wagner on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

Ther Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Josh Jackson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The New York Riptide have placed Damon Edwards on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Colton Lidstone on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Cole Pickup from the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Liam Osborne on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Brett Mitchell on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Elijah Gash on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Matt Hossack on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Eric Shewell on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Nicholas Rowlett on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Jack Jasinski on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Marcus Minichiello on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Tyler Biles on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Ben Macdonnell on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Tom Schreiber on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Cam Milligan on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

January 26, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have placed Marshall Powless on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Cam Badour on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have removed the Practice Player Tag on Justin Inacio and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Kieran McKay from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Keiran McKay to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Owen Down on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Evan Downey on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

January 25, 2024

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Josh Byrne to a five year agreement.

January 24, 2024

The Halifax Thunderbirds have removed the Practice Player Tag on Briley Maxwell and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Rhys Blake to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed David Brock on the Evaluation List from the Hold Out List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released James Rahe from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Anthony Kalinich on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

January 20, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have placed Marshall Powless on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Cam Badour on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Kieran McKay on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Robert Hudson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have removed the Practice Player Tag on Sean Kriwokon and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Dylan Kinnear on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brett Craig on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List and have removed the Practice Player Tag.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Evan Downey and Ben McDonald from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Evan Downey and Ben McDonald to the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed TJ Comizio on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Luke Keenan on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed TD Ierlan on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Cam Milligan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have removed the Practice Player Tag on Tyson Kirkness and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Anthony Kalinich from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Anthony Kalinich to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Marcus Klarich on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

January 19, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have signed Andrew Kidd to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Adam Bland from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Adam Bland to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Steve Fryer on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List and have removed the Practice Player Tag.

January 17, 2024

The San Diego Seals have placed Jacob Dunbar on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Adam Noakes on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

January 16, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have removed the Protected Practice Player Tag from John Piatelli and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Connor Farrell from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

January 13, 2024

The Colorado Mammoth have released Brett Craig from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brett Craig to the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Sean Kriwoken on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed TJ Comizio on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Ethan Riggs on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Brent Mitchell on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Liam Osborne on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Sam LeClair and Ryan Wagner on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Players Tanner Buck and Kevin Lynch on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Payton Rezanka on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Adam Noakes on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have released Keegan Melenychuk from the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Marcus Klarich from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Marcus Klarich to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Tyson Kirkness on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

January 12, 2024

The Buffalo Bandits have traded Brad McCulley and a third round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for their second round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft and their second round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Justin Robinson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Luc Magnan on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Briley Maxwell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Zack Greer on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Erik Turner and Thomas Vaesen from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Erik Turner and Thomas Vaesen to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Blake Gibson-McDonald on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List and have removed the Practice Player Tag.

The San Diego Seals have placed Jerry Staats on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Drew Belgrave on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Josh Jubenville on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Marley Angus on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Tyson Kirkness on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Keegan Melenychuk to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Practice Player List.

January 11, 2024

The Calgary Roughnecks have removed the Protected Practice Player Tag from Bennett Smith and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Justin Inacio on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List.

January 10, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have placed Leo Stouros on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Jeff Trainor on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have traded Brett McIntyre to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for Thomas Vela.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Dylan Kinnear on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have removed the Practice Player Tag on Jordan Stouros and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Nicholas Rowlett to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Spencer Bell from the Draft List.

The San Diego Seals have released Adam Noakes from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Adam Noakes to the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Mac O’Keefe on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

January 9, 2024

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Clay Scanlan from the Injured Reserve List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Jackson Brown to the Practice Player List.

January 8, 2024

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Curtis Conley on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Matt Marinier on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Will Cecile from the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Doug Buchan to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Dylan Sprentz from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dylan Sprentz to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Cam Wengreniuk on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Nick Preston on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

January 7, 2024

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Marcus Minichiello on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have Sam LeClair on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Holden Cattoni on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Blaze Riorden on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

January 6, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have placed Leo Stouros on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Jeff Trainor on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Connor Kelly on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brett McIntyre on the Practice List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Owen Down on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Sean Kriwokon from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Sean Kriwoken to the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Ethan Riggs on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Luke Keenan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Matt Hossack on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Elijah Gash on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

January 5, 2024

The Albany FireWolves have released Jake Fox from the Evaluation List.

The Buffalo Bandits have traded Doug Buchan to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for their third round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Miles Thompson on Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Luke Keenan on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Damon Edwards on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Colton Lidstone on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The New York Riptide have placed Matt Marinier on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Curtis Conley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

January 2, 2024

The Colorado Mammoth have traded Jordon Stouros to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for a third round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Mitchell Armstrong on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Jack Kelly from the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Jordan Stouros on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

December 31, 2023

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Cam Wengreniuk on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Nick Preston on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

December 30, 2023

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Joey Cupido on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List-Season Ending.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Jordan Stouros on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Zack Greer on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Thomas Vaesen on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List and have removed the Practice Player Tag.

December 29, 2023

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Zed Williams on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Connor Kelly on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Jordan Gilles on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Jon Phillips on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Caelan Mander on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Briley Maxwell on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have released Matt Anderson from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have signed Stephen Keogh to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Ryan Wagner on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Eric Shewell on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighhawks have placed Dan Coates on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighhawks have placed Practice Player Taylor Jensen on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

December 28, 2023

The Colorado Mammoth have released Brett Draper from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Jordan Stouros on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The New York Riptide have traded Kevin Orleman to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for Stephen Keogh.

December 27, 2023

The Georgia Swarm have signed Dustin Hill to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Jack Kelly to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Rylan Hartley on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dylan Sprentz on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List and have removed the Practice Player Tag.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Turner Evans on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Cory Highfield on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

December 26, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have signed Jake Fox to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Evaluation List from the Protected Player List.

The Albany FireWolves have released Jeff Trainor from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Jeff Trainor to the Practice Player List.

The Albany FireWolves have released Andrew Kidd from the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have traded Anthony Joaquim and their third round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft to the Albany FireWolves in exchange for Carson Moyer and a second round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Jon Phillips on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have released Nate Wade from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Mac O’Keefe to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

December 23, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Emerson Clark on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Sam La Roue on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Stephen Keogh on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Pent Eistrat on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed John Lintz on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Tyson Kirkness on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

December 22, 2023

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Zed Williams on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Connor Kelly on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Dillon Ward on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Nate Faccin on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Jordan Gilles on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Evan Downey on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Jalen Chaster on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Jordan Stouros from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Jordan Stouros to the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have released Dustin Hill from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Angus Goodleaf on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

December 18, 2023

The Philadelphia Wings have removed the Practice Player Tag on Curtis Romanchych and have retained him on the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Kevin Lynch on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

December 16, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Justin Robinson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Sam La Roue to the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Connor Kelly on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brett McIntyre the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Eric Shewell on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Jack Jasinski to the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

December 15, 2023

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Chet Comizio on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Ethan Riggs on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

December 14, 2023

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Aaron Woods on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Briley Maxwell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The New York Riptide have signed Kaleb Martin to the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have released Curtis Conley from the Active Roster – Evaluation List.

The New York Riptide have signed Curtis Conley to the Practice Player List.

December 13, 2023

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Caelan Mander on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Randy Staats on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The New York Riptide have placed Zack Deaken on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The New York Riptide have released Jack Kelly from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dylan Sprentz to the Practice Player List.

December 12, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Emerson Clark to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Evaluation List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Blaze Riorden on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Tanner Buck on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Drew Belgrave on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Jerry Staats on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List and have removed the Practice Player Tag.

December 11, 2023

The New York Riptide have placed Callum Jones on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The New York Riptide have released Max Wayne from the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have released Matthew Bennett from the Active Roster.

December 9, 2023

The Albany Fire Wolves have placed Tanner Thomson on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player John Piatelli on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Connor Kelly on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brett McIntyre on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Holden Cattoni on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Curtis Romanchych on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Eric Shewell on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Jack Jasinski on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Mike Mallory on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Jeremy Searle on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

December 8, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Justin Inacio from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Justin Inacio to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Protected Practice Player Bennett Smith on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Georgia Swarm have removed the Practice Player Tag on Kaleb Benedict and have retained him on the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Tanner Buck to the Practice Player List.

December 7, 2023

The Georgia Swarm have traded Ryan Lanchbury to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for a first round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft and a conditional first round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft or 2025 Entry Draft.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Chet Comizio on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Connor Sellars to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Pent Eistrat on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

December 6, 2023

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Jordan Stouros to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Evan Downey on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Chris Corbeil on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Zack Kearney on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

December 5, 2023

The New York Riptide have placed Curtis Conley on the Evaluation List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Cole Pickup from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Cole Pickup to the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Ty Thompson on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

December 4, 2023

The Georgia Swarm have placed Jacob Hickey on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Luke Keenan on the Active Roster from the Practice List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Protected Practice Player Kaleb Benedict on the Injured Reserve List from the Practice Player List. (maintain Protected Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have released Dallas Wade from the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Jerry Staats to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have signed Dan Lintner to a one year agreement.

December 2, 2023

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Eric Shewell on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Jack Jasinski on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Curtis Knight on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Ben Macdonnell on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Stephen Keogh on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Pent Eistrat on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

December 1, 2023

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Cody Jamieson on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Briley Maxwell on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Mike Mallory on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Jeremy Searle on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

November 30, 2023

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Cody Jamieson on the Evaluation List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Randy Staats on the Evaluation List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have traded the rights to Emerson Clark to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for the rights to Kurtis Wagar.

November 29, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dhane Smith to a five year agreement. (effective Nov 27th)

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Jon Phillips to the Practice Player List.

November 28, 2023

The Georgia Swarm have released Matt Campbell from the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Angus Goodleaf to the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have signed Will Johnston to a one year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Will Cecile to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Dylan McIntosh to the Practice Player List.

November 27, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Dylan Robinson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Steve Fryer from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Steve Fryer to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Dylan McIntosh, Jacob Motiuk and Bennett Smith from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Bennett Smith to a Protected Practice Player agreement and have retained him on the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Bryce Tolmie from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Jalen Chaster on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Dillon Ward on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Nate Faccin on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have traded Ty Thompson to the Panther City Lacrosse Club in exchange for a conditional third round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Declan Fitzpatrick from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Jake Higgins from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Logan Wisnauskas and Zach Geddes from the Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brett McIntyre on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Ethan Riggs on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have released Kaleb Benedict, Chet Comizio, Matt Campbell, Luke Keenan, Myles Hamm, Lucas Nagy and Jerome Thompson from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Kaleb Benedict to a Protected Practice Player agreement and have retained him on the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Chet Comizio, Matt Campbell and Luke Keenan to the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have released Brad Apgar from the Draft List.

The Georgia Swarm have released Russ Oakes from the Hold Out List.

The Georgia Swarm have released Gage Board from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Piper Bond on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have released Jerry Staats from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Cody Jamieson on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Randy Staats on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Aaron Woods, Briley Maxwell, Jordan Trottier and Andrew Vradenburg from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Aaron Woods, Briley Maxwell, Jordan Trottier and Andrew Vradenburg to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Players Aaron Woods and Briley Maxwell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tags)

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Josh Jackson and Carter Zavitz from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Josh Jackson and Carter Zavitz to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Emerson Clark on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have released Colton Lidstone from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have signed Colton Lidstone to the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Elijah Gash and Justin Scott from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Liam Osborne and Elijah Gash to the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Brooker Muir on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Will Cecile and Ryan McLean from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Ty Thompson on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Jack Jasinski, Kevin Lynch and Curtis Romanchych from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Jack Jasinski, Kevin Lynch and Curtis Romanchych to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Taylor Jensen from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Taylor Jensen to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Tom Schrieber on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have released Zack Kearney, Cam Milligan, Marley Angus and Sam Haines from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have signed Zack Kearney, Cam Milligan, Marley Angus and Sam Haines to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Tyson Kirkness and Connor O’Toole from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Tyson Kirkness to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Connor O’Toole to a Protected Practice Player agreement and have retained him on the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Tyrell Hamer-Jackson on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Nash Moog and Aidan Solomon from the Active Roster.

November 26, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have signed John Piatelli to a Protected Practice Player agreement and have retained him on the Practice Player List.

The Albany FireWolves have released Cam Badour from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Cam Badour to the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have released Sam La Roue, Evan Constantopoulos, Christian Watts and Alex Kew from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Sam La Roue, Evan Constantopoulos, Christian Watts and Alex Kew to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Robert Hudson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Logan Schuss on the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Clay Scanlan on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Conner Cook, Riley Isaacs and Evan Soucy from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Riley Isaacs to the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Nate Wade on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Owen Down on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Ethan Woods from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Jon Phillips from the Active Roster

The New York Riptide have placed Callum Jones on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Zack Deaken on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have released Peter Dearth from the Hold Out List.

The New York Riptide have released Max Wayne and Tyler Davis from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have signed Max Wayne and Tyler Davis to the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Jackson Brown and Liam Osborne from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Alex Crepinsek from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Cory Highfield on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Cory Highfield and Pent Eistrat from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Cory Highfield and Pent Eistrat to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Thomas Whitty on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Stephen Keogh on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Connor Farrell on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Greg Harnett on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Thomas Kiazyk, Jake Bowen, Jeremy Searle, Jamison Dilks, and Nick Preston from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Thomas Kiazyk, Jake Bowen, Jeremy Searle, and Nick Preston to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Dean Fairall, Kyle Brunsch, Chase Scanlan, Nick Scott, and Keegan Melenychuk from the Active Roster.

November 25, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have released John Piatelli and Tanner Buck from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have signed John Piatelli to the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Max Adler on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Adam Bomberry on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Bryce Sweeting on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Zach Belter on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Ryan Lee on the Injured Reserve List-Season Ending.

The Colorado Mammoth have place Connor Kelly on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Nate Faccin from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Nate Faccin to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Brandon Clelland on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Marshal King on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Conrad Chapman on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Colin Kirst on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Spencer Milne on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Thomas Vaesen from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Thomas Vaesen to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Blake Gibson-McDonald to the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have released Mike Burke from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Tyler Burton on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

November 24, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have signed Nathan Grenon to a one year agreement.

The Albany FireWolves have released Jonah Boehm and Andrew Kidd from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Jonah Boehm and Andrew Kidd to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Duncan Carte from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Matthew Abbott and Thomas Semple from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Matthew Abbott and Thomas Semple to the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have released Teddy Leggett from the Draft List.

The San Diego Seals have released Mathieu Boissonneault from the Hold Out List.

November 23, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Seth Van Schepen to a three year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Derek Lloyd on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Duncan Carte to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Peytin Wallace, Jack Frisoli, and Nick Ellerton from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Anthony Kalinich on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Riley Loewen on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

November 22, 2023

The Colorado Mammoth have released Brett McIntyre and Connor Watson from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brett McIntyre to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Charles Scanlan from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed JT Giles Harris on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Kevin Orleman on the Injured Reserve List from Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Nathan Grenon from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Dylan Sprentz and Parker Pipher from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Liam Phillips and Dallas Wade from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Liam Phillips and Dallas Wade to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Jordan McKenna on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

November 21, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have placed Kieran McArdle on the Retired List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Charlie Kitchen on the Hold Out List.

The Albany FireWolves have released Jacob Gasperetti from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Max Waldbaum, Kevin Hill, Troy Hettinger, Gareth Haigh, Zac Carrigan and Jack Myers from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Will Cecile to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Sam Handley on the Draft List.

November 20, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have released Austin Blumbergs, Duncan Carte, Ryan Sharkey and Dan Kritkausky from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have released Brian Wiles from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Kaleb Martin from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have released Travis Brave Heart, Teioshontathe McComber, Will Cecile, and Nicholas Rowlett from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Jackson Rose and Michael Seidel from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Anthony Courcelle and Blake Gibson-McDonald from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Curtis Romanchych to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Hunter Lemieux, Nicholas Miller, Jake Doolittle and Jordan Stouros from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Isaac Richmond from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Rylee McKinnon from the Active Roster.

November 17, 2023

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Butch La Roue from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have released John Wheller and Brett Handsor from the Active Roster.

November 15, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Jake Foster from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Kris Veltman and George Downey from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Henry Follows and Colin Jeffrey from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have signed Matthew Bennett to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have released Joey Szabo and Justin Bragg from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Tyler Digby on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Riley Curtis, Logan Monroe and Oscar Hertz from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Jacob Dunbar on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Matt Sykes on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Jace Lesanko and Brandon Humphrey from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have released Brine Rice from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Issac Bot from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Tyler Sceviour and Trent Kellner from the Active Roster.

November 14, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have released Jordi Jones-Smith, Matt Duncan and Cameron Pilon from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Keaton Brown, Jake McNabb, Craig Wende, Skye Sunday and Cody Radziewicz from the Active Roster.

November 13, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Cordell Hastings and Jesse Gillespie from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Demitri George, Adam Yeo and Justin Joseph from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Hayden Fox on the Draft List.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Ryan Haigh, Kyle Baker and Keegan Thomas from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Matthew Bennett and Curtis Romanchych from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Wyatt Haux, Sam Marshall and Gabriel Procyk from the Active Roster.

November 10, 2023

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Jack Myers to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Justin Bragg to a one year agreement.

November 9, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have released Keaton Thomson from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Brett Dobson to a four year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Jeff Henrick on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Will Cecile on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The New York Riptide have placed Robert Morgan on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

November 8, 2023

The Georgia Swarm have placed Anthony Patterson on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Troy Hettinger to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have released Ethan Rall from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Chase Cosgrove from the Hold Out List.

November 7, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have placed Jake Fox on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Jeremy Winston, Randy Chrysler, Jordan MacKenzie and Colin Berglof from Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Charles Scanlan to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Joey Szabo, Luke Robinson, Gord Phillips, and Jack Stahanczyk from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have signed Joey Szabo to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have placed Jacob Dunbar on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Mac O’Keefe on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Payton Rezanka on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Eli Gobrecht on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

November 6, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have released Ronwahrhare McComber, Kraig McGowan, Amos Gilbert, Colton Padgett, Steve Ramirez and Matt Eccles from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyler Pace to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed David Brock on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Randy Chrysler to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Matt Rambo on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Ryan Wagner on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Jake Hervada, Holden Patterson, Troy Hettinger, Jack Myers, Russell Maher, Pat Timothee, and Noah Millsap from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Tom Schreiber on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Chris Weier on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

November 3, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Eli Salama to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have placed Kevin Orleman on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The New York Riptide have placed Will Johnston on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Toronto Rock have released Kurtis Woodland from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Chase Schiavon on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

November 2, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tanner Cook to a three year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Riley Curtis to a one year agreement.

November 1, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have placed Charlie Kitchen on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Carter Schott from the Active Roster.

October 31, 2023

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Briley Maxwell and Skye Sunday to one year agreements.

October 30, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Jeff Cornwall to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have placed Curtis Conley on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

October 27, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have signed Colton Padgett, Steve Ramirez, Matt Eccles, Ronwahrhare McComber, Kraig McGowan, Cameron Pilon and Amos Gilbert to one year agreements.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Callum Crawford to a one year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Phil Caputo to a two year agreement.

October 25, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Chase Fraser to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Tehoka Nanticoke to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Piper Bond to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have placed Latrell Harris on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Luke Dawick on the Draft List.

October 23, 2023

The New York Riptide have placed Petey LaSalla on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Eric Shewell to a one year agreement.

October 20, 2023

The New York Riptide have traded Jordi Jones-Smith to the Albany FireWolves in exchange for a conditional 5th round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Keegan Thomas to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Robert Church to a one year agreement.

October 19, 2023

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Johhny Pearson to a one year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Mike Sisselberger on the Draft List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Xander Dickson on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Thomas Semple to a one year agreement.

October 17, 2023

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Tyler Carlson to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ethan Woods to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Drew Hutchison to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have placed Gavin Adler on the Draft List.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Ryan Haigh, Jack Jasinski, Jack Myers, Kyle Baker, Jake Hervada, Holden Patterson and Kevin Lynch to one year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Stone Jacobs on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

October 13, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Shane Simpson to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Jerome Thompson to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Jeff Conner on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Will Malcom to a one year agreement.

October 12, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Alex Kew to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed David Brock to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Oakley Thomas from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

October 11, 2023

The Philadelphia Wings have traded Liam Byrnes to the Georgia Swarm in exchange for a conditional second round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft.

October 10, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have signed Leo Stouros to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Butch La Roue to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Mike Messenger to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Eric Penney from the Active Roster.

October 9, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have placed Travis Longboat on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve-Season Ending List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Jackson Nishimura on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve-Season Ending List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Tanner Thomson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Joe Nardella on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Will Johansen on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Aaron Forster on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Ty Logan on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Chase Scanlan to a one year agreement.

October 6, 2023

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Holden Cattoni to a three year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Alex Buque from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Thomas Kiazyk to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Adam Charalambides to a one year agreement.

October 5, 2023

The Georgia Swarm have placed Gage Board on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Greg Harnett to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Ethan Schott on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Graydon Hogg, Jack Boyden and Jake Piseno on the Draft List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have traded Dan Lintner and their fifth round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft to the Toronto Rock in exchange for Jamison Dilks and their second round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jake Bowen to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Sam Marshall to a two year agreement.

October 3, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Ian MacKay to a three year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed George Downey to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Ryan Keenan to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Kyle Brunsch to a one year agreement.

October 2, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have placed Grant Ammann on the Draft List.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Steve Orleman to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Kevin Brownell to a three year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Levi Anderson, Josh Zawada, Scott Reed and Curtis Bukta on the Draft List.

September 29, 2023

The Toronto Rock have signed Chris Boushy to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Chase Schiavon, Brett Handsor, John Wheller, Zack Kearney, Brine Rice, Kurtis Woodland and Cam Milligan to one year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Chris Willman to a one year agreement.

September 28, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Bennett Smith to a two year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Evan Soucy to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Eric Fannell on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Colin Berglof to a one year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Nathan Grenon to a two year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Dylan Hutchison to a one year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Demitri George to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Patrick Timothee to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Austin Staats to a two year agreement.

September 27, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have signed Andrew Kidd to a two year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Brian Wiles to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dan Kritkausky to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Gareth Haigh to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Cody Radziewicz to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Jonathan Gagliardi to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Brayden Laity to a one year agreement.

September 26, 2023

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Caelan Mander to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Nonkon Thompson on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Jack Stahanczyk to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Kevin Orleman to a one year agreement.

September 25, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have signed Zachary Young to a two year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Riley Isaacs to a two year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Jack Posey and Chris Jordan on the Draft List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Matt Brandau and AJ Mercurio on the Draft List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Jake McNabb to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Aaron Woods to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Joey Szabo to a two year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Josh Jackson to a one year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Owen Seebold from the Draft List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Brooker Muir on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Ryan Sheridan to a two year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Elijah Gash to a two year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Justin Sykes, Justin Morgan, Tim Manning and Colin Sharkey on the Draft List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Stephen Keogh to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Mike Triolo to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Connor O’Toole to a one year agreement.

September 22, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have signed Nicholas Volkov to a two year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Jacob Motiuk to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Cordell Hastings to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Jake Foster to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Conner Cook to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Kaleb Benedict to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Jacob Hickey to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Nicholas Rowlett to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Jake Taylor, Piper Bond, Toron Eccleston, Richie Connell, and Liam McGrath on the Draft List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Camden Smith and Beau Pederson on the Draft List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Andrew Vradenburg to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Spencer Milne to one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Adam Poitras, Luke Pilcher, Nick Murphy, Joey Szabo, Kenny Brower, Mustang Sally and Tyler Carpenter on the Draft List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Luke Robinson to a two year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Henry Follows to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Gord Phillips to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Carter Zavitz to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have placed Jake Stevens, Coby Auslander, Reed Kurtz and Mason Woodward on the Draft List.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Taggart Clark to one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Noah Millsap to one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Brandon Hund and Dalton Young on the Draft List.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Sam LeClair to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have placed Noah Armitage, JJ Sillstrop, Marcus Hudgins, and Matthew Wright on the Draft List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Logan Monroe to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Aidan Solomon to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Tyson Kirkness to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed James Rahe to a one year agreement.

September 21, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have placed Dyson Williams and Carson Moyer on the Draft List.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Devlin Shanahan to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Duncan Carte to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Evan Constantopoulos to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Jake Rosa and Kellen Pulera on the Draft List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Mike Robinson on the Draft List.

The New York Riptide have released Jacob Martino from the Draft List.

The New York Riptide have signed Robert Morgan to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Kyle Waters to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Ben MacDonnell to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Jake Doolittle to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Frankie Scigliano to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Matt Delmonico from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Connor Goodwin from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Thomas Semple from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brock Haley, Payton Cormier, Drew Andre and Alec Stathakis on the Draft List.

September 20, 2023

The Georgia Swarm have placed Ryan MacSpadyen on the Hold Out List from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Jordan McKenzie to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Callum Jones to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have placed Jack Kelly on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The New York Riptide have placed Damon Edwards on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Blaze Riorden to a four year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Troy Hettinger to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Taite Cattoni to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Marcus Minichiello to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Russell Maher to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Jackson Ganton to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Mitchell Armstrong to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Jace Lesanko to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Oscar Hertz to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Xander Dickson to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Ben Stewart to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Matthew Abbott to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Owen Barker from the Active Roster.

September 18, 2023

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Declan Fitzpatrick to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ben McDonald to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Sean Kriwokon to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have traded Chris Boushy to the Toronto Rock in exchange for their first round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

The Toronto Rock have signed Justin J. Martin to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have traded Jacob Motiuk to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for Chris Willman.

September 17, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have traded the 15th overall selection in the 2023 Entry Draft to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for a first round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft.

The Buffalo Bandits have traded the 97th selection in the 2023 Entry Draft to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in exchange for their sixth round selection in the 2027 Entry Draft.

The Calgary Roughnecks have traded the 16th overall selection, the 35th overall selection in the 2023 Entry Draft and Kyle Waters to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for Thomas Hoggarth and Thomas Vela.

The Georgia Swarm have traded the 73rd overall selection in the 2023 Entry Draft to the New York Riptide in exchange for their fifth round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have traded the 10th overall selection in the 2023 Entry Draft to the New York Riptide in exchange for their first round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

The Philadelphia Wings have traded the 18th overall selection in the 2023 Entry Draft to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for their 22nd overall selection in the 2023 Entry Draft and a 2024 second round selection.

The Philadelphia Wings have traded the 85th overall selection in the 2023 Entry Draft to the Panther City Lacrosse Club in exchange for their sixth round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft.

The Rochester Knighthawks have traded the 52nd overall selection in the 2023 Entry Draft to the Panther City Lacrosse Club in exchange for their third round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

September 15, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have signed Jonah Boehm to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Bryce Tolmie to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Ethan Rall to a one year agreement.

September 13, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Brad McCulley to a two year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have traded Jackson Suboch, the 4th overall selection and the 9th overall selection in the 2023 Entry Draft to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for Jonathan Gagliardi, the 2nd overall selection in the 2023 Entry Draft and the 70th overall selection in the 2023 Entry Draft.

September 12, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Jesse Gillespie to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Luke Keenan to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Anthony Patterson to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Jordan Stouros to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Austin Hasen to a two year agreement.

September 11, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Austin Blumbergs to a two year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Christian Watts to a two year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Logan Schuss to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Clay Scanlan to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Mike Poulin to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Retired List.

September 8, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have traded Connor Kelly to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for the 14th overall selection in the 2023 Entry Draft.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Zach Belter to a two year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Ryan Sharkey to a two year agreement.

September 7, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have signed Jeff Trainor to a one year agreement.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Aaron Forster to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Cam Wyers to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have traded the rights to Mike Poulin, their third round selection (44th overall) in the 2023 Entry Draft and their third round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft to the San Diego Seals in exchange for their fourth round selection (66th overall) in the 2023 Entry Draft and a second round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Michael Seidel to a two year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Adam Yeo to a two year agreement.

September 6, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have signed Keaton Thomson to a two year agreement.

The League has approved the following three way trade between the Buffalo Bandits, New York Riptide and the Saskatchewan Rush.

The Buffalo Bandits receive New York’s second round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft, New York’s second round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft, and Steven Orleman.

The New York Riptide receive Buffalo’s third round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft and Austin Madronic.

The Saskatchewan Rush receive Nathaniel Kozevnikov.

September 5, 2023

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Jason Knox to a two year agreement.

August 31, 2023

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Jack Frisoli to a one year agreement

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Justin Scott to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Isaac Richmond to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Rylee McKinnon to a one year agreement.

August 29, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have signed Jacob Gasperetti to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Mitch Ogilvie to two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Carter Schott to two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Connor Farrell to two year agreement.

August 28, 2023

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Craig Wende to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Kyle Jackson to a four year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Protected Player List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Danny Logan to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Payton Rezanka to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

August 24, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Justin Inacio to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Liam Patten to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Jesse Gamble to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Nick Preston to a one year agreement.

August 23, 2023

The New York Riptide have traded Dan Lomas to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for their fourth round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Hunter Lemieux to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Nicholas Miller to a two year agreement.

August 22, 2023

The Saskatchewan Rush have traded Cam Badour to the Albany FireWolves in exchange for their fourth round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft.

August 21, 2023

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Paul Dawson to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Nate Wade to a one year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Tyler Digby to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Chris Origlieri to a five year agreement.

August 18, 2023

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Chris Wardle to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Casey Jackson to one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Patrick Shoemay to a four year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Jordan McKenna to one year agreement.

August 16, 2023

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Dillon Ward to a four year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Justin Joseph to a two year agreement.

August 15, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Adam Bomberry to a one year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Ryan McLean to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have traded Casey Jackson to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in exchange for a second round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jeremy Searle to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Gabriel Procyk to a two year agreement.

August 14, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Brandon Robinson to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Rylan Hartley to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Taylor Jensen to a one year agreement.

August 12, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Robert Hudson to a three year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Chet Comizio to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Matt Campbell to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Kyle Rubisch to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Matt Beers to a three year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Kevin Crowley to a two year agreement.

August 11, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Matt Vinc to a two year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have traded their third round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft to the San Diego Seals in exchange for signing Josh Sanderson as Head Coach and Assistant General Manager.

The Georgia Swarm have traded Robert Hudson to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for their 30th overall selection in the 2023 Entry Draft and their second round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Jeremy Thompson to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Damon Edwards to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Matt Anderson to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Mitch Wilde to a three year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Alex Crepinsek to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have made a Qualifying Offer + to Casey Jackson as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Toronto Rock have signed Sheldon Burns to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Marley Angus to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Tyler Hendrycks to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Toronto Rock have signed Sam Haines to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed John Lintz to a one year agreement.

August 9, 2023

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Zach Cole to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Joe Post to a two year agreement.

August 8, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have signed Matt Duncan to a two year agreement.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Jackson Reid to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Kyle Buchanan to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Derek Lloyd to a one year agreement.

The Colrado Mammoth have signed Jalen Chaster to a two year agreement.

The Colrado Mammoth have signed Owen Down to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Travis Brave Heart to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed John LaFontaine to a three year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Ethan O’Connor to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Dallas Wade to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Wyatt Haux to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Laine Hruska to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Keegan Bell to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Ryan Dilks to a two year agreement.

August 7, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have traded Brent Mitchell to the Panther City Lacrosse Club in exchange for a second round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Zac Carrigan to a two year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Adrian Sorichetti to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Liam Phillips to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Nash Moog to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Trent Kellner to a one year agreement.

August 4, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Steve Priolo to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have traded Scott Dominey to the Philadelphia Wings.

The New York Riptide have traded the 22nd overall selection in the 2023 Entry Draft to the San Diego Seals.

The Philadelphia Wings have traded Kiel Matisz and Matt Anderson to the New York Riptide.

The Philadelphia Wings have traded Trevor Baptiste and the playing rights of Kyle Jackson to the San Diego Seals.

The San Diego Seals have traded Mike McCannell and their 18th overall selection in the 2023 Entry Draft to the Philadelphia Wings.

The San Diego Seals have traded their 32nd overall selection in the 2023 Entry Draft and their third round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft to the New York Riptide.

The San Diego Seals have traded Connor Farrell to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for their fourth round selection (61st overall) and their fifth round selection (75th overall) in the 2023 Entry Draft.

The Toronto Rock have signed Josh Dawick to a two year agreement.

August 3, 2023

The Abany FireWolves have signed Tanner Buck to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Carter McKenzie to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Steve Fryer to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Myles Hamm to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Gage Board to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Lucas Nagy to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Dustin Hill to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Lyle Thompson to a three year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Kevin Hill to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Casey Jackson to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Colin Kirst to a one year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Brandon Goodwin to a two year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Cole Pickup to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Anthony Courcelle to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Pent Eistrat to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Curtis Romanchych to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Protected Practice Player Parker Pipher to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dylan Sprentz to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Tre Leclaire to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Billy Hostrawser to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Tyler Sceviour to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Nick Scott to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Keegan Melenychuk to a one year agreement.

August 2, 2023

The Georgia Swarm have signed Miles Thompson to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve-Season Ending List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Jordan Trottier to one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Max Waldbaum to a three year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Erik Turner to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have placed Dan MacRae on the Retired List from the Injured Reserve-Season Ending List.

The New York Riptide have signed Corson Kealey to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed JT Giles-Harris to a two year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Liam Osborne to a two year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Jackson Brown to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Brandon Humphrey to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Nick Rose to a one year agreement.

August 1, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have signed Connor Kelly to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Bryce Sweeting to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Justin Martin to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Nick Weiss to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have made a Qualifying Offer + to Adam Bomberry as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Josh Currier to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Joey Cupido to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve-Season Ending List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Connor Watson to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Nate Faccin to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Kaleb Martin to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Kris Veltman to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have released Craig Wende from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Jeremy Winston to a three year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Brett Beetow to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Keaton Brown to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Connor Kirst to a two year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Jack Hannah to a two year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Jake Saunders to a two year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed John Wagner to a two year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Dylan Watson to a two year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Peytin Wallace to two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Cameron Dunkerley to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Max Wayne to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Tyler Davis to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Deacan Knott to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Eli Gobrecht to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Adam Noakes to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Dan Craig to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Corey Small to a one year agreement.

July 31, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have signed Ty Logan to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Eli McLaughlin to a three year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Nonkon Thompson to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Owen Grant to a two year agreement.

July 29, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Protected Practice Player Nathaniel Kozennikov to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Shayne Jackson to a three year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Ryan Benesch to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Eric Fannell to a two year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed James Barclay to a two year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Charlie Bertrand to a one year agreement and placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Conrad Chapman to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Mike Mallory to a one year agreement.

July 28, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have made a Qualifying Offer + to Leo Stouros as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed the Franchise Tag on Dillon Ward as per 7.2 of the CBA.

The Philadelphia Wings have made a Qualifying Offer to Eric Shewell as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dan Coates to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Ryan Martel to a one year agreement.

July 27, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have signed John Piatelli to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Frank Brown to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed the Franchise Tag on Jeff Cornwall as per 7.2 of the CBA.

The Calgary Roughnecks have made a Qualifying Offer + to Tyler Pace as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Calgary Roughnecks have made a Qualifying Offer + to Eli Salama as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Calgary Roughnecks have made a Qualifying Offer + to Shane Simpson as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ty Thompson to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Evan Downey to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brett Draper to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have made a Qualifying Offer + to Chris Boushy as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Warren Hill to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have made a Qualifying Offer to Kevin Orleman as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Philadelphia Wings have made a Qualifying Offer + to Matt Rambo as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Issac Nygou to a two year agreement.

July 26, 2023

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Tyler Garrison to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Protected Practice Player Brett McIntyre to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brett Craig to a two year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Sean Westley to a two year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Colin Jeffrey to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Zach Higgins to a three year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Holden Cattoni and their sixth round selection (90th overall) in the 2023 Entry Draft to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for Hunter Lemieux, their fourth round selection (55th overall) in the 2023 Entry Draft and their first round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft.

The San Diego Seals have traded Frank Scigliano to the Saskatchewan Rush in exchange for their 18th and 26th selections in the 2023 Entry Draft and the playing rights to Kyle Rubisch.

The San Diego Seals have made a Qualifying Offer + to Austin Staats as per Section 7.1 of the CBA

July 25, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have traded Thomas Vaesen to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in exchange for Sam Firth.

The Buffalo Bandits have made a Qualifying Offer + to Ian MacKay as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Buffalo Bandits have made a Qualifying Offer + to Chase Fraser as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed the Franchise Tag on Dhane Smith as per 7.2 of the CBA.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have offered Callum Crawford the Franchise Tag as per 7.2 of the CBA. The player has accepted the Franchise Tag offer.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Mitch Jones to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Thomas McConvey to a two year agreement.

July 24, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have signed Tye Kurtz to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Jordan Gilles to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Tim Edwards to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Clarke Petterson to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Ryan Terefenko to a three year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Cody Jamieson to a three year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Jeff Teat to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Ron John to a two year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have made a Qualifying Offer + to Liam Patten as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have made a Qualifying Offer + to Will Malcom as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Jackson Rose to a two year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have offered Matt Beers the Franchise Tag as per Section 7.2 of the CBA. The player has declined the Franchise Tag offer.

The San Diego Seals have signed Dane Dobbie to one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have placed the Franchise Tag on Frank Scigliano as per 7.2 of the CBA.

The San Diego Seals have signed Protected Practice Player Cameron Lumb to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have offered Kyle Rubisch the Franchise Tag as per Section 7.2 of the CBA. The player has declined the Franchise Tag offer.

The Saskatchewan Rush have made a Qualifying Offer + to Mike Messenger as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed the Franchise Tag on Robert Church as per 7.2 of the CBA.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Bobby Kidd III to a one year agreement.

July 20, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have signed Brent Mitchell to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Robert Hope to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have placed the Franchise Tag on Lyle Thompson as per 7.2 of the CBA.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Bryan Cole to a three year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Griffin Hall to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have made a Qualifying Offer + to Holden Cattoni as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Rochester Knighthawks have made a Qualifying Offer + to Rylan Hartley as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The San Diego Seals have signed Cam Holding to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Kellen LeClair to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Adam Jay to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Aaron Bold to a one year agreement.

July 18, 2023

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Nick Ellerton to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Ethan Schott to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

July 15, 2023

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Reid Reinholdt to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Tyler Halls to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Riley Hutchcraft to a two year agreement.

July 14, 2023

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Holden Garlent to a two year agreement.

July 11, 2023

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Sam Firth to a one year contract.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Joel Watson to a one year contract.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have traded Patrick Dodds and Cam Wengreniuk to the Saskatchewan Rush in exchange for their first round selection, (5th overall) in the 2023 Entry Draft and the playing rights to Matt Beers.

July 10, 2023

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Austin Shanks to a one year agreement and added him to the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have traded Mark Matthews to the Toronto Rock in exchange for Zach Manns, Adam Jay and their first round selection, (12th overall) in the 2023 Entry Draft.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Reid Bowering to a two year agreement and added him to the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Keegan Bal to a one year agreement and added him to the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

July 7, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Ethan Ticehurst to a one year agreement and added him to the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

July 6, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have signed Will Johansen to a two year contract.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Seth Oakes to a two year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Jon Phillips to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Zack Greer to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Ryan Smith to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Tyler Biles to a two year agreement.

July 5, 2023

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Connor McClelland to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Clark Walter to a two year agreement.

June 30, 2023

The Georgia Swarm have signed Jeff Conner to a two year agreement.

June 29, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have signed Mike Byrne to a two year agreement.

June 28, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Jesse King to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Cole Kirst to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Mackenzie Mitchell to a two year agreement and added him to the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve – Season Ending List.

June 21, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Kieran McKay to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Dylan McIntosh to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Jeff Henrick to a two year agreement and added him to the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Tor Reinholdt to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Jordi Jones-Smith to a two year agreement.

June 20, 2023

The Georgia Swarm have signed Ethan Riggs to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed TJ Comizio to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Jerry Staats to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Brady Kearnan to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Colton Armstrong to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Curtis Dickson to a two year agreement.

June 15, 2023

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Tyson Bell to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have placed Dan Dawson on the Retired List from the Active Roster.

June 14, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have signed Alex Simmons to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Trevor Smyth to a two year agreement.

June 8, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have signed Nick Chaykowsky to a three year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Petey LaSalla to a two year agreement.

June 6, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have signed Marshall Powless to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Colton Lidstone to a two year agreement.

June 1, 2023

The New York Riptide have signed Zack Deaken to a two year agreement.

May 27, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Josh Byrne on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (effective May 14)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Dylan Robinson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

May 26, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have signed Ethan Walker to a two year agreement.

May 20, 2023

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Josh Sullivan on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Tyler Garrison on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

May 13, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Tom Schreiber on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Josh Dawick on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

May 12, 2023

The Toronto Rock have placed Tom Schreiber on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Josh Dawick on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

May 11, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Chris Weier on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Sheldon Burns on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

May 6, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Justin Robinson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Carter McKenzie on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Mitch Wilde on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Ethan Schott on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Brad Gillies on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Ryan Smith on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Parker Pipher on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

May 5, 2023

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Ryan Lee on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Connor Watson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Josh Sullivan on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Tyler Garrison on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have signed Reilly O’Connor to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have placed Danny Logan on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Jacob Dunbar on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Tom Schreiber on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Josh Dawick on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

May 2, 2023

The San Diego Seals have placed Brodie Merrill on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Cameron Lumb on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

April 29, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have placed Brett Mitchell on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Corson Kealey on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Albany FireWolves have placed Tanner Thomson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Justin Scott on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Justin Robinson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Carter McKenzie on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Ty Thompson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Chris Wardle on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Josh Sullivan on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Tyler Garrison on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Austin Shanks on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Brett Beetow on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Zack Greer on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Peytin Wallace on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Trevor Baptiste on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Anthony Courcelle on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Brad Gillies on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Jordan Stouros on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Ryan Smith on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Parker Pipher on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Danny Logan on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Brodie Merrill on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Cam Holding on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Cameron Lumb on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Keegan Bal on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Practice Player Jacob Motiuk to a Protected Practice Player agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

April 28, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Dylan McIntosh to a Protected Practice Player agreement and have retained him on the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have placed Damon Edwards on the Short-Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Tyler Davis on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Austin Madronic on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Isaac Ngyou on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

April 25, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Dylan McIntosh on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Parker Pipher to a Protected Practice Player agreement and have retained him on Practice Player List.

April 22, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Tehoka Nanticoke on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Carter McKenzie on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Ryan Lee on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Connor Watson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Chris Boushy on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Brett Beetow on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Landon Kells on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Colin Kirst on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Parker Pipher on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Joe Post on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Stephen Keogh on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Josh Dawick on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

April 21, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Bryce Sweeting on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Nathaniel Kozevnikov on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Dylan McIntosh on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Zack Greer on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Peytin Wallace on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Connor Sellars on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Nate Wade on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

April 19, 2023

The New York Riptide have placed Dan MacRae on the Injured Reserve List-Season Ending.

The New York Riptide have placed Jack Kelly on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Max Wayne on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Alex Buque on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Laine Hruska on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

April 17, 2023

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Brock Sorensen on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player George Downey on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

April 15, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Bryce Sweeting on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Justin Robinson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Callum Crawford on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Brooker Muir on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Nate Wade on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Cole Pickup on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Brock Sorensen on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player George Downey on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Hunter Lemieux from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Hunter Lemieux to the Practice Player List and have placed him on the Active Roster. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Laine Hruska on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Eric Penney on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Ryan Martel on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Dean Fairall on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Riley Loewen on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Anthony Kalinich on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

April 14, 2023

The Georgia Swarm have placed Ryan MacSpadyen on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Ryan Lanchbury on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Keegan Bell to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Jake Withers on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Chris Boushy on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Luc Magnan on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Brayden Hill on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Landon Kells on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Colin Kirst on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Jeff Wittig from the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Curtis Romanchych from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Curtis Romanchych to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighhawks have placed Practice Player Parker Pipher on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

April 12, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Keegan Bell from the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Chris Willman from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Chris Willman to the Practice Player List and placed him on the Active Roster. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

April 11, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have released Nathaniel Kozenvnikov from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Nathaniel Kozenvnikov to a Protected Practice Player contract and have placed him on the Active Roster. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have signed Kellen LeClair to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Cameron Lumb on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

April 10, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chase Fraser on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have released Kellen LeClair from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have released Carter McKenzie from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Carter McKenzie to the Practice Player List and placed him on the Active Roster. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The New York Riptide have placed Mackenzie Mitchell on Injured Reserve-Season Ending.

April 8, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Jeff Cornwall on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Dylan McIntosh on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Chris Wardle on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brett McIntyre on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Callum Crawford on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Cole Pickup on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Connor Sellars on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Ronin Pusch on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Thomas Hoggarth on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Parker Pipher on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

April 7, 2023

The New York Riptide have signed Dylan Sprentz to the Practice Player List.

April 6, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Aaron Forster on the Practice List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Corson Kealey on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

April 5, 2023

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matthew Dinsdale on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Keagan White from the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Isaac Ngyou from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Isaac Ngyou to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Reid Bowering on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Ryan Martel on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Marcus Klarich on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Tyson Kirkness on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

April 4, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Nick Scott from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Peytin Wallace on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Jacob Ruest on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Charlie Bertrand on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Emerson Clark on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The New York Riptide have placed Brent Noseworthy on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The New York Riptide have released Mason Kamminga from the Active Roster.

April 1, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chase Fraser on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Sam La Roue on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Brock Sorensen to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Brock Sorensen on the Evaluation List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Eric Penney on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Laine Hruska on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag.)

March 31, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Dylan McIntosh on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Jeff Cornwall on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Nick Scott on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed John Lintz on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Tyler Garrison on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Emerson Clark on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Jacob Ruest on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Nick Ellerton on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Peytin Wallace on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Joe Post from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Joe Post to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Curtis Romanchych on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Player Tag on Curtis Romanchych and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Thomas Hoggarth on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Curtis Knight on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

March 30, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have removed the Practice Player Tag on Chris Willman and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Nick Scott to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Jake Withers on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Brayden Hill on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. ( maintain Practice Player Tag)

March 29, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have signed Jonah Boehm to the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Sam Clare from the Evaluation List.

The Vancouver Warriors have removed the Practice Player Tag on Aidan Solomon and have retained him on the Active Roster.

March 28, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have removed the Practice Player Tag on Jackson Reid and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have released Zac Tucci from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Aaron Forster on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The New York Riptide have placed Brent Noseworthy on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Andrew Borgatti on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The New York Riptide have placed Kevin Orleman on the Injured Reserve List-Season Ending.

March 27, 2023

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Luc Magnan on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Brett Beetow on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have released Brody Harris from the Injured Reserve List.

March 25, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have removed the Practice Player Tag on Dylan Robinson and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Dylan Robinson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Adam Bomberry on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Mitch Wilde on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Kieran McKay on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. ( maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brett McIntyre to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed John Lintz on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Tyler Garrison on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. ( maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Peter Dubenski to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Dan Dawson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Challen Rogers on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

March 23, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have placed Jackson Nishimura on the Injured Reserve-Season Ending List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Charlie Kitchen on the Injured Reserve-Season Ending List.

The Albany FireWolves have released Aaron Forster from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Aaron Forster to the Practice Player List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Nick Chaykowsky on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Albany FireWolves have removed the Practice Player Tag on Brent Mitchell and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyler Richards one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Richards on the Retired List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have removed the Practice Player Tag on Sam Firth and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Colin Kirst to the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Sam Clare on the Evaluation List from the Hold Out List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Christian Scarpello on the Hold Out List from the Practice Player List and have removed the Practice Player Tag.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Dylan Foulds from the Draft List.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Patrick Resch from the Hold Out List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Tyler Halls on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Curtis Romanchych on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Curtis Knight on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Parker Pipher on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Cam Holding on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Cameron Lumb on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have removed the Practice Player Tag on Jake Govett and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Connor Farrell from the Hold Out List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Connor Farrell to the Practice Player List.

March 21, 2023

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Oakley Thomas on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Practice List and have removed the Practice Player Tag.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Tyler Conn to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Anthony Courcelle to the Practice Player List.

March 20, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have placed Kieran McArdle on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Jackson Reid on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have traded Rhys Duch to the Saskatchewan Rush in exchange for a conditional second round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Keaton Thomson from the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Matt Gaudet from the Hold Out List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Justin Martin from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Kevin Hill from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Kevin Hill to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Austin Shanks on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have traded Garrett McIntosh to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for a conditional second round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Sam Firth on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have traded Liam Byrnes to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for a second round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft.

The Panther City Lacrosse City have placed Nathan Grenon on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Ryan Wagner on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Jeremy Searle on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

March 18, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Sam La Roue on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Justin Martin on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Tehoka Nanticoke on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chase Fraser on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Ryan Lee on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Tyson Gibson on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Connor Watson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Brett McIntyre from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brett McIntyre to the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice player Dustin Hill on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Craig Wende on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Will Cecile on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Ryan MacSpadyen on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Broedie Birkhof from the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Brett Beetow to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Emerson Clark on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List and have removed the Practice Player Tag.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Sam Firth from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Sam Firth to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Matt Rambo on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Alex Crepinsek on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

March 17, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have signed Zac Tucci to a one agreement and placed him on the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Jackson Reid on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Jeff Cornwall on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Dylan McIntosh on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Kieran McKay on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Tyler Garrison to the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Ty Thompson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List and have removed the Practice Player Tag.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Noah Lebar on the Injured Reserve List-Season Ending from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Austin Shanks on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Max Wilson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Nathan Grenon on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Liam Byrnes on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Jacob Motiuk from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Jacob Motiuk to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Chase Scanlan on the Active Roster From the Injured Reserve List.

March 14, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Corson Kealey on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have traded Marshall Powless to the Albany FireWolves in exchange for their second round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Jeremy Searle on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

March 13, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have traded Greg Downing to the Toronto Rock in exchange for their second round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Connor Kelly on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Marley Angus on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

March 11, 2023

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Christian Scarpello on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Sam LeClair on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Jeremy Searle on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Marshall Powless on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Marley Angus on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Challen Rogers on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Chase Scanlan on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Aidan Solomon on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

March 10, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Josh Byrne on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chris Cloutier on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Adam Bomberry on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Justin Martin on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Ryan Lee on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Rhys Duch on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Ty Thompson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Eli McLaughlin on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Asher Nolting on the Hold Out List from the Practice Player List and have removed the Practice Player Tag.

March 9, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have placed Jackson Nishimura on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have released Zac Tucci from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Ethan Walker on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Corson Kealey on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. ( maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Albany FireWolves have placed Connor Kelly on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Jackson Reid on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. ( maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Max Wilson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Broedie Birkhof from the Evaluation List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Broedie Birkhof to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Kevin Hill on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List and have removed the Practice Player Tag.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Nick Ellerton on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Jackson Suboch on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Tyler Halls on the Injured reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dan Coates on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Jordan Stouros on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Joe Post on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Casey Jackson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Jake Govett on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. ( maintain Practice Player Tag)

March 7, 2023

The New York Riptide have signed Max Wayne to the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have removed the Practice Player Tag on Jack Kelly and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have released Cade van Raaphorst from the Hold Out List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Joe Post to a one year agreement and placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Dean Fairall to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Harrison Smith from the Practice Player List.

March 5, 2023

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Alex Crepinsek on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Sam LeClair on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player George Downey on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Christian Scarpello on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Marley Angus on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Josh Dawick on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

March 4, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have placed Greg Downing on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Jackson Reid on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Craig Wende on the Hold Out List from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Joe Robertson from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Joe Robertson to the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club has released Dean Fairall from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club has placed Cameron Wengreniuk on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club has placed Liam Byrnes on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Ryan McLean on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Ian Llord on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have released George Downey from the Active Roster.

Then Philadelphia Wings have signed George Downey to a Practice Player agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Mathew Dinsdale on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Marshal Powless on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Clark Walter on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Mike Mallory on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

March 3, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have released Jules Heningburg from the Hold Out List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Josh Byrne on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Sam La Roue on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Jackson Suboch on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Jesse Gamble on the Active Roster from the Injured Roster List.

The San Diego Seals have released Jake Govett from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Jake Govett to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

The Toronto Rock have placed Dan Dawson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Josh Dawick on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

March 2, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have placed Nick Chaykowsky on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Ethan Walker on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Brett Manney on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Zac Tucci on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Broedie Birkhof on the Evaluation List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Emerson Clark from the Suspended List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Emerson Clark to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Jackson Suboch on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Nick Ellerton on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

February 28, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Justin Scott on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chase Fraser on the Active Roster-Evaluation List from the Protected Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Keegan Bell on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Dylan McIntosh on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Griffin Hall on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List and have removed the Practice Player Tag.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Jon Phillips on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List and have removed the Practice Player Tag.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have traded Jake Fox to the Albany FireWolves in exchange for their third round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft and their sixth round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Brooker Muir on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List and have removed the Practice Player Tag.

The Rochester Knighthawks has signed Riley Hutchcraft to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Aden Walsh on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brody Harris on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

February 25, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Brandon Robinson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Josh Byrne on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Jordan MacIntosh on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Craig Wende on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Ryan MacSpadyen on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Dustin Hill on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Jerry Staats on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Ryan Lanchbury on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Clark Walter on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Ryan Barnable on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

February 24, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Ethan Ticehurst on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Keegan Bell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Chris Willman on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Eli McLaughlin on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Ryan Lee on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Tyson Gibson on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Connor Watson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Joe Robertson on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Jackson Suboch on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Nick Ellerton from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Nick Ellerton to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Marshal King on the Active Roster from the injured Reserve List.

February 23, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have placed Brett Manney on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Zac Tucci on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Greg Downing on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Ty Logan on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Jackson Reid on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. ( maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Justin Scott on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. ( maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brett Draper on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Noah Lebar on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List and have removed the Practice Player Tag.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Connor Watson to the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have released Practice Player Jordan Trottier from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have traded John Ranagan to the Georgia Swarm in exchange for their fourth round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player George Downey on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. ( maintain Practice Player Tag)

February 22, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Zach Herreweyers on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List and have removed the Practice Player Tag.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Keegan Bell to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have placed Andrew Borgatti on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Jordi Jones-Smith on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

February 21, 2023

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Nate Wade to the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Brooker Muir to the Practice Player List.

February 20, 2023

The New York Riptide have placed Kevin Orleman on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have signed Cameron Dunkerley to a one year contract.

February 18, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have placed Ty Logan on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Brent Mitchell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Josh Byrne on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Nathaniel Kozevnikov on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Rhys Duch on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Connor Robinson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have removed the Practice Player Tag on Brett Draper and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Asher Nolting from the Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have sighed Asher Nolting to the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Noah Lebar from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have sighed Noah Lebar to the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Jordan MacIntosh on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Jordan Trottier on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed John Wagner on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Peytin Wallace on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Tony Malcom on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Ronin Pusch on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Nate Wade and Brooker Muir from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Tyler Burton on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Evan Messenger on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Mitch de Snoo on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Marley Angus on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

February 17, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Jeff Cornwall on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Jackson Suboch on the Active Roster from Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Jackson Suboch on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Jesse Gamble on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Casey Jackson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Aden Walsh on the Physically Unable to Perform from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Brody Harris to a one year contract.

February 16, 2023

The New York Riptide have released Gowah Abrams from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Kevin Orleman on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The New York Riptide have placed Jordi Jones-Smith on the Short Term Hold List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Mason Kamminga on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

February 14, 2023

The New York Riptide have placed Mackenzie Mitchell on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Curtis Conley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Dan Lintner on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Wyatt Haux on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

February 13, 2023

The Colorado Mammoth have traded Practice Player Mike Burke to the New York Riptide in exchange for their third round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft.

The New York Riptide have placed Brett Hickey on the Injured Reserve List-Season Ending from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have removed the Practice Player Tag on Mike Burke and have retained him on the Active Roster.

February 11, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Zach Herreweyers from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Zach Herreweyers to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Kieran McKay on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. ( maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Connor Robinson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Joey Cupido on the Injured Reserve List- Season Ending.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed John Lintz on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brett Draper on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Ty Thompson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. ( maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have released Mike Burke from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Mike Burke to the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Tyson Gibson on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Callum Crawford on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Evan Messenger on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Tyler Burton on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Ronin Pusch on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. ( maintain Practice Player Tag)

February 10, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have signed Zac Tucci to a one year contract.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Brent Mitchell on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Shane Simpson on the Active Roster for the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Kieran McKay on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed David Brock on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Brayden Hill from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Brayden Hill to the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have placed Kevin Orleman on the Active Roster-Evaluation List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The New York Riptide have placed Dan MacRae on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Jack Kelly on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have removed the Practice Player Tag on Cameron Wengreniuk and placed him on the Hold Out List from the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Dan Lintner on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Jeremy Searle on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Mike Mallory on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Wyatt Haux on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Tornoto Rock have placed Dan Dawson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Josh Dawick on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Jordan McKenna on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Marley Angus on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Brandon Slade on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Zach Manns on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

February 8, 2023

The Colorado Mammoth have released Jake Foster from the Practice Player List.

February 4, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Shane Simpson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Ethan Ticehurst on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Joey Cupido on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brett Draper on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Callum Crawford on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Connor Sellars on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Tony Malcom on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Nate Wade on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

February 3, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have placed Charlie Kitchen on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Aaron Forster on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Dillon Ward on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Nate Faccin on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Emerson Clark on the Suspension List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Peytin Wallace on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Josh Jubenville on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Marley Angus on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Brandon Slade on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Zach Manns on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

February 1, 2023

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Emerson Clark on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List and have removed the Practice Player Tag.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Joe Robertson on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Travis Cornwall on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Jackson Suboch on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Aaron Bold to a one year contract.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Ethan Woods from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Logan Schuss on the Injured Reserve List-Season Ending from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Connor Goodwin on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

January 31, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Thomas Vaesen on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

The Albany FireWolves have released Justin Scott from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Justin Scott to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have traded Mitch Jones to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for Steph Charbonneau, their first round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft and a second round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Justin Salt from the Injured Reserve List.

January 28, 2023

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Dillon Ward on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Nate Faccin on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. ( maintain Practice Player Tag)

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Curtis Conley on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Dan MacRae on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Jeremy Searle on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Ryan Dilks on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

January 27, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Adam Bomberry on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Joel Tayler on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Josh Jubenville on the Suspended List from Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Jordan McKenna on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. ( maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Dan Dawson on the Active Roster from the injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Josh Dawick on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

January 26, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Kieran McKay on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Chris Willman on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Sam Firth on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have removed the Practice Player Tag on Joe Robertson and placed him on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Emerson Clark on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

January 25, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have traded Marcus Minichiello to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for a sixth round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Bryce Sweeting on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Georgia Swarm have released Brett Beetow from the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Jordan Trottier to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Peytin Wallace to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player George Downey on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Matt Delmonico on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Justin Salt on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Connor Goodwin on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have removed the Practice Player Tag on Jacob Motiuk and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Tyson Kirkness to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Derek Lloyd from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

January 21, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have placed Aaron Forster on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Brent Mitchell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. ( maintain Practice Player Tag)

January 20, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have traded Practice Player Curtis Conley and their third round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft to the New York Riptide in exchange for Leo Stouros.

The Albany FireWolves have released Brent Mitchell from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Brent Mitchell to the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Bryce Sweeting on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Joel Tayler (Mathews) on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. ( maintain Practice Player Tag)

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Curtis Conley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. ( maintain Practice Player Tag)

January 19, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have traded Adam Bomberry to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for Practice Player Thomas Vaesen.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Connor Kelly on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Curtis Conley on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Corson Kealey to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed John Wagner on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Garrett McIntosh on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Dan Dawson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Josh Dawick on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

January 18, 2023

The New York Riptide have traded Callum Crawford to the Panther City Lacrosse Club in exchange for Colton Lidstone, Kevin Orleman, Petey Lasalla, a fourth round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft , a second round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft, and their second round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

The New York Riptide have signed Brett Hickey to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Cam Milligan from the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Connor Sellers on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

January 17, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have released Kyle Marr from the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have released Devin Pipher from the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Tanner Buck to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Tanner Buck on the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Tyson Roe from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Griffin Hall on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

January 16, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have traded Practice Player Taite Cattoni to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for their Third Round Selection in the 2024 Entry Draft.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Christian Scarpello on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Cory Vitarelli from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Taite Cattoni on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player Tag)

January 14, 2023

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Kieran McKay on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Mitch Wilde on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Seth Oakes on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The Georgia Swarm have released Tanner Buck from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Will Cecile on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Jeff Henrick on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Keaton Thomson from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Keaton Thomson to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Dawson Theede on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Broedie Birkhof on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Sam Firth on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Jon Phillips on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dan Coates on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Curtis Romanchych on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

January 13, 2023

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Zed Williams on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Jake Foster on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Zach Geddes on the Hold Out List from the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Ian Llord on the injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Cory Vitarelli on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player George Downey on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings placed Practice Player Christian Scarpello on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Connor Fields on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Jeff Wittig on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

January 12, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have placed Doug Jamieson on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Albany FireWolves have released Jackson Brown from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Broedie Birkhof to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Broedie Birkhof on the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have traded Practice Player Jerry Staats to the Georgia Swarm in exchange for a Second Round Selection in 2023 Draft.

The Philadelphia Wings have removed the Practice Player Tag on Koby Smith and placed him on the Hold Out List from the Practice Player List.

January 11, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have placed Connor Kelly on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Curtis Conley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice player Tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Brett Hickey from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Lucas Nagy from the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Cam Milligan from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Cam Milligan to the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have removed the Practice Player Tag on Dylan Hutchinson and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have traded Josh Currier to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for a Conditional 2024 Second Round Draft Pick.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Jeremy Searle on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice player Tag)

January 10, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have placed Adam Bomberry on the Active Roster – Evaluation Period from the Hold Out List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Jackson Suboch on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Marshall King on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Garrett McIntosh on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Conrad Chapman on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The New York Riptide have traded Jake Fox to The Panther City Lacrosse Club in exchange for Chad Cummings.

January 9, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have placed Taite Cattoni on the Practice Player List from the Injured Reserve List.

The New York Riptide have released Darryl Robertson from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have signed Mackenzie Mitchell to a one year agreement.

January 7, 2023

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Brad McCulley on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Thomas Vaesen on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Ethan Ticehurst and Mitch Wilde on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Kieran McKay on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Chris Willman on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed John Lintz on the Injured Reserve List from then Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brett Craig on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Zed Williams on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Jake Foster on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. ( maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have removed the Practice Player Tag on Evan Downey and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Chris Wardle on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Ty Thompson from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ty Thompson to the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Jeff Henrick on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Georgia Swarm have released Brett Beetow from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Brett Beetow to the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Nate Wade on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Tyler Burton on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Connor Sellars on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Cameron Wengreniuk from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Cameron Wengreniuk to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Jordan McKenna on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Sheldon Burns on the Active roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Tyrell Hamer-Jackson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Matt Delmonico on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

January 6, 2023

The Albany FireWolves have released Brad Smith from the Hold Out List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Doug Jamieson on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Jackson Brown to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have placed Callum Crawford on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The New York Riptide have released Mackenzie Mitchell from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Connor Fields on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Jeff Wittig on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

January 4, 2023

The Vancouver Warriors have released Graden Soucy from the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Harrison Smith from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Harrison Smith to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Connor Goodwin on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

January 2, 2023

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Oakley Thomas from the Active Roster

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Oakley Thomas to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have removed the Practice Player Tag on Keaton Thomson and have retained him on the Active Roster.

December 31, 2022

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Jackson Suboch on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Practice Player Emerson Clark on the Active Roster. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Ryan Dilks on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Isaac Ngyou on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jeremy Searle on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Mike Mallory on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Steve Fryer from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Ethan Woods on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

December 30, 2022

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Kevin Hill to the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have released Cameron Dunkerley.

December 29, 2022

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Kevin Hill from the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Connor Watson from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Tyler Burton on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Cameron Wengrenuik on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Connor Sellers on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Liam Patten on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have removed the Practice Player Tag on Mathieu Gautier and have retained him on the Active Roster.

December 28, 2022

The Georgia Swarm have placed Will Cecile on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Mike Manley on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Seth Oakes on the Active Roster – Evaluation List from the Hold Out List.

December 27, 2022

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chris Cloutier on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Thomas Vaesen on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The New York Riptide have signed Jack Kelly to the Practice Player List.

December 26, 2022

The New York Riptide have released Jack Kelly from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Tyler Digby on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Casey Jackson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Austin Staats on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

December 22, 2022

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed David Brock on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Colin Hinton from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have removed the Practice Player Tag on Thomas Oakley and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Kevin Hill and Lucas Nagy to a one year agreements.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Kevin Hill and Lucas Nagy on the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Connor Watson on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player Tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Keagan White to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Keagan White on the Practice Player List.

December 19, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have placed Kieran McArdle on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Kyle Marr on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

December 17, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have placed Kieran McArdle on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Kyle Marr on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have released Nick Finlay from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Evan Downey on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Robert Hudson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The New York Riptide have placed Callum Crawford on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Leo Stouros on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The New York Riptide have placed Brent Noseworthy on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The New York Riptide have placed Mason Kamminga on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Cameron Wengreniuk on the Injured Reserve from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Mathieu Gautier on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Liam Patten on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Brooker Muir on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

December 16, 2022

The Georgia Swarm have placed Mike Manley on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Kevin Hill from the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Connor Watson from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Connor Watson to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Austin Shanks on the Active Roster from the Active Roster – Evaluation Period List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Zack Greer on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Marshall King on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Jon Phillips on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Joe Robertson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Cory Becker from the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Jeff Wittig from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Jeff Wittig to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Curtis Romanchych from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Curtis Romanchych to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Ryland Rees on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Connor Goodwin on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brandon Goodwin on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

December 15, 2022

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Austin Shanks on the Active Roster – Evaluation Period List from the Hold Out List.

December 13, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have placed Taite Cattoni on the Injured Reserve List from the Practice Player List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Joe Nardella on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Mike Byrne on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Albany FireWolves have released Garrett Thul from the Hold Out List.

The Albany FireWolves have released Jake Harrington from the Draft List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Thomas Semple to a two year agreement and placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

December 10, 2022

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Tyler Richards.

The Calgary Roughnecks have removed the Practice Player Tag on Adam Bland and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Jake Foster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Jake Foster to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Cory Becker on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Tyler Biles on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Jacob Motiuk on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Ryan Martel on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

December 9, 2022

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Brooker Muir on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Connor Sellars on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Sheldon Burns on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Jordan McKenna on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. ( maintain Practice Player Tag)

December 8, 2022

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Zack Greer on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Jon Phillips on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Aidan Solomon on the Practice Player List from the Injured Reserve List.

December 7, 2022

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Marshall King on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Joe Robertson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Jordan Trottier from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Corson Kealey from the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Cory Becker on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

December 6, 2022

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ryhs Duch to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Austin Murphy from the Active Roster.

December 3, 2022

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Brad McCulley on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Dylan Robinson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

December 1, 2022

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Oakley Thomas from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Oakley Thomas to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed David Brock to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jeremy Searle on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

November 30, 2022

The Buffalo Bandits have released David Brock from the Retired List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Kieran McKay to the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have placed Leo Stouros on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Mason Kamminga on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The New York Riptide have signed Cameron Dunkerley to the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Cole Pickup to the Practice Player List.

November 29, 2022

The Georgia Swarm have released Justin Lemcke and Miles Silva from the Hold Out List.

November 28, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have released Jackson Reid, Kyle Marr, Curtis Conley and Taite Cattoni from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Kyle Marr, Jackson Reid and Taite Cattoni to the Practice Player List.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Chris Conley to the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have released Nicholas Miller from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed David Brock on the Retired List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have traded Jordan Stouros to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange of their fifth round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft.

The Buffalo Bandits have released Joel Mathews from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Joel Mathews to the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Justin Robinson to a two year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chase Fraser on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Justin Inacio on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Tyler Richards and Kieran McKay from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Dylan McIntosh and Harrison Matsuoka from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Dylan McIntosh and Harrison Matsuoka to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have traded Kellen LeClair to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for their second round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Chris Willman to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have removed the Practice Player Tag on Harrison Matsuoka and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Brett Draper and Ethan Forgrave from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brett Draper to the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Matt Dunn on the Protected Player List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Jake Foster on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Tyson Kirkness from the Protected player List.

The Georgia Swarm have released Morrison Mirer, Wheaton Jackoboice from the Draft List.

The Georgia Swarm have released Devin Pipher from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Devin Pipher to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Kevin Hill, Jerry Staats, Keaton Thomson and Aaron Bold from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Jerry Staats and Kevin Hill to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Jeremy Winston from the Draft List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Keaton Thomson to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Griffin Hall from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs Have signed Griffin Hall and Emerson Clark to the Practice Player List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Joe Robertson from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Joe Robertson to the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have released Tyler Davis Mason Kamminga and Kris Veltman from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have signed Tyler Davis to the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have placed Brent Noseworthy and Dan MacRae on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have signed Mason Kamminga to the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club has placed Connor Sellars on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse City Club have released Rob King, Liam Phillips, Ronin Pusch and Dylan Hutchison from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Dylan Hutchinson and Ronin Pusch to the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Cole Pickup and Mathieu Gautier from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Mathieu Gautier to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Koby Smith, Christian Scarpello, Deacon Knott and George Downey from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed George Downey and Deacon Knott to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Kyle Jackson on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Christian Scarpello and Koby Smith to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Riley Curtis from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Thomas Hoggarth and Turner Evans on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Tyler Biles on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Ryland Rees on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Cory Becker, Parker Pipher, Corson Kealey and Pent Eistrat from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Cory Becker, Parker Pipher, Corson Kealey and Pent Eistrat to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Cameron Dunkerley, Wyatt Haux, Jeremy Searle and Laine Hruska from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Laine Hruska, Wyatt Haux and Jeremy Searle to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Ryan Barnable and Issac Ngyou on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Eric Penney on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Toronto Rock have released Josh Dawick, Jordan McKenna, Marley Angus and Sam Haines from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Tyler Hendrycks on the Physically Unable to Perform List from then Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have signed Josh Dawick, Jordan McKenna, Marley Angus and Sam Haines to the Practice Player List.

November 27, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have placed Zac Masson on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Greg Harnett and Devyn Mayea on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Nathaniel Kozenvnikov on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have released Sam La Roue, Dylan Robinson and Thomas Vaesen from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Sam La Roue, Dylan Robinson and Thomas Vaesen to the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Frank Brown on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Chris Wardle and Jake Higgins on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Asher Nolting, Tyson Gibson and Logan Wisnauskas on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Colrado Mammoth have released Stephen Rehfuss from the Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Zach Geddes on the Injured Reserve List-Season Ending from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Nate Faccin and Evan Downey from the Active Roster.

The Colrado Mammoth have signed Nate Faccin and Evan Downey to the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Robert Hudson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have released Alex Kew, Max Wayne and Luke Frankeny from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Jon Phillips to the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have released Carter Zavitz and Tyler Davis from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Tyler Digby on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Reed Rezanka and Kyle Hebert from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Adam Noakes, Tyler Sceviour and Cameron Lumb from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Adam Noakes, Tyler Sceviour and Cameron Lumb to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Mike Mallory on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Graden Soucy, Jacob Motiuk, Aiden Soloman and Marcus Klarich from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Graden Soucy, Jacob Motiuk, Aiden Soloman and Marcus Klarich to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Jacob Motiuk on the Active Roster. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Aiden Soloman on the Injured Reserve List from the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Shawn Evans on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable To Perform List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Thomas Semple from the Physically Unable To Perform List.

November 26, 2022

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyler Richards to a one year agreement.

November 25, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have placed Mike Byrne on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have released Jack Jasinski from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ty Thompson to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Carter Zavitz to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Chris Willman from the Active Roster.

November 23, 2022

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Christian Del Bianco and Zach Currier to two year agreements.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ethan Forgrave to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Miles Thompson on the Injured Reserve List-Season Ending from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Mark Glicini, Chris Merle, Tyler Ewen, Ilija Gajic, Rylee McKinnon, Nakeie Montgomery, Peytin Wallace and Ty Thompson from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Conrad Chapman on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed George Downey to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Jeff Wittig on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

November 22, 2022

The Buffalo Bandits have released Colin Munro from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Doug Buchan on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Keegan Khan from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Austin Murphy to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Dustin Hill to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Dawson Theede on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Hold Out List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Keaton Brown and Ryhs Duch from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Dylan Molloy on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Justin Tkachuk on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have released Dylan Sprentz and Brine Rice from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Kaleb Martin from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Caleb Kueber on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Carter Zavitz from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Dylan Rice and Sean Quinn from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Jay Carlson from the Hold Out List.

The San Diego Seals have released Dox Aiken from the Draft List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Mathieu Boissonneault, Connor Farrell, Owen Russell and Tyson Bomberry on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Austin Staats on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Danny Logan on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Ethan Forgrave from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush placed Cam Badour on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Matteo Tack from the Hold Out List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Owen Prybylski from the Draft List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed John Gagliardi on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

November 21, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have released Aiden Guld, Mitchell Gustavsen and Jackson Brown from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Travis Longboat on the Injured Reserve List- Season Ending from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dhane Smith to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Joel Mathews to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have traded Nate Wade to Panther City Lacrosse Club in exchange for their fifth round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft.

The Georgia Swarm have released Dustin Hill from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Emerson Clark from the Hold Out List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have traded Jeremy Thompson to the Georgia Swarm in exchange for a conditional third round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Jordan Trottier to a one agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Cory Becker to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Brody Harris.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Tyrell Hamer-Jackson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Chase Cosgrove on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

November 17, 2022

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Kaden Doughty and Connor Nichols from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Cory Becker, Wes Whitlow, Daylen Hill, Keegan White, Aaron Skye, Tyler Brown and Jakob Patterson from the Active Roster.

November 16, 2022

The Colorado Mammoth have released Nick Musso.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Ryan Fournier, Darius Miller and Clay Scanlan from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Trevor Baptiste to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have released Taggert Eymer and Brayden Brown from the Active Roster.

November 15, 2022

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Ian McKay to a one year agreement and placed him on the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Jeff Henrick on the Physically Unable to Perform list from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Miles Thompson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Stephan Leblanc on the Retired List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Jordan Hall on the Retired List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Joel White on the Retired List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Rhys Duch on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Ty Thompson to a two year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have released Hudson Bearden, Stryker Roloff, Austin Paddy and Alec Simons from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have released Andrew Horsley and Zachary Sunderland from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Patrick Crosby, Jack Farrell, Jeff Geddis, Ben French and Collin Mailman from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Alex Woodall, Daire Newbrough, Ryan McCrory, Logan Swanton and Trent Boyd from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Alex Schoen from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Anthony Courcelle, Trent Kellner, and Keegan Bell from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Erik Mass from the Hold Out List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Drew Kask on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Jacob Motiuk to a one year agreement and placed him on the Active Roster.

November 11, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have signed Mitchell Gustavsen to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Zach Currier to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Christian del Bianco to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Lucas Nagy and Lukas Coote from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Connor Sellars on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Jordan Trottier and Austin Murphy from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Alex Schoen to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Mitch de Snoo to a three year agreement.

November 8, 2022

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Cordell Hastings from the Hold Out List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Jacob Motiuk, and Jackson Gillis from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Tanner Cole, Steve Portelli, Jon McConvey, Daris Anderson, Riley Johnson, Marty Hill from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Brayden Hill on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Dawson Theede on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Johnny Pearson to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Marshal King to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed James Barclay, Chris Merle, Hudson Bearden and Jack Hanna to one year agreements.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Reid Reinholdt to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the injured Reserve List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Adam Perroni and Ben Doherty from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Vaughn Harris, Jake McNabb, Kevin McNally from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Holden Cattoni to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Mike Burke to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for their third round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Mitchell Gustavsen from the Injured Reserve List.

November 7, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have released Luke Van Schepen from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Justin Martin, Colin Hinton on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Austin Shanks, Brayden Hill on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Kealan Pilon on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Marty Hill, Kevin Hill, Darris Anderson, Riley Johnson, Tyler Brown to one year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have released Jacob Dowell from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Chris Corbeil on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Jason Noble on the Hold Out List from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have signed Zach Manns to a three year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Ethan Woods, Aidan Solomon, Brandon Goodwin, Ryan Martel on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Tyrell Hamer-Jackson, Anthony Kalinich on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Connor Goodwin on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Mason Pynn, Dylan Robinson, Nick Preston, Dallas Wade, Cal Slade and Gord Phillips from the Active Roster.

November 4, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have signed Jack Jasinski to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Eli Salama, Tyler Pace, Shane Simpson and Tanner Cook to one year agreements.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Charlie Bertrand to a one year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Ronan Jacoby, James Whiteford and Spencer Milne.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Liam Byrnes on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Matt Boissonneault on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Danny Logan on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Hold Out List.

October 31, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have signed Kyle Marr to a two year agreement.

The Albany FireWolves have released Brett Erskine and Justin McKinney from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Cade van Raaphorst on the Hold Out List from the Covid Protocol List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Dalton Hill from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Ben Doherty to a two year agreement.

October 26, 2022

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Eric Shewell and Cory Vitarelli to one year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Kevin McNally to a one year agreement.

October 25, 2022

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Curtis Manning to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Zack Greer, Travis Cornwall and Mark Glicini to one year agreements.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Mark Glicini on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The New York Riptide have placed Will Johnston on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Connor Sellars and Liam Byrnes on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Kevin Orleman on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Holden Cattoni and Jared Connors on the Protected Player List.

October 24, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have placed Adam Bomberry on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Liam LeClair to a three year agreement.

The New York Riptide have released Cody Radziewicz from the Hold Out List.

The New York Riptide have placed Chris Gray on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Carter Schott, Thomas Whitty, Thomas Hoggarth, Turner Evans on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Brad Voigt from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Julian Garritano from the Hold Out List.

The Toronto Rock have signed Jamison Dilks to a three year agreement.

October 22, 2022

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Liam Patten to a one year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Darius Miller to a two year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Matt Hossack to a three year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Dylan Rice, Colin Mailman, Christian Scarpello, Patrick Crosby and Jeff Geddis to one year agreements.

October 19, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have placed Ty Logan on the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have released Kyle Marr from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Max Adler to a one-year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Colin Munro to a two-year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Dylan Sprentz to a three-year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club has signed Jonathan Donville to a two-year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Matt Rambo to a one-year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Mike Messenger to a one-year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Erik Maas on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

October 17, 2022

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Kaden Doughty to a one-year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Dylan Kinnear to a two-year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Matthew Dinsdale to one-year agreement.

October 10, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have signed Jackson Nishimura to a three year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Ryan Benesch to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Rob Hellyer to a two year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Austin Paddy to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Laine Hruska to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Ethan Woods to a one year agreement.

The following additional entry draft selection in the 2022 Entry Draft has been voided as a result of the player being ineligible pursuant to By-law II(D):

#62 – Georgia – Elijah Gash**

**These players have completed between one and three seasons of NCAA lacrosse and did not renounce their NCAA eligibility. They are not eligible to be signed by any club.

October 6, 2022

The Georgia Swarm have traded Matt Dunn to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for a conditional third round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft.

The New York Riptide have signed Justin Tkachuk to a one year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Nick Damude to a three year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Jesse Gamble to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Shawn Evans on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Taylor Stuart to a one year agreement.

October 4, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have signed Kieran McArdle to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have released Ethan Woods from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Kason Tarbell to a three year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Keaton Thomson to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Chris Fake and Cole Kirst on the Draft List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Connor Watson to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Rylee McKinnon and Joe Robertson to one year agreements.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Jacob Ruest to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Chris Gray to a one year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Dalton Hill to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Steve Fryer to a one year agreement.

The following additional entry draft selection in the 2022 Entry Draft has been voided as a result of the players being ineligible pursuant to By-law II(D):

#72 – New York – Ryan Haigh**

*These players completed four seasons of NCAA lacrosse after the NCAA spring 2021 season. They are street free agents and may be signed by any club.

**These players have completed between one and three seasons of NCAA lacrosse and did not renounce their NCAA eligibility. They are not eligible to be signed by any club.

***These players were born 2002 or later and did not renounce their NCAA eligibility. They are not eligible to be signed by any club.

****These players were born 2000 or earlier and never played NCAA lacrosse. They are street free agents and may be signed by any club.

September 30, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have signed Aiden Guld to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Anthony Joaquim to a three year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Luke Frankeny to a two year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Nick Ellerton and Ilija Gajic to one year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Blaze Riorden to a three year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Marley Angus, Tyler Hendrycks, Sam Haines, and Josh Dawick to one year agreements.

The Toronto Rock have placed Tucker Dordevic, Brian Cameron, Brendan Nichtern and Brett Makar on the Draft List.

September 27, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have signed John Piatelli to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Thomas Vaesen and Dylan Robinson to two year agreements.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Nathaniel Kozevnikov to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve Season Ending List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Tanner Cole to a one year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Dean Fairall to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Alex Woodall to a two year agreement.

September 26, 2022

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Tyler Carlson and Jake Higgins to one year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Brett Dobson to a two year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Austin Murphy to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Taggart Eymer to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Stephen Keogh to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Owen Grant and Hunter Vines on the Draft List.

September 23, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have traded Anthony Malcom and their third round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft to the Panther City Lacrosse Club in exchange for Jackson Reid and their first round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Dylan Watson, Sean Westley, Jake Saunders, Zach Cole and Colin Jeffrey on the Draft List.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Peytin Wallace, Griffin Hall, Stryker Roloff and Tyler Ewen to one year agreements.

The Toronto Rock have signed TD Ierlan to a three year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Trent Kellner to a one year agreement.

September 22, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have released Jordan Durston from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Marcus Minichiello to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Seth Van Schepen to a two year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Cordell Hastings and Connor Nichols to one year agreements.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed John Lintz to a one year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Kevin Orleman to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Vaughn Harris to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Daire Newbrough and Trent Boyd to two year agreements.

September 21, 2022

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Jake Gillis and Jacob Motiuk to one year agreements.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Nick Finlay to a three year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Aaron Skye to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Chris Willman and Rylan Hartley to one year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Thomas McConvey and Spencer Bell on the Draft List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Austin Hasen and Lukas Coote to one year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Carter Schott, Thomas Vela and Parker Pipher to two year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Cam Badour to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have traded Jordi Jones-Smith to the New York Riptide in exchange for a second round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Shawn Evans and Keegan Bell to one year agreements.

September 20, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have signed Taite Cattoni to a one year agreement.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Joe Nardella, Aaron Forster to two year agreements.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Kellen LeClair and Nate Wade to one year agreements.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Zach Geddes, Nick Musso to two year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Max Wayne to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Keaton Brown, Jon McConvey, Jerry Staats, Steve Portelli, Justin Martin and Keegan White to one year agreements.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Wake:Riat Bowhunter to a five year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Brine Rice to a three year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Mason Kamminga to a two year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Kaleb Martin, Carter Zavitz, Ronin Pusch, Mathieu Gautier to two year agreements.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Cam Milligan and Dylan Hutchison to one year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Reed Rezanka to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Brayden Brown to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Austin Madronic, Isaac Ngyou and Jeremy Searle to two year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Ryan Dilks to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Jonathan Gagliardi to a one year agreement.

The following entry draft selections in the 2022 Entry Draft have been voided as a result of the players being ineligible pursuant to By-law II(D):

#50 – New York – Chris Gray*

#61 – Vancouver – Henry Follows**

#69 – San Diego – Chris Dong***

#76 – Albany – Grant Amman**

#81 – Georgia – Cross Ferrara*

#83 – New York – Sam Handley**

#95 – Saskatchewan – Carter Brand**

#98 – Albany – Aidan Guld****

#100 – San Diego – Mike Sisselberger**

#103 – Philadelphia – Max Waldbaum*

*These players completed four seasons of NCAA lacrosse after the NCAA spring 2021 season. They are street free agents and may be signed by any club.

**These players have completed between one and three seasons of NCAA lacrosse and did not renounce their NCAA eligibility. They are not eligible to be signed by any club.

***These players were born 2002 or later and did not renounce their NCAA eligibility. They are not eligible to be signed by any club.

****These players were born 2000 or earlier and never played NCAA lacrosse. They are street free agents and may be signed by any club.

September 16, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have signed Jerome Thompson to a one year agreement.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Kyle Marr to a two year agreement.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Matt Duncan, Will Johansen, Tye Kurtz, Alex Simmons on the Draft List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Zach Belter, Ryan Sharkey, Cam Wyers, Austin Blumbergs and Christian Watts on the Draft List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Owen Down and Evan Zinn on the Draft List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Evan Downey to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Brady Kearnan and Jeff Conner on the Draft List.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Teioshontateh McComber and Brett Beetow to two year agreements.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Tor Reinholdt to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Darryl Robertson and Reilly O’Connor to one year agreements.

The New York Riptide have released Brent Adams from the Hold Out List.

The New York Riptide have placed Zack Deaken on the Draft List.

The New York Riptide have signed Kris Veltman, Tyler Davis, Andrew Horsley to three year agreements.

The New York Riptide have signed Zach Sunderland to a two year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Brooker Muir and Evan Messenger to two year agreements.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Jason Knox, Colton Lidstone, Michael Ippolito, Petey LaSalla and Jackson Rose on the Draft List.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Steph Charbonneau, Jack Farrell, Hunter Lemieux, Sean Quinn, Kobe Smith and Deacan Knott to one year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Troy Hettinger, Matt Anderson, Taggart Clark, Jack Myers on the Draft List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Curtis Romanchych, Thomas Whitty and Cory Highfield to two year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Cameron Lumb, Jake Govett, Adam Noakes and Kyle Hebert to two year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Frankie Scigliano to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have placed Payton Rezanka on the Draft List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Alexis Buque to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Ethan Forgrave to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Austin Murphy from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Gabriel Procyk on the Draft List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brian Robb on the Draft List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Chase Cosgrove, Matt Delmonico, Drew Kask, Gord Phillips, Dylan Robinson(BC), Aidan Solomon to one year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Marcus Klarich to a two year agreement.

September 11, 2022

The Buffalo Bandits have traded their 31st overall selection in the 2022 Entry Draft and their third round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft to the San Diego Seals in exchange for Devyn Mayea.

The Georgia Swarm have traded their 50th overall selection in the 2022 Entry Draft to the New York Riptide in exchange for their third round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have traded their 18th overall selection in the 2022 Entry Draft to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for Joel Watson and their second round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have traded their 39th overall selection in the 2022 Entry Draft to the San Diego Seals in exchange for their second round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

The New York Riptide have released Bryce Tolmie from the Hold Out List.

September 10, 2022

The Georgia Swarm have signed Alex Kew to a two year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Nakeie Montgomery, Alec Simons, and Conrad Chapman to one year agreements.

The Toronto Rock have signed Sheldon Burns to a one year agreement.

September 8, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have traded Jacob Ruest to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in exchange for Jackson Nishimura.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Ryland Rees, Turner Evans, Thomas Hoggarth to two year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Paul Dawson to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have traded Reid Reinholdt to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in exchange for their second round selection in the 2026 Entry Draft.

September 7, 2022

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Harrison Matsuoka to a three year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Corson Kealey, Pent Eistrat and Riley Curtis to two year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Anthony Courcelle to a one year agreement.

September 6, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have signed Colton Watkinson to a three year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Jordan Stouros to a one year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Ryan Fournier and Clay Scanlan to one year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Harrison Smith to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Derek Lloyd on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Chase Scanlan to a one year agreement.

September 2, 2022

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Oakley Thomas to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Ryan Wagner and Blake Gibson-McDonald to two year agreements.

September 1, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have placed Adrian Sorichetti on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have traded Jonathan Gagliardi to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for their third round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

The Toronto Rock have signed Brandon Slade to a three year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have matched the offer as per Section 7.1 D of the CBA. (The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Restricted Free Agent Kyle Killen to a two year offer sheet. The Vancouver Warriors have seventy-two hours to match the offer as per Section 7.1 D of the CBA. )

August 31, 2022

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Nick Weiss to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Zed Williams to a three year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Tyson Gibson to a two year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Will Malcom to a one year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Restricted Free Agent Kyle Killen to a two year offer sheet. The Vancouver Warriors have seventy-two hours to match the offer as per Section 7.1 D of the CBA.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Logan Swanton to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Nick Rose to a one year agreement.

August 30, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have signed Jackson Brown and Brett Erskine to two year agreements.

The New York Riptide have signed Callum Crawford to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Brad Gillies to a three year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Matthew Bennett to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Ethan Schott to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Owen Russell to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Mackenzie Burke on the Hold Out List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

August 29, 2022

The Buffalo Bandits have signed David Brock to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Miles Thompson to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Mike Poulin on the Retired List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Brayden Hill to a one year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have traded Randy Staats to the Halifax Thunderbirds in exchange for their 9th overall selection in the 2022 Entry Draft, their second round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft and Jackson Reid.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Lucas Nagy to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Matt Gilray to a three year agreement.

August 26, 2022

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Matt Vinc and Ethan O’Connor to one year agreements.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Brett Hickey and Zach Herreweyers to one year agreements.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Cory Becker to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Brent Noseworthy to a two year agreement.

August 25, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have signed Justin Scott, Zac Masson and Patrick Kaschalk to two year agreements.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Greg Harnett to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Kyle Buchanan to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Josh Sullivan to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Chris Wardle to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Scott Dominey to a two year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed James Whiteford, Cam Wengreniuk, Josh Mederios and Pat Foley to two year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Joe Resetarits to a three year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Mike Burke to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Holden Garlent to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Josh Jubenville, Phil Mazzuca and Tom Schreiber to three year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Ryan Martel, Keegan Bal and Erik Maas to one year agreements.

August 24, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have traded Reilly O’Connor and their 8th overall selection in the 2022 Entry Draft to the New York Riptide in exchange for Kieran McArdle and their 4th overall selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

The Albany FireWolves have traded Andrew Kew and Ethan Woods to the Georgia Swarm in exchange for Ethan Walker and their 7th overall selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

The Albany FireWolves have traded their third round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft to the Toronto Rock in exchange for Aaron Forster.

August 23, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have signed Travis Longboat to a two year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Haiden Dickson to a three year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Wes Whitlow, Jackson Reid and Colin Hinton to one year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Kiel Matisz to a three year agreement.

August 21, 2022

The Toronto Rock have signed Chris Corbeil to a three year agreement.

August 20, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have signed Tanner Thomson to a two year agreement.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Connor Kelly and Justin McKinney to one year agreements.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Nicholas Miller to a two year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Dan Taylor to a two year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Justin Inacio to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Daylen Hill to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Max Wilson to a three year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Landon Kells to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Brodie Merrill and Eli Gobrecht to one year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Mike McCannell and Matt Sykes to two year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Nick Preston, Cal Slade, Graden Soucy to one year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Aden Walsh to a two year agreement.

August 19, 2022

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Frank Brown to a one year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Cole Pickup to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Curtis Dickson and Kevin Crowley to one year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Drew Belgrave to a three year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Kyle Rubisch to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Troy Holowchuk, Jordan McKenna and Chris Weier to three year agreements.

The Toronto Rock have traded Rob Hellyer to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in exchange for their first round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft and their first round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Brandon Goodwin to a one year agreement.

August 18, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have signed Luke Van Schepen to a one year agreement.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Curtis Conley to a two year agrement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Matt Spanger to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Asher Nolting to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Dustin Hill to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Drew Hutchison and Kealan Pilon to one year agreements.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Garrett McIntosh to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Dan Lomas to a three year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Dylan Molloy to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Will Johnston and Kevin Brownell to two year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Chad Tutton to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Dan Dawson to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Dallas Wade to a two year agreement.

August 17, 2022

The Calgary Roughnecks have offered Curtis Dickson the Franchise Tag as per Section 7.2 of the CBA. The player has declined the Franchise Tag offer.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Jackson Subboch to a two year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Connor Sellers, Liam Byrnes, Adam Perroni, Rob King and Tyler Burton to two year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Jake McNabb and Ryan McCrory to two year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Dan Lintner to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Logan Schuss and Brody Harris to one year agreements.

August 16, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have signed Brent Mitchell to a two year agreement.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Mike Byrne to a one year agreement.

The Albany FireWolves have offered Joe Resetarits the Franchise Tag as per Section 7.2 of the CBA. The player has declined the Franchise Tag offer.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dalton Sulver to a three year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Carter McKenzie to a two year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Devlin Shanahan to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Kieran McKay to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Noah Lebar to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Keegan Khan to a one year agreement

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Connor Robinson to a three year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brett Draper and Jake Foster to one year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Mike Manley to a two year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Jon Phillips to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have signed Brandon Clelland to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Isaiah Davis Allen to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Dane Dobbie to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jerrett Smith to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Corey Small to a one year agreement.

August 15, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have signed Brett Manney to a one year agreement.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Justin Geddie to a two year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Brandon Robinson to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Nate Faccin to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Logan Wisnauskas to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Aaron Bold to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Damon Edwards and Leo Stouros to one year agreements.

The New York Riptide have signed Gowah Abrams and Jay Thorimbert to two year agreements.

The New York Riptide have signed Connor Kearnan to a five year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Connor Farrell to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Tyler Sceviour and Jacob Dowell to two year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Mike Mallory to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jake Boudreau and Ryan Barnable to two year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Tyler Codron and Justin Salt to one year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Riley Loewen and Brett Mydske to two year agreements.

August 14, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have offered the Franchise Tag to Joe Resetarits as per Section 7.2 of the CBA.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Greg Downing and Nick Chaykowsky to one year agreements.

The Albany FireWolves have made a Qualifying Offer + to Colton Watkinson as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Albany FireWolves have made a Qualifying Offer to Jordan Durston as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Bryce Sweeting to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Sam La Roue to a three year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Mitch Wilde to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Dylan McIntosh to a two year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have offered Curtis Dickson the Franchise Tag as per Section 7.2 of the CBA.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Jordan MacIntosh to a three year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Luc Magnan to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Cody Jamieson as a Franchise Tag player as per Section 7.2 of the CBA.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Phil Caputo to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Ian Llord to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have offered Kiel Matisz the Franchise Tag as per Section 7.2 of the CBA. The player has declined the Franchise Tag offer.

The San Diego Seals have signed Graydon Bradley to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Clark Walter to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Billy Hostrawser to a one year agreement.

August 13, 2022

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Tim Edwards to a one year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have made a Qualifying Offer + to Kevin Orleman as per Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Philadelphia Wings have offered Ian Llord the Franchise Tag as per Section 7.2 of the CBA. The player has declined the Franchise Tag offer.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Curtis Knight to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Eric Penney to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Mitch de Snoo to a three year agreement.

August 12, 2022

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Robert Hope to a one-year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Alex Pace to a two-year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have made a Qualifying Offer+ to Ryan Wagner pursuant to Section 7.1 of the CBA.

The Philadelphia Wings have offered the Franchise Designation to Ian Llord pursuant to Section 7.2 of the CBA.

The San Diego Seals have signed Jacob Dunbar to a two-year agreement.

August 11, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have made a Qualifying Offer + to Reilly O’Connor and Jacob Ruest as per 7.1 of the CBA.

The Buffalo Bandits have made a Qualifying Offer + to Ian MacKay and Chase Fraser as per 7.1 of the CBA.

The Calgary Roughnecks have made a Qualifying Offer + to Zach Currier, Tyler Pace, Eli Salama, Christian Del Bianco and Shane Simpson as per 7.1 of the CBA.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Adam Bland to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have made a Qualifying Offer + to Zed Williams as per 7.1 of the CBA.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Adam Wiedemann and Brendan Bomberry to two year agreements.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have made a Qualifying Offer + to James Barclay as per 7.1 of the CBA.

The New York Riptide have made a Qualifying Offer to Leo Stouros and Dan Lomas as per 7.1 of the CBA.

The New York Riptide have made a Qualifying Offer + to Kieran McArdle as per 7.1 of the CBA.

The New York Riptide have signed Dan MacRae and Jack Kelly to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Ronan Jacoby to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Spencer Milne to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Caleb Kueber to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Cam MacLeod to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have made a Qualifying Offer + to Matt Hossack, Connor Sellers and Liam Patten as per 7.1 of the CBA.

The Philadelphia Wings have made a Qualifying Offer + to Kyle Jackson, Steph Charbonneau and Trevor Baptiste as per 7.1 of the CBA.

The Rochester Knighthawks have made a Qualifying Offer + to Turner Evans, Thomas Hoggarth, Matt Gilray, and Holden Cattoni as per 7.1 of the CBA.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Connor Fields to a three year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have made a Qualifying Offer + to Drew Belgrave as per 7.1 of the CBA.

The Saskatchewan Rush have made a Qualifying Offer + to Adam Shute and Mike Messenger as per 7.1 of the CBA.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Mitch Jones on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have made a Qualifying Offer + to Keegan Bal as per 7.1 of the CBA.

August 1, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have placed the Franchise Tag on Joe Resetarits as per Section 7.2 of the CBA.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have qualified Kevin Orleman as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Riley Hutchcraft to a one year agreement.

July 28, 2022

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Reece Callies to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Rhys Duch to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed the Franchise Tag on Ryan Dilks as per Section 7.2 of the CBA.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Connor Goodwin, Mason Pynn, Thomas Semple and Isaac Bot to two year agreements.

July 26, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have qualified Colton Watkinson and Jacob Ruest as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

The Saskatchewan Rush have offered Kyle Rubisch the Franchise Tag as per Section 7.2 of the CBA. The player has declined the Franchise Tag offer.

The Saskatchewan Rush have offered Chris Corbeil the Franchise Tag as per Section 7.2 of the CBA. The player has declined the Franchise Tag offer.

The Saskatchewan Rush have qualified Adam Shute and Mike Messenger as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

July 22, 2022

The Calgary Roughnecks have qualified Zach Currier, Eli Salama, Shane Simpson and Christian Del Bianco as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

The Rochester Knighthawks have qualified Matt Gilray, Thomas Hoggarth, Turner Evans and Holden Cattoni as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

The Toronto Rock have qualified Tom Schreiber as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

The Toronto Rock have signed Latrell Harris to a two year agreement.

July 19, 2022

The Calgary Roughnecks have qualified Tyler Pace as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Tanner Buck to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Will Cecile, Ryan Lanchbury, Zach Miller and Devin Pipher to two year agreements.

The New York Riptide have qualified Dan Lomas, Leo Stouros and Kieran McArdle as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club has signed Patrick Dodds to a three year agreement.

July 18, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have qualified Nick Chaykowsky, Reilly O’Connor and Jordan Durston as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

The New York Riptide have offered Callum Crawford the Franchise Tag as per Section 7.2 of the CBA. The player has accepted the Franchise Tag designation.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club has qualified Connor Sellars, Liam Patten, Matt Hossack as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Nick Damude to a three year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have placed the Franchise Tag on Frankie Scigliano as per 7.2 of the CBA.

July 13, 2022

The Colorado Mammoth have qualified Zed Williams as per Section 7.1 A2 in the CBA.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Tyson Bell to a one year agreement.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have qualified James Barclay as per Section 7.1 A2 in the CBA.

The San Diego Seals have qualified Drew Belgrave as per Section 7.1 A2 in the CBA.

July 12, 2022

The Buffalo Bandits have placed the Franchise tag on Dhane Smith as per Section 7.2 of the CBA.

The Buffalo Bandits have qualified Chase Fraser and Ian MacKay as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Craig Wende to a three year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Colton Armstrong, Chris Boushy and Clarke Petterson to one year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have qualified Kyle Jackson, Ryan Wagner, Steph Charbonneau and Trevor Baptiste as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

The Vancouver Warriors have qualified Keegan Bal as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

July 7, 2022

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have acquired the following players in the 2022 Expansion Draft.

Selection #1 (Jackson Nishimura, Albany)

Selection #2 (Connor Fields, Buffalo)

Selection #3 (Landon Kells, Calgary)

Selection #4 (Brett McIntyre, Colorado)

Selection #5 (Connor Kirst, Georgia)

Selection #6 (James Barclay, Halifax)

Selection #7 (Ty Thompson, New York)

Selection #8 (Jack Hannah, Panther City)

Selection #9 (Jackson Suboch, Philadelphia)

Selection #10 (John Wagner, Rochester)

Selection #11 (Frankie Scigliano, San Diego)

Selection #12 (Jeff Cornwall, Saskatchewan)

Selection #13 (Riley Hutchcraft, Toronto)

Selection #14 (Tyson Roe, Vancouver)

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have traded Connor Fields, Riley Hutchcraft and their first overall selection in the 2022 Entry Draft to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for Charlie Bertrand and their 2nd overall selection in the 2022 Entry Draft, their first round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft, their fourth round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft and their sixth round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have traded Frankie Scigliano to the San Diego Seals in exchange for Mark Glicini, Brandon Clelland, the 26th selection in the 2022 Entry Draft and their third round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have traded Jeff Cornwall to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for Marshal King and the 18th selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have traded Brett McIntyre to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for Sam Firth and Erik Turner.

June 18, 2022

The Colorado Mammoth have placed practice player Nick Finlay on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Eli McLaughlin on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

June 11, 2022

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Bryce Sweeting on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed practice player Dalton Sulver on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Nick Finlay on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List (maintain Practice Player tag).

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Eli McLaughlin on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

May 28, 2022

The San Diego Seals have placed Brett Hickey on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Tyson Bomberry on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Mark Glicini on the Hold Out List from the Injured Reserve List.

May 21, 2022

The San Diego Seals have placed Zack Greer on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Tyson Bomberry on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

May 15, 2022

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Bryce Sweeting on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Dalton Sulver on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Justin Scott on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Jordan McKenna on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

May 13, 2022

The Colorado Mammoth have placed practice player Sam Firth on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List (maintain practice player tag).

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Ryan Lee on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Mike McCannell to a one-year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Draft List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Zack Greer on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Tyler Garrison from the Injured Reserve List.

May 7, 2022

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Doug Buchan on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Devlin Shanahan on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Zack Greer on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Jacob Dunbar on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

May 6, 2022

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Tyler Carlson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Nate Faccin on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Dawson Theede on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed David Brock on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Rob Hellyer on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Justin Scott on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

May 3, 2022

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Tyson Gibson on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Alex Woodall from the Active Roster.

April 30, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have placed Charlie Kitchen on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Curtis Conley on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Max Adler on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Dalton Sulver on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Sam La Roue to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Haiden Dickson and Kellen LeClair on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Players Carter McKenzie and Cole Pickup on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Joey Cupido and Tim Edwards on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Nick Finlay on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Tyson Gibson on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Brandon Robinson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Nonkon Thompson on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Gowah Abrams on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Will Johnston on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Zack Greer on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Jacob Dunbar on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Reid Reinholdt on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Justin Scott on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Mitchell Gustavsen on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Thomas Semple on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

April 28, 2022

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Adam Bland to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brett Craig to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Thomas Semple to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

April 27, 2022

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Ethan O’Connor on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Doug Buchan on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have signed Ty Thompson to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

April 23, 2022

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Shawn Evans on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Dawson Theede on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club has placed Randy Staats on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club has placed Practice Player Mike Triolo on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Practice Player Clark Walter to a Protected Practice Player Contract.

April 22, 2022

The Colorado Mammoth have designated Sam Firth as a Protected Practice Player.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Turner Evans on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Mitch Ogilvie on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Mark Glicini on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Devyn Mayea on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Matt Sykes on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Tyson Bomberry on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

April 21, 2022

The New York Riptide have placed Larson Sundown on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Ty Thompson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

April 20, 2022

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Mitch Jones on the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Keegan Bell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

April 16, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have placed Charlie Kitchen on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Jackson Brown on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Tanner Thompson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Mike Byrne on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Albany FireWolves have released Zac Masson from the Hold Out List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Ethan O’Connor on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Devlin Shanahan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Curtis Manning on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Carter McKenzie on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Robert Hope on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Zed Williams on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Players Sam Firth and Noah Lebar on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Miles Thompson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Travis Longboat on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Shawn Evans on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed James Barclay on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Mitch Ogilvie on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Thomas Hoggarth on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Clark Walter on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Austin Murphy on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Mitch Jones on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Anthony Kalinich on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

April 15, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have released Dalton Lupul from the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Justin Martin and Nick Weiss on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Players Marcus Minichiello and Sam La Roue on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have released Thomas Semple and Laine Hruska from the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have released Tanner Buck from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Tanner Buck to a Protected Practice Player agreement and have placed him on the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Travis Longboat on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Georgia Swarm have released Miles Thompson from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Miles Thompson to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Colton Armstrong on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Brandon Robinson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Larson Sundown on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Ty Thompson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Mike Triolo from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Mike Triolo to the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Mike Triolo on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Randy Staats on the Active Roster – Evaluation List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club has placed Josh Medeiros on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club has placed practice player Harrison Smith on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Cameron Dunkerley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List (remove Practice Player Tag).

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Eric Penney on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Laine Hruska to the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Dane Dobbie and Mark Glicini on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Matt Sykes on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Jacob Dunbar on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Josh Jubenville on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Justin Scott on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Chris Weier on the Practice Player List from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Roch have removed the Practice Player tag on Aaron Forster and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have released Jordan McKenna from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have signed Jordan McKenna to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Jordan McKenna on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Connor Goodwin on the Physically Unable to Perform List form the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Thomas Semple to the Practice Player List.

April 13, 2022

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Justin Robinson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Dalton Sulver on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

April 12, 2022

The Colorado Mammoth have released Nate Faccin from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Gordy Bowden from the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Nate Faccin to the Practice Player List and have moved him to the Active Roster. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have designated Cam Macleod as a Protected Practice Player.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have removed the Practice Player tag on Liam Phillips and retained him on the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Lukas Coote on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Jake Pulver to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Rylan Hartley on the Injured Reserve List.

April 9, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have placed Greg Downing on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Dalton Lupul on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Max Adler on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Sam La Roue on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Haiden Dickson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Cole Pickup on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Joey Cupido and Zed Williams on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed John Lintz on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Sam Firth on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Thomas Hogarth on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Brad Voigt on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Rylan Hartley on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Lukas Coote on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Austin Murphy on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Marshall Powless on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Jason Noble on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Dan Dawson on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Jordan McBride on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Ryan Martel on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

April 8, 2022

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Colton Armstrong on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Luc Magnan on the Active roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Matt Rambo on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Ben McIntosh on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Players Blake Gibson-McDonald and Kyle Marr on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Dane Dobbie on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Players Brandon Clelland and Jacob Dunbar on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Tyson Bomberry on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

April 6, 2022

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed James Barclay on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Scott Campbell on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Rowan Kelly to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Brad Voigt to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Player tag on Tyler Halls and have retained him on the Active Roster.

April 4, 2022

The Colorado Mammoth have placed John Lintz on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Nick Finlay on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

April 2, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have placed Dalton Lupul on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List (maintain Practice Player tag).

The Albany FireWolves have placed Greg Downing on the Short Term Holdout List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Robert Hope on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Noah Lebar on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Billy Hostrawser on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Rob Hellyer on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Tyson Roe on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Ryan Martel on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

April 1, 2022

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Kellen Leclair on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Burton on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Cole Pickup on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Mitch Wilde on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Scott Campbell on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Brandon Robinson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Josh Jubenville on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Bill Hostrawser, Dan Dawson on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Players Aaron Forster and Justin Scott on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Jordan McKenna on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Tyrell Hamer-Jackson on the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Mitch Gustavsen to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

March 31, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have removed the Practice Player tag on Brad Smith and have retained him on the Hold Out List.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Dalton Lupul to the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Frank Brown on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Marcus Minichiello on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Nick Weiss and Justin Martin on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Lyle Thompson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Travis Longboat on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Ben McIntosh on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Cory Vitarelli on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Jonathan Gagliardi on the Injured Reserve List from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Wes Berg on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Jacob Dunbar on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Mark Glicini on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (remove Practice Player tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Tyson Bomberry on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The San Diego Seals have released Brandon Clelland from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Brandon Clelland on the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Devyn Mayea on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

March 30, 2022

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Dalton Sulver on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Jordan Stouros on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Brandon Robinson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Eric Fannell on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

March 29, 2022

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Nick Scott from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Harrison Matsuoka on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Carter McKenzie from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Carter McKenzie to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Andrew Mullen from the Covid Protocol List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Nate Wade on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Colorado Mammoth have removed the Practice Player tag on Nate Faccin and retained him on the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Gordy Bowden to the Practice Player List.

March 27, 2022

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Eric Fannell on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Brandon Robinson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Ryan McLean on the Injured Reserve List-Season ending.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Josh Medeiros on the Injured Reserve List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Players Liam Phillips and Harrison Smith on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

March 26, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have placed Jackson Brown on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List (maintain Practice Player tag).

The Albany FireWolves have placed Mike Byrne on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Shane Simpson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Cole Pickup on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List (maintain Practice Player tag).

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Nick Scott on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List (maintain Practice Player tag).

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Burton on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Harrison Matsuoka on the COVID Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Nate Wade on the COVID Protocol List from the Active Roster (maintain Practice Player tag).

The Georgia Swarm have placed Travis Longboat on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List (maintain Practice Player tag).

The Georgia Swarm have placed Lyle Thompson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Lukas Coote on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List (maintain Practice Player tag).

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Jared Connors on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List (maintain Practice Player tag).

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Matt Gilray on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Lucas Nagy on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Clark Walter on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List (maintain Practice Player tag).

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Marshall Powless on the COVID Protocol List from the Active Roster.

March 25, 2022

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Jordan Stouros on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Dalton Sulver on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Andrew Mullen on the Covid Protocol List from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Nick Scott to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Matt Rambo on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Kyle Jackson to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Wes Berg on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Jacob Dunbar on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Casey Jackson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Tyson Bomberry on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Tyson Roe on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Ryan Martel on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

March 24, 2022

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Kyle Jackson from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Dawson Theede on the Active Roster from the Active Roster – Evaluation List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Connor Watson on the Hold Out List from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Brandon Robinson from the Active Roster – Evaluation List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Brandon Robinson to the Practice Player List.

March 23, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have placed Brad Smith on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Curtis Conley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List.

March 22, 2022

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Dawson Theede on the Active Roster – Evaluation List from the Hold Out List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Brandon Robinson on the Active Roster – Evaluation List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Lukas Coote to the Practice Player List.

March 19, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Players Curtis Romanchych, Curtis Conley, Jackson Brown on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Nick Chaykowsky on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Tony Malcom on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Brad Smith on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Andrew Mullen from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Carter McKenzie on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Andrew Mullen to the Practice Player List. (effective Mar 21)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Tyler Carlson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Nate Faccin on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

March 18, 2022

The Colorado Mammoth have released Noah Lebar from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Noah Lebar to the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Miles Thompson on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Evaluation List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Austin Staats on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Casey Jackson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Mike Schlosser on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Tyson Bomberry on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

March 17, 2022

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Shane Simpson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Nate Wade on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag).

The Toronto Rock have placed Dan Dawson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have released Justin Scott from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have removed the Practice Player tag on Phil Mazzuca and retained him on the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have signed Justin Scott to the Practice Player List.

March 16, 2022

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Players Peter Dearth and Kris Veltman on the Hold Out List from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The New York Riptide have released Luke van Schepen and Ryan Fournier from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have signed Luke van Schepen and Ryan Fournier to the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have placed Matt Marinier on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Austin Murphy on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tristain Rai on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Jacob Dunbar on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (maintain Protected Practice Player tag)

March 15, 2022

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dalton Sulver to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Kellen LeClair to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Nick Scott from the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Nate Wade from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Nate Wade to the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brett McIntyre on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Georgia Swarm have released Vaughn Harris from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have traded Tyson Gibson to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for their first round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft, Tyler Digby and Ron John.

The New York Riptide have placed Bryce Tolmie on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have traded Stephan Leblanc to the Georgia Swarm in exchange for their second round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

The Philadelphia Wings have traded Anthony Joaquim and their third round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for Sam LeClair and their second round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

The Philadelphia Wings have traded Brett Hickey to the San Diego Seals in exchange for their second round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Jonathan Gagliardi on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Doug Utting from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Mike Burke on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

March 14, 2022

The Buffalo Bandits have traded Brent Noseworthy and their fourth round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft to the New York Riptide in exchange for their first round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Jordan Stouros on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have traded Stephan Leblanc and their second round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft to the Panther City Lacrosse Club in exchange for Dawson Theede.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Stephen Keogh on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

March 13, 2022

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Carter McKenzie on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Haiden Dickson on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

March 12, 2022

The Toronto Rock have placed Dan Dawson on the Injured Reserve list from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Adam Jay on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Tyrell Hamer-Jackson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Connor Goodwin on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

March 11, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have placed Nick Chaykowsky on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Jackson Brown on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Buffalo Bandits have released Dalton Sulver from the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have released Jordan Stouros from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Steve Priolo on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Jordan Stouros to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Zach Herreweyers on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Cole Pickup on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Brett McIntyre from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Alex Woodall on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Miles Thompson on the Active Roster – Evaluation List from the Covid Protocol List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Blake Gibson-McDonald on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag0

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Kyle Marr on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Jonathan Gagliardi from the Active Roster – Evaluation List.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Jonathan Gagliardi to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Rylan Hartley and Cory Highfield on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Players Lucas Nagy and Tyler Halls on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Players Mike Schlosser and Mark Glicini on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Tyler Garrison on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Tyson Bomberry on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Austin Staats on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Casey Jackson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Austin Murphy on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tristain Rai on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

March 9, 2022

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Stephen Keogh on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Warren Hill on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Chase Martin on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Shawn Evans and a conditional second round selection in the 2025 Entry Draft to the Halifax Thunderbirds in exchange for their second round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft and a future first round Entry Draft selection.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Jeff Wittig on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Player tags on Mitch Ogilvie and Jeff Wittig and have retained them on the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Jared Connor and Lucas Nagy to the Practice Player List.

March 5, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have placed Tanner Thomson and Tony Malcom on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Adam Bomberry and Jordan Durston on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Warren Hill on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Chase Martin on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Players Taite Cattoni and Cam MacLeod on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Cam Milligan and Ryan McLean on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Patrick Resch on the Hold Out List from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Players Keegan Bell and Ryan Martel on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Connor Goodwin on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Logan Schuss on the Active Roster from the Short Term Holdout List.

March 4, 2022

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Steve Priolo on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Brad McCulley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Buffalo Bandits have released Dalton Sulver from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dalton Sulver to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Haiden Dickson on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Zach Herreweyers on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Players Cole Pickup and Carter McKenzie on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player List)

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Alex Woodall to the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brett McIntyre on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Sam Firth on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Tor Reinholdt on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have released Mark Glicini from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Mathieu Boissonneault on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Tyson Bomberry on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The San Diego Seals have released Reed Rezanka from the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Mark Glicini to the Practice Player List.

March 3, 2022

The New York Riptide have released Ty Thompson from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Dan Lomas on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The New York Riptide have signed Ty Thompson to the Practice Player List.

March 2, 2022

The New York Riptide have placed Mackenzie Mitchell on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The New York Riptide have placed Matt Marinier on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have released Practice Player Greg Puskuldjian from the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have signed Peter Dearth to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Nolan Clayton on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Angus Goodleaf on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

February 28, 2022

The Vancouver Warriors have released Practice Player Lyndon Bunio from the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Connor Goodwin to the Practice Player List.

February 25, 2022

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Luke Van Schepen on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove the Practice Player tag)

The New York Riptide have placed Mackenzie Mitchell on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have signed Greg Puskuldjian to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Zach Manns on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Aaron Forster on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

February 24, 2022

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Eli Salama and Curtis Manning on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Players Cole Pickup and Carter McKenzie on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have removed the Practice Player tag on Mathieu Boissonneault and retained him on the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Cam Holding on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have released Mike Schlosser from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Mike Schlosser to the Practice Player List.

February 23, 2022

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Reece Callies on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Nick Scott on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have removed the Practice Player tag on Noah Lebar and retained him on the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Corey Becker on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Chase Martin to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have traded Eric Penney and a second round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft to the Saskatchewan Rush in exchange for the 23rd overall selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Nolan Clayton on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Peter Dubenski from the Active Roster.

February 22, 2022

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Nick Finlay to the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have signed Luke Van Schepen to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Tyler Halls on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Mitch Ogilvie on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

February 20, 2022

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Mitch Wilde on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Reece Callies on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Nick Scott on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Andrew Mullen on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Tim Edwards on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Sam Firth on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Noah Lebar on the Injured Reserve List from the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Harrison Smith on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Connor Sellars on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

February 19, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have placed Greg Downing on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Charlie Kitchen on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Players Curtis Romanchych and Jackson Brown on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Tanner Thomson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Curtis Romanchych on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Kyle Marr on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Blake Gibson-McDonald on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Chris Weier and Zach Manns on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Latrell Harris on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Jason Noble on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

February 18, 2022

The Calgary Roughnecks have removed the Practice Player tag on Nate Wade and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Curtis Manning and Eli Salama on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Mitch Wilde on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Cole Pickup on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Nick Scott to the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Patrick Dodds on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Cam MacLeod on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Tyrell Hamer-Jackson and Alex Buque on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Players Keegan Bell and Brody Harris on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

February 17, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have placed Greg Downing on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Charlie Kitchen on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Players Brad Smith and Jackson Brown on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Dalton Sulver on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Buffalo Bandits have released Brad McCulley from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Max Adler to a one year agreement and placed him on the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Brad McCulley to the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Aden Walsh on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Craig Wende on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tristan Rai on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Austin Murphy on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

February 16, 2022

The Calgary Roughnecks have removed the Practice Player tag on Tyler Pace and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Cole Pickup from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Shane Simpson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Cole Pickup to the Practice Player List.

February 15, 2022

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Lyndon Bunio to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have removed the Practice Player tag on Isaac Bot and have retained him the Physically Unable to Perform List.

February 14, 2022

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Jack Jasinski from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Cam Milligan to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Dawson Theede on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Dean Fairall to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

February 13, 2022

The Georgia Swarm have placed Tanner Buck on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Travis Longboat on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

February 12, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have placed Andrew Kew on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Jordan Durston on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Joey Cupido on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Noah Lebar on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Cam MacLeod on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Jack Jasinski to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Patrick Dodds on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Liam Phillips on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Taite Cattoni from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Taite Cattoni to the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Cam MacLeod on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Jeremy Thompson on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Dawson Theede on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have removed the Practice Player tag on Jordan Trottier and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Thomas Whitty and Ryan Smith on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Jeff Wittig from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Mike Burke on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Jeff Wittig to the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Patrick Shoemay on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Mike Schlosser on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

February 11, 2022

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Andrew Mullen and Shane Simpson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Players Nate Wade and Tyler Pace on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Joey Cupido on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Jordan Gilles on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Craig Wende on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Aden Walsh on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Luc Magnan on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Brayden Hill on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Kevin Hill from the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Keaton Thomson from the Covid Protocol List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Keaton Thomson to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Alex Pace on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Kyle Marr on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Matthew Dinsdale and Tyson Roe on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Derek Lloyd on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Keegan Bell on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

February 10, 2022

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Jeff Geddis from the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Carson Rees and Mitchell Gustavsen from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed John Wagner and Thomas Hoggarth on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

February 9, 2022

The Halifax Thunderbirds have removed the Practice Player tag on Ryan Terefenko and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Kevin Hill and Chase Martin to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Keaton Thomson on the Covid Protocol List from the Practice Player List and removed his Practice Player tag.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jordi Jones-Smith and Josh Currier on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Clark Walter on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Austin Murphy on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Jordan McKenna on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Aaron Forster on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Isaac Bot on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Practice Player List.

February 8, 2022

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Practice Player Lyndon Bunio from the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Nate Wade to the Practice Player List.

February 7, 2022

The New York Riptide have released Leroy Halftown and Andrew Kruter from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have released Dan Lomas from the Active Roster-Evaluation Period List.

The New York Riptide have signed Dan Lomas to the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have placed Ty Thompson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

February 5, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have placed Adam Bomberry on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Curtis Romanchych on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Dan Taylor on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Marshal King on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Mitch Wilde on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Carter McKenzie on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Vaughn Harris on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Thomas Semple on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Jeremy Thompson on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Dawson Theede on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Players Harrison Smith and Liam Phillips on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Holden Cattoni on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Jeff Geddis from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Jeff Geddis to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Tyson Roe on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Keegan Bell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

February 4, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have placed Andrew Kew on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Curtis Conley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Matt Spanger and Kyle Buchanan on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Doug Buchan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Sam La Roue on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have released Devlin Shanahan and Dalton Sulver from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Devlin Shanahan and Dalton Sulver to the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have released Practice Player Tye Argent.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Vaughn Harris on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Travis Longboat on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Tanner Buck on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Thomas Semple on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Mitch Ogilvie, Thomas Hoggarth, Ryan Smith, Thomas Whitty, John Wagner on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Matthew Bennett on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Mike Burke on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Carson Rees, Mitchell Gustavsen, and Jeff Geddis to one year agreements and have placed them on the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Cory Vitarelli on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Alex Pace on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Players Kyle Marr and Blake Gibson-McDonald on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List.

February 3, 2022

The Abany FireWolves have signed Curtis Conley to the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Travis Longboat on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have released Brad Voigt from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Ethan Walker and Tanner Buck on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Clarke Petterson on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Keaton Thomson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have removed the Practice Player tag on Jordan McKenna and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Reid Reinholdt and Brandon Slade on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Troy Holowchuk on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have released Aaron Forster from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have signed Aaron Forster to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Taylor Stuart to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Mathew Dinsdale on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

February 2, 2022

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Taylor Stuart from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Jordan Trottier on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

January 30, 2022

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Connor Sellars on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Cam McLeod on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

January 29, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have placed Nick Chaykowsky and Reilly O’Connor on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Albany FireWolves have released Curtis Conley from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Jackson Brown on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Tyler Pace from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Cole Pickup on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Dan Taylor on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Burton on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Jordan Gilles on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Noah Lebar on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Clarke Petterson on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Keaton Thomson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The New York Riptide have placed Dan Lomas on the Active Roster – Evaluation Period from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Jack Jasinski from the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Liam Phillips from the Covid Protocol List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Liam Phillips to the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Jordan Trottier from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Jordan Trottier to the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Ryan McLean on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Holden Cattoni on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Mitch Ogilvie on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Jason Noble on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Jordan McKenna on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Mitch Jones on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Ryan Martel on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

January 28, 2022

The Colorado Mammoth have released Sam Firth from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Sam Firth to the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Tanner Buck and Ethan Walker on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Travis Longboat on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Georgia Swarm have signed Brad Voigt to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Players Nolan Clayton and Blake Gibson-McDonald on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Ian Llord and Eric Penney on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Ben French on the Hold Out List from the Practice Player List and have removed the Practice Player tag.

The San Diego Seals have placed Drew Belgrave on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Mike Schlosser on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Latrell Harris on the Injured Reserve List from the Covid Protocol List.

January 27, 2022

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Kyle Buchanan on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Sam La Roue on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Aden Walsh on the Covid Protocol List from the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have released Lukas Coote from the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Travis Longboat to the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Shayne Jackson, Tanner Buck, Ethan Riggs, Vaughn Harris and Craig Wende to the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Georgia Swarm have released Thomas Semple, Bradley Voigt, Oakley Thomas and Reece Eddy from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Vaughn Harris on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Thomas Semple to the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Laine Hruska on the Practice Player List from the Covid Protocol List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Brad Gillies and Trevor Smyth on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Brayden Hill and Chase Martin from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Practice Player Kevin Hill from the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Brayden Hill to the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Brodie Merrill, Tyler Garrison, Matt Sykes, Brandon Clelland, and Graydon Bradley on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Reed Rezanka on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Cam Holding on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Devyn Mayea and Tyson Bomberry on the Hold Out List.

The San Diego Seals have released Rob Stovel from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Justin Geddie on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Practice Player Skylar Whinery from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Chris Origlieri and Frankie Scigliano on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tristan Rai on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jordi Jones-Smith on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Josh Currier on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Clark Walter on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Adam Jay on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Rob Hellyer on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Jordan McKenna on the Practice Player List from the Covid Protocol List.

January 24, 2022

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Justin Martin on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Matt Spanger on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Jeff Henrick on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Aden Walsh on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Chad Cummings on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Jack Jasinski from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Jack Jasinski to the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have removed the Practice Player tag on Liam Phillips.

January 22, 2022

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Tyler Halls on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Matthew Bennett on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

January 21, 2022

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Nick Weiss on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Marcus Minichiello on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Jeff Henrick on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Oakley Thomas on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The New York Riptide have released Practice Player Adam Perroni from the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Connor Sellars, Nick Damude, Liam Patten and Matt Hossack on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Players Harrison Smith and Cam MacLeod on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Liam Phillips on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Johnny Pearson from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Phil Caputo on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Ryan McLean on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Ian Llord on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Blake Gibson-McDonald on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed John Wagner on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Mitch Ogilvie on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Clark Walter on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Bobby Kidd on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Tristan Rai from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Tristan Rai to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Austin Murphy on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Players Keegan Bell and Isaac Bot on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Justin Salt and Keegan Bal on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

January 19, 2022

The Georgia Swarm have placed Shayne Jackson, Vaughn Harris, Ethan Riggs, Craig Wende, Tanner Buck and Laine Hruska on the Covid Protocol List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Chad Tutton, Travis Longboat, Ethan Walker, Bryan Cole on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Reece Eddy, Oakley Thomas, Bradley Voigt, Lukas Coote to the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have removed the Practice Player tag on Players Aden Walsh, Russ Oakes and Thomas Semple.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Oakley Thomas and Lukas Coote on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Russ Oakes on the Hold Out List from the Covid Protocol List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Trevor Smyth on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Chase Martin to the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Kevin Owen Hill to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have removed the Practice Player tag on player Brayden Hill and retained him on the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Andrew Borgatti on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Kyle Marr to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Justin Scott on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Toronto Rock have released Mark Cockerton from the Active Roster.

January 17, 2022

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Scott Campbell on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Cory Becker on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

January 15, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have placed Reilly O’Connor on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Jackson Brown on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Keaton Thomson to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have removed the Practice Player tag on Connor Watson and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Scott Campbell on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Players Ryan Terefenko and Brayden Hill on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Stephen Keogh on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Austin Shanks on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Brad Gilles on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Phil Caputo, Nick Damude, Chad Cummings, Liam Patten, Connor Sellers, Matt Hossack on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Players Ryan McLean, Liam Phillips, Cam MacLeod and Harrison Smith on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Taite Cattoni on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Jack Jasinki to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Kyle Marr from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Steph Charbonneau on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Rob Hellyer on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Phil Mazzuca on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Latrell Harris on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Riley Hutchcraft on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

January 14, 2022

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Laine Hruska on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Ethan Walker on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Travis Longboat on the Covid Protocol List from the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Bryan Cole on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Aden Walsh on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The New York Riptide have placed Andrew Borgatti on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List.(maintain Practice Player tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Blake Gibson-McDonald on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Ian Llord on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Patrick Resch and Ben French on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Cory Vitarelli, Zach Higgins and Ryan Wagner on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Eric Penney on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Connor McClelland on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Bobby Kidd on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Jordan McKenna on the Covid Protocol List from the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Justin Scott on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have signed Mark Cockerton to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

January 13, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have placed Nick Chaykowsky on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Greg Downing on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Justin Martin on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Bryce Sweeting and Devlin Shanahan on the the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Tye Argent on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have removed the Practice Player tag on Dalton Sulver.

The Buffalo Bandits have released Doug Buchan from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Doug Buchan to the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Marcus Minichiello to the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Chad Tutton on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Thomas Semple on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Harrison Smith to the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Graydon Bradley, Tyler Garrison, Brandon Clelland, Matt Sykes, Chris Origlieri and Brodie Merrill on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Players Reed Rezanka and Mathieu Boissonneault on the Active Roster. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Tyson Bomberry and Devyn Mayea on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Justin Geddie and Rob Stovel to one year agreements and have placed them on the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jeff Shattler on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Austin Murphy on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Dan Dawson on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Tom Schreiber on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Reid Reinholdt and Brandon Slade on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Phil Mazzuca on the Practice Player List from the Covid Protocol List.

January 12, 2022

The San Diego Seals have placed Casey Jackson on the Injured Reserve List from the Covid Protocol List.

January 11, 2022

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Zed Williams on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brett McIntyre on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Owen Barker on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Colton Porter from the Active Roster.

January 10, 2022

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Carter McKenzie on the Practice Player List from the Covid Protocol List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Players Noah Lebar and Nate Faccin on the Practice Player List from the Covid Protocol List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Cory Highfield on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Tyler Halls on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

January 8, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have placed Brett Manney on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Greg Downing on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Nick Weiss on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Tye Argent on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Taite Cattoni on the Covid Protocol List from the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Zach Higgins and Ryan Wagner on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Players Ben French and Patrick Resch on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Skylar Whinery on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Frank Scigliano on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

January 7, 2022

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Bryce Sweeting and Devlin Shanahan on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Brad McCulley on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Dalton Sulver on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Zed Williams on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Joey Cupido on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have released Thomas Semple from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Jeff Henrick on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Thomas Semple to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Jackson Suboch on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Ian Llord and Steph Charbonneau on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Eric Shewell to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Casey Jackson on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Jacob Dunbar on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Drew Belgrave on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Mike Schlosser on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jeff Shattler on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Austin Murphy on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Phil Mazzuca on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Tom Schreiber on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Riley Hutchcraft on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Players Chris Weier and Troy Holowchuk on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Justin Salt, Owen Barker and Keegan Bal on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Colton Porter on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Players Isaac Bot and Keegan Bell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

January 6, 2022

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Brad McCulley on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Doug Buchan on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Noah Lebar on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Nate Faccin on the Covid Protocol List from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brett McIntyre on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Jackson Suboch on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Eric Penney to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Patrick Resch to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Dan Dawson on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Tom Schreiber on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

January 4, 2022

The Albany FireWolves have released Eric Shewell from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Connor McClelland on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Clark Walter on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List.(maintain Practice Player tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Zack Greer on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have released Jacob Dunbar from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Jacob Dunbar to the Practice Player List. (applied Protected Practice Player designation)

January 3, 2022

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have traded Ryan Benesch to the Albany FireWolves in exchange for Johnny Pearson, their 21st selection in the 2022 Entry Draft, and their fourth round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Cory Vitarelli on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Blake Gibson-McDonald on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Mike Burke to the Practice Player List.

December 31, 2021

The New York Riptide have placed Jeff Teat on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Ty Thompson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

December 30, 2021

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Alex Crepinsek and Corey Small on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Players Ben French and Blake Gibson-McDonald on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

December 27, 2021

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Justin Martin on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have released Marcus Minichiello from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Marcus Minichiello to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Carter McKenzie on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Mitch Wilde on the Active Roster from the Covid Protocol List.

December 23, 2021

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Taite Cattoni on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Will Malcom on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

December 20, 2021

The Philadelphia Wings have released Practice Player Marc Pion from the Inactive Roster-Practice Player List.

December 18, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have placed Garrett Thul on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Curtis Romanchych on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Johnny Pearson on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Adam Bomberry on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Tom Schreiber on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Sheldon Burns on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

December 17, 2021

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Mitch Wilde on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Carter McKenzie on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Joey Cupido on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Noah Lebar on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Connor Kelly from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Practice Player Taite Cattoni on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Alex Crepinsek and Corey Small on the Covid Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Players Blake Gibson-McDonald and Ben French on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

December 16, 2021

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Will Malcom on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Connor Kelly to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Evan Kirk on the Hold Out List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Joel Watson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Austin Staats on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Zack Greer on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

December 14, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have released Practice Player Nick Ellerton from the Practice Player List.

December 13, 2021

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Rhys Duch on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Connor Watson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

December 11, 2021

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Sam La Roue on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Justin Martin on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Matt Spanger on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Ian MacKay on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Cory Highfield on the COVID-19 Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Tyler Halls on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List (maintain Practice Player Tag).

December 10, 2021

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Austin Shanks on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Cory Becker on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List (maintain Practice Player Tag).

The New York Riptide have placed Jeff Teat on the COVID-19 Protocol List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Ty Thompson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List (maintain Practice Player Tag).

The Panther City Lacrosse Club has released Connor Kelly from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club has placed Dawson Theede on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed John Wagner on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Mitch Ogilvie on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List (maintain Practice Player Tag).

December 9, 2021

The Buffalo Bandits have traded Nolan Clayton and their sixth round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for their fifth round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Angus Goodleaf on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Nolan Clayton on the Active Roster and have removed the Practice Player tag.

The San Diego Seals have placed Oliver Bolsterli on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Tyler Garrison on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Austin Murphy to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed TD Ierlan on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Toronto Rock have released Chris Weier from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have signed Chris Weier to the Practice Player List.

December 8, 2021

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Carter McKenzie from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Tyler Pace on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Carter McKenzie to the Practice Player List.

The Geogia Swarm have signed Travis Longboat to the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Shayne Jackson to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have placed Ryan Fournier on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The New York Riptide have released Adam Perroni from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have signed Adam Perroni to the Practice Player List.

December 4, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have placed Brett Manney on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Curtis Romanchych on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Matt Spanger on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Sam La Roue on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List and has maintained the Practice Player tag on the player.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Dawson Theede on the Active Roster- Evaluation Period from the Hold Out List.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Chase Martin from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Angus Goodleaf on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Patrick Crosby from the Practice Player List.

December 3, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have signed Nick Ellerton to the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Russ Oakes on the Hold Out List.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Ben French to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Angus Goodleaf on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Jonathan Gagliardi on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Practice Player List and have removed his Practice Player tag.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Chase Martin to the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Patrick Crosby to the Practice Player List.

December 1, 2021

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Clarke Petterson to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Jonathan Gagliardi, Marc Pion and Blake Gibson-McDonald to the Practice Player List.

November 29, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have placed Ty Logan on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Adam Bomberry on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Nathaniel Kozevnikov on the Injured Reserve Season Ending List.

The Buffalo Bandits have released Nolan Clayton from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Nolan Clayton to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Burton on the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Tyler Pace, Lyndon Bunio, Adam Bland and Justin Geddie from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyler Pace, Lyndon Bunio and Adam Bland to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Greg Harnett on the Hold Out List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Will Cecile, Miles Thompson and Zach Miller on the Hold Out List.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Mike Poulin to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Chase Martin from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Brayden Hill to the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have released Kris Veltman, Will Johnston, Ty Thompson, Nick Finlay from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Ryan Fournier on the Injured Reserve List.

The New York Riptide have placed Jon Harnett and Cade Van Raaphorst on the Hold Out List.

The New York Riptide have signed Kris Veltman, Will Johnston, Ty Thompson to the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Daryl Waud, Taite Cattoni, Cam MacLeod, Ryan McLean and Liam Phillips from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Ryan McLean, Taite Cattoni, Cam MacLeod and Liam Phillips to the Practice Player List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Harrison Smith on the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Ben French, Marc Pion, Blake Gibson-McDonald and Jonathan Gagliardi from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Bryan Constabile on the Hold Out List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Tyler Halls, Mitch Ogilvie, Mitch Gustavsen, Carson Rees and Joel Watson from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Tyler Halls, Mitch Ogilvie, Joel Watson to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Lucas Nagy from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Brandon Slade and Latrell Harris on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Sheldon Burns on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed TD Ierlan on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Toronto Rock have released Troy Holowchuk, Phil Mazzuca, Jordan McKenna from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have signed Troy Holowchuk, Phil Mazzuca and Jordan McKenna to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Christian Mazzone, Keegan Bell, Isaac Bot, Ryan Martel from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Colton Porter on the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Isaac Bot, Keegan Bell and Ryan Martel to the Practice Player List.

November 28, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have released Nick Ellerton, Brad Smith, Jackson Brown, Curtis Romanchych from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Adam Bomberry and Eric Shewell on the Injured Reserve List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Johnny Pearson on the Hold Out List.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Brad Smith, Jackson Brown and Curtis Romanchych to the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Frank Brown and Ian MacKay on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Buffalo Bandits have released Sam La Roue, Dalton Sulver, Tye Argent from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Sam La Roue, Dalton, Sulver, Tye Argent to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Nate Wade and Cole Pickup from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have traded Ryan Martel to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for Lyndon Bunio.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Cole Pickup to the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Noah Lebar, Nate Faccin, Brett McIntyre and Pat Aslanian from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Noah Lebar, Nate Faccin, Brett McIntyre to the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brett Craig and Sam Firth on the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have released Sean Tyrrell from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have released John Sexton from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Miles Silva on the Hold Out List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Brayden Hill, Connor Watson, Ryan Terefenko and Cory Becker from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Connor Watson, Cory Becker and Ryan Terefenko to the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have released Travis Longboat from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Austin Staats on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Tyler Garrison and Mike Schlosser on the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Danny Logan and Devyn Mayea on the Hold Out List.

The San Diego Seals have released Mathieu Boissonneault, Skylar Whinery and Reed Rezanka from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Mathieu Boissonneault, Skylar Whinery and Reed Rezanka to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Clark Walter, Cam Dunkerley and Keegan White from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Clark Walter, Cam Dunkerley and Keegan White to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Mackenzie Burke on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Brody Harris to the Practice Player List

November 25, 2021

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Laszlo Henning from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Kevin Hill from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Joel Tinney, Robert Stovel, Garret Winter from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Ethan Foregrave on the Draft List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed James Rahe on the Retired List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Eric Penney from the Active Roster.

November 24, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have signed Curtis Romanchych to a two year agreement.

The Albany FireWolves have released Jean-Luc Chetner from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Jeff Henrick on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have released Russ Oakes, Aden Walsh and Laine Hruska from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Russ Oakes, Aden Walsh and Laine Hruska to the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have designated Laine Hruska as a Protected Practice Player.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Seth Oakes on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Ethan Riggs to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Owen S Hill and Ethan Riggs from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Dean Fairall from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Ronan Jacoby, Owen Seebold, Jack Hannah, Caleb Kueber and Jonathan Donville on the Draft List.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Lukas Coote from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Dan Michel, Rowan Kelly and Jake McNabb from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Brandon Goodwin to a one year agreement.

November 22, 2021

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Yanko on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have released Jordan Gillis from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Georgia Swarm have released Reece Eddy, Owen Russell, Steven Portelli, Oakley Thomas and Jordan Ackie from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Matt Dunn on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed James Barclay on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Austin Murphy from the Active Roster.

November 19, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have signed Curtis Conley to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have released Tristan Hanna from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Jake McNabb to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have released Curtis Romanchych from the Active Roster.

November 18, 2021

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Nolan Clayton to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Turner Allison, Brett Draper, Clay Scanlon, Mike Burke, Peter Dubenski, Chayton King, Keaton Thomson from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Brayden Hill on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The New York Riptide have released Travis Longboat and Nolan Clayton from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Jake Bernhardt from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Travis Longboat to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Mathieu Boissonneault to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Peter Dubenski to a one year agreement.

November 16, 2021

The Colorado Mammoth have released Jake McNabb, Tyler Sceviour, Peter Dearth, Logan Swanton, Kyle Dawson, Dylan Molloy, Alec Tamas and Curtis Conley from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Evan Tyler to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have released Mathieu Boissonneault, Dereck Downs and Carter Badour from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Sam Clare on the Hold Out List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Jack Jasinski from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Cam Milligan, Boedy Shields, Joshua Toguri and John Vezina from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Aiden Buis, Cameron Wengreniuk, Brody Harris, Aaron Skye, Jakob Patterson, Alex Woodall and Adam Yeo from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Jordan Tabin, Erik Maas, Zach Gould, Wyatt Haux, Troy Gutowski, Kelson Borisenko from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have released Curtis Hall, Daniel Balawejder, Logan Holmes, Devon Dunkerley, Scott Del Zotto, Wyatt Barfoot, Koichi Nakamura from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Jonah Boehm, William Clayton, Cody Arsenault, Dennon Armstrong from the Active Roster.

November 12, 2021

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Doug Buchan on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Brody McLean, Rhys Blake and Daire Newbrough from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Vaughn Harris and Oakley Thomas to two year agreements.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Brooker Muir, Tyler Brown, Daris Anderson, Luke Van Schepen from the Active Roster.

November 11, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have released Jake Foster from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Ian McShane from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have traded Charlie Kitchen to the Albany FireWolves in exchange for a conditional second round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft and a conditional third round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Lukas Coote to a one year agreement.

November 9, 2021

The Georgia Swarm have released Lukas Coote from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Seth Oakes and Russ Oakes to two year agreements.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Austin Shanks on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The New York Riptide have released Braiden Davis and Dawson Tait from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Carson Rees to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Aidan Danby from the Active Roster.

November 8, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have released Kyle McClancy and Jake Gilmour from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have released Carter Stefaniak, Carson Rees, Taylor Kauffeldt, Vaughn Harris, Hunter Aggus from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Thomas Vaesen, Colin Munro and Nicholas Miller on the Draft List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Dhane Smith on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Ethan O’Connor on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Joel Mathews on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Luke Van Schepen and James Barclay on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Rhys Duch to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have placed Nick Finlay on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

November 5, 2021

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Curtis Manning and Tyler Pace to one year agreements.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Ryan Martel on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

November 3, 2021

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Shawn Evans on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Thomas Hoggarth on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Chris Willman on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Toronto Rock have signed Koichi Nakamura to a one year agreement.

November 1, 2021

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Jesse King on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Matt Dunn on the Hold Out List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Mike Fiegehen, Charlie Leonard, Alec Simons, Jon Phillips, Nick Scott, Jake Lazore, DJ Saari, Roope Jokela from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Emerson Clark on the Hold Out List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Adam Kromer and Bryce Schmermund from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Matteo Tack on the Hold Out List.

October 29, 2021

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Spencer Milne on the Hold Out List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Cam Wengreniuk to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brett Mydske on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Justin Salt on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

October 28, 2021

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Tehoka Nanticoke to a two year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Spencer Milne to a one year agreement.

October 27, 2021

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Brandon Robinson and Brayden Hill on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Evan Tyler from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Turner Allison, Tyler Brown and Ian McShane to one year agreements.

The New York Riptide have placed Cody Radziewicz on the Hold Out List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Charlie Leonard to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have placed Jay Carlson and Tyson Bomberry on the Hold Out List.

October 26, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have signed Andrew Kew to a three year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tanner Cook, Zach Currier and Eli Salama to one year agreements.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Daris Anderson to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Wyatt Barfoot and Logan Holmes to one year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Mason Pynn on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

October 25, 2021

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Aaron Bold to a one year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Randy Staats to a three year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Josh Toguri to a two year agreement.

October 23, 2021

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Dylan Hutchison, Nick Scott, Jon Phillips, Alec Simons, Mike Fiegehen, DJ Saari, Josh Medeiros, Jack Jasinski, Pat Foley, Emerson Clark, Roope Jokela, Cam MacLeod, Mike Triolo, Ryan McLean, Daryl Waud, Jake Lazore to one year agreements.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Paxton Leroux and Kevin Rogers from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Phil Caputo on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Blake Gibson-McDonald to a one year agreement.

October 21, 2021

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Shane Simpson to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Eli McLaughlin to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have placed Scott Johnston and Brent Adams on the Hold Out List.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Kyle Marr to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Mike Manley on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Julian Garritano on the Hold Out List.

October 20, 2021

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Curtis Dickson to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Jon Kit and Cole Williams from the Active Roster.

October 18, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have placed Zach Goodrich on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Alex Kedoh Hill from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Matthew Gaudet on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Brayden Hill to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Kyle Marr from the Active Roster.

October 13, 2021

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ryan Lee to a three year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Justin Lemcke on the Hold Out List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Adam Yeo to a one year agreement.

October 9, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have released Dave Emala from the Injured Reserve List.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Eric Shewell to a one year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Travis Cornwall to a one year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have placed Dawson Theede on the Hold Out List.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have released Riley Morgan, Dylan Hutchison, Nick Scott, Josh Toguri, Jon Phillips, Alec Simons, Sawyer Howell, Bryan Hancock, Mike Fiegehen, Charlie Leonard, DJ Saari, Bryce Wasserman, Josh Medeiros, Dan Keane, Jack Jasinski, Cam MacLeod, Cody Hamley, Pat Foley. (effective Oct 8th)

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Mike Messenger to a one year agreement.

October 6, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have signed Jean Luc Chetner to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Drew Hutchison on the Draft List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Kyle Rubisch to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Adam Charalambides to a two year agreement.

October 4, 2021

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Stephen Rehfuss on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Zed Williams to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have placed Andrew Suitor on the Retired List from the Active Roster.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Ryan Benesch and Matt Hossack to one year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Matt Rambo to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Anthony Kalinich to a three year agreement.

September 28, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have placed Jules Heningburg, Zac Masson, Michael Sowers, Ryan Conrad on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Steve Priolo to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Kyle Dawson to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Lyle Thompson to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Dylan Maltz from the Active Roster.

September 22, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have signed Kyle McClancy to a two year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Chris Cloutier to a three year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Devlin Shanahan to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Kealan Pilon, Colin Hinton, Jackson Reid, Max Wilson and Jeremy Winston on the Draft List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Keaton Thomson to a one year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have traded Anthony Kalinich and their fourth round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for Harrison Smith and a second round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Eric Shewell from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Craig Wende to the Georgia Swarm in exchange for their fourth round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

The San Diego Seals have signed Mike Schlosser to a one year agreement.

September 20, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have signed Michael Sowers to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have traded Randy Staats to the Panther City Lacrosse Club in exchange for their first round selection in the 2024 Entry Draft, their second round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft and a conditional third round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

The Toronto Rock have signed Devon Dunkerley, Curtis Hall and Jordan McKenna to one year agreements.

September 17, 2021

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Cordell Hastings on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Steve Portelli to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Ryan Lanchbury, Wheaton Jackoboice, Devin Pfeifer, Morrison Mirer and Brad Apgar on the Draft List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Randy Staats on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Georgia Swarm have traded Sam Firth to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for a conditional fifth round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

The New York Riptide have placed Jacob Martino on the Draft List.

The New York Riptide have placed Dan Lomas on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

September 15, 2021

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Cordell Hastings and Ryan Martel to one year agreements.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Justin Inacio and Dylan McIntosh on the Draft List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Asher Nolting, Jake Higgins, Logan Wisnauskas and Keegan Kahn on the Draft List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Tyson Kirkness on the Protected Player List.

The New York Riptide have placed Jack Kelly on the Draft List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Jack Farrell, Hunter Lemieux, Matt Moore and Sean Quinn on the Draft List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Pent Eistrat, Corson Kealey, Riley Curtis on the Draft List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Lucas Nagy to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Jakob Patterson to a two year agreement.

September 13, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have placed Patrick Kaschalk, Brett Erskine, Jake Harrington and Grant Ament on the Draft List.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Jake Gilmore to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Steph Charbonneau to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Ryan Barnable and Jake Boudreau on the Draft List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Keegan White and Zach Gould to two year agreements.

The Toronto Rock have signed Justin Scott to a one year agreement.

September 10, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have signed Jake Foster to a two year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Alec Tulett on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Hunter Aggus, Tye Argent, Brent Noseworthy, Carter Stefaniak and Carson Rees to one year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have traded Daryl Waud and their sixth round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft to the Panther City Lacrosse Club in exchange for their fifth round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft.

The San Diego Seals have placed Mike McCannell and Teddy Leggett on the Draft List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Reed Rezanka and Patrick Shoemay to two year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Troy Gutowski, Mackenzie Burke and Jordan Tabin to two year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Owen Prybylski on the Draft List.

September 8, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have signed Brett Manney to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Justin Robinson to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Adam Bland, Carter McKenzie, Daire Newbrough and Tyler Yanko to one year agreements.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Noah Lebar to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Jordan Ackie, Thomas Semple, TJ Comizio, Will Cecile, Aden Walsh and Owen Russell to two year agreements.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Jeremy Winston on the Draft List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Graeme Hossack to a five year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Alex Kedoh Hill to a one year agreememt.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Liam Phillips, Taite Cattoni and Nathan Grenon to two year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Zack Greer to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Will Clayton, Aidan Danby and Bryce Schmermund to two year agreements.

September 3, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have signed Greg Downing to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Kyle Waters to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Owen S Hill to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Evan Tyler to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Bryce Tolmie, Tristan Hanna and Will Johnston to two year agreements.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Chad Cummings to a two year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Dean Fairall to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed John Gagliardi to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Evan Kirk to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Jacob Dunbar, Garett Winter and Chris Origlieri to two year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have released Charles Claxton from the Inactive Roster.

The following players selected in the 2021 Entry Draft have been voided as a result of the players being ineligible per Bylaw II D:

#45 Saskatchewan Mason Kamminga**

#46 Vancouver Graden Soucy*

#47 San Diego Jerry Staats**

#48 Panther City Cam Badour**

#59 Halifax Chris Fake***

#64 San Diego Jeff Trainor*

#72 Buffalo Kyle Hebert**

#78 New York Kyle Gallagher*

*these players completed 4 seasons of NCAA lacrosse after the NCAA spring 2020 season, as such they are street free agents and may be signed by any club.

**these players have yet to complete 4 seasons of NCAA lacrosse and did not renounce their eligibility. They are not eligible to be signed by any club.

*** the player completed 3 seasons of NCAA lacrosse but was not enrolled at the Ivy League school in the spring of 2021 as such he is not eligible.

August 29, 2021

The Colorado Mammoth have traded their 20th overall selection in the 2021 Entry Draft to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for their 22nd overall selection in the 2021 Entry Draft and Tyson Kirkness.

The Georgia Swarm have traded their 9th overall selection in the 2021 Entry Draft to the San Diego Seals in exchange for their first round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

The Georgia Swarm have traded their 56th overall selection in the 2021 Entry Draft to the New York Riptide in exchange for their fourth round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

The Philadelphia Wings have traded their 10th overall selection in the 2021 Entry Draft to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for their 15th overall selection in the 2021 Entry Draft and their second round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

The San Diego Seals have traded Connor Fields to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for their 13th overall selection in the 2021 Entry Draft and a second round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

August 26, 2021

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dalton Sulver to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Scott Johnston to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Charlie Bertrand to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Mark Glicini to a one year agreement.

August 23, 2021

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Logan Swanton to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed John Lintz to a one year agreement.

August 20, 2021

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Stephen Rehfuss to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Stephen Keogh to a one year agreement.

August 19, 2021

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Andrew Mullen to a one year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Charlie Leonard to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jordi Jones-Smith to a two year agreement.

August 18, 2021

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Chayton King to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have traded Brody Harris to the San Diego Seals in exchange for their fifth round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

August 16, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have signed Garrett Thul and Adrian Sorichetti to two year agreements.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Nick Ellerton and Jackson Brown to three year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Dane Dobbie to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Jason Noble to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Mitch de Snoo to a one year agreement.

August 13, 2021

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Vaughn Harris, Ian MacKay and Kevin Brownell to one year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Connor Kirst to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Wes Berg to a three year agreement.

August 12, 2021

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Connor Kelly and Dylan Hutchison to one year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Rob Stovel and Aaron Skye to two year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have traded Connor Kearnan to the New York Riptide in exchange for the 23rd overall selection in the 2021 Entry Draft and a fifth-round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft.

The Toronto Rock have signed TD Ierlan to a one year agreement.

August 11, 2021

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Christian Del Bianco to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Scott Carnegie to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Brock Sorensen to a three year agreement.

August 10, 2021

The New York Riptide have signed Damon Edwards to a one year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Jeremy Thompson to a two year agreement.

August 9, 2021

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Brett Draper to a one year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed DJ Saari, Paxton Leroux and Kevin Rogers to one year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Tyler Halls to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Alex Woodall and Aiden Buis to two year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Tor Reinholdt to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Nick Rose to a one year agreement.

August 6, 2021

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Nick Weiss to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Gowah Abrams and Ryan Fournier to one year agreements.

The New York Riptide have signed Cade Van Raaphorst, Adam Perroni to two year agreements.

The New York Riptide have signed Braiden Davis, Carter Badour, Kris Veltman to three year agreements.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Alec Simons and Riley Morgan to one year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Alex Pace to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dan Coates to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Matt Beers to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Marty Dinsdale, Eric Penney and Tyler Codron to one year agreements.

August 5, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have signed Zach Goodrich to a two year agreement.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Brett Manney to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Justin Martin to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Chris Corbeil to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Dan Dawson to a one year agreement.

August 3, 2021

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Greg Harnett to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Laszlo Henning to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Dereck Downs to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Kiernan McArdle to a one year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Patrick Foley, Cam MacLeod and Joshua Toguri to one year agreements.

August 2, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have signed Zac Masson to a two year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Cody Hamley, Mike Fiegehen, Bryan Hancock, Sawyer Howell, Jack Jasinski, Dan Keane, Josh Medeiros, Jon Phillips, Nick Scott and Bryce Wasserman to one year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Tristan Rai to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Restricted Free Agent Anthony Kalinich to a two year agreement. The Panther City Lacrosse Club have seventy-two hours to match the offer as per Section 7.1 D of the CBA. The Panther City Lacrosse Club has matched the offer as per Section 7.1 D of the CBA.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Steve Fryer to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Mason Pynn to a two year agreement.

July 31, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have signed Joe Resetarits and Dave Emala to one year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Ryan Wagner to a one year agreement.

July 30, 2021

The Calgary Roughnecks have designated Curtis Dickson as the Franchise player per Section 7.2 of the CBA.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Dan Taylor to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have traded Chad Cummings and Anthony Kalinich to the Panther City Lacrosse Club in exchange for the 15th overall selection in the 2021 Entry Draft.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Tyler Carlson to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Dan MacRae, Jay Thorimbert and Andrew Suitor to one year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Ben McIntosh to a three year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Kevin Crowley to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Anthony Joaquim to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed the Franchise tag on Kyle Rubisch as per Section 7.2 of the CBA.

The Toronto Rock have signed Adam Jay to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Reid Bowering to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Alex Buque to a one year agreement.

July 29, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have traded Alex Buque to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for a fifth round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

The New York Riptide have signed Tyson Gibson to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Brodie Merrill to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Sheldon Burns to a one year agreement.

July 28, 2021

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Kyle Buchanan to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Jake Withers to a five year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Taylor Stuart to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have qualified Wes Berg as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

July 26, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have signed Brad Smith to a two year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have qualified Christian Del Bianco, Tyler Pace and Zach Currier as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

The Colorado Mammoth have qualified Zed Williams as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Matt Dunn, Miles Thompson, Joel White and Jordan Hall to one year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Ryan MacSpadyen to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed David Brock, Scott Campbell and Stephan Leblanc to one year agreements.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have qualified Graeme Hossack as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Kevin Orleman to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Reid Reinholdt to a one year agreement.

July 22, 2021

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Pat Aslanian to a two year agreement.

Georgia Swarm player Dan Coates has rejected the Franchise Tag as per Section 7.2 of the CBA.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Ryan Terefenko to a three year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Holden Cattoni and John Wagner to one year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Cameron Dunkerly to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Bill Hostrawser to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have qualified Mitch de Snoo as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

July 21, 2021

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Julian Garritano to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Mitch Ogilvie to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have traded Justin Robinson and the 13th overall selection in the 2021 Entry Draft to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for Dan Lintner and a second round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft.

The San Diego Seals have signed Danny Logan to a two year agreement.

July 20, 2021

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Ethan O’Connor to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Marcus Minichiello to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Cody Jamieson to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Mike Manley to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Mitch Gustavsen, Jeff Wittig, Rowan Kelly to two year agreements.

July 19, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have signed Jordan Durston and Johnny Pearson to one year agreements.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Peter Dearth to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Josh Sullivan to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have offered Dan Coates the Franchise Tag as per Section 7.2 C of the CBA.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Luc Magnan, Brad Gilles and Brandon Robinson to one year agreements.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Dawson Theede to a three year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed John Ranagan to a three year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Alex Crepinsek to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Adam Shute to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Daniel Balawejder, Scott Del Zotto, Troy Holowchuk, Phil Mazzuca, Curtis Romanchych, Chris Weier to one year agreements.

July 16, 2021

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Doug Buchan to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Curtis Conley, Nate Faccin, Alec Tamas, Sam LeClair to two year agreements.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Jake McNabb to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Warren Hill and Eric Fannell to two year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Corey Small to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Mac O’Keefe, Tre Leclaire and Austin Staats to two year agreements.

July 15, 2021

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Liam LeClair to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed James Barclay to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Scott Dominey to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Doug Utting, Dan Michel, Cam Milligan and Tyler Biles to two year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Tyson Bomberry to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed James Rahe on the Protected Player List.

July 14, 2021

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ron John, Brett McIntyre, Jalen Chaster and Tyler Sceviour to two year agreements.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Mike Burke to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Matt Marinier to a three year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Cody Radziewicz and Nick Finlay to two year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed John Vezina, Kevin Hill, Boedy Shields and Joel Watson to two year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Curtis Knight to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Brandon Slade to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Dennon Armstrong and Jonah Boehm to one year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Owen Barker to a two year agreement.

July 12, 2021

The Buffalo Bandits have placed the Franchise Tag on Steve Priolo as per Section 7.2 of the CBA.

The Buffalo Bandits have qualified Justin Martin and Nick Weiss as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Zach Herreweyers to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have qualified Eli McLaughlin and Ryan Lee as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Chris Wardle, Dylan Kinnear, Tim Edwards and Dylan Molloy to one year agreements.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Erik Turner and Jordan Gilles to two year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have qualified Randy Staats as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Chase Martin to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Dan Lomas to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Mackenzie Mitchell to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Ty Thompson to a three year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Ryan Benesch and Liam Patten to one year agreements.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have signed Jordan Trottier to a two year agreement.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club has qualified Taylor Stuart and Matt Hossack as per Section 7.1 A 2 of the CBA.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Ryland Rees, Matt Bennett, Shawn Evans and Thomas Whitty to one year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Skylar Whinery to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Connor Fields to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Riley Hutchcraft to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Zack Porter from their roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Colton Porter and Mitch Jones to two year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Cody Arseneault, Isaac Bot, Brady Harris, Kyle Killen, Adam Kromer, Harrison Smith and Matteo Tack to one year agreements.

June 30, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have released Brendan Fowler, Nick Ellerton, Andrew Mullen, Bailey Brown, John Uppgren, Travis Brown, Jeremy Bomberry, Joel Coyle, Jarrod Neumann and Kyle Trolley from their roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have released JP Kealey, Vaughn Harris, Reid Acton, Craig England, Ryder Garnsey from their roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Joel Mathews to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Sam La Roue and Taylor Kauffeldt to two year agreements.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Laszlo Henning, Nick Scott and Josh Medeiros from their roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Cole Pickup to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Ethan Ticehurst to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Jeff Swift, Connor Cannizzaro, Patrick O’Meara, Brad Voigt, Scott Carnegie, John Lintz from their roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Pat Aslanian on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Dylan Molloy on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Georgia Swarm have qualified Lyle Thompson as per section 7.1 A 2 of the CBA.

The Georgia Swarm have released Mason Jones from their roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Matt Dziama, Cade VanRaaphorst, Leland Powless, Dustin Hill, Owen Friesen, Brett Draper and Chet Koneczny from their roster.

The New York Riptide have released James Fahey, Gale Thorpe, Myles Jones, Jack Rowlett, Daylen Hill, Ethan Schott, Alex Woodall, Ryan Tierney, Adam Perroni, Carter Badour, Kris Veltman and Braiden Davis from their roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Derek Searle, David Diruscio, Jack Rapine, Pat Spencer and Tim Henderson from their roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Kyle Dawson, Dallas Bridle, Dustyn Pratt, Travis Burton and Dylan Evans from their roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Rob Stovel, Troy Loper, Max Adler, Dylan Riley, Noah Richard, Brendan Ranford, Rhys Duch, Jakob Patterson from their roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Dox Aitken on the Draft List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have qualified Mike Messenger as per section 7.1 A 2 of the CBA.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jeff Shattler to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have released AJ Kluck from their roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have traded Mike Mallory to the Saskatchewan Rush in exchange for a second round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Nik Bilic, Tyler Halls, Joey Lucchesi, Mason Pynn, Chris O’Dougherty, Tyler Codron, Brendan Szabo and Steve Fryer from their roster.

June 29, 2021

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have traded their second round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft to the Toronto Rock in exchange for Taylor Stuart and their second round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have traded Scott Dominey to the New York Riptide in exchange for Dawson Theede.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have traded Chris Wardle to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for Will Malcom and Jordan Trottier.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club have traded their first round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft and a conditional third round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft to the Georgia Swarm in exchange for Connor Sellars and the 11th overall selection in the 2021 Entry Draft.

June 15, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have signed Anthony Malcom to a four year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Brody McLean to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Chris Boushy, Owen Friesen, Brett Draper and Peter Dubenski to one year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Bryan Costabile to a one year agreement.

June 14, 2021

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Harrison Matsuoka and Haiden Dickson to one year agreements.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Connor Robinson, Warren Jeffrey and Brett Craig to one year agreements.

The New York Riptide have signed Steve Orleman to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Andrew Borgatti to a three year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Zach Higgins to a three year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Austin Murphy to a one year agreement.

June 10, 2021

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Tyler Digby to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Dawson Tait and Larson Sundown to three year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Jackson Suboch and John Kit to one year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Rylan Hartley and Craig Wende to one year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Brandon Clelland and Joel Tinney to one year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Jay Carlson to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Josh Currier to a three year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Robert Church to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Holden Garlent to a one year agreement.

June 9, 2021

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Jordan Stouros to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Landon Kells to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Jeff Teat to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Cory Highfield and Chris Willman to one year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Ryan Keenan to a three year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Wyatt Haux to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Brandon Goodwin and Logan Schuss to one year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Christian Mazzone, Tyson Roe and Mason Pynn to two year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have qualified Eric Penney as per Section 7.1 A 2 of the CBA.

June 7, 2021

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Bobby Kidd, Marshall Powless, Clark Walter and Erik Maas to two year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Tyler Garrison to a one year agreement.

June 3, 2021

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Bryce Sweeting to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Angus Goodleaf to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Marc Pion, Ben French, Cole Williams, Dylan Maltz and Kyle Marr to one year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Turner Evans to a one year agreement.

June 2, 2021

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Marshal King to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Bryan Cole to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Adam Perroni, Brent Adams, Jake Fox, LeRoy Halftown, Nolan Clayton and Travis Longboat to two year agreements.

The New York Riptide have signed Mathieu Boissionneault, Braiden Davis, Carter Badour and Kris Veltman to three year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Ryan Smith to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Nick Damude to a one year agreement.

June 1, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have signed Nick Chaykowsky and Jacob Ruest to one year agreements.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Justin Geddie to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Connor Kearnan to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Connor McClelland, Jeff Cornwall to two year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Ryan Dilks to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Keegan Bell, Lyndon Bunio, Sam Clare, Tyrell Hamer-Jackson, Derek Lloyd to two year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Keegan Bal, Jordan McBride and Justin Salt to one year agreements.

May 27, 2021

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyler Burton to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Jordan Gillis, Lukas Coote, Miles Silva, Jeff Henrick, Ethan Walker, Sam Firth and Tanner Buck to two year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Justin Lemcke to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Phil Caputo to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Latrell Harris to a one year agreement.

May 26, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have signed Reilly O’Connor to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Josh Byrne to a three year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Chase Fraser to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Rhys Blake, Patrick Dodds and Jesse King to two year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Reece Eddy, Laine Hruska and Robert Hudson to two year agreements.

May 25, 2021

The Albany FireWolves have signed Charlie Kitchen to a three year agreement.

The Albany FireWolves have signed Colton Watkinson to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Brad McCulley and Nathaniel Kozevnikov to two year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Cam Holding and Devyn Mayea to two year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Matthew Sykes, Oliver Bolsterli, Eli Gobrecht and Graydon Bradley to one year agreements.

May 19, 2021

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Mark Matthews to a three year agreement.

January 25, 2021

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Tyson Bell to a two year agreement.

January 20, 2021

The Georgia Swarm have signed Mike Poulin to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Rylan Hartley to a one year agreement.

December 31, 2020

The Georgia Swarm have signed Shayne Jackson to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Clarke Petterson to a two year agreement.

December 22, 2020

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Austin Murphy to a one year agreement.

December 14, 2020

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Reid Acton to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Andrew Kew to a four year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Brandon Miller from the Active Roster.

November 24, 2020

The New York Riptide have traded John Ranagan and their fourth round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for Matt Marinier and their second round

selection in the 2023 Entry Draft.

November 20, 2020

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Reece Callies to a two year agreement.

November 18, 2020

The New York Riptide have signed Ethan Schott to a one year agreement.

November 16, 2020

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Matt Gilray to a two year agreement.

November 11, 2020

The New England Black Wolves have traded Joel Tinney to the San Diego Seals in exchange for Johnny Pearson.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Austin Shanks to a three year agreement.

November 6, 2020

The New England Black Wolves have signed Jean-Luc Chetner to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Zach Gould to a two year agreement.

October 23, 2020

The New England Black Wolves have signed Andrew Mullen to a two year agreement.

October 21, 2020

The New York Riptide have signed Darryl Robertson to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed John Kit and Marc Pion to one year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Boedy Shields and Joel Watson to two year agreements.

October 19, 2020

The New England Black Wolves have signed Bailey Brown to a two year agreement.

October 15, 2020

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Connor Robinson to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Steph Charbonneau to a one year agreement.

October 5, 2020

The Georgia Swarm have signed Justin Lemcke to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Chris Weier, Curtis Romanchych, Daniel Balawejder and Scott Del Zotto to one year agreements.

The Toronto Rock have placed TD Ierlan on the Draft List.

October 1, 2020

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Josh Medeiros to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Patrick Dodds, Rhys Blake, Justin Geddie and Laszlo Henning to two year agreements.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Matthew Gaudet to a two year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed John Uppgren to a two year agreement.

September 30, 2020

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Jordan Trottier, Jalen Chaster, Curtis Conley, Pat Aslanian, Nate Faccin, Sam LeClair and Brad Voigt to two year agreements.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Dustin Hill to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Clark Walter, Wyatt Haux and Marshall Powless to two year agreements.

September 29, 2020

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Dalton Sulver and Jordan Stouros on the Draft List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Jackson Morrill on the Draft List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed John Vezina, Mitch Ogilvie and Kevin Owen Hill to two year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Erik Maas and Kelson Borisenko to two year agreements.

September 28, 2020

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Ron John, Brett McIntyre, Tyler Sceviour, Peter Dearth and Jared Bernhardt on the Draft List.

The New York Riptide have released Jean-Luc Chetner from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Tyler Garrison to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Skylar Whinery to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Connor McClelland and Kelson Borisenko on the Draft List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Bobby Kidd to a two year agreement.

September 24, 2020

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Ty Argent, Joel Matthews and Carter Stefaniak to one year agreements.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Sam La Roue and Brad McCulley to two year agreements.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Brody McLean, Ethan Ticehurst, Harrison Matsuoka, Tanner Cook on the Draft List.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Miles Silva to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Ryan Terefenko on the Draft List.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Nick Ellerton, Charlie Kitchen, Michael Sowers on the Draft List.

The New York Riptide have placed Dawson Tait, Ryan Tierney, Larson Sundown, Jeff Teat on the Draft List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Jackson Suboch, Dylan Foulds, Ben French, Cole Williams on the Draft List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Jared Connors and Ryan Smith on the Draft List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Danny Logan, Mac O’Keefe, Tre Leclaire on the Draft List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Rob Stovel and Troy Loper to two year agreements.

September 23, 2020

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Zed Williams to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Laine Hruska, Robert Hudson, Sam Firth, Tanner Buck, and Reece Eddy to two year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Ethan Walker and Jeff Henrick on the Draft List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Owen Friesen and Brett Draper to one year agreements.

The New York Riptide have signed Ty Thompson and Andrew Borgatti to two year agreements.

The New York Riptide have signed LeRoy Halftown to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Zack Porter on the Retired List from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Logan Schuss, Cody Arsenault, Jonah Boehm, Isaac Bot, Brody Harris, Adam Kromer, Brendan Szabo and Matteo Tack to one year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Reid Bowering on the Draft List.

September 22, 2020

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Chase Martin to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Ethan Riggs to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Mathieu Boissonneault and Kris Veltman to two year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Zac Christianson, Dallas Wade and Andrew Gallant from the Inactive Roster.

September 17, 2020

The Rochester Knighthawks have traded their 2nd and 69th overall selections in the 2020 Entry Draft to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for their 3rd and 28th overall selections in the 2020 Entry Draft.

The Rochester Knighthawks and the Vancouver Warriors will exchange their first round selections in the 2021 Entry Draft should Rochester Knighthawks’ selection be lower

than the Vancouver Warriors’ selection.

The Rochester Knighthawks have traded their 19th overall selection in the 2020 Entry Draft, their first round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft, and their second round selection in the

2023 Entry Draft to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for Matt Gilray and their 54th overall selection in the 2020 Entry Draft.

The Rochester Knighthawks have traded their 28th overall selection in the 2020 Entry Draft to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for Jeff Wittig.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have traded their 14th and 20th overall selections to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for Tyson Bell.The New England Black Wolves have traded their 18th and 33rd overall selections in the 2020 Entry Draft to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for Jacob Ruest and the 24th overall selection in the 2020 Entry Draft.

The Rochester Knighthawks have traded their 25th overall selection in the 2020 Entry Draft, Darryl Robertson, and Jay Thorimbert to the New York Riptide in exchange for John Wagner.

The Vancouver Warriors have traded the 39th overall selection in the 2020 Entry Draft to the Georgia Swarm in exchange for their 44th, 49th, and 57th overall selections in the 2020 Entry

Draft.

The Saskatchewan Rush have traded the 46th overall selection in the 2020 Entry Draft to the Toronto Rock in exchange for their third round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft.

The Vancouver Warriors have traded the 70th overall selection in the 2020 Entry Draft to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for their 5th round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

September 12, 2020

The Colorado Mammoth have traded a 2020 second-round pick (26th overall) and a 2021 first-round pick to the Saskatchewan Rush for Connor Robinson.

September 9, 2020

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Nate Wade to a two-year agreement.

September 8, 2020

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Nathaniel Kozevnikov to a two-year agreement.

September 7, 2020

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Kyle Killen to a one-year agreement.

September 3, 2020

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Warren Jeffrey, John Lintz, and Jeff Wittig to one-year agreements.

September 2, 2020

The San Diego Seals have signed Connor Fields to a one-year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have opted to receive the Toronto Rock’s 2020 first round pick (10th overall) under the terms of the trade between Georgia and Toronto on July 6, 2020.

The Buffalo Bandits receive the Toronto Rock’s 2022 first round pick. (Aug 31)

August 31, 2020

The Calgary Roughnecks have traded a 2020 sixth round pick (85th overall) to the Philadelphia Wings for Nate Wade and a 2020 sixth round pick (87th overall).

The New England Black Wolves have signed Ryan Conrad to a two-year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Jules Heningburg to a one-year agreement.

August 28, 2020

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Eli McLaughlin to a one-year agreement.

August 26, 2020

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Leland Powless to a one-year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Mark Glicini to a one-year agreement.

August 25, 2020

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Cade Van Raaphorst to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Trevor Baptiste to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Max Adler to a one year agreement.

August 24, 2020

The Toronto Rock have signed Tom Schreiber to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Dennon Armstrong to a one year agreement.

August 21, 2020

The New York Riptide have traded Alex Buque to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for their fifth round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

August 20, 2020

The San Diego Seals have signed Casey Jackson to a three year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Zach Manns to a two year agreement.

August 19, 2020

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Devlin Shanahan to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Rowan Kelly to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have traded Ryan Conrad to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for the 67th overall selection in the fourth round in the 2020 Entry Draft.

August 18, 2020

The Georgia Swarm have signed Kevin Orleman to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Jeremy Noble to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Aaron Forster and Josh Jubenville to two year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Harrison Smith to a one year agreement.

August 17, 2020

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Marcus Minichiello to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Brooker Muir to a three year agreement.

August 14, 2020

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Mitchell Gustavsen to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Cam Milligan to a one year agreement.

August 13, 2020

The Toronto Rock have signed Damon Edwards to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Nik Bilic to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Mason Pynn to a two year agreement.

August 12, 2020

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Taylor Kauffeldt to a two year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Liam Patten to a one year agreement.The Colorado Mammoth have signed Chris Wardle to a one year agreement.

August 11, 2020

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Julian Garritano to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Troy Holowchuk to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Jamison Dilks to a two year agreement.

August 10, 2020

The Buffalo Bandits have traded Brock Sorensen and a conditional second round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for Liam Patten, Justin Guterding and a conditional third round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Lukas Coote to a two year agreement.The New England Black Wolves have signed Brad Smith to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Daryl Waud to a one year agreement.

August 7, 2020

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Frank Brown to a two year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyson Kirkness to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Leo Stouros to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Nolan Clayton to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Dylan Maltz to a one year agreement.

August 6, 2020

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Zach Herreweyers to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Patrick O’Meara to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Cody Jamieson to a one year agreement.

August 5, 2020

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Vaughn Harris to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Sean Tyrrell to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have traded Leo Stouros and a second round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft to the New York Riptide in exchange for their first round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft.

The New York Riptide have signed Jon Harnett to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Angus Goodleaf to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Kyle Dawson to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Greg Harnett and Jake Bernhardt to one year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Nolan Clayton from the Active Roster.

August 4, 2020

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Corey Small to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Alex Crepinsek to a two year agreement.

August 3, 2020

The Buffalo Bandits have signed JP Kealey to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Marshal King and Nick Scott to one year agreements.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Graeme Hossack and Stephan Leblanc to one year agreements.

The New England Black Wolves have matched the offer on Restricted Free Agent Doug Jamieson and have retained the rights to the player as per the CBA 7.1. D.

The New York Riptide have signed Callum Crawford to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Brent Adams, Adam Perroni and Carter Badour to one year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Liam Byrnes to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Kyle Marr to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Rhys Duch to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Christian Mazzone to a one year agreement.

August 2, 2020

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Kyle Buchanan to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed TJ Comizio to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Restricted Free Agent Doug Jamieson to a three year agreement. The New England Black Wolves have 72 hours to match the offer as per CBA 7.1 D to retain

the services of the player.

The New York Riptide have signed Braiden Davis to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Joel McCready to a one year agreement.

August 1, 2020

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Dan Taylor to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Will Malcom, Alec Tamas and Erik Turner to two year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Brendan Bomberry to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Dereck Downs to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Steve Orleman to a two year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Greg Downing to a one year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Tanner Thomson to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Matt Marinier to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Jay Carlson and Noah Richard to two year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Dylan Riley to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Adrian Sorichetti to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Brad Kri to a five year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Owen Barker, Steve Fryer and Joey Lucchesi to one year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Garrett McIntosh and Colton Porter to two year agreements.

July 31, 2020

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Mitch Wilde to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Scott Campbell to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Curtis Knight to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have traded Ben McIntosh and their 34th and 35th overall selections in the 2020 Entry Draft and a second round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft to the Philadelphia

Wings in exchange for Josh Currier and their 7th overall selection in the 2020 Entry Draft and their first round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft.

The Toronto Rock have signed Challen Rogers to a seven year agreement.

July 30, 2020

The Georgia Swarm have signed Chad Tutton, Connor Sellars and Adam Wiedemann to two year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Alex Pace to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Adam Jones to a one year agreement.

July 29, 2020

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed the Franchise Tag on Ryan Dilks.

July 28, 2020

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Stephen Keogh to a one year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Mike Byrne to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Kyle Rubisch to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Riley Hutchcraft to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Reid Reinholdt to a one year agreement.

July 27, 2020

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Ethan O’Connor to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Bill Hostrawser to a one year agreement.

July 24, 2020

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyler Burton to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Jake Withers to a one year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Dave Emala to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Dan Craig to a three year agreement.

July 23, 2020

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Matt Spanger to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Robert Hope to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Tim Edwards and Scott Carnegie to one year agreements.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed David Brock to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Brodie Merrill to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Latrell Harris to a one year agreement.

July 21, 2020

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Brad Gillies to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have traded Adrian Sorichetti and their second round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft to the New York Riptide in exchange for Tyson Bomberry and their fifth round

selection in the 2020 Entry Draft.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Chris Corbeil to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have provided qualifying offers to Tom Schreiber, Jason Noble and Johnny Powless.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Keegan Bell, Lyndon Bunio, Sam Clare, Derek Lloyd, Mike Mallory and Tyson Roe to two year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Tyler Halls and Tyrell Hamer-Jackson to one year agreements.

July 20, 2020

The Colorado Mammoth have traded Kyle Killen to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for their second round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft.

The Philadelphia Wings have traded Nick Finlay to the New York Riptide in exchange for their fourth round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Matt Bennett to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Frank Scigliano to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Connor Kearnan to a one year agreement.

July 17, 2020

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dan Lintner to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have provided a qualifying offer to Zed Williams.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Jordan Hall to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Johnny Pearson to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have traded David Brock to the Halifax Thunderbirds in exchange for their second round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

July 16, 2020

The Georgia Swarm have signed Joel White to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm offered the Franchise Tag to player Jordan Hall. The player has rejected the Franchise Tag per Section 7.2 of the CBA.The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed James Barclay to a one year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Joe Nardella to a three year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Anthony Malcom to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have traded Mike Manley to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for their sixth round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft and their fifth and sixth round selections in the 2021 Entry Draft.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Jay Thorimbert to a one year agreement.

July 15, 2020

The Colorado Mammoth have provided qualifying offers to Chris Wardle, Eli McLaughlin and Robert Hope.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Joe Resetarits to a two year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Andrew Kew, Reilly O’Connor, Joel Tinney and Brett Manney to one year agreements.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Ty Logan to a three year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Blaze Riorden and Isaiah Davis-Allen to two year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have provided a qualifying offer to Curtis Knight.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Thomas Hoggarth to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Eli Gobrecht and Zack Greer to one year agreements.

July 13, 2020

The Calgary Roughnecks have provided a qualifying offer to Tyson Bell.

The Georgia Swarm have provided qualifying offers to Randy Staats and Chad Tutton.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Matt Dunn to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Zach Miller to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Zach Higgins to a three year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have provided qualifying offers to Jeremy Noble and Frank Scigliano.

The Toronto Rock have signed Dan Dawson to a one year agreement.

July 9, 2020

The Buffalo Bandits have provided qualifying offers to Chase Fraser, Josh Byrne and Nick Weiss.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Nonkon Thompson to a three year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Dan Lomas to a one year agreement.

July 8, 2020

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Clay Scanlan to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have provided qualifying offers to Austin Shanks and Jake Withers.

The New York Riptide have signed Scott Johnston to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Rob Hellyer to a three year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have provided a qualifying offer to Logan Schuss.

July 7, 2020

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Brandon Robinson and Peter Dubenski to one year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Shawn Evans to a one year agreement.

July 6, 2020

The Buffalo Bandits have traded Mitch de Snoo to the Toronto Rock in exchange for Brock Sorensen, Alec Tulett and a conditional first round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft or in the 2022 Entry Draft.

The Calgary Roughnecks have traded Dereck Downs to the New York Riptide in exchange for their third round selection, which is the 37th overall selection in the 2020 Entry Draft.

The Colorado Mammoth have traded Dan Coates and their first round selection, which is the 6th overall selection in the 2020 Entry Draft to the Georgia Swarm in exchange for Zed Williams and their second round selections, the 24th and 26th overall selections in the 2020 Entry Draft.

The Georgia Swarm have traded Jason Noble to the Toronto Rock in exchange for their first round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft and a conditional first round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft or the 2022 Entry Draft.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Chet Koneczny to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Cory Becker to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Trevor Smyth to a three year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have traded Mackenzie Mitchell and their second round selection, which is the 29th overall selection in the 2020 Entry Draft to the New York Riptide in exchange for their second round selection, which is the 18th overall selection in the 2020 Entry Draft.

The New York Riptide have released Angus Goodleaf from the Inactive Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Drew Belgrave to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Cam Dunkerley to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

June 30, 2020

The Calgary Roughnecks released Tyler Richards and Zach Herreweyers from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Players Landon Kells and Liam LeClair on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Will Malcom to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Travis Burton on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Liam Osborne from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Clay Scanlan to a Protected Practice Player agreement.

March 11, 2020

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed James Barclay and Austin Shanks on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Brandon Robinson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Cory Becker on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Carter Badour to the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have signed Ryan Fournier, Gowah Abrams, Alex Woodall to three year agreements.

The New York Riptide have signed Tyson Gibson to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Chris Willman on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Dustyn Pratt on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice tag from Julian Garritano and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Travis Burton from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Travis Burton to the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Garrett McIntosh on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Johnny Pearson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player List)

March 10, 2020

The Saskatchewan Rush have traded Tanner Thomson to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for Tristan Rai and their second round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tristan Rai on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Tanner Thomson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

March 8, 2020

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Will Malcom on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Jake McNabb on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Cory Becker on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Brad Giles and Eric Fannell on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Brandon Robinson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Players Jamison Dilks and Mitchell Gustavsen on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Dan Dawson and Tom Schreiber on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Cam Milligan on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Mark Cockerton from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Liam Osborne on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Chris Willman on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

March 7, 2020

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Cory Vitarelli on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Nick Finlay on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Cam Milligan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Jay Thorimbert on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Phil Caputo on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Dustyn Pratt on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

March 6, 2020

The New York Riptide have removed the Practice Player tag on Ethan Schott and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have signed Chase Martin to the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have placed Gale Thorpe on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Jake Fox on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed James Rahe and Justin Salt on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Players Lyndon Bunio and Keegan Bell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Tyler Halls to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Joel McCready on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Tyler Halls on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

March 5, 2020

The Halifax Thunderbirds have removed the Practice Player tag on Chet Koneczny and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Brett Coons to the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have released Practice Player Evan Messenger from the Practice Player List.

March 4, 2020

The New York Riptide have signed Andrew Suitor to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Cody Radziewicz to a three year agreement.

The New York Riptide have placed Mike Manley on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have signed Pat Saunders to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

March 3, 2020

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Marshal King from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Chad Cummings on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Marshal King to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Player tags on Mark Cockerton and Tyler Biles and have retained them on the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Cam Milligan and Liam Osborne to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Practice Players Jon Phillips and Reid Mydske from the Practice Player List.

March 2, 2020

The New England Black Wolves have placed Stephan Leblanc and Ty Logan on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Players Mike Byrne an Joel Tinney on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

March 1, 2020

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Eric Fannell and Brad Gillies on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Players Chet Koneczny and Cory Becker on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

February 29, 2020

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chase Fraser and Doug Buchan on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Players Devlin Shanahan and JP Kealey on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Shawn Evans on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Dustyn Pratt on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jeff Cornwall and Matthew Dinsdale on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Players Ryan McLean and Tanner Thomson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Zack Porter on the Injured Reserve – Season Ending List from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Jake McNabb on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Will Malcom on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The New York Riptide have placed Mike Manley on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Jake Fox on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

February 28, 2020

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Liam LeClair from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Tyler Pace on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Liam LeClair to the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Dylan Molloy on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Jake McNabb on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Tristan Rai on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The New England Black Wolves have placed Dave Emala on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Mike Manley on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Ethan Schott on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Dan Dawson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Aaron Forster on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Brayden Hill from the Active Roster – Evaluation List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Tyrell Hamer-Jackson to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Bob Snider on the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending from the Active Roster.

February 27, 2020

The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Frank Brown, Dan Lintner and their fourth round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for Thomas Hoggarth, Dallas Bridle, a second round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft and their third round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Quinn Powless on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Julian Garritano on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

February 26, 2020

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Zac Reid from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

February 22, 2020

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Chad Cummings from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Marshal King on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Chad Cummings to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Lyndon Bunio on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Derek Lloyd on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

February 21, 2020

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Nick Weiss on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Feb 21)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Emeka Okaeme on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Feb 21)

February 20, 2020

The New York Riptide have traded Tyler Digby to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for a second round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft and their second round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Jake McNabb on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Jake Fox on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

February 19, 2020

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Practice Player Travis Getz from the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Tyler Pace from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Dane Dobbie on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyler Pace to the Practice Player List.

February 16, 2020

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Liam Patten on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Nate Wade on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve.

February 15, 2020

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Ryan McLean on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jordi Jones-Smith on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Dhane Smith and Chase Fraser on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Emeka Okaeme on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Steve Priolo on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Erik Turner from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Jeff Wittig on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Erik Turner to the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Will Malcom on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Jake McNabb on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Doug Buchan on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Devlin Shanahan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

February 14, 2020

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Chris Willman on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Mark Cockerton on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

February 13, 2020

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Cory Becker from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Brandon Robinson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Cory Becker to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Brayden Hill on the Evaluation List-Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

February 12, 2020

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Tristan Rai on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Jackson Nishimura on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The New York Riptide have released Practice Player Brier Jonathan from the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have released Ethan Schott from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have signed Ethan Schott to the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have placed Mike Manley on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Charles Claxton on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Frank Scigliano on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have released Dylan Riley from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Dylan Riley to the Practice Player List.

February 11, 2020

The San Diego Seals have released Mike Carnegie from the Active Roster. (Feb 11)

The San Diego Seals have placed Oliver Bolsterli on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Feb 11)

February 9, 2020

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Julian Garritano from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Tyler Biles on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Julian Garritano to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Keegan Bell on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Logan Schuss on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

February 8, 2020

The Colorado Mammoth have released Jeff Wittig from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have removed the Practice Player tag on Erik Turner and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Will Malcom on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Jeff Wittig to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jordi Jones-Smith on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Ryan McLean on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

February 7, 2020

The Colorado Mammoth have traded Taylor Stuart to the Toronto Rock in exchange for a second round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Erik Turner on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Alec Simons on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

February 5, 2020

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Nick Weiss on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Quinn Powless on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

February 6, 2020

The Toronto Rock have placed Brandon Slade on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Dan Craig on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Matt Beers on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Derek Lloyd on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

February 4, 2020

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Steve Priolo on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player JP Kealey on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

February 3, 2020

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Nate Wade on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Brett Hickey on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

February 1, 2020

The San Diego Seals have placed Frank Scigliano and Dylan Riley on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Austin Staats on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Charles Claxton on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Matt Beers on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Keegan Ball on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The New York Riptide have placed Mike Manley on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Tyson Bomberry on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

January 31, 2020

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chris Cloutier on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Quinn Powless on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Johnny Pearson from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Mike Carnegie to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have removed the Practice Player tag on Dylan Riley and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Johnny Pearson to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Dan Craig on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Alec Simons on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player

tag)

January 30, 2020

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Tyler Biles on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Frank Brown on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

January 29, 2020

The Rochester Knighthawks have released LeRoy Halftown from the Practice Player List.

January 28, 2020

The New York Riptide have released Jake Fox from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Travis Longboat on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player

tag)

The New York Riptide have released Leland Powless from the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have signed Connor Farrell and have placed him on the Practice Player List from the Draft List.

The New York Riptide have signed Jake Fox to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Player tag from Julian Garritano and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Mark Cockerton to the Practice Player List.

January 27, 2020

The Vancouver Warriors signed Jon Phillips to the Practice Player List. (Jan 27)

The San Diego Seals have released Lukas Coote from the Practice Player List. (Jan 27)

The San Diego Seals have signed Charles Claxton to the Practice Player List. (Jan 27)

January 26, 2020

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Eric Shewell on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Jan 26)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Brett Hickey on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. (Jan 26)

The Vancouver Warriors have removed the Practice Player tag on Tyson Roe and have retained him on the Active Roster. (Jan 26)

January 25, 2020

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chris Cloutier on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Quinn Powless on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player

tag)

The New York Riptide have released Leland Powless, Brier Jonathan and Travis Longboat from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have removed the Practice Player tag on Jake Fox and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Mike Manley on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The New York Riptide have released Anthony Patterson from the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Ethan Schott on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player

tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Marshal King from the Active Roster. (Jan 25)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Curtis Manning on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List. (Jan 25)

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Marshal King to the Practice Player List. (Jan 25)

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Practice Player Nick Scott from the Practice Player List. (Jan 25)

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Myles Jones on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice

Player tag)

The New York Riptide have signed Leland Powless, Brier Jonathan and Travis Longboat to the Practice Player List.

January 24, 2020

The New York Riptide have placed Mike Manley on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Jake Fox on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Leroy Halftown and have placed him on the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Lukas Coote to the Practice Player List. (Jan 24)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Eric Shewell on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Jan 26)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Brett Hickey on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. (Jan 26)

January 23, 2020

The Calgary Roughnecks have removed the Practice Player tag on Zach Herreweyers and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Travis Getz from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Travis Getz to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Pat Saunders from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Tyler Biles on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

January 22, 2020

The Vancouver Warriors have released Aaron Bold from the Active Roster

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Nolan Clayton to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Patrick O’Meara from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Tyson Roe on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

January 21, 2020

The San Diego Seals have placed Oliver Bolsterli on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Johnny Pearson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

January 20, 2020

The New York Riptide have placed Tyson Bomberry on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Jan 20)

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Brier Jonathan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag) (Jan 20)

The New York Riptide have signed Myles Jones to the Protected Practice Player List. (Jan 20)

January 19, 2020

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Isaiah Davis Allen and Nick Finlay on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Daryl Waud on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Eric Shewell on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Tyler Biles on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Chris Willman on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

January 18, 2020

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Curtis Manning on the Physically Unable to Perform List

from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Rhys Duch on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Chris Willman on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Tyler Biles on the Active Roster from

the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Tom Schreiber on the Injured Reserve List from the Active

Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Jamison Dilks on the Active Roster from the

Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have released Will Malcom from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Dylan Kinnear on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Will Malcom to the Practice Player List.

January 17, 2020

The Georgia Swarm have placed Bryan Cole on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Zach Miller on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List-Season Ending.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Julian Garritano on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)<

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Jay Thorimbert on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Johnny Pearson and Evan Messenger from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Casey Jackson on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Dylan Riley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The San Diego Seals have signed Johnny Pearson and Evan Messenger to the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have released JP Kealey from the Active Roster

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Garrett Billings to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed JP Kealey to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Connor Robinson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Zach Gould on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Logan Schuss on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Lydon Bunio on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

January 16, 2020

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The New York Riptide have released Brooker Muir from the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have signed Ethan Schott to the Practice Player List.

January 15, 2020

The Buffalo Bandits have released Practice Player Luke Laszkiewicz from the Practice Player List.

January 14, 2020

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Isaiah Davis Allen on the Inured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Daryl Waud on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The San Diego Seals have released Mike Carnegie from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Practice Players Mike Schlosser and Ethan Schott from the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Oliver Bolsterli on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The San Diego Seals have released Garrett Epple from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Evan Messenger to the Active Roster.

January 13, 2020

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Players Mike Byrne and Joel Tinney on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Colton Watkinson and Adam Bomberry on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Zack Porter on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Reid Mydske on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Bob Snider on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brandon Goodwin on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Mason Pynn from the Inactive Roster.

January 11, 2020

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chase Fraser on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Quinn Powless on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Practice Player Carter Dickson from the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Ilija Gajic from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ilija Gajic to the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Scott Carnegie on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighhawks have placed Travis Burton on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Darryl Robertson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Connor Robinson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Zach Gould on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

January 10, 2020

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Nick Finlay on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Daryl Waud on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Nate Wade and Ian Llord on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Latrell Harris on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Mitchell Gustavsen on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Bob Snider on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brandon Goodwin on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Reid Mydske on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Zack Porter on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

January 9, 2020

The Buffalo Bandits have removed the Practice Player tag on JP Kealey and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have released Quinn Powless from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Quinn Powless to the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Quinn Powless on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintained Practice Player tag)

January 7, 2020

The New York Riptide have released Jake Fox from the Active Roster. (Jan 6)

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Travis Longboat on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag) (Jan 6)

The New York Riptide have signed Jake Fox to the Practice Player List. (Jan 6)

The San Diego Seals have released Mike Schlosser from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Mark Glicini on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The San Diego Seals have signed Mike Schlosser to the Practice Player List.

January 4, 2020

The New England Black Wolves have placed Jordan Durston on the Active Roster from the Suspended List. (Jan 3)

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Tristan Rai on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Jan 3)

The New England Black Wolves have traded Dereck Downs to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for their round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft and their third round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Tristain Rai on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Jesse King on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Nate Wade on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Isaiah Davis Allen on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Toronto Rock have signed Dan Dawson to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Steve Priolo on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Emeka Okaeme on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Dylan Kinnear from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Dylan Kinnear to the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Ilija Gajic on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Carter Dickson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Scott Carnegie on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Eli McLaughlin on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Dylan Molloy on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The New York Riptide have released Travis Longboat from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Jake Fox on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The New York Riptide have signed Travis Longboat to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Keegan Bell on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Joel McCready on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The New England Black Wolves have traded Dereck Downs to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for their third round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft and their third round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

December 29, 2019

The San Diego Seals have released Mark Glicini from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Graydon Bradley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The San Diego Seals have signed Mark Glicini to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Players Tyson Roe and Lyndon Bunio on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Chris O’Dougherty on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Keegan Bell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

December 28, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Steve Priolo on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Quinn Powless on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Ilija Gajic on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Dan Coates on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The New York Riptide have placed John Wagner on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The New York Riptide have released Brier Jonathan from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have signed Brier Jonathan to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Sean Tyrrell to the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Isaiah Davis Allen on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Eric Shewell on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Ian Llord on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Daryl Waud on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Travis Burton on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Darryl Robertson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Reid Reinholdt on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Mitchell Gustavsen on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

December 27, 2019

The New England Black Wolves have placed Colton Watkinson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Dec 26th)

The New England Black Wolves have placed Greg Downing on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List. (Dec 26th)

The New England Black Wolves have released Andrew Mullen from the Inactive Roster. (Dec 26)

The New England Black Wolves have placed Jordan Durston on the Suspended List.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Tristan Rai on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (keep Practice Player tag)

The San Diego Seals have released Evan Messenger and Graydon Bradley from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Mike Schlosser on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Johnny Pearson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Graydon Bradley to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Ryan Martel on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Players Sean Tyrrell and Travis Getz on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

December 24, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Luke Laszkiewicz to the Practice Player List.

December 21, 2019

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jeff Cornwall on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Jordi Jones-Smith on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

December 18, 2019

The New York Riptide have released Adam Osika from the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have released Anthony Patterson, Zach Herreweyers, Brooker Muir and Craig Seneca from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player Mike Manley and Scott Johnston on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The New York Riptide have signed Anthony Patterson and Brooker Muir to the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have placed Brier Jonathan and Gowah Abrams on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

December 14, 2019

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jeff Cornwall on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Jordi Jones-Smith from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jordi Jones-Smith to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Adam Jones on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Mitchell Gustavsen on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

December 12, 2019

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Chris O’Dougherty on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Tyson Roe on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

December 11, 2019

The New York Riptide have released Matt Kavanagh from the Inactive Roster.

The New York Riptide have released Mike Manley from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have signed Leland Powless to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have signed Mike Manley to the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have removed the Practice Player tag on John Wagner.

The Philadelphia Wings have traded Gowah Abrams to the New York Riptide in exchange for their sixth round selection in the 2023 Entry Draft.

December 10, 2019

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Brandon Robinson from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Brandon Robinson to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Practice Player Clarke Petterson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The New England Black Wolves have signed Jackson Nishimura to a three year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Jackson Nishimura on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Joel Tinney on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The New York Riptide have released Ryan Brown from the Inactive Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Practice Player John Wagner on the Injured Reserve List from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Tyler Biles from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Tyler Biles to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Tyler Gaulton from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Practice Player Adam Perroni from the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawsk have placed Practice Player Darryl Robertson to the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The San Diego Seals have signed Kyle Buchanan and Brodie Merrill to one year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Nick Damude to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Austin Staats to a three year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Nik Bilic on the Injury Reserve – Season Ending List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Lyndon Bunio on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

December 7, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Quinn Powless on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chase Fraser on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player JP Kealey and Practice Player Emeka Okaeme on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The New England Black Wolves have placed Adam Bomberry on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Mike Byrne on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

November 29, 2019

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Chris Wardle on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Justin Goodwin from the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Carter Dickson from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Carter Dickson to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Darryl Robertson to the Practice Player List.

November 27, 2019

The New England Black Wolves have signed Adam Bomberry to a four year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Devlin Shanahan to the Practice Player List.

November 25, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have released Jerome Thompson, Matt Vangalen, Vaughn Harris, Tyler Halls, Devlin Shanahan, Emeka Okaeme from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Rhys Duch on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Reece Callies on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Landon Kells, Travis Getz, Nick Scott and Sean Tyrrell from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Landon Kells, Travis Getz, Nick Scott and Sean Tyrrell to the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Jeff Wittig to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Charles Claxton from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Jeff Wittig and Chris Wardle on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Ilija Gajic, Erik Turner, Justin Goodwin and Jake McNabb from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ilija Gajic and Jake McNabb to the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have released Taylor Comizio, Steven Orleman and Sergio Perkovic from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Taylor Comizio, Steven Orleman and Sergio Perkovic to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Oran Horn, Kyle Staveley, Richard Lachlan, Ashton Jacobs, Graedon Cornfield, Jacob Lazore, Rowan Kelly, Brian Huyghue, Chase Martin, Clay Scanlon,

Johnny Jimerson, Mike McLaughlin, Leland Powless, Chet Koneczny, Darryl Robertson, Mike Triolo from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Luc VanSchepen on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Sean Young and Kyle Pereira from the Inactive List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Clay Scanlon, Brandon Robinson and Johnny Jimerson to the Practice Player List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Stephen Keogh on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Brayden Hill on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Chet Koneczny to the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have released Scott Johnston and Adam Osika from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have signed Scott Johnston and Adam Osika to the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have placed Brier Jonathan on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Eric Shewell on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Daryl Waud, Austin Pifani, Kyle Marr, Matt Marinier and Chris Collins from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Daryl Waud, Austin Pifani, Kyle Marr and Matt Marinier to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Adam Perroni, Julian Garritano and Dustyn Pratt from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Adam Perroni, Julian Garritano and Dustyn to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Travis Burton on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Tanner Thompson and Cameron Dunkerley from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Tanner Thompson and Cameron Dunkerley to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jeff Cornwall on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Zach Gould to the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have released Dennon Armstrong, Mike Schlosser, Jules Heningburg, Dylan Riley from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Ethan Schott from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Casey Jackson on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Oliver Bolsterli, Devyn Mayea on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Garrett Epple on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Evan Messenger on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Ethan Schott, Mike Schlosser and Dylan Riley to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have released Brad Lyons from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Reid Reinholdt on the Hold Out List.

The Toronto Rock have released Mitchell Gustavsen, Jamison Dilks, Alec Simons, and Troy Holowchuk from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have released Jordan Caskenette.

The Toronto Rock have signed Mitchell Gustavsen, Jamison Dilks, Alec Simons and Troy Holowchuk to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Brock Sorensen on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Aaron Forster on the Injured Reserve from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Ryan Conrad on the Draft List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Erik Turner and Justin Goodwin to the Practice Player Lis.

The San Diego Seals have signed Jules Heningburg to the Practice Player List.

November 22, 2019

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Mike McLaughlin to a one year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Tristan Rai to the Practice Player List.

The New England Black Wolves have released Joel Tinney from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Joel Tinney to the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have signed Jake Fox and John Wagner to the Practice Player List.

The New York Riptide have released Kurtis Woodland from the Inactive Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Reid Mydske to the Practice Player List.

November 21, 2019

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Dylan Malloy to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Josh Sullivan on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The New England Black Wolves have released Tristan Rai from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have released Jake Fox and John Wagner from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Connor Farrell on the Draft List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Pat Spencer on the Draft List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Keegan Bell, Tyson Roe and Lyndon Bunio to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Reid Mydske from the Active Roster.

November 20, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have traded Dylan Malloy to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for a fifth round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft and a conditional selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Marcus Minichiello and Matt Vangalen to one year agreements.

The New England Black Wolves have released Bailey Brown and Mike Byrne from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Andrew Suitor on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The New York Riptide have placed James Fahey on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Bailey Brown and Mike Byrne to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have released Ty Mikulik from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Keegan Bell, Tyson Roe and Lyndon Bunio from the Active Roster.

November 19, 2019

The Georgia Swarm have released Tyler Ferriera, Leroy Halftown, Mikey Herring, Gunnar Schimoler and Sawyer Howell from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have traded Andrew Suitor to the New York Riptide in exchange for a conditional fourth round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Andrew Gallant on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Colton Porter on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Marcus Minichiello, Brent Adams, and Jon Phillips from the Active Roster.

November 18, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have released Joel Watson, Dylan Donahue, Cam Milligan, and Andrew Potter from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Justin Lemcke on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have released Connor Buczek and Matthew Borges from the Inactive Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Daylen Hill on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Justin Guterding on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Sean Darroch, Matt Vangalen and JP Kealey from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Keenan Cook, Dalton Lupul, Bryan Hancock, Kyle Dawson, Brandon Humphrey and Ryan Jones from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Zach Gould, Jordan Getz and Colin Berglof from the Active Roster.

November 15, 2019

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyson Bell to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Brayden Hill on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Brian Huyghue to a one year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Andrew Suitor on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Gowah Abrams on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Turner Evans to a two year agreement.

November 14, 2019

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Brayden Hill to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Kevin Buchanan to a one year agreement.

November 12, 2019

The Colorado Mammoth have released John Hofseth, Dean Fairall, Cam Wengreniuk, Liam Osborne and Steven Lee from the Active Roster.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have released Gates Abrams, Alec Tamas and Brad Fannell from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Brett Coons and Carter Badour from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Tyler Biles on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Russ Oakes from the Active Roster.

November 11, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Ryder Garnsey on the Draft List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Thomas Hoggarth and Ethan O’Connor on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Reid Acton on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dhane Smith to a three year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Quinn Powless and Vaughn Harris to one year agreements. (Nov 9)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Jordan Gillis on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Brendan Fowler on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have released Braiden Davis from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Mike Manley on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The New York Riptide have released Jake Froccaro, Samuel Verville, Greg Puskuldjian, Ryan Hotaling, Broedie Birkhof and Josh Becker from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Vaughn Harris from the Active Roster. (Nov 7)

The San Diego Seals have released Romar Dennis, Tim Semisch and Kyle McClancy from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Chase McIntyre from the Active Roster.

November 6, 2019

The Saskatchewan Rush have traded Nick Finlay to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for their third round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft.

November 5, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Steve Priolo to a two year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have released George Downey, Brine Rice, Lauchlin Elder and Chris Young from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have released David Mather, Ty Thompson, Ky Tarbell, Kevin McNally, Quinn Powless, Troy Reh, Timothy Monahan, Brad McKinney and Alex Spring from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Adam Osika, Austin Fusco, Dave Smith, and Jordan Krug from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Brody Eastwood, Mike Donaldson, Nolan Clayton, Colton Clark and Gord Phillips from the Active Roster.

November 4, 2019

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Leland Powless on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Eric Fannell on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Brandon Robinson on the Physically Unable to Perform List.The New England Black Wolves have placed Greg Downing on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Jarrod Neumann on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Matt Rambo to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Alec Simons to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Sheldon Burns to a two year agreement.

November 1, 2019

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Zach Currier to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Dallas Wade on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

October 31, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Josh Byrne to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Dillon Ward to a four year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Frank Brown and Zac Reid on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have signed Alec Tulett to a two year agreement.

October 30, 2019

The Georgia Swarm have placed John Sexton on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Zach Goodrich on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Matthew Borges on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have signed Greg Puskuldjian to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Alec Simons, Bradley Voigt, Riley Campbell, Dylan Hutchison, and Logan Monroe from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Riley Hartley and Jay Thorimbert on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Zac Christianson on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

October 29, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Jerome Thompson to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Josh Becker, James Fahey, David Mather, Kevin McNally, Timothy Monahan, Anthony Patterson, Quinn Powless, Troy Reh, Craig Seneca, Ty Thompson, Samuel Verville, and Alex Spring to one year agreements.

The New York Riptide have placed Angus Goodleaf and Matt Kavanagh on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Kurtis Woodland on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have released Nick Mariano from the Active Roster.

October 28, 2019

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Chet Koneczny to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have released Tal Bruno and Jacob Pulver from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed Dawson Theede, Connor Buczek and Mike Manley on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Gowah Abrams to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Protected Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Nate Wade and Isaiah Davis-Allen to one year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Ben McIntosh to a two year agreement.

October 23, 2019

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Warren Jeffrey to a one year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Anthony Malcom to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Austin Fusco to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Luke Keenan on the Draft List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Ryan Dilks on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Connor Robinson to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Josh Jubenville to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

October 21, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Nick Weiss to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have traded Anthony Malcom to the New England Black Wolves for their second round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

The Saskatchewan Rush have traded Nik Bilic to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for a second round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

October 18, 2019

The Georgia Swarm have released Jerome Thompson from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have signed Alexis Buque to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Holden Garlent to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Anthony Malcom on the Protected Player/Restricted Free Agent List.

October 17, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Chase Fraser to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Liam LeClair to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Peter Dubenski to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Matt Dziama to the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have signed George Downey to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Broedie Birkof to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Chris Collins to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Travis Cornwall to a one year agreement.

October 16, 2019

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyler Pace to a two year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Joe Resetarits to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Gowah Abrams on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Romar Dennis to a one year agreement.

October 15, 2019

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Greg Harnett to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Dean Fairall and Cam Wengreniuk to two year agreements.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed James Barclay to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have placed Jack Rowlett and Ryan Brown on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Jordan Krug and Kyle Marr to one year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have released Pat Harbeson from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Adrian Sorichetti on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Brendan Ranford on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster.

October 11, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Jon Harnett and Matt Gilray to one year agreements.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Eli Salama to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Zac Reid to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Tanner Thompson to a one year agreement.

October 9, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Ian MacKay to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Dan Bucaro on the Draft List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Charles Claxton to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Clarke Petterson and Nonkon Thompson to one year agreements.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Jordan Durston to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Keenan Cook to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Logan Schuss to a one year agreement.

October 8, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Tyler Halls to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Trevor Smyth and Clay Scanlan to one year agreements.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Andrew Kew and Chris Young to one year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Zac Reid and Chet Koneczny from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Ryland Rees to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Mitch Jones to a two year agreement.

October 4, 2019

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Shane Simpson to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Justin Goodwin to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Kason Tarbell to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Brandon Slade to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Ty Mikulik, Aaron Forster, Zach Manns, Jamison Dilks and Troy Holowchuk to one year agreements.

October 3, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Chris Cloutier to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Cordell Hastings on the Draft List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Cole Pickup on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The New York Riptide have placed John Ranagan on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Patrick Resch to a one year agreement.

October 2, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dylan Donahue, Devlin Shanahan and Andrew Potter to one year agreements.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Will Malcom, Brett Craig, Jake McNabb, Dylan Kinnear, Liam Osborne, Erik Turner, Max Tuttle and John Hofseth to two year agreements.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ilija Gajic to a one year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Joel Coyle and Travis Brown on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Zac Reid, Ryan Wagner, Anthony Joaquim and Brett Hickey on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List-Season ending.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Tyson Roe to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Mason Pynn on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Mike Mallory on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Chris O’Dougherty on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Justin Salt and James Rahe on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Zack Porter on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

October 1, 2019

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Haiden Dickson to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Brad Fannell to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Alex Woodall to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Tyson Bomberry and Jake Fox to two year agreements.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Jarrod Neumann to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed David Smith, Alex Pace and Matt Marinier to one year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Cameron Dunkerley and Justin Robinson to one year agreements.

September 27, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Brent Noseworthy to a two year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Joel Watson, Reid Acton and Chukwuemeka Okaeme to one year agreements.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Reid Acton on the Active Roster from the Protected Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Nathaniel Kozenikov and Taylor Kauffeldt on the Physically Unable to Perform List and Draft List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Curtis Manning to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Travis Getz to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Matt Dziama to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Tyson Gibson to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Brad McKinney, Daylen Hill, Matthew Borges, Jack Rowlett, Travis Longboat, John Wagner, Gale Thorpe to two year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Austin Pifani to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Logan Monroe to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jordan Getz to a one year agreement.

September 25, 2019

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Christian Del Bianco to a two year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Travis Brown to a one year agreement.

September 24, 2019

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Rhys Duch to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Marshal King, Landon Kells and Nick Scott to two year agreements.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Bailey Brown, Braiden Davis, Zach Goodrich and Tristan Rai to two year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Brett Coons, Cory Highfield, Dustyn Pratt, Thomas Whitty, Matt Vangalen, Sean Darroch, Tyler Biles, Brad Voigt, Carter Badour and Alec Simons to two year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Kyle Dawson, Oliver Bolsterli, Ryan Jones, Russ Oakes, Matthew Sykes, Devyn Mayea and Bryan Hancock to two year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Brandon Humphrey to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Zach Gould and Colin Berglof to one year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Keegan Bell, Derek Lloyd and Gord Phillips to one year agreements.

September 21, 2019

The Georgia Swarm have signed Ryan MacSpayden, TJ Comizio, Jordan Gillis, Mikey Herring, Gunnar Schimoler to two year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Jordan Hall to a one year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Brendan Fowler to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have released Marcus Holman from the Inactive Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Jarrett Toll from the Active Roster.

September 18, 2019

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Marcus Minichiello to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have traded their 21st selection in the 2019 Entry Draft to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for their second round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft. (Sept 17th)

The Georgia Swarm have traded their 22nd selection in the 2019 Entry Draft to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for a second round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft. (Sept 17th)

The Georgia Swarm have traded their 54th selection in the 2019 Entry Draft to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for a fourth round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft. (Sept 17th)

September 17, 2019

The Colorado Mammoth have traded Jeremy Noble and Zack Greer to the San Diego Seals in exchange for the 26th overall selection in the 2019 Entry Draft and a conditional third round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft.

The San Diego Seals have traded Zach Miller to the Georgia Swarm in exchange for the 28th overall selection in the 2019 Entry Draft.

September 16, 2019

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Brandon Miller to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Justin Lemcke to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have traded their 21st selection in the 2019 Entry Draft to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for their second round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft. (Sept 17th)

The Georgia Swarm have traded their 22nd selection in the 2019 Entry Draft to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for a second round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft. (Sept 17th)

The Georgia Swarm have traded their 54th selection in the 2019 Entry Draft to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for a fourth round selection in the 2020 Entry

Draft. (Sept 17th)

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Marcus Minichiello to a one year agreement.

September 13, 2019

The New England Black Wolves have traded Myles Jones, Ryan Fournier and the 24th overall selection in the 2019 Entry Draft to the New York Riptide in exchange for Jordan Durston.

The San Diego Seals have signed Austin Staats to a three year agreement.

September 12, 2019

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Dane Dobbie to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Richard Lachlan and Graedon Cornfield to one year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Anthony Joaquim to a two year agreement.

September 7, 2019

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Johnny Jimerson and Ashton Jacobs to one year agreements.

The New England Black Wolves have signed John Lafontaine to a four year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Connor Kearnan to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Nick Finlay to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Riley Loewen to a three year agreement.

September 4, 2019

The New England Black Wolves have signed Ty Logan to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Ryan Wagner to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Zach Higgins to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Austin Murphy to a one year agreement.

August 30, 2019

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Colton Clark and Chase McIntyre to one year agreements.

August 29, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Cam Milligan to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Zed Williams to a one year agreement.

September 28, 2019

The Georgia Swarm have signed Sergio Perkovic to a one year agreement.

August 27, 2019

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Cole Pickup to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Mason Pynn to a one year agreement.

August 23, 2019

The San Diego Seals have signed Mike Carnegie to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Ryan McLean to a two year agreement.

August 22, 2019

The Georgia Swarm have signed Miles Thompson to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Sawyer Howell to a one year agreement.

August 21, 2019

The Georgia Swarm have signed Miles Thompson to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Sawyer Howell to a one year agreement.

August 20, 2019

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Rowan Kelly to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Scott Dominey to a two year agreement.

August 19, 2019

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Cory Becker to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jordi Jones-Smith to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Adam Jay to a two year agreement.

August 16, 2019

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Stephen Keogh to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Wes Berg to a two year agreement.

August 14, 2019

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Chad Cummings to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Jake Lazore to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Kyle Staveley to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Matt Kavanagh to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Zach Herreweyers to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Graydon Bradley to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Evan Messenger to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Brad Lyons to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Mitchell Gustavsen to a three year agreement.

August 12, 2019

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Jesse King to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Jon Lintz to a one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Joel White to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Alec Tamas to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Darryl Robertson to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Mike Triolo to a three year agreement.

The League has voided the Philadelphia Wings signing of Brandon Miller per Bylaw IV B 7 and is not permitted to sign the player prior to September 1st, 2019.

The New York Riptide have signed Kurtis Woodland to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Eli Gobrecht to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have released Brandon Miller from the Retired List.

August 9, 2019

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyler Richards to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Tyler Carlson to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Brier Johnathon and Scott Johnston to one year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Phil Caputo to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Nolan Clayton to a two year agreement.

August 8, 2019

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Carter Dickson to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Gates Abrams to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Scott Campbell to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Paul Dawson to a three year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dan Michael, Riley Campbell, Travis Burton and Tyler Gaulton to two year agreements.

August 6, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Kevin Brownell to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Leroy Halftown to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed David Brock to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Steve Orleman to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Jay Thorimbert and Curtis Knight to one year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dylan Evans to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Kyle McClancy to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Mike Donaldson to a two year agreement.

August 5, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dallas Bridle to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Colton Armstrong to a three year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Chase Martin to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have traded Phil Caputo to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for their second round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Brent Adams to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Zac Christianson to a two year agreement.

August 3, 2019

The San Diego Seals have signed Tim Semisch to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Dan Dawson to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Joel McCready, Aaron Bold, Jon Phillips and Bob Snider to one year agreements.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Lyndon Bunio and Sam Clare to two year agreements.

August 2, 2019

The New England Black Wolves have signed Ethan Woods to a three year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Greg Downing, Lauchlin Elder, and Brine Rice to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Nick Mariano to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Ian Llord to a three year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Pat Saunders to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Mark Glicini and Dylan Riley to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Mike Schlosser to a two year agreement.

August 1, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Mitch de Snoo to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Zack Greer on the Active Roster from the Retired List.

The Colorado Mammoth have applied the Franchise Tag to Zack Greer.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Jordan Gilles to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Mike Poulin to a three year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Mike Burke to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Ky Tarbell, Dan Lomas, Jacob Pulver, and Tal Bruno to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Angus Goodleaf to a two year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Ryan Martel to a two year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Sean Tyrrell to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Luc Magnan to a two year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Mike Byrne to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Cody Radziewicz, Ryan Brown, Brooker Muir, Connor Buczek, and Jake Froccaro to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dylan Hutchison, JP Kealey, Adam Perroni, Craig Wende, Chris Willman, and Doug Utting to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Nicholas Damude, Dennon Armstrong, Pat Harbeson, Dalton Lupul, and Jules Heningburg to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Andrew Gallant and Patrick O’Meara to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Dallas Wade to a one year agreement.

July 31, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have applied the Franchise Tag to Steve Priolo.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ryan Lee to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Leland Powless to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Chet Koneczny to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Kyle Buchanan to a one year agreement.

July 30, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Matt Vinc to a three year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Warren Hill to a two year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have released Chad Culp and Brett Bucktooth from the Retired List.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Eric Shewell and Liam Byrnes to one year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Tor Reinholdt to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have provided qualifying offers to Sheldon Burns and Johnny Powless.

July 29, 2019

The Georgia Swarm have signed Kevin Orleman to a one year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Ryan Benesch to a three year agreement.

July 26, 2019

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brad Self on the Retired List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dan Lintner to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Steve Fryer to a one year agreement.

July 24, 2019

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Tyler Codron to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Ian Hawksbee to a one year agreement.

July 23, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have traded Zach Higgins and their fourth round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for Doug Buchan and their second round selection

in the 2020 Entry Draft.The Colorado Mammoth have provided a qualifying offer to Dillon Ward.

July 22, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Justin Martin and Bryce Sweeting to two year agreements.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Anthony Kalinich to a two year agreement.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have offered the Franchise Tag to player Ryan Benesch.

The New York Riptide have signed Tyler Digby to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have provided a qualifying offer to Ben McIntosh.

July 20, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Ethan O’Connor to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed John Ranagan to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Jeff Cornwall to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have traded Jeff Cornwall to the Saskatchewan Rush in exchange for the 10th overall selection in the 2019 Entry Draft.

July 19, 2019

The New York Riptide have signed Connor Kelly, Kieran McArdle and Mike Manley to two year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have provided a qualifying offer to Curtis Knight.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jeff Shattler to a two year agreement.

July 18, 2019

The Halifax Thunderbirds have signed Chris Boushy to a two year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Dawson Theede to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Brandon Clelland to a two year agreement.

July 16, 2019

The Georgia Swarm have provided a qualifying offer to Miles Thompson.

The Georgia Swarm offered the Franchise Tag to player Mike Poulin. The player has rejected the Franchise Tag per Section 7.2 of the CBA.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Brett Manney to a one year agreement.

The New York Riptide have signed Dan MacRae to a two year agreement.

July 12, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have provided qualifying offers to Dhane Smith and Nick Weiss.

The Georgia Swarm have traded Joel Tinney to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for their second round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Nick Chaykowski to a two year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Colton Watkinson and Mackenzie Mitchell to two year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Shane Simpson to the San Diego Seals in exchange for Turner Evans.

The San Diego Seals have traded Shane Simpson, the 8th overall selection in the 2019 Entry Draft and a second round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange

for Wes Berg.

July 11, 2019

The Calgary Roughnecks have provided a qualifying offer to Greg Harnett.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Dave Emala and Andrew Suitor to one year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Brandon Goodwin to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for their third round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Mike Mallory to a two year agreement.

July 9, 2019

The following players were selected in the 2019 Expansion Draft.

Round 1

Rochester – Shawn Evans

New York – Jordan Durston

Round 2

Rochester – Holden Cattoni

New York – John Ranagan

Round 3

Rochester – Rylan Hartley

New York – Connor Kelly

Round 4

Rochester – Shane Simpson

New York – Dan MacRae

Round 5

Rochester – Curtis Knight

New York – Jeff Cornwall

Round 6

Rochester – Dan Lintner

New York – Kieran McArdle

Round 7

Rochester – Frank Brown

New York – Mike Manley

Round 8

Rochester – Matthew Bennett

New York – Dawson Theede

Round 9

Rochester – Steve Fryer

New York – Tyler Digby

Round 10

Rochester – Chris Wardle

New York – Alex Buque

Round 11

Rochester – Brandon Goodwin

New York – Jean-Luc Chetner

The Calgary Roughnecks have provided qualifying offers to Christian Del Bianco, Jesse King and Tyson Bell.

The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Chris Wardle to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for Julian Garritano and Mike Mallory.

The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Mike Mallory to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for Travis Burton and a second round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft.

The New York Riptide have traded a second round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft to the Halifax Thunderbirds in exchange to the negotiating rights for Coach Marshall Abrams.

July 24, 2019

The San Diego Seals have provided a qualifying offer to Adrian Sorichetti.

The Toronto Rock have signed Brock Sorensen and Nick Rose to two year agreements.

June 18, 2019

The New England Black Wolves have applied the Franchise Player Designation on Joe Resetarits.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Josh Currier to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Brandon Goodwin to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have provided qualifying offers to Mitch Jones and Logan Schuss.

June 7, 2019

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Justin Salt to a two year agreement.

June 6, 2019

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Chris O’Dougherty to a two year agreement.

June 4, 2019

The New England Black Wolves have signed Reilly O’Connor to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Evan Kirk to a two year agreement.

May 18, 2019

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Mike Carnegie on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

May 16, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Devlin Shanahan to a Protected Practice Player contract.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Steven Lee to a Protected Practice Player contract.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Mackenzie Mitchell to a Protected Practice Player contract.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Jordan McBride to a two year agreement.

May 14, 2019

The Georgia Swarm have signed Steven Orleman to a Protected Practice Player contract.

The San Diego Seals have signed Graydon Bradley to a Protected Practice Player contract.

May 11, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Dallas Bridle on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Thomas Hoggarth on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

May 10, 2019

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Mike Carnegie on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Chris Corbeil and Kyle Rubisch to one year agreements.

April 28, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Thomas Hoggarth on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Dallas Bridle on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Ian Llord on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player John St. John on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Connor Fields on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Jules Heningburg on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

April 26, 2019

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Jordan Magnuson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Damon Edwards on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Brock Sorensen and Sheldon Burns on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Justin Salt on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Nate Wade on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

April 23, 2019

The New England Black Wolves have placed John Lafontaine on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Mackenzie Mitchell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

April 20, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chase Fraser on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Dallas Bridle on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Mike Poulin on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Apr 13)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Craig Wende on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Apr 13) (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Evan Kirk on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Pete Dubenski on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed James Rahe on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Zac Christianson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

April 16, 2019

The San Diego Seals have placed Austin Staats on the Injured Reserve – Season Ending List from the Injured Reserve List. (Apr 15)

April 15, 2019

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brandon Humphrey to the Practice Player List. (Apr 14)

The Colorado Mammoth have released Matt MacGrotty from the Pratice Player List. (Apr 14)

The Colorado Mammoth have signed John St. John to the Practice Player List.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Dave Emala on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Mackenzie Mitchell on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Justin Guterding on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. (Apr 14)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Patrick Resch on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Apr 14)

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Pat Saunders from the Inactive Roster – Short Term Hold Out List.

The San Diego Seals have released Practice Player Matt Kavanagh from the Practice Player List. (Apr 13)

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Graydon Bradley on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Joe Walters to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Evan Messenger to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Pete Dubinski from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Pete Dubinski to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Pete Dubinski on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Zach Gould from the Practice Player List.

April 12, 2019

The Calgary Roughnecks have removed the Practice Player tag on Reece Callies and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Bob Snider from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Bob Snider to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Jesse King on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Mike Carnegie on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Sean Tyrrell on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Brent Adams from the Active Roster. (Apr 11)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brad Self on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Apr 11)

The New England Black Wolves have placed Dave Emala on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Mackenzie Mitchell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Mike Manley and Pat Saunders on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Austin Shanks and Luc Magnan on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Austin Staats on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Brendan Ranford to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Protected Player List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Matt Kavanagh to the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have released Nick Ossello from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Nick Ossello to the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Graydon Bradley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The San Diego Seals have removed the Practice Player tag on Mike Schlosser and have retained him on the Injured Reserve List.

April 11, 2019

The San Diego Seals have removed the Practice Player tag on Garrett Epple and have retained him on the Injured Reserve List. (Apr 9)

The Toronto Rock have removed the Practice Player tag on Adam Jay and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have released Jordan Magnuson from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have signed Jordan Magnuson to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Jordan Magnuson on the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have removed the Practice Player tag on Travis Burton and have retained him on the Hold Out List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Zac Christianson to the Practice Player List.

April 9, 2019

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Patrick Resch to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Anthony Joaquim and Zac Reid to the Injured Reserve Season Ending List from the Injured Reserve List.

April 8, 2019

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Mackenzie Mitchell to the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Apr 6)

The New England Black Wolves have placed Adam Bomberry on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Apr 6)

The San Diego Seals have placed Kyle Hartzell and Garrett McIntosh on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Garrett Epple on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Mike Schlosser on the Injured Reserve List from the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Graydon Bradley on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

April 6, 2019

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Anthony Joaquim on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Isaiah Davis-Allen on the Active Roster from the Practice List. (maintain Practice tag)

The San Diego Seals have signed Connor Fields to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Kyle Hartzell on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

April 5, 2019

The Georgia Swarm have placed John Ranagan on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Tyler Ferreira on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List (maintain Practice Player tag).

The Toronto Rock have placed Sheldon Burns on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Adam Jones on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Short Term Holdout List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Sean Tyrrell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List (maintain Practice Player tag).

April 4, 2019

The New England Black Wolves have placed Ryan Fournier on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Mike Byrne on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

April 3, 2019

The San Diego Seals have placed Garrett McIntosh on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. (Apr 2)

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Graydon Bradley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Apr 2)

April 2, 2019

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Ryan Wagner on the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending from the Active Roster. (Apr 1)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Chet Koneczny on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Apr 1)

The San Diego Seals have placed Johnny Pearson on the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending from the Active Roster. (Apr 1)

The San Diego Seals have placed Paul Dawson on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. (Apr 1)

March 31, 2019

The New England Black Wolves have placed Adam Bomberry on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Mike Byrne on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Luc Magnan on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Mar 30)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Rowan Kelly on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Mar 30)

The Toronto Rock have placed Brock Sorensen on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Mar 30)

The Toronto Rock have placed Sheldon Burns on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 30)

March 30, 2019

The New England Black Wolves have placed Ryan Fournier on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Mackenzie Mitchell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

March 29, 2019

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brandon Goodwin on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Nate Wade on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

March 28, 2019

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. (Mar 26)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Ryan Martel on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Mar 26)

The New England Black Wolves have signed Mike Byrne to the Practice Player List. (Mar 27)

The San Diego Seals have placed Paul Dawson on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. (Mar 27)

The San Diego Seals have placed Nick Ossello on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 27)

March 26, 2019

The New England Black Wolves have released Quinn Powless from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Callum Crawford on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

March 23, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chase Fraser on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Matt Spanger on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Ryan Martel on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Cameron Simpson to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Scott Dominey on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Jordan Magnuson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

March 22, 2019

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Matt MacGrotty to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Practice Player Greg Puskuldjian from the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Cameron Simpson from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dawson Theede on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brandon Goodwin on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Nate Wade on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

March 21, 2019

The New England Black Wolves have released Practice Player JP Kealey from the Practice Player List. (Mar 20)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dawson Theede on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster. (Mar 20)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Luke Van Schepen on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag) (Mar 20)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Matthew Lee to the Practice Player List. (Mar 20)

March 18, 2019

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Josh Sullivan on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Mar 17)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Julian Garritano on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag) (Mar 17)

The New England Black Wolves have placed Kevin Buchanan on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player JP Kealey on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Billy Dee Smith on the Retired List from the Suspended List.

March 16, 2019

The New England Black Wolves have placed Callum Crawford on the Suspended List.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Kevin Buchanan on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player JP Kealey on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The New England Black Wolves have placed John Lafontaine on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Ethan Schott on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Garrett Epple on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

March 15, 2019

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Luke Van Schepen from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Mike Triolo on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Luke Van Schepen to the Practice Player List.

March 14, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Josh Medeiros to the Practice Player List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Matt Spanger on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Dallas Bridle on the Active roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)The Buffalo Bandits have removed the Practice Player tag on Jon Harnett and retained him on the Active Roster.The Calgary Roughnecks have released Mike Carnegie from the Active Roster.The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Mike Carnegie to the Practice Player List.The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Mike Carnegie on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Bob Snider on the Injured Reserve List from the Practice Player List. (remove the Practice Player tag)The Calgary Roughnecks have released Reece Callies from the Active Roster.The Calgary Roughecks have signed Reece Callies to the Practice Player List.The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Reece Callies on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Stephen Keogh on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player James Barclay on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Billy Dee Smith to the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Billy Dee Smith on the Suspended List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Mike Triolo to the Practice Player List

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Travis Burton to the Hold Out List from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have removed the Practice Player tag on Dallas Wade and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors signed Ty Goff to the Practice Player List.

March 13, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have released Matthew Bennett from the Active Roster. (Mar 12)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Josh Byrne on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 12)

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Practice Player Carter Dickson from the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Chris Levis to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Chris Levis on the Retired List.The Philadelphia Wings have released Practice Player Brayden Hill from the Practice Player List. (Mar 12)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Chet Koneczny on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Mar 12)

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Matthew Bennett to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster. (Mar 12)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Colton Armstrong to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster. (Mar 11)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dawson Theede to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the the Draft List. (Mar 11)

The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Player tag on Eric Fannell and have retained him on the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 11)

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Matt MacGrotty from the Active Roster. (Mar 11)

The Toronto Rock have placed Sheldon Burns and Adam Jones on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have released Scott Dominey from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have signed Scott Dominey to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Scott Dominey on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (keep Practice Player tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Alec Tulett on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

March 11, 2019

The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Scott Campbell to the Saskatchewan Rush in exchange for their second round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft and a conditional second round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft.

The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Ian Llord to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for Rowan Kelly and their third round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Ryan Martel from the Active Roster. (Mar 9)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Curtis Manning on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 9)

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Ryan Martel to the Practice Player List. (Mar 9)

The Colorado Mammoth have released Julian Garritano from the Active Roster. (Mar 9)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Jeff Wittig on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List (maintain Practice Player tag). (Mar 9)

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Julian Garritano to the Practice Player List. (Mar 9)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brad Self on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

March 8, 2019

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Zac Reid on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Frank Brown on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Player tag on Cameron Simpson and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Mike Manley on the Active Roster from the Active Roster Evaluation List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Nick Damude from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Nick Damude to the Practice Player List.

March 7, 2019

The Calgary Roughnecks have traded Chris Boushy to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for their fourth round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyson Bell on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Billy Dee Smith from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Scott Dominey on the Injured Reserve List from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

March 6, 2019

The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Joe Resetarits to the New England Black Wolves for their first round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft and a second round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft.

The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Paul Dawson to the San Diego Seals in exchange for their second round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft and a conditional second round selection in

the 2022 Entry Draft.

The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Cory Vitarelli to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for Ryan Benesch.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Cameron Simpson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The New England Black Wolves have released Adam Perroni from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Evan Messenger from the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have released Garrett Epple from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Garrett Epple to the Practice Player List.

March 5, 2019

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Austin Shanks on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Mar 4)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed placed Practice Player Nick Damude on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag). (Mar 4)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Cameron Simpson to the Practice Player List. (Mar 4)

The San Diego Seals have placed Zach Miller on the Injured Reserve Season Ending List from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 4)

The San Diego Seals have released Quinn MacKay from the Injured Reserve List/Roster. (Mar 4)

The Vancouver Warriors have released Dan Lomas from the Active Roster. (Mar 4)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Reid Mydske on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 4)

March 2, 2019

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyson Bell on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Greg Harnett on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Leroy Halftown on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Joel Tinney on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Cory Vitarelli on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Jake Withers on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

March 1, 2019

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Leland Powless on the Hold Out List from the Physically Unable to Preform List. (Feb 28)

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Eric Fannell and James Barclay from the Active Roster. (Feb 28)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Luke Van Schepen and Brandon Robinson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List (remove Practice Player tag). (Feb 28)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Eric Fannell and James Barclay to the Practice Player List. (Feb 28)

February 27, 2019

The Vancouver Warriors have traded Mackenzie Mitchell to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for their third round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

The New England Black Wolves have released Practice Player Tal Bruno from the Practice Player List.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have released Mackenzie Mitchell from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Mackenzie Mitchell to the Practice Player List.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brody Eastwood on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

February 25, 2019

The New England Black Wolves have placed John Lafontaine on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Nik Bilic on the Active Roster from the Suspended List. (Feb 24)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Mason Pynn on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Feb 24)

February 21, 2019

The Philadelphia Wings have released Joakim Miller from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Adam Osika on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Brayden Hill to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Player tag on Leland Powless. (Feb 20)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Greg Puskuldjian to the Practice Player List. (Feb 20)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Mike Manley to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster Evaluation Period from the Protected Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Practice Player Cody Teichroeb from the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Luke Van Schepen from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Billy Dee Smith to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

February 17, 2019

The Georgia Swarm have placed Joel Tinney on the Physically unable to Perform List. (Feb 16)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player LeRoy Halftown on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Feb 16) (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have released Brayden Hill from the Short Term Hold Out List. (Feb 16)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brody Eastwood on the Injured Reserve List. (Feb 16)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Logan Schuss on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. (Feb 16)

February 15, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Mitch de Snoo on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Leland Powless on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Practice Player List. (Feb 13)

February 13, 2019

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Jules Heningburg on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Garrett McIntosh on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The San Diego Seals have released Graydon Bradley from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have removed the Practice Player tag on player Nick Ossello and Garrett Epple.

The San Diego Seals have signed Kyle Hartzell to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Graydon Bradley and Evan Messenger to the Practice Player List.

February 9, 2019

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brad Self on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Jeff Wittig on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Zac Reid on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Frank Brown on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

February 8, 2019

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Nick Ossello on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Garrett Epple on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

February 7, 2019

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Brayden Hill on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Justin Guterding to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Brodie Merrill on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Garrett McIntosh on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Players Nick Ossello and Jules Heningburg on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

February 6, 2019

The New England Black Wolves have signed Quinn Powless to the Practice Player List.

The Philadelphia Wings have traded Chris Cloutier to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for Ryan Wagner and a first round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft.

February 5, 2019

The New England Black Wolves have released Seth Oakes from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed John Lafontaine on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Dave Emala on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Nick Damude to the Practice Player List. (Feb 4)

February 4, 2019

The Colorado Mammoth have traded Stephen Keogh to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for a second round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft and their third round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Jeff Wittig on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have removed the Practice tag on player Kyle Killen and retained him on the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Cam Milligan from the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Quinn Powless from the Active Roster.

February 2, 2019

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Greg Harnett on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Rowan Kelly on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Stephen Keogh on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Zac Reid on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Feb 1)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Brayden Hill on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. (Feb 1)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Jake Withers on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Oran Horn on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Cody Teichroeb and have placed him on the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Cam Milligan from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Quinn Powless on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Cam Milligan to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Andrew Gallant from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Andrew Gallant to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Aaron Bold on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

January 27, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Jon Harnett on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

January 26, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Josh Byrne on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)The Philadelphia Wings have placed Brayden Hill on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Chet Koneczny on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Dallas Wade on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Zack Porter on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Aaron Bold on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Andrew Gallant on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Travis Burton on the Practice Player List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

January 25, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have released Jon Harnett from the Inactive Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Jon Harnett to the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brad Self on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Jan 24)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Rowan Kelly on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Jan 24) (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Joel McCready on the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending from the Active Roster. (Jan 24)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Keegan Bal on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Jan 24)

January 20, 2019

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Stephen Keogh on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Jan 19)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Kyle Killen on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Jan 19) (maintain Practice Player tag)

January 19, 2019

The Philadelphia Wings have released Adam Osika from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Brayden Hill on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Adam Osika to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Keegan Bal on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Jean-Luc Chetner on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

January 18, 2019

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Isaiah Davis-Allen on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Eric Shewell to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Garrett Epple from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Graydon Bradley on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have signed Garrett Epple to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Alec Tulett on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Adam Jay on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

January 17, 2019

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Travis Burton on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

January 16, 2019

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Practice Player Dylan Riley from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Darryl Robertson on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Quinn Powless and Brandon Robinson from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Quinn Powless and Brandon Robinson to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Mike Burke to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Eric Shewell from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Cam Milligan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Eric Fannell on the Active Roster from the Evaluation List.

January 12, 2019

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Curtis Dickson to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Protected Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Bob Snider on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Brayden Hill on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Kevin Crowley to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Chet Koneczny on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Isaiah Davis Allen on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Darryl Robertson on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Dylan Riley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Graydon Bradley on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Garrett McIntosh on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Jean-Luc Chetner on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Owen Barker on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

January 10, 2019

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Eric Fannell on the Active Roster – Evaluation List from the Physically Unable to Perform List. (Jan 9)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Mason Pynn on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Robert Church on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Zack Porter on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Joel McCready on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

January 8, 2019

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Brett Hickey on the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Matt Rambo on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

January 6, 2019

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Bob Snider on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

January 5, 2019

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Dhane Smith on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have traded Kevin Crowley to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for their first round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft and their first round selection in

the 2022 Entry Draft.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Robert Church on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Mason Pynn on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Owen Barker on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Dallas Wade on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

January 4, 2019

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Matt Rambo on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Liam Byrnes on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Nik Bilic to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Protected Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Tyler Gaulton from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Tyler Gaulton to the Practice Player List.

January 3, 2019

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Ian Llord on the Active Roster from the Suspended List. (Dec 31st)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Brandon Robinson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Dec 31st)

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Dylan Riley from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dylan Riley to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Tag on player Brandon Robinson and retained him on the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Garrett McIntosh on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Practice Player Mike Schlosser on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals placed Garrett Billings and Graydon Bradley on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have removed the Practice Player tag on Jay Thorimbert and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have released Scott Dominey from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Toronto Rock have signed Scott Dominey to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Joel McCready on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Dec 31 2018)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brody Eastwood on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Dec 31 2018)

December 28, 2018

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Dallas Bridle on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Ian Llord on the Suspended List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Brandon Robinson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Toronto Rock have released Adam Jay from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Brock Sorensen on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have signed Adam Jay to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Dallas Wade on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Jarrett Toll on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

December 27, 2018

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Mike Messenger to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Ryan McLean from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Ryan McLean to the Practice Player List.

December 26, 2018

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyson Bell on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Carter Dickson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Isaiah Davis Allen to the Practice Player List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Robert Church to a three year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Mason Pynn from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Mason Pynn to the Practice Player List.The San Diego Seals have released Peter Dubenski from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have signed Tyler Carlson to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Zach Miller on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Quinn Mackay on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

December 21, 2018

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Dhane Smith on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Dallas Bridle on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyson Bell on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Ryan Martel on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Reid Mydske on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brandon Goodwin on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Jarrett Toll on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Short Term Hold Out List.

December 18, 2018

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Bob Snider to the Practice Player List. (Dec 16)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Liam Byrnes on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Dec 16)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Blaze Riorden on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Dec 16)

The Toronto Rock have placed Brock Sorensen on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Jay Thorimbert on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

December 15, 2018

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Jesse King on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Carter Dickson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Zach Gould to the Practice Player List. (effective Dec 14)The Toronto Rock have signed Jay Thorimbert to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Travis Burton from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Travis Burton to the Practice Player List.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Jarrett Toll to the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Practice Player Dallas Wade on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

December 11, 2018

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Leland Powless and Brandon Robinson to the Practice Player List.

December 10, 2018

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Wes Berg and Curtis Dickson on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Adam Dickson and Sean Tyrrell from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Brent Adams on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Dan Coates on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Rowan Kelly to the Practice Player List.

The San Diego Seals have released Nick Tintle, Sean Mayle, Matt Landis, Eric Kratz, Jake Cook, Lauchlin Elder, Adam Will, Peter Dubenski, Zac Christianson, Tyson Roe, Eli Gobrecht and Joe Walters from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Carter Dickson to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Curtis Manning to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Cam Milligan to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have signed AJ Kluck to the Practice Player List.

December 9, 2018

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Trevor Baptiste to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Paxton Leroux to a one year

agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt MacGrotty on the Active Roster from the Injured

Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Ryan Martel on the Physically Unable to Perform

List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Mike Messenger, Robert Church, Nik Bilic and Jeff

Cornwall on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Tyler Carlson from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Ryan Dilks on the Hold Out List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Adam Shute to a three year agreement and have

placed him on the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Brandon Goodwin and Cody Eastwood on the Injured

Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Travis Burton on the Physically Unable to Perform

List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Jarrett Toll to a one year agreement and

have placed him on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Evan Messenger and Tony Tremblay from the

Active Roster.

December 8, 2018

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Active Roster from the Injured

Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Jordan Kancsal from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Brock Farmer, Jake Crans, Mark Vradenburg,

Chase Martin and Paxton Leroux from the Active Roster.

December 6, 2018

The Rochester Knighhawks have signed Darryl Robertson to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have traded Travis Cornwall to the Saskatchewan Rush in

exchange for their second round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft.

The Buffalo Bandits have released Bill O’Brien and Alec Tamas from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Dylan Molloy on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Marty Dinsdale to a three year agreement.

December 5, 2018

The Georgia Swarm have released Nolan Apers and Zach Tomkinson from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Brock Farmer to a one year

agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Brodie Merrill to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Tom Schreiber to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Justin Salt and Joel McCready on the Active Roster

from the Injured Reserve List.

December 4, 2018

The Colorado Mammoth have released Callum Robinson, Doug Utting, Josh Toguri from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Jarrod Neumann from the Hold Out List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dawson Theede on the Draft List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Warren Hill to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have released Jordan Dance, Grant Scott, Michael Byrne, Darryl Robertson, Brenden Welsh, and Marcus Minichiello from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Alex Bohl, Chase McIntyre from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Callum Crawford to a two year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Andrew Suitor to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Jake Pulver, Patrick Resch, Cody Radziewicz and James Leary from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Jon Phillips, Tye Belanger, Brandon Clelland, Mike Donaldson, Austin Jerhoff, Richard Lachlan, Cody Teichroeb, and Cody Ward from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Jean-Luc Chetner to a one year agreement.

December 3, 2018

The New England Black Wolves have released James Fahey, Matthew Lee, CJ Fleming, Warren Hill, Austin Murphy and Derek Suddons from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Eric Fannell on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Mark Steenhuis and Bill O’Brien to one year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Kyle Jackson to a five year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Graeme Hossack to a three year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Pat Saunders to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jeremy Thompson to a one year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Mark Steenhuis and Bill O’Brien to one year

agreements.

December 1, 2018

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Ethan O’Connor and Alex Kedoh Hill to one year

agreements.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Jordan Kancsal to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Eric Fannell to a three year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Joe Resetarits, James Barclay and Eric Shewell to one year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Austin Shanks and Jake Withers to two year

agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Tyler Carlson to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have placed Sheldon Burns, Phil Caputo, Dan Craig on the Active

Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Darryl Robertson on the Active Roster from the Physically

Unable to Perform List.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Mitch Jones, Travis Cornwall, Evan Messenger

and Brandon Clelland to one year agreements.

November 28, 2018

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Bob Snider to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Oran Horn to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Matthew Hossack to a three year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Rhys Duch from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Josh Byrne, Chase Fraser, Matt Gilray, Ian MacKay, Jon Harnett, Zach Higgins and Zach Herreweyers to one year agreements.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Thomas Hoggarth to a two year agreement.

The Buffalo Bandits have traded Mitch Jones and a conditional second round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft and a conditional second round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft to the

Vancouver Warriors in exchange for Corey Small and a conditional second round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft and a conditional second round selection in the 2022 Entry Draft.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Zach Currier, Rhys Duch and Tyler Pace to one year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Holden Cattoni to a three year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Chris Cloutier to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Dylan Evans and Kyle Staveley to one year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Nick Finlay to a one year agreement.

November 27, 2018

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Matt Vinc to a three year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Adam Dickson, Carter Dickson, Mike Carnegie, Eli Salama and Dane Dobbie to one year agreements.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Eli McLaughlin to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Leo Stouros to a two year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyson Kirkness on the Draft List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Greg Harnett and Chase McIntyre to one year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Seth Oakes to a one year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Alex Buque to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Matt McMahon, Pat Smith, Alex Turner, and George Downey from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Kiel Matisz to a four year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have released Michael Rexrode from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Josh Currier to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Zac Reid to a three year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Luke Van Schepen to a three year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dylan Riley to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Angus Goodleaf to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Austin Staats to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Dan Dawson to a one year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Mark Matthews and Ryan Keenan to three year agreements.

The Toronto Rock have placed Josh Jubenville on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

November 25, 2018

The Georgia Swarm have released Braden Wallace, Bennett Drake, Tanner Poole and Sawyer

Howell from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Connor Sellars to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Tim Henderson on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Christian Cuccinello and Connor Keating on the Draft List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Kiel Matisz on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed David Diruscio on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed John Lintz to a one year agreement.

November 13, 2018

The Vancouver Warriors have released Seth Oakes from the Active Roster.

November 12, 2018

The Vancouver Warriors have released John Lintz from the Inactive Roster – Retired List.

The Vancouver Warriors have released Pat Saunders from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Chris O’Dougherty on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

November 2, 2018

The San Diego Seals have released Dominique Alexander, Vinny Ricci, Tommy McKee and Cole Shafer from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Nick Tintle and Connor Fields on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Austin Divitcos and Zach Bryant on the Draft List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Marcus Holman on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have placed Brendan Ranford on the Protected Player List from the Hold Out List.

October 31, 2018

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Craig England on the Injured Reserve – Season Ending List from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Reid Acton on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster.

October 29, 2018

The Georgia Swarm have traded Ethan O’Connor to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for a fourth round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft and their third round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft.

October 26, 2018

The San Diego Seals have signed Peter Dubenski to a two year agreement.

October 24, 2018

The Buffalo Bandits have traded Adam Will to the San Diego Seals in exchange for a conditional sixth round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft.

The San Diego Seals have signed Eli Gobrecht to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have released Kevin Cooper from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have signed Josh Jubenville, Alec Tulett and Grant Scott to one year agreements.

October 22, 2018

The Georgia Swarm have signed Joel Tinney to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Brandon Miller to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have placed Brandon Miller on the Retired List from the Active Roster.

October 19, 2018

The Georgia Swarm have signed Braden Wallace to one year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Zach Tomkinson to a two year agreement.The Philadelphia Wings have signed Chris Collins, Chet Koneczny, Joakim Miller and Patrick Smith to one year agreements.The San Diego Seals have signed Ethan Schott to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Travis Burton, Nate Wade, Dallas Wade and Jon Phillips to one year agreements.

The Office of the Commissioner has voided 2018 Entry Draft San Diego Seals selection, Derek Lloyd per By-law II(D)(8).

October 16, 2018

The New England Black Wolves have signed CJ Fleming to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Casey Jackson to a two year agreement.

October 15, 2018

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dallas Bridle to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Rylan Hartley and Zac Christianson to two year agreements.

The Toronto Rock have signed AJ Kluck, Brad Lyons, Mitch Gustavsen and Scott Dominey to one year agreements.

October 12, 2018

The Georgia Swarm have signed Bennett Drake to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Michael Rexrode, Justin Guterding, George Downey, Jacob Pulver and James Leary to one year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Jake Cook to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Ryan Mclean to a one year agreement.

October 9, 2018

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brent Adams to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Josh Toguri and Jeremy Bosher to two year agreements.The New England Black Wolves have signed Dereck Downs to a two year agreement.The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Tyler Gaulton to a one year agreement.

October 8, 2018

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Kyle Killen, Julian Garritano, Dennon Armstrong, Dylan Laprade and Steven Lee to two year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Brendan Bomberry, Nolan Apers and John Sexton to two year agreements.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Ryan Fournier and Matthew Lee to two year agreements.

October 5, 2018

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Shane Simpson to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Reece Callies and Sean Tyrrell to two year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Sawyer Howell to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Nick Damude to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Connor Kelly, Graydon Bradley and Jules Heningburg to two year agreements.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Dalton Lupul and Zach Gould to one year agreements.

October 1, 2018

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Kyle Killen, Julian Garritano, Dennon Armstrong, Dylan Laprade and Steven Lee to two year agreements.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Brendan Bomberry, Nolan Apers and John Sexton to two year agreements.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Ryan Fournier and Matthew Lee to two year agreements.

September 28, 2018

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Josh Sullivan to a three year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Tanner Poole, Adam Wiedemann, Steven Orleman, and Leroy Halftown to two year agreements.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Ethan Woods and Jackson Nishimura to two year agreements.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Chase Martin to a one year agreement.

September 26, 2018

The Buffalo Bandits have traded Ryan Fournier to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for Matt Spanger.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Mason Pynn to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver Warriors have signed Keegan Bal to a one year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have traded the 7th selection in the 2018 Entry Draft and Holden

Cattoni to the Georgia Swarm for Jesse King and the 23rd selection in the 2018 Entry Draft. (Sept 25)

The Georgia Swarm have traded the 21st selection in the 2018 Entry Draft and a fourth

round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft to the Vancouver Warriors in exchange for their second round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft. (Sept 25)

The Georgia Swarm have traded the 34th selection in the 2018 Entry Draft to the New

England Black Wolves in exchange for their third round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft. (Sept 25)

The Philadelphia Wings have traded the 40th selection in the 2018 Entry Draft to the

Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for their fourth round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft. (Sept 25)

September 20, 2018

The Georgia Swarm have signed Bryan Cole to a three year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Creighton Reid to a one year agreement.

September 18, 2018

The New England Black Wolves have signed James Fahey to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Kieran McArdle to a one year agreement.

September 13, 2018

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brad Self to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Alex Turner to a one year agreement.

September 12, 2018

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Patrick Resch to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver club has signed Andrew Gallant and Richard Lachlan to one year agreements.

September 8, 2018

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Taylor Stuart to a three year agreement

The Vancouver club has released Tyler Garrison and Brendan Fowler from the Inactive Roster.

The Vancouver club has signed Aaron Bold and Tyler Codron to one year agreements.

September 6, 2018

The Georgia Swarm have signed Matt Dunn and Tyler Ferreira to two year agreements.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Austin Murphy to a two year agreement.

The Vancouver club has signed James Rahe to a one year agreement.

September 5, 2018

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Jeff Wittig to a two year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Warren Hill to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Zach Miller to a two year agreement.

August 28, 2018

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Alexander Bohl to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Isaiah Davis Allen and Derek Searle to one year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Frank Brown to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Brandon Robinson to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Dan Craig to a two year agreement.

August 24, 2018

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Jacob Ruest to a three year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Craig Wende to a two-year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Liam Byrnes to a one-year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Mark Vradenberg and Cam Milligan to one year agreements.

August 21, 2018

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Doug Utting to a two year agreement.

The Georgia Swarm have signed Jerome Thompson to a one year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Adam Osika and Cody Radziewicz to three year agreements.

The Toronto Rock have signed Jordan Dance and Darryl Robertson to one year agreements.

August 20, 2018

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Dylan Malloy to a one year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Tyler Digby to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Paxton Leroux to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Tommy McKee to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Cole Shafer to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jordi Jones-Smith to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Riley Hutchcraft to a two year agreement.

August 15, 2018

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Ryan Martel to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Vinny Ricci to a two year agreement.

August 14, 2018

The San Diego Seals have signed Dominique Alexander to a one year agreement.

The Vancouver club has signed Seth Oakes to a one year agreement.

August 13, 2018

The New England Black Wolves have traded Johnny Powless to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for a second round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft and their fourth round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft.The Calgary Roughnecks have traded Johnny Powless to the Toronto Rock in exchange for Dan Taylor.The Vancouver club has signed Chris O’Dougherty to a one year agreement.

August 10, 2018

The San Diego Seals have signed Johnny Pearson and Mike Schlosser to two year agreements.

August 7, 2018

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Callum Robinson to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Zack Greer on the Retired List.The New England Black Wolves have signed Dave Emala to a one year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Matt Spanger to a two year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Mark Cockerton to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Mike Burke to a two year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Jake Crans to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Adam Jay and Brandon Slade to one year agreements.

The Vancouver franchise have signed Cody Ward to a one year agreement.

August 5, 2018

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Tim Henderson and Matt McMahon to one year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Blaze Rioden to a two year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Martin Bowes to a three year agreement.

August 2, 2018

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brandon Humphrey and Rowan Kelly to one year agreements.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Greg Downing to a one-year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Brett Hickey to a four-year agreement.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Doug Buchan and Vaughn Harris to three-year agreements,.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Steph Charbonneau, Brayden Hill and Liam Patten to two-year agreements.

The Philadelphia Wings have signed Matt Rambo to a one year agreement.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Charles Claxton to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Kevin Cooper to a two-year agreement.

The Vancouver franchise has signed Brody Eastwood to a two-year agreement.

The Vancouver franchise has signed Mackenzie Mitchell, Reid Mydske and Mike Donaldson to one-year agreements.

The Vancouver franchise has traded Andrew Suitor to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for a third round selection in the 2018 Entry Draft, which is the 32nd overall selection, and their third round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft.

August 1, 2018

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Chris Boushy to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Adam Perroni to a one year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Dean Fairall and Mike Triolo to one year

agreements.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Kevin Buchanan to a one year

agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have signed JP Kealey to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed Lauchlin Elder to a one year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have signed signed Marcus Holman, Garrett Epple, Matt Landis,

Eric Kratz to two year agreements.

The San Diego Seals have signed Tyson Roe, Drew Belgrave, Joe Walters, Nick

Ossello, Quinn Mackay and Tor Reinholdt to one year agreements.

The Vancouver club has signed Owen Baker, Jordan McBride, Colton Porter, Zack

Porter, Justin Salt, Austin Jerhoff, Cody Teichroeb, Tony Tremblay to one year agreements.

The Vancouver club has signed Dan Lomas to a two year agreement.

July 31, 2018

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Matthew Bennett to a two year agreement.

The Colorado Mammoth have designated Stephen Keogh as their franchise player as per Section 7.2 of the CBA.

The Toronto Rock have signed Brock Sorensen to a one year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Billy Hostrawser to a two year agreement.

The Saskatchewan Rush have designated Jeremy Thompson as their franchise player as per Section 7.2 of the CBA.

August 30, 2018

The New England Black Wolves have signed Adam Bomberry to a two year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Adam Jones to a two year agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have qualified Greg Harnett as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

The San Diego Seals have signed Kyle Buchanan to a one year agreement.

July 27, 2018

The Rochester Knighthawks have qualified Graeme Hossack as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

July 25, 2018

The New England Black Wolves have signed Jay Thorimbert to a one year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have qualified Tyler Digby as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

July 23, 2018

The San Diego Seals have traded Brett Mydske to the Saskatchewan Rush in exchange for their 10th, 11th and 50th overall selections in the 2018 Entry Draft and their second round

selection in the 2019 Entry Draft.

The Calgary Roughnecks have traded Tyler Digby and their fourth round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft to the New England Black Wolves for a second round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft

and their third round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft.

The Saskatchewan Rush have qualified Mark Matthews, Nik Bilic, Robert Church and Jeff Cornwall as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

The Vancouver club has qualified Tyler Garrison, Logan Schuss and Justin Salt as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

July 19, 2018

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Anthony Kalinich to a one year

agreement.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyler Burton to a two year agreement.

The San Diego Seals have qualified Cameron Holding and FrankieScigliano as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

July 18, 2018

The Buffalo Bandits have qualified Mitch Jones and Alex Buque as per

Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

The Georgia Swarm have qualified Jordan MacIntosh, Jason Noble, Joel White and Shayne Jackson as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Callum Crawford to a two year agreement.

July 16, 2018

The following were selected in the 2018 Expansion Draft.

Philadelphia – Brett Hickey San Diego – Turner Evans

Round 2

Philadelphia – Kiel Matisz San Diego – Brett Mydske

Round 3

Philadelphia – Jordan Hall San Diego – Adrian Sorichetti

Round 4

Philadelphia – Josh Currier San Diego – Cam Holding

Round 5

Philadelphia – Frank Brown San Diego – Bryce Sweeting to Buffalo

Round 6

Philadelphia – Anthony Joaquim San Diego – Frank Scigliano

Round 7

Philadelphia – Matt Rambo San Diego – Garrett McIntosh

Round 8

Philadelphia – Vaughn Harris to Buffalo San Diego – Casey Jackson

Round 9

Philadelphia – Davide DiRuscio San Diego – Brendan Ranford

The San Diego Seals have traded Bryce Sweeting to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for Ethan Schott and their second round selection, 17th overall in the 2018 Entry Draft.

The Buffalo Bandits have traded Zac Reid to the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for the Philadelphia Wings selecting Vaughn Harris.

July 2, 2018

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyler Richards to a one year agreement.

The New England Black Wolves have traded Kyle Buchanan and their third round selection, 33rd overall, in the 2018 Entry Draft to the San Diego Seals in exchange for their second round

selection, 26th overall, in the 2018 Entry Draft and their third round selection in the 2021 Entry Draft.

June 29, 2018

The Calgary Roughnecks have qualified Wes Berg as per Section 7.1 A2 of the CBA.

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Joey Cupido to a five year agreement.

June 11, 2018

The New England Black Wolves have Franchise tagged Kevin Crowley.

June 2, 2018

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Quinn Powless on the Active

Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

May 26, 2018

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Sid Smith on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

May 17, 2018

The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Player tag on Eric Shewell and have retained him on the Active Roster. (May 16)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Brandon Robinson and have placed him on the Practice Player List from the Hold Out List. (May 16)

May 15, 2018

The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Player tag on Eric Shewell and have retained him on the Active Roster. (May 16)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Brandon Robinson and have placed him on the Practice Player List from the Hold Out List. (May 16)

May 13, 2018

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Brett Mydske on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt MacGrotty on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

May 12, 2018

The Georgia Swarm have placed Kiel Matisz on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Jerome Thompson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Quinn Powless on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Billy Dee Smith on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

May 10, 2018

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Quinn Powless on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (May 9)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (May 9)

May 5, 2018

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Creighton Reid on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Mike Carnegie on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

May 5, 2018

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Quinn Powless on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

April 28, 2018

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chase Fraser on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Reid Acton on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Brett Mydske on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt MacGrotty on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Andrew Suitor on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Evan Messenger on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

April 27, 2018

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Bob Snider on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Burton on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

April 26, 2018

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt Hossack on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

April 24, 2018

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Jarrod Neumann on the Hold Out List from the Injured Reserve List. (Apr 23)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brody Eastwood on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Apr 23)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Stephen Keogh on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. (Apr 23)

April 21, 2018

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Mike Carnegie on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Apr 20)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Anthony Kalinich on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Apr 20)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Burton on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Bob Snider on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Billy Dee Smith on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Eric Shewell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Sheldon Burns on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Drew Belgrave on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

April 16, 2018

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player tag)

April 15, 2018

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Pace on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Apr 14)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Ryan Martel on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Apr 14) (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Richards on the Hold Out List. (Player is currently on PUP also)

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Garrett McIntosh and Creighton Reid from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Garrett McIntosh and Creighton Reid to the Practice Player List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Players Garrett McIntosh and Creighton Reid on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have removed the Practice Player tag on Ryan Martel and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt Hossack on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Apr 14)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Apr 14) (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Cliff Smith and Peter McFetridge on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Apr 14)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Brendan Fowler on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster. (Apr 14)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Players Casey Jackson, Cody Teichroeb, and Mackenzie Mitchell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Apr 14) (remove Practice Player tags)

April 14, 2018

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Stephen Keogh on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brody Eastwood on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt MacGrotty on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Adam Shute on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Dan Dawson and Tyler Carlson on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

April 13, 2018

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Drew Belgrave on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Tom Schreiber on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Dan Dawson and Tyler Carlson on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt MacGrotty on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Adam Shute on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

April 12, 2018

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Joel McCready on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Apr 11)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Seth Oakes on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Apr 11) (remove Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Stealth have signed Mackenzie Mitchell to the Practice Player List. (Apr 11)

April 11, 2018

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Reid Acton on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Bill O’Brien on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The New England Black Wolves have placed Kevin Buchanan on the Season Ending Injured Reserve List from the Injured Reserve List. (Apr 9)

The Vancouver Stealth have released Brodie Macdonald from the Active Roster – Evaluation List. (Apr 10)

April 9, 2018

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Dan Dawson on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

April 8, 2018

The New England Black Wolves have placed Colton Watkinson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Apr 7)

The New England Black Wolves have released Matt Spanger from the Active Roster. (Apr 7)

The New England Black Wolves have removed the Practice Tag on Mark Cockerton and have retained him on the Active Roster. (Apr 7)

The New England Black Wolves have signed Matt Spanger to the Practice Player List. (Apr 7)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Dan Dawson on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. (Apr 7)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Apr 7) (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Phil Caputo on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Apr 7)

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Drew Belgrave on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Apr 7) (maintain Practice Player tag)

April 6, 2018

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Reid Mydske on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Stealth have released Cody Teichroeb from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Stealth have signed Cody Teichroeb to the Practice Player List.

April 3, 2018

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Reid Mydske on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Apr 2)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Cody Teichroeb on the Active Roster from the Active Roster – Evaluation List. (Apr 2)

April 2, 2018

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Craig England on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Mar 31)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Ryan Fournier on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 31)

March 29, 2018

The New England Black Wolves have placed Kevin Buchanan on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Mar 28)

The New England Black Wolves have placed David Brock on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 28)

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player JP Kealey on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Mar 28)

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Mark Cockerton on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Mar 28)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Brodie MacDonald on the Active Roster – Evaluation List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Logan Schuss on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Casey Jackson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

March 27, 2018

The New England Black Wolves have placed Colton Watkinson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Dylan Evans to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

March 24, 2018

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Jerome Thompson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Randy Staats on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Brooker Muir on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player JP Kealey on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dylan Evans on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Dylan Evans from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Billy Dee Smith on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Tye Belanger on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Brodie MacDonald on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Casey Jackson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Logan Schuss on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

March 22, 2018

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Reid Acton on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Practice Player Steph Charbonneau from the Practice Player List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Steve Fryer on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brandon Humphrey on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

March 21, 2018

The New England Black Wolves have released Mark Cockerton from the Active Roster. (Mar 20)

The New England Black Wolves have placed Matt Spanger on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 20)

The New England Black Wolves have signed Mark Cockerton to the Practice Player List. (Mar 20)

The Vancouver Stealth have removed the Practice tag on James Rahe and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Stealth have signed Seth Oakes to the Practice Player List.

March 20, 2018

The New England Black Wolves have released Seth Oakes from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Nick Chaykowsky on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Cody Teichroeb on the Active Roster – Evaluation List from the Physically unable to Perform List.

March 19, 2018

The Saskatchewan Rush have traded Dan Taylor to the Toronto Rock for a third round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft or a conditional second round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Curtis Knight on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Dan Craig on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

March 18, 2018

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Ethan Schott and Ryan Fournier on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Mark Steenhuis on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Steve Fryer on the Physically Unable to Perform List. (Mar 17)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brandon Humphrey on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Mar 17)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Billy Dee Smith on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Mar 17)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Mar 17)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Justin Salt on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Mar 17)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Reid Mydske on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Mar 17)

March 15, 2018

The Vancouver Stealth have signed Reid Mydske to the Practice Player List. (Mar 14)

March 13, 2018

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Nick Chaykowsky on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster – Suspended List.

March 11, 2018

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Greg Harnett on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 10)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Anthony Kalinich on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Mar 10)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Randy Staats on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Mar 4)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Jerome Thompson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Mar 4) (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Darryl Robertson on the Physically Unable to Perform List and have removed his Practice tag. (Mar 10)

The Toronto Rock have placed Brodie Merrill on the Active Roster from the the Injured Reserve List. (Mar 10)

The Toronto Rock have released Drew Belgrave from the Active Roster. (Mar 10)

The Toronto Rock have signed Drew Belgrave to the Practice Player List. (Mar 10)

March 9, 2018

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Tyler Richards on the Physically unable to Perform List from the Practice Player List. (Mar 8) (remove Practice Player tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Anthony Kalinich from the Active Roster. (Mar 8)

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Anthony Kalinich to the Practice Player List. (Mar 8)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Anthony Kalinich on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Mar 8) (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Brandon Humphrey to the Practice Player LIst. (Mar 8)

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Dan Coates to a three year agreement. (Mar 8)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Frank Brown to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

March 8, 2018

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Rowan Kelly on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Mar 7)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Ryan Lee on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Mar 7) (removed Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have removed the Practice Player tag on Quinn Powless and retained him on the Active Roster. (Mar 7)

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Luke Laszkiewicz to the Practice Player List. (Mar 7)

March 6, 2018

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Liam Patton on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Ryan Fournier to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Nick Chaykowsky on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Kevin Buchanan on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

March 3, 2018

The Colorado Mammoth have removed the Practice Player tag on Jarrod Neumann.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Quinn Mackay on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Bryce Sweeting on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Colorado Mammoth have released Ryan Lee from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Rowan Kelly on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Ryan Lee to the Practice Player List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Kiel Matisz on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Jerome Thompson on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Brodie Merrill on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Jordan Magnuson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

March 2, 2018

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Bryce Sweeting on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Quinn Mackay on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Kiel Matisz on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Feb 19)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Joel White on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List. ( Feb 19)

March 1, 2018

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Riley Hutchcraft on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Feb 28)

The Toronto Rock have placed Brandon Miller on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List. (Feb 28)

February 26, 2018

The Rochester Knighthawks have traded Dan Dawson to the Saskatchewan Rush in exchange for a second round selection in the 2018 Entry Draft and their third round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft. (Feb 25)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Adam Perroni on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Feb 25)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Curtis Knight on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Feb 25)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Cody Teichroeb on the Physically Unable to Perform List. (Feb 24)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player James Rahe on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Feb 24)

The Vancouver Stealth have signed Andrew Suitor to a three year agreement. (Feb 25)

February 22, 2018

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Jon Harnett on the Injured Reserve – Season Ending List from the Active Roster. (Feb 21)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Peter McFetridge on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. (Feb 21)

February 21, 2018

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Bob Snider on the Practice Player List from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Dane Dobbie on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Ryan Martel on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Jerome Thompson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Feb 20) (maintain Practice Player tag)

The New England Black Wolves have signed Johnny Powless to a one year agreement.

February 20, 2018

The Georgia Swarm have traded Johnny Powless to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for their second round selection in the 2018 Entry Draft and their third round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Kevin Buchanan on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

February 18, 2018

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brody Eastwood and Practice Player Quinn Mackay on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Chris Wardle and Scott Carnegie on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have released Frank Brown, Jerome Thompson and Warren Hill from the Active Roster. (Feb 17)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Jordan Hall on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List. (Feb 17)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Kevin Orleman on the Active Roster from the Active Roster – Evaluation List. (Feb 17)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Chad Tutton on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve -Season ending List. (Feb 17)

The Georgia Swarm have signed Jerome Thompson and Warren Hill to the Practice Player List. (Feb 17)

February 16, 2018

The Toronto Rock have placed Brandon Miller on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Riley Hutchcraft on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Travis Cornwall on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Jon Harnett and Chris O’Dougherty on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Tyson Roe and Practice Player James Rahe on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Peter McFetridge on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

February 15, 2018

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dylan Evans on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dan Dawson on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Toronto Rock has placed Tom Schreiber on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock has placed Drew Belgrave on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

February 11, 2018

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Jan 10)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Reid Acton on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Jan 10)

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dan Dawson on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Quinn Powless on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt Macgrotty on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Jan 10)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jeff Shattler on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Jan 10)

The Toronto Rock have placed Drew Belgrave on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster. (Jan 10)

The Toronto Rock have placed Sandy Chapman on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Feb 10)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Travis Cornwall on the Active Roster Evaluation List from the Physically Unable to Perform List. (Feb 10)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Tyler Garrison on the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending from the Active Roster. (Feb 10)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Tyson Roe on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Jan 10)

February 9, 2018

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Mitch DeSnoo on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chase Fraser on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

February 5, 2018

The Buffalo Bandits have traded Pat Saunders to the Vancouver Stealth in exchange for Thomas Hoggarth.

February 3, 2018

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Nick Finlay on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Nik Bilic on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Jeff Shattler on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt MacGrotty on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Sandy Chapman on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Drew Belgrave on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Chris O’Dougherty on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Tyler Garrison on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Andrew Suitor on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Peter McFetridge on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

February 2, 2018

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Chris Wardle on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brody Eastwood on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

January 30, 2018

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brody Eastwood on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Jan 29)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Zack Greer on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. (Jan 29)

The Saskatchewan Rush have released Nik Bilic from the Active Roster – Evaluation Period List. (Jan 29)

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Nik Bilic to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Injured Reserve List. (Jan 29)

January 27, 2018

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Jan 26)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Nick Finlay on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Jan 26)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Joel McCready on the Suspended List from the Active Roster. (Jan 26)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Logan Schuss on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster. (Jan 26)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Casey Jackson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain

Practice Player tag) (Jan 26)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Jon Harnett on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List . (Jan 26)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Joel McCready on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Logan Schuss on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Casey Jackson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Justin Salt on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Jon Harnett and Evan Messenger on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

January 25, 2018

The Vancouver Stealth have released Casey Jackson from the Inactive Roster. (Jan 24)

The Vancouver Stealth have signed Casey Jackson to the Practice Player List. (Jan 24)

January 23, 2018

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Justin Salt on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Jan 21)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player James Rahe on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Jan 21)

The Vancouver Stealth have removed the Practice Player tag on Cody Teichroeb and have retained him on the Active Roster.

January 21, 2018

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Eric Shewell from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Brad Gillies on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Eric Shewell to the Practice Player List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Mike Triolo from the Practice Player List.

January 19, 2018

The Georgia Swarm have placed Kevin Orleman on the Active Roster – Evaluation Period from the Physically unable to Perform List. (Jan 15)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Nik Bilic on the Active Roster – Evaluation Period from the Physically unable to Perform List. (Jan 18)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt MacGrotty on the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

January 18, 2018

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Eric Fannell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Dan Lomas from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dan Lomas to the Practice Player List.

January 17, 2018

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Matthew Bennett on the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending from the Active Roster. (Jan 16)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Mark Steenhuis on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Jan 16)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Ryan Wagner on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Jan 16)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Liam Patten on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Jan 16)

The Buffalo Bandits have removed the Practice Player tags on Vaughn Harris and Zac Reid and have retained the players on the Active Roster. (Jan 16)

The Buffalo Bandits have signed Zach Herreweyers and Bill O’Brien to the Practice Player List. (Jan 16)

The Buffalo Bandits have released Jonathan Newhouse, Joe Smith, Cody McMahon and Steve Hinek from the Inactive Roster. (Jan 16)The New England Black Wolves have released Ryan Hotaling from the Inactive Roster- Injured Reserve List.

January 13, 2018

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chase Fraser on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Jan 12)

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Vaughn Harris on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Jan 12)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Ryan Martel on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Mike Carnegie on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Brad Gillies on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Billy Dee Smith on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Peter McFetridge and Tye Belanger on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Travis Cornwall on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Thomas Hoggarth on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Tyson Roe and Eric Penney on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

January 12, 2018

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Eric Shewell on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player tag)

The Rochester Knighthawks have released Eric Fannell from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have signed Eric Fannell to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Drew Belgrave on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Sandy Chapman on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Cody Teichroeb to the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Jan 11)

The Vancouver Stealth have released James Rahe from the Active Roster. (Jan 11)

The Vancouver Stealth have signed James Rahe to the Practice Player List. (Jan 11)

January 9, 2018

The Colorado Mammoth placed Practice Player Jarrod Neumann on the Injured Reserve List from the Practice Player List. (Jan 8)

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Brayden Hill on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Ethan O’Connor on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Billy Dee Smith on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dan Lomas on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Nick Finlay on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt MacGrotty on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

January 8, 2018

The New England Black Wolves have released Nick Mariano from the Practice Player List.

The New England Black Wolves have signed Brooker Muir to the Practice Player List.

January 6, 2018

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt MacGrotty on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Nick Finlay on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

January 4, 2018

The Toronto Rock have removed the Practice Player tag on Drew Belgrave and have retained him on the Active Roster. (Jan 3)

The Toronto Rock have placed Brandon Miller on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Jan 3)

The Toronto Rock have released Brandon Slade from the Active Roster. (Jan 3)

The Toronto Rock have signed Brandon Slade to the Practice Player List. (Jan 3)

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Riley Hutchcraft on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag) (Jan 3)

The Toronto Rock have placed Phil Caputo on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List. (Jan 3)

January 3, 2018

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Logan Schuss on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List. (Jan 2)

The Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Cody Teichroeb on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (Jan 2)

December 28, 2017

The New England Black Wolves have placed Kyle Buchanan on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

The New England Black Wolves have removed the Practice Tag on Anthony Joaquim and have retained the player on the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have released JP Kealey from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have signed JP Kealey to the Practice Player List.

December 27, 2017

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt MacGrotty on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

December 23, 2017

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Reid Acton on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Zac Reid on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matt MacGrotty on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

December 20, 2017

The New England Black Wolves have placed Kyle Buchanan on the Short Term Holdout List from the Active Roster.

The New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Anthony Joaquim on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

December 18, 2017

The Colorado Mammoth have removed the Practice Player tag on Tim Edwards and have retained him on the Active Roster. (Dec 17)

The Colorado Mammoth have released Quinn Mackay from the Active Roster. (Dec 17)

The Colorado Mammoth have signed Quinn Mackay to the Practice Player List. (Dec 17)

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Zack Greer on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List. (Dec 17)

The Vancouver Stealth have released Patrick O’Meara from the Practice Player List. (Dec 17)

December 15, 2017

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Mike Carnegie on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Burton on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Calgary Roughnecks have released Anthony Kalinich from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Practice Player Bob Snider on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice

Player tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have signed Anthony Kalinich to the Practice Player List.

The Toronto Rock have placed Phil Caputo on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Drew Belgrave on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

December 14, 2017

New England Black Wolves have signed Shawn Evans to a three year agreement.

December 13, 2017

Colorado Mammoth have released Nick Ossello from the Practice Player List.

Colorado Mammoth have released Brody Eastwood from the Active Roster.

Colorado Mammoth have placed Brad Self on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

Colorado Mammoth have signed Brody Eastwood to the Practice Player List.

Georgia Swarm have placed Jordan MacIntosh on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

Georgia Swarm have placed Kevin Orleman on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

Georgia Swarm have signed Chad Tutton to a three year agreement.

December 11, 2017

Calgary Roughnecks have placed Mike Carnegie on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List. (Dec 9)

Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Burton on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster. (Dec 9)

December 7, 2017

Calgary Roughnecks have signed Wes Berg to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster from the Protected Player List.

Calgary Roughnecks have released Vaughn Harris from the Active Roster.

Calgary Roughnecks have signed Vaughn Harris to the Practice Player List.

Calgary Roughnecks have traded Vaughn Harris to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for their fifth round selection in the 2018 Entry Draft.

December 6, 2017

Colorado Mammoth have released Rowan Kelly and Nick Ossello from the Active Roster.(Dec 5)

Colorado Mammoth have placed Bryce Sweeting on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List. (Dec 5)

Colorado Mammoth have placed Scott Carnegie on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Dec 5) (remove Practice Player tag)

Colorado Mammoth have signed Rowan Kelly and Nick Ossello to the Practice Player List. (Dec 5)

Toronto Rock have released Drew Belgrave from the Active Roster.

Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Brandon Slade on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

Toronto Rock have signed Drew Belgrave to the Practice Player List.

December 5, 2017

Georgia Swarm have released Liam Byrnes from the Practice Player List.

December 4, 2017

Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dylan Evans on the Active Roster – Evaluation List from the Physically Unable to Perform List. (Dec 2)

November 29, 2017

Colorado Mammoth have signed Scott Carnegie to the Practice Player List.

November 27, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have signed Hunyahdengowah Abrams to the Practice Player List.

Rochester Knighthawks have released Joe Walters from the Inactive Roster.

November 24, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have released Liam Patten, Hunyahdengowah Abrams, John Rae from the Active Roster.

Buffalo Bandits have signed Zac Reid, Liam Patten to the Practice Player List.

Calgary Roughnecks have placed Mike Carnegie on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

Calgary Roughnecks have released Steph Charbonneau, Ryan Martel, Bob Snider from the Active Roster.

Calgary Roughnecks have signed Steph Charbonneau,Ryan Martel, Bob Snider to the Practice Player List.

Colorado Mammoth have released Zach Herreweyers from the Active Roster.

Colorado Mammoth have signed Tim Edwards to the Practice Player List.

Colorado Mammoth have released Jarrod Neumann from the Active Roster.

Colorado Mammoth have signed Jarrod Neumann to the Practice Player List.

Georgia Swarm have released Isaiah Davis Allen, Brayden Hill, Lauchlin Elder from the Active Roster.

Georgia Swarm have signed Isaiah Davis Allen, Brayden Hill, Lauchlin Elder to the Practice Player List.

Georgia Swarm have released Matt Kavanagh from the Inactive Roster.Rochester Knighthawks have released Luke Laszkiewicz, Quinn Powless, Greg Longboat, Mike Triolo, Adam Perroni from the Active Roster.

Rochester Knighthawks have signed Quinn Powless, Greg Longboat, Mike Triolo, Adam Perroni to the Practice Player List.

Rochester Knighthawks have placed Sean Young on the Hold Out List.Vancouver Stealth have released Patrick O’Meara, Cody Teichroeb,Tyson Roe, Eric Penney from the Active Roster.

Vancouver Stealth have signed Patrick O’Meara, Cody Teichroeb, Tyson Roe, Eric Penney to the Practice Player List.

November 22, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have released Zach Tomkinson, Mackenzie Mitchell, Don Moss, Tim Edwards and Blaze Riorden from the Active Roster.

Colorado Mammoth have released Mark Farthing, Keegan Bal, Brandon Humphrey from the Active Roster.

Georgia Swarm have released Bennett Drake, Liam Byrnes from the Active Roster.

Georgia Swarm have signed Liam Byrnes to the Practice Player List.

Georgia Swarm have placed Jason Noble on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

New England Black Wolves have released Bill O’Brien from the Active Roster.

Saskatchewan Rush have released Adam Shute, Nick Finlay, Tor Reinholdt, Johnny Pearson from the Active Roster.

Saskatchewan Rush have signed Adam Shute, Nick Finlay, Tor Reinholdt, Johnny Pearson to the Practice Player List.

Toronto Rock have released Brandon Slade, Darryl Robertson, Adam Jay, Riley Hutchcraft, Christian Burgdorf, Patrick Miles, Lydon Bunio, Shawn Lantz, Brett Ulbikas, Connor Cole,

Seth Laidlaw, Mike MacDonald from the Active Roster.

Toronto Rock have signed Brandon Slade, Darryl Robertson, Adam Jay, Riley Hutchcraft to the Practice Player List.

Toronto Rock have released Connor Buczek from the Inactive Roster.

Toronto Rock have placed Dan Craig on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

Toronto Rock have placed Alec Tulett and Josh Jubenville on the Draft List.

Toronto Rock have placed Turner Evans and Challen Rogers on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

Vancouver Stealth have signed Andrew Suitor to a one year agreement.

November 21, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have released Justin Pychel, Alex Bohl, Bryce Brochu from the Active Roster.

Calgary Roughnecks have released Scott Carnegie, Doug Gardner from the Active Roster.

Colorado Mammoth have placed Zack Greer on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

Colorado Mammoth have released Cam Flint from the Inactive List.

Colorado Mammoth have placed Justin Goodwin on the Hold Out List.

Georgia Swarm have released Courtney Fleming, Adam Asika, Nikolai Farrus from the Active Roster.

New England Black Wolves have released Zac Reid, Brooker Muir, Jake Frocarro from the Active Roster.

New England Black Wolves have released Nick Mariano, NIck Chaykowsky, Rance Vigneux, Anthony Joaquim from the Active Roster.

New England Black Wolves have signed Nick Mariano, Nick Chaykowski, Rance Vigneux, Anthony Joaquim to the Practice Player List.

New England Black Wolves have placed Ryan Hotaling on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

Rochester Knighthawks have placed Brandon Robinson on the Hold Out List.

Rochester Knighthawks have released Brock Farmer, Andrew Suitor from the Active Roster.

Rochester Knighthawks have placed Dylan Evans on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

Saskatchewan Rush have released Peter Dubenski, Zak Boychuk, Chris Boushy from the Active Roster.

Saskatchewan Rush have released Anthony Hallborg from the Active Roster.

Vancouver Stealth have released Scott Jones, Jeff Wittig, Zach Higgins, Brendan Rouse, Jordan McBride, Jake Archdekin, Jacob Taylor, Cole Shafer, Andrew Garant from the Active Roster.

Vancouver Stealth have placed Thomas Hogarth and Casey Jackson on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

November 20, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have signed Liam Patten to a one year agreement. (effective Nov 17)

Buffalo Bandits have released Charles Scanlan, Tyler Albrecht, Mike McNamara, Connor Laird, Brodie Tutton, Braden Wallace from the Active Roster.

Buffalo Bandits have released Kyle Clancy from the Inactive Roster.

New England Black Wolves have released Dave Emala, Derek Searle, Jeff Swift, CJ Costabile, Martin Bowes from the Active Roster

New England Black Wolves have placed David Brock on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

New England Black Wolves have released Shane MacDonald and Scott Self from the Inactive Roster.

New England Black Wolves have released Cam Milligan from the Active Roster.

New England Black Wolves have released Josh Johnson and Brian Megill from the Inactive Roster.

Rochester Knighthawks have released Wayne Van Every, Craig Wende, Cody Ward, Jordan Dance, Chad Levick, Trevor Stacey, Logan Holmes from the Active Roster.

November 17, 2017

Calgary Roughnecks have released Tyler Richards from the Active Roster.

Vancouver Stealth have signed Patrick O’Meara to a one year agreement.

Vancouver Stealth have placed Tyler Garrison on the Hold Out List.

Vancouver Stealth have placed Jon Harnett on the Injured Reserve List.

November 15, 2017

Calgary Roughnecks have released Jake Cullen, Mitch McDole, Austin Jerhoff, Conrad Chapman, Tyler Ferreira, Liam Patten, Kevin Neufeld, and Cole Shafer from the Active Roster.

Colorado Mammoth have signed Mark Farthing to a one year agreement.

November 14, 2017

Colorado Mammoth have placed Connor Cannizzaro on the Hold Out List.

Colorado Mammoth have released Nick Jensen, Nolan Clayton, and Keegan Rittinger from the Active Roster.

Georgia Swarm have placed Mitch Belisle on the Retired List.

Vancouver Stealth have released Eli Gobrecht, Blaze McCullough, Eric Kratz, Brine Rice, Sam DeGroot, and Patrick Corbett from the Active Roster.

November 13, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have placed Dallas Bridle on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

Buffalo Bandits have placed Alex Kedoh Hill on the Protected Player List from the Active Roster.

Buffalo Bandits have placed Dhane Smith on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

Buffalo Bandits have placed Anthony Cosmo on the Retired List.

Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Burton and Greg Harnett on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

Colorado Mammoth have placed Bryce Sweeting on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

Colorado Mammoth have placed Mike Mallory on the Hold Out List.

New England Black Wolves have placed Matt Rambo on the Draft List.

Saskatchewan Rush have signed Mike Messenger to a one year agreement.

Saskatchewan Rush have released Spencer Bromley and Austin Murphy from the Active Roster.

Toronto Rock have placed Rob Hellyer on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

Toronto Rock have placed Brock Sorensen on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

Toronto Rock have placed Billy Hostrawser on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

November 8, 2017

Calgary Roughnecks have placed Wes Berg on the Protected Player List.

Colorado Mammoth have signed Nick Jensen to a one year agreement.

Georgia Swarm have released Marty Hill, and Dalton Hill from the Active Roster.

Georgia Swarm have placed Lauchlin Elder on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

Georgia Swarm have placed Mason Jones on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

New England Black Wolves have released Larken Kemp from the Active Roster.

Rochester Knighthawks have released Kessler Doolittle from the Active Roster.

Rochester Knighthawks have released Ethan Garland and Tommy McKee from the Active Roster.

November 7, 2017

Colorado Mammoth have released Colton Armstrong and Casey Rich from the Active Roster.

Saskatchewan Rush have signed Brett Mydske to a one year agreement.

November 5, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have signed Jordan Durston to a two year agreement.

Buffalo Bandits have signed Alex Bohl to a one year agreement.<

Colorado Mammoth have placed Brody Eastwood on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

Colorado Mammoth have placed Zach Herreweyers on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

Georgia Swarm have signed Dalton Hill to a one year agreement.

Rochester Knighthawks have placed Josh Currier, Billy Dee Smith and Cory Vitarelli on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

Rochester Knighthawks have placed Brandon Robinson on the Hold Out List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

Rochester Knighthawks have signed Graeme Hossack to a one year agreement.

November 1, 2017

Rochester Knighthawks have signed Craig Wende to a one year agreement.

Vancouver Stealth have placed Jarrett Toll on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

October 30, 2017

Georgia Swarm have placed Jesse King on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

Vancouver Stealth have placed James Rahe on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

Vancouver Stealth have placed Tyler Garrison on the Active Roster from the Protected Player List.

October 27, 2017

Colorado Mammoth have placed Dan Coates and Cameron Holding on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster

New England Black Wolves have placed Adam Bomberry on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

New England Black Wolves have signed Jake Froccaro to a one year agreement.

Rochester Knighthawks have signed Cody Ward to a one year agreement.

October 26, 2017

Rochester Knighthawks have released Torrey Van Every from the Inactive Roster.

Vancouver Stealth have signed Ian Hawksbee to a one year agreement.

October 24, 2017

Rochester Knighthawks have signed Wayne Van Every to a one year agreement.

Vancouver Stealth have placed John Lintz on the Retired List.

October 20, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have signed Alexis Buque to a one year agreement.

Rochester Knighthawks have signed Brock Farmer to a one year agreement.

October 18, 2017

Rochester Knighthawks have signed Chad Levick to a one year agreement.

Saskatchewan Rush have signed Ryan Keenan to a one year agreement.

Vancouver Stealth have signed Cody Teichroeb to a one year agreement.

October 17, 2017

Georgia Swarm have signed Lyle Thompson to a four year agreement.

New England Black Wolves have signed Jeff Swift to a one year agreement.

Rochester Knighthawks have signed Tommy McKee to a one year agreement.

October 16, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have signed Mitch Jones to a one year agreement.

New England Black Wolves have placed Andrew Mullen on the Hold Out List

Toronto Rock have placed Jesse Gamble on the Hold Out List.

Toronto Rock have placed Zac Masson on the Inactive – Draft List.

October 13, 2017

New England Black Wolves have signed Andrew Mullen to a two year agreement.

Rochester Knighthawks have signed Greg Longboat and Logan Holmes to one year agreements.

October 12, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have signed Josh Byrne to a one year agreement.

Calgary Roughnecks have signed Holden Cattoni and Jake Cullen to one year agreements.

Saskatchewan Rush have signed Austin Murphy and Johnny Pearson to one year agreements.

New England Black Wolves have placed Chad Culp on the Retired List.

October 10, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have signed Tim Edwards to a one year agreement.

Georgia Swarm have signed Randy Staats to a three year agreement.

Saskatchewan Rush have signed Tor Reinholdt to a one year agreement.

October 9, 2017

Calgary Roughnecks have placed Cole Pickup on the Inactive Draft List.

Georgia Swarm have signed Isaiah Davis-Allen to a two year agreement.

New England Black Wolves have released Josh Hawkins from the Active Roster.

Saskatchewan Rush have signed Dan Taylor to a three year agreement.

October 5, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have signed Hunyahdengowah Abrams and Mike McNamara to one year agreements.

Calgary Roughnecks have signed Mike Carnegie, Bob Snider, Austin Jerhoff and Tyler Pace to one year agreements.

Georgia Swarm have signed Frank Brown to a two year agreement.

Georgia Swarm have signed Zed Williams and Mason Jones to two year agreements.

Georgia Swarm have signed Courtney Fleming to a one year agreement.

Rochester Knighthawks have signed Eric Fannell and Jake Withers to one year agreements.

Rochester Knighthawks have signed Austin Shanks to a one year agreement.

Saskatchewan Rush have signed Anthony Hallborg to a one year agreement.

Saskatchewan Rush have signed Matt Hossack to a one year agreement.

Toronto Rock have signed Riley Hutchcraft, Drew Belgrave and Dan Craig to one year agreements.

Vancouver Stealth have signed Eli Gobrecht to a one year agreement.

Vancouver Stealth have released Cory Conway from the Active Roster.

October 3, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have placed Dylan Molloy on the Inactive Roster – Draft List.

Buffalo Bandits have signed Tyler Albrecht to a one year agreement.

Rochester Knighthawks have signed Kessler Doolittle to a two year agreement.

Saskatchewan Rush have signed Nick Finlay, Spencer Bromley and Chris Boushy to one year agreements.

October 2, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have signed Chase Fraser and Connor Laird to one year agreements.

Calgary Roughnecks have signed Zach Currier, Cole Shafer, Liam Patten, Steph Charbonneau, Doug Gardner, Conrad Chapman, Anthony Kalinich, Mitch McDole and Ryan Martel to one year

agreements.

Colorado Mammoth have signed Ryan Lee, Connor Cannizzaro, Jarrod Neumann, Rowan Kelly, Casey Rich and Brandon Humphrey to two year agreements.

Georgia Swarm have signed Johnny Powless to a one year agreement.

Georgia Swarm have signed Bennett Drake, Adam Osika and Nikolai Farrus to two year agreements.

New England Black Wolves have signed Nick Mariano to a two year agreement.

Saskatchewan Rush have signed Matt MacGrotty to a one year agreement.

September 28, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have signed Braden Wallace, Nick Weiss, Dallas Bridle and Mitchell Mackenzie to one year agreements.

Calgary Roughnecks have signed Curtis Manning to a one year agreement.

New England Black Wolves have signed Rance Vigneaux to a one year agreement.

Rochester Knighthawks have signed Adam Perroni to a one year agreement

Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jeff Cornwall to a one year agreement.

September 27, 2017

New England Black Wolves have signed Anthony Joaquim and Colton Watkinson to two year agreements.

September 25, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have signed Reid Acton to a one year agreement.

Buffalo Bandits have signed Ethan Schott, Zach Tomkinson, John Rae and Justin Pychel to one year agreements.

New England Black Wolves have signed Bill O’Brien and Dave Emala to one year agreements.

New England Black Wolves have signed JP Kealey, Cam Milligan and Larken Kemp to two year agreements.

Rochester Knighthawks have signed Trevor Stacey to a two year agreement.

Saskatchewan Rush have signed Ryan Dilks to a three year agreement.

Toronto Rock have signed Seth Laidlaw, Patrick Miles, Lyndon Bunio, Connor Cole, Shawn Lantz to one year agreements.

Vancouver Stealth have signed Anthony Malcom to a two year agreement,Vancouver Stealth have signed Blaze McCullough, Sam DeGroot, Eric Kratz, Ryan Fournier, Jeff Wittig and Andrew Garant to one year agreements.

Vancouver Stealth have released Tanner Theede and Tim Henderson from the Inactive Roster.

September 21, 2017

New England Black Wolves have signed Aaron Bold and Kevin Crowley to one year agreements.

Rochester Knighthawks have signed Eric Shewell to a one year agreement.

September 20, 2017

Georgia Swarm have traded the 7th overall selection in the 2017 Entry Draft to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for their first round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft.

Georgia Swarm have traded their 9th and 21st overall selections in the 2017 Entry Draft to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for their first round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft.

Georgia Swarm have traded their 15th overall selection in the 2017 Entry Draft to the Toronto Rock in exchange for their second round selection in the 2020 Entry Draft.

Georgia Swarm have traded their 20th overall selection in the 2017 Entry Draft to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for a second round selection in the 2018 Entry Draft.

September 18, 2017

Vancouver Stealth have traded Jordan Durston to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for Anthony Malcom and the 12th overall selection in the 2017 Entry Draft.

September 13, 2017

Colorado Mammoth have signed Keegan Bal to a one year agreement.

Rochester Knighthawks have signed Billy Dee Smith to a one year agreement.

September 11, 2017

Calgary Roughnecks have signed Garrett McIntosh to a one year agreement.

Colorado Mammoth have signed Ryan Benesch to a two year agreement.

Rochester Knighthawks have signed Chase Martin to a one year agreement.

Toronto Rock have signed Michael MacDonald to a two year agreement.

Toronto Rock have signed Brandon Slade to a one year agreement.

September 7, 2017

Saskatchewan Rush have signed Adam Shute and Peter Dubenski to one year agreements.

September 5, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have signed Don Moss to a one year agreement.

Calgary Roughnecks have signed Kevin Neufeld and Vaughn Harris to one year agreements.

Vancouver Stealth have signed Brandon Goodwin to a one year agreement.

September 1, 2017

Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyson Bell to a two year agreement.

New England Black Wolves have signed Mark Cockerton to a one year agreement.

August 23, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have signed Bryce Brochu and Brodie Tutton to one year agreements.

August 21, 2017

Georgia Swarm have traded Reid Acton to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for a conditional sixth round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft.

August 18, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have placed Adam Will on the Hold Out List.

Toronto Rock have signed Kasey Beirnes and have placed him on the Retirement List.

August 17, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have signed Blaze Riorden to a one year agreement.

Toronto Rock have signed Brett Ulbikas to a one year agreement.

Vancouver Stealth have signed Brine Rice to a one year agreement.

August 14, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have signed Dhane Smith to a two year agreement.

Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyler Richards to a one year agreement.

Calgary Roughnecks have signed Chad Cummings to a two year agreement.

Colorado Mammoth have signed Jordan Gilles to a two year agreement.

Colorado Mammoth have signed Josh Sullivan to a one year agreement.

August 10, 2017

Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyler Ferreira to a one year agreement.

Rochester Knighthawks have signed Ethan Garland to a one year agreement.

Toronto Rock have signed Reid Reinholdt and Jordan Magnuson to three year agreements.

August 8, 2017

Calgary Roughnecks have signed Dan MacRae to a two year agreement.

Colorado Mammoth have signed Nick Ossello to a two year agreement.

Georgia Swarm have signed Warren Hill to a one year agreement.

Georgia Swarm have signed Kevin Orleman to a two year agreement.

Rochester Knighthawks have traded Adam Bomberry to the New England Black Wolves in exchange for Brandon Robinson and the fourteenth overall selection in the 2017 Entry Draft.

Saskatchewan Rush have signed Zak Boychuk to a one year agreement.

Toronto Rock have signed Damon Edwards to a three year agreement.

Toronto Rock have signed Sandy Chapman and Brandon Miller to one year agreements.

Toronto Rock have signed Darryl Robertson and Adam Jay to one year agreements.

Vancouver Stealth have signed Brendan Rouse to a one year agreement.

Vancouver Stealth have signed Pat Corbett to a one year agreement.

August 4, 2017

Saskatchewan Rush have signed Jeff Shattler to a two year agreement.

August 3, 2017

Colorado Mammoth have signed Steve Fryer to a one year agreement.

Colorado Mammoth have signed Nolan Clayton to a two year agreement.

New England Black Wolves have signed Josh Hawkins to a one year agreement.

Toronto Rock have signed Challen Rogers and Latrell Harris to three year agreements.

Toronto Rock have signed Phil Caputo to a two year agreement.

Vancouver Stealth have signed Zach Higgins, Casey Jackson, Eric Penney, Cliff Smith to one year agreements.

August 2, 2017

Colorado Mammoth have signed Bryce Sweeting and Colton Armstrong to two year agreements.

Colorado Mammoth have signed Quinn Mackay, Brent Adams, Justin Goodwin, Keegan Rittinger to one year agreements.Georgia Swarm have signed Brayden Hill to a two year agreement.

Georgia Swarm have signed Liam Byrnes to a two year agreement.

New England Black Wolves have signed CJ Costable to a one year agreement.

Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dan Dawson, Jordan Dance, Mike Triolo to one year agreements.

Rochester Knighthawks have signed Luc Magnan to a two year agreement.

August 1, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have placed the Franchise tag on Ryan Benesch.

Buffalo Bandits have signed Ryan Wagner and Dave Diruscio to two year agreements.

Colorado Mammoth have traded Callum Crawford and Alexis Buque to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for Ryan Benesch and a conditional third round selection in the 2018 Entry Draft.

New England Black Wolves have traded Evan Kirk to the Saskatchewan Rush in exchange for Aaron Bold, John Lafontaine, the 8th overall selection in the 2017 Entry Draft and their second

round selection in the 2018 Entry Draft.

New England Black Wolves have signed Derek Searle and Martin Bowes to one year agreements.

Rochester Knighthawks have signed Paul Dawson to a two year agreement.

Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dan Lomas to a three year agreement.

Rochester Knighthawks have signed Luke Laszkiewicz to a two year agreement.

Vancouver Stealth have signed Scott Jones, Jake Archdekin and Brandon Clelland to one year agreements.

July 31, 2017

Calgary Roughnecks have placed Karsen Leung on the Retired List.

Colorado Mammoth have signed Greg Downing and Brad Self to a one year agreement.

Georgia Swarm have signed Lauchlin Elder to a two year agreement.

New England Black Wolves have signed Garrett Thul to a one year agreement.

Saskatchewan Rush have signed Matthew Dinsdale to a one year agreement.

Saskatchewan Rush have placed the Franchise tag on Aaron Bold.

The Toronto Rock have signed Damon Edwards to a three year agreement.

The Toronto Rock have signed Sandy Chapman to a one year agreement.

Vancouver Stealth have signed Joel McCready to a two year agreement.

July 27, 2017

Georgia Swarm have signed Jesse King to a one year agreement.

July 26, 2017

Calgary Roughnecks have signed Kellen LeClair to a three year agreement.

Colorado Mammoth have signed Brody Eastwood to a two year agreement.

New England Black Wolves have signed Evan Kirk to a two year agreement.

Saskatchewan Rush have signed Nik Bilic to a one year agreement.

July 25, 2017

Colorado Mammoth have signed Zack Greer to a two year agreement.

Saskatchewan Rush have traded Adam Jones to the Toronto Rock in exchange for their first round selection in the 2018 Entry Draft and their first round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft.

Vancouver Stealth have signed Rhys Duch to a two year agreement.

Vancouver Stealth have signed Travis Cornwall to a one year agreement.

July 24, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have signed Kevin Brownell to a two year agreement.

Buffalo Bandits have signed Craig England to a one year agreement.

New England Black Wolves have signed Ryan Hotaling to a one year agreement.

July 20, 2017

Calgary Roughnecks have signed Riley Loewen to a two year agreement.

Vancouver Stealth have signed Tye Belanger to a two year agreement.

Vancouver Stealth have signed Thomas Hoggarth to a one year agreement.

July 19, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have signed Justin Martin to a two year agreement.

Calgary Roughnecks have signed Tyler Burton to a one year agreement.

New England Black Wolves have tendered a qualifying offer to Kevin Crowley.

New England Black Wolves have signed Seth Oakes and Brooker Muir to two year agreements.

Saskatchewan Rush have signed John Lafontaine to a three year agreement.

Vancouver Stealth have signed Justin Salt and Tyler Garrison to one year agreements.

July 18, 2017

Colorado Mammoth have placed John Grant on the Retired List.

Saskatchewan Rush have signed Adrian Sorichetti to a two year agreement.

Vancouver Stealth have signed Matt Beers to a two year agreement.

Vancouver Stealth have signed Peter McFetridge and Evan Messenger to one year agreements.

July 14, 2017

Calgary Roughnecks have signed Mitch Wilde to a three year agreement.

Calgary Roughnecks have tendered a qualifying offer to Dan MacRae.

July 12, 2017

Saskatchewan Rush have tendered qualifying offers to Jeff Cornwall, Ryan Dilks and Brett Mydske.

Vancouver Stealth have tendered a qualifying offer to Joel McCready.

July 11, 2017

Calgary Roughnecks have signed Creighton Reid to a one year agreement.

July 10, 2017

New England Black Wolves have signed Zac Reid and Reilly O’Connor to two year agreements.

July 7, 2017

New England Black Wolves have signed Derek Suddons to a two year agreement.

July 6, 2017

Georgia Swarm have tendered a qualifying offer to Johnny Powless.

New England Black Wolves have signed Doug Jamieson to a three year agreement.

New England Black Wolves have signed Kevin Buchanan to a one year agreement.

July 5, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have tendered qualifying offers to Dhane Smith and Steve Priolo.

Georgia Swarm have signed Alex Crepinsek to a one year agreement.

New England Black Wolves have placed Brett Bucktooth on the Retired List from the Active Roster.

May 20, 2017

Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Josh Sullivan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player NIck Ossello on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

Saskatchewan Rush have placed Chris Corbeil on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.

Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List.

Toronto Rock have placed Patrick Merrill on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.

Toronto Rock have placed Bill Hostrawser on the Hold Out List – Short Term from the Active Roster.

May 17, 2017

Georgia Swarm have placed Chad Tutton on the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending from the Active Roster.

Georgia Swarm have placed Johnny Powless on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.

Saskatchewan Rush have placed Chris Corbeil on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.

Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

May 13, 2017

Colorado Mammoth have placed Brent Adams on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.

Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Nick Ossello on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

Georgia Swarm have placed Johnny Powless on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.

Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Leo Stouros on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

Saskatchewan Rush have placed Chris Corbeil on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.

Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

May 6, 2017

Colorado Mammoth have placed Stephen Keogh on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Josh Sullivan the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

May 5, 2017

Vancouver Stealth have placed Matt Beers and Cliff Smith on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Players Brandon Clelland and Ryan Wagner on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

Vancouver Stealth have placed Jarrett Toll on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

Vancouver Stealth have placed James Rahe on the Injured Reserve List – First Level.

May 3, 2017

Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Players Liam Byrnes and Leo Stouros on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

Georgia Swarm have placed Miles Thompson and Randy Staats on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.

Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Players Matt MacGrotty and Tor Reinholdt on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

Saskatchewan Rush have placed Kyle Rubisch and Marty Dinsdale on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.

Toronto Rock have placed Patrick Merrill on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.

Toronto Rock have placed Challen Rogers on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

April 29, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have placed David Brock on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.

Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Brier Jonathan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List.

Georgia Swarm have placed Miles Thompson and Randy Staats on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.

Georgia Swarm have placed placed Practice Player Liam Byrnes on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

Georgia Swarm have placed Joel White on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

Rochester Knighthawks have placed Cory Vitarelli on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.

Rochester Knighthawks have placed Jarrett Davis and Torrey Van Every on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster.

Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Players Marty Hill and Luke Laszkiewicz on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List.

Rochester Knighthawks have released Josh Becker from the Inactive Roster.

Rochester Knighthawks have placed Jordan Dance on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

Saskatchewan Rush have placed Kyle Rubisch and Matthew Dinsdale on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.

Saskatchewan Rush have placed Ryan Dilks and Adam Jones on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

Toronto Rock have placed Challen Rogers on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.

Toronto Rock have placed Patrick Merrill on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.

April 28, 2017

Colorado Mammoth have placed Stephen Keogh on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.

Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Brent Adams on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

Saskatchewan Rush have placed Ryan Dilks on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

Vancouver Stealth have placed Matt Beers and Cliff Smith on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.

Vancouver Stealth have placed Jarrett Toll on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Players Ryan Wagner and Brandon Clelland on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player

tag)

Vancouver Stealth have placed Cory Conway on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.

April 26, 2017

Georgia Swarm have placed Joel White on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Leo Stouros on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

Saskatchewan Rush have placed Adam Jones on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

Saskatchewan Rush have placed Matthew Dinsdale on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.

Toronto Rock have placed Brock Sorensen on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.

April 25, 2017

Rochester Knighthawks have released Greg Longboat from the Inactive Roster. (Apr 24)

Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Marty Hill on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

Rochester Knighthawks have placed Kyle Jackson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.

April 22, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have placed Dhane Smith on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.

Buffalo Bandits have placed Alex Kedoh Hill on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Nick Ossello on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Josh Sullivan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

New England Black Wolves have placed Brett Manney on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.

New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Derek Searle on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

Rochester Knighthawks have placed Adam Bomberry on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.

Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Marty Hill on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Matt MacGrotty on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

Saskatchewan Rush have placed Marty Dinsdale on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.

Toronto Rock have placed Brock Sorensen on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.

Toronto Rock have placed Bradley Kri on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.

April 21, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have placed Billy Dee Smith on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Injured Reserve List – First Level. (Apr 19)

Rochester Knighthawks have placed Kyle Jackson on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.

Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Dan Lomas on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice player tag)

April 18, 2017

New England Black Wolves have placed Ryan Hotaling on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.

New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Dan Ball on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

April 15, 2017

Buffalo Bandits have placed Tim Edwards on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster. (Apr 14)

Buffalo Bandits have placed Matthew Bennett on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level. (Apr 14)

Buffalo Bandits have placed Billy Dee Smith on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.

Buffalo Bandits have placed Tim Edwards on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

Calgary Roughnecks have placed Tyler Burton on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster.

Calgary Roughnecks have placed Bob Snider on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.

Colorado Mammoth have signed Nolan Clayton to the Practice Player List. (Apr 14)

Colorado Mammoth have placed Jordan Gilles on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.

Colorado Mammoth have released Josh Sullivan from the Active Roster.

Rochester Knighthawks have released Dan Lomas from the Active Roster.

Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Torrey Van Every on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

Rochester Knighthawks have signed Dan Lomas to the Practice Player List.

Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Matt Hossack on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Matt MacGrotty on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

Vancouver Stealth have placed Jon Harnett on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

Vancouver Stealth have placed Jarrett Toll on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.

Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Players Ryan Wagner and Brandon Clelland on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster. (maintain Practice Player tag)

Vancouver Stealth have placed Practice Player Evan Messenger on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Apr 10) (maintain Practice Player tag)

Vancouver Stealth have placed Cory Conway on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster. (Apr 10)

April 13, 2017

Rochester Knighthawks have released released Marty Hill from the Active Roster.

Rochester Knighthawks have signed Marty Hill to the Practice Player List.

Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Quinn Powless on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player tag)

Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Luke Laskiewicz on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player

tag)

Rochester Knighthawks have released Wayne Van Every from the Active Roster.

Rochester Knighthawks have signed Wayne Van Every to the Practice Player List.

Rochester Knighthawks have signed Jarrett Davis to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

New England Black Wolves have placed Ryan Hotaling on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster. (Apr 8)

New England Black Wolves have placed Practice Player Dan Ball on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (Apr 8) (maintain Practice Player tag)

April 12, 2017

BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Alex Kedoh Hill on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Anthony Malcom on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Practice Player Adam Shute on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Brodie MacDonald on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have released Jarrett Davis from the Active Roster.

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have signed Jordan Dance to a one year agreement and placed him on the Active Roster.

SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have placed Practice Player Peter Dubenski on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have placed Tyler Carlson on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

April 11, 2017

COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Hold Out List from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player tag)

NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have signed Brooker Muir to the Practice Player List.

NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have placed Daryl Veltman on the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending from the Active Roster.

NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have placed Practice Player Brooker Muir on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

April 10, 2017

NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have removed the Practice Player tag on Matt Spanger and retained him on the Active Roster.

April 8, 2017

SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have placed Nik Bilic on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have placed Practice Player Matt MacGrotty on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

April 7, 2017

GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Brodie MacDonald on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Practice Player Adam Shute on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

April 6, 2017

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have released Quinn Powless from the Active Roster.

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Practice Player Wayne Van Every on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player tag)

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have signed Quinn Powless to the Practice Player List.

April 4, 2017

BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Justin Martin on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.

NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have placed Practice Player Dan Ball on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have placed Derek Searle on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

TORONTO ROCK: have placed Patrick Merrill on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.

April 3, 2017

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have removed the Practice Player tag of Marty Hill and retained him on the Active Roster.

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have released Luke Laszkiewicz from the Active Roster.

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have signed Luke Laszkiewicz to the Practice Player List.

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Dan Dawson on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Andrew Suitor on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Suspended List/ Active Roster.

VANCOUVER STEALTH: have signed Jon Harnett to a two year agreement and have placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

April 1, 2017

BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Practice Player Justin Martin on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Anthony Malcom on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Blaze Riorden on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.

COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Jordan Gilles on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.

COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Nick Ossello on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have placed Tyler Carlson on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have placed Practice Player Peter Dubenski on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

TORONTO ROCK: have placed Patrick Merrill on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.

TORONTO ROCK: have placed Brock Sorensen on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.

March 31, 2017

NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have placed Practice Player Dan Ball on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have placed Derek Searle on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Dan Dawson on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Practice Player Marty Hill on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have signed Tor Reinholdt to the Practice Player List.

VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Matt Beers on the Active Roster from the Injured Reseve List – Second Level.

VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Garrett Billings on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

March 29, 2017

CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Kellen LeClair on the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending.

COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Brody Eastwood on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster. (removed Practice Player tag)

NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have placed Practice Player Matt Spanger on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have released Dan Ball from the Active Roster.

NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have signed Dan Ball to the Practice Player List.

NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have removed the Practice Player tag on Ryan Hotaling and retained him on the Active Roster.

NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have released Kyle Hartzell, Jeff Reynolds, Max Seibald, and Ned Crotty from the Inactive Roster.

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Andrew Suitor on the Suspended List from the Active Roster.

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Practice Player Luke Laszkiewicz on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player tag)

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have signed Torrey Van Every to the Practice Player List.

SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have placed Practice Player Matt MacGrotty on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have placed Ryan Keenan on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.

VANCOUVER STEALTH: have released Brendan Fowler from the Inactive Roster.

March 28, 2017

TORONTO ROCK: have placed Brock Sorensen on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.

TORONTO ROCK: have placed Patrick Merrill on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending.

TORONTO ROCK: have released Kieran McArdle from the Active Roster.

TORONTO ROCK: have placed Practice Player Connor Buczek on the Hold Out List. (removed Practice Player tag)

TORONTO ROCK: have signed Kieran McArdle to the Practice Player List.

TORONTO ROCK: have placed Practice Player Kieran McArdle on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

March 27, 2017

BUFFALO BANDITS: have traded Brad Self to the Colorado Mammoth in exchange for Creighton Reid and their fourth round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft.

BUFFALO BANDITS: have traded Creighton Reid to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for their second round selection in the 2019 Entry Draft and their fourth round

selection in the 2017 Entry Draft.

BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Adam Will on the Active Roster from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Greg Harnett on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster.

March 25, 2017

BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Ryan Benesch on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.

BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Adam Will on the Physically Unable to Perform List from the Active Roster.

SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have placed Ryan Keenan on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.

SASKATCHEWAN RUSH: have placed Practice Player Matt MacGrotty on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

March 24, 2017

BUFFALO BANDITS: have signed Bryce Brochu to the Practice Player List.

BUFFALO BANDITS: have removed the Practice Player tag on Blaze Riorden.

BUFFALO BANDITS: have released Justin Martin from the Active Roster.

BUFFALO BANDITS: have signed Justin Martin to the Practice Player List.

BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Andrew Watt on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.

CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have released Jon Harnett from the Active Roster.

CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Practice Player Garrett McIntosh on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

March 22, 2017

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have released John Rae from the Active Roster.

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have signed Sean Young to a one year agreement and have placed him on the Active Roster.

TORONTO ROCK: have placed Practice Players Phil Caputo and Mike MacDonald on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

TORONTO ROCK: have placed Turner Evans on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.

TORONTO ROCK: have placed Brock Sorensen on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Season Ending.

March 20, 2017

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Josh Currier on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster.

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Practice Player Quinn Powless on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have signed Brayden Hill to the Practice Player List.

March 19, 2017

TORONTO ROCK: have placed Bradley Kri on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.

March 18, 2017

CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Bob Snider on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster.

CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Vaughn Harris on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have placed Practice Player Ryan Hotaling on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List.

NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have placed Brett Manney on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster.

VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Cliff Smith on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Practice Player Ryan Wagner on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Matt Beers and John Lintz on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster.

March 17, 2017

BUFFALO BANDITS: have released Bryce Brochu from the Active Roster.

BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Alex Kedoh Hill on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.

CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Practice Player Bob Snider on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player tag)

CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have released Garrett McIntosh from the Active Roster.

CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have signed Garrett McIntosh to the Practice Player List.

GEORGIA SWARM: have released Brayden Hill from the Practice Player List.

GEORGIA SWARM: have released Leo Stouros from the Active Roster.

GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Randy Staats on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.

GEORGIA SWARM: have signed Leo Stouros to the Practice Player List.

March 16, 2017

BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Anthony Malcom on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.

BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Practice Player Brier Jonathan on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

GEORGIA SWARM: have released Sean Young from the Active Roster.

GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Joel White on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have signed Marty Hill to the Practice Player List.

VANCOUVER STEALTH: have released Zak Boychuk from the Practice Player List.

VANCOUVER STEALTH: have released Evan Messenger from the Active Roster.

VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Logan Schuss on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

VANCOUVER STEALTH: have signed Evan Messenger to the Practice Player List.

March 15, 2017

COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Joey Cupido on the Active Roster from the Short Term Hold Out List.

GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Practice Player Liam Byrnes on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Miles Thompson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.

NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have placed Bill O’Brien on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have released Ryan Hotaling from the Active Roster.

NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have removed the Practice Player tag on player Dan Ball and retained him on the Active Roster.

NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have signed Ryan Hotaling to the Practice Player List.

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Joel Matthews on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Sid Smith on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have released Josh Becker from the Practice Player List.

TORONTO ROCK: have placed Practice Player Mike MacDonald on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

TORONTO ROCK: have placed Bradley Kri on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.

March 14, 2017

BUFFALO BANDITS: have released Practice Player Zach Tomkinson from the Active Roster.

BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Nick Weiss on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.

NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have placed Practice Player Matt Spanger on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

NEW ENGLAND BLACK WOLVES: have placed Practice Player Dan Ball on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List.

March 12, 2017

COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Joey Cupido on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Brent Adams on the Practice Player Roster from the Active Roster.

COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Jeremy Noble on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.

NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have placed Shawn Evans on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.

NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have placed Practive Player Dan Ball on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Thomas Haggarth on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.

VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Logan Schuss on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

March 11, 2017

GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Miles Thompson on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.

GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Brayden Hill on the Active Roster from the Evaluation Period List.

GEORGIA SWARM: have placed Practice Player Liam Byrnes on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

GEORGIA SWARM: have released Brayden Hill from the Active Roster.

GEORGIA SWARM: have signed Brayden Hill to the Practice Player List.

GEORGIA SWARM: have released Practice Player Drew Petkoff from the Practice Player List.

March 10, 2017

VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Cliff Smith on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Practice Player Evan Messenger on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

VANCOUVER STEALTH: have signed Zak Boychuk to the Practice Player List.

March 9, 2017

CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have released Bob Snider from the Active Roster.

CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Greg Harnett on the Active Roster from the Suspended List.

CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have signed Bob Snider to the Practice Player List.

TORONTO ROCK: have placed Kasey Beirnes on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.

TORONTO ROCK: have placed Turner Evans on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.

March 7, 2017

CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Mitche Wilde on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.

CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have released Tor Reinholdt from the Active Roster.

COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Zack Greer on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.

COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Zach Herreweyers on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

March 4, 2017

BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Alex Kedoh Hill and Andrew Watt on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster.

BUFFALO BANDITS: have placed Practice Players Zack Tomkinson and Brier Jonathan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tags)

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Practice Player John Rae on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (removed Practice Player tag)

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have released Quinn Powless from the Active Roster.

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have signed Quinn Powless to the Practice Player List.

March 3, 2017

COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Zack Greer on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.

COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Practice Player Bob Snider on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have released Vaughn Harris from the Active Roster.

CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have signed Vaughn Harris to the Practice Player List.

CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Mitch Wilde on the Injured Reserve List – First Level from the Active Roster.

CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have placed Practice Player Tor Reinholdt on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Practice Player Wayne Van Every on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed Scott Campbell on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.

March 2, 2017

BUFFALO BANDITS: have signed Zach Tomkinson to the Practice Player List.

BUFFALO BANDITS: have removed the Practice Player tag on Justin Martin and retained him on the Active Roster.

CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have signed Zach Higgins to the Practice Player List.

CALGARY ROUGHNECKS: have removed the Practice Player tag on Garrett McIntosh and retained him on the Active Roster.

NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have placed Shawn Evans on the Injured Reserve List – Second Level from the Active Roster.

NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have placed Chad Culp on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – Second Level.

NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have placed Practice Player Dan Ball on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player tag)

NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have placed Bill O’Brien on the Suspended List.

March 1, 2017

BUFFALO BANDITS: have removed the Practice Player tag on Tim Edwards and retained him on the Active Roster.

BUFFALO BANDITS: have signed Brier Jonathan to the Practice Player List.

COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Zach Herreweyers on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Zack Greer on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.

COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Nick Ossello on the Practice Player List from the Suspended List.

COLORADO MAMMOTH: have released Brodie Eastwood from the Active Roster.

COLORADO MAMMOTH: have signed Brodie Eastwood to the Practice Player List.

COLORADO MAMMOTH: have placed Practice Player Josh Sullivan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (remove Practice Player tag)

NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have placed Zac Reid on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.

NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have released Dan Ball from the Active Roster.

NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have signed Dan Ball to the Practice Player List.

VANCOUVER STEALTH: have placed Rhys Duch on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List – First Level.

VANCOUVER STEALTH: have released Ryan Wagner from the Active Roster.

VANCOUVER STEALTH: have signed Ryan Wagner to the Practice Player List.

VANCOUVER STEALTH: have released Justin Goodwin from the Practice Player List.

February 28, 2017

NEW ENGLAND BLACKWOLVES: have traded Pat Saunders to the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for a second round selection in the 2017 Entry Draft.

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have removed the Practice Player tag on Dan Lomas.

ROCHESTER KNIGHTHAWKS: have placed John Rae on the Practice Player List from the Suspended List.