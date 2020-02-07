2020 NLL Draft Compensatory Draft Picks Announced

The National Lacrosse League has announced the list of compensatory draft picks for the 2020 NLL Draft. These draft picks have been issued as a result of losing players to unrestricted free agency.

The Calgary Roughnecks will receive a selection at the conclusion of the 2nd round of the 2020 Entry Draft, which is the 32nd selection for losing Riley Loewen.

The Colorado Mammoth will receive a selection at the conclusion of the 2nd round of the 2020 Entry Draft, which is the 31st selection for losing Cory Vitarelli and a selection at the conclusion of the 3rd round of the 2020 Entry Draft, which is the 52nd selection for losing Ian Llord.

The New England Black Wolves will receive a selection at the conclusion of the 2nd round of the 2020 Entry Draft, which is the 33rd selection for losing David Brock and a selection at the conclusion of the 4th round of the 2020 Entry Draft, which is the 67th selection for losing Kevin Buchanan.

The Philadelphia Wings will receive a selection at the conclusion of the 1st round of the 2020 Entry Draft, which is the 16th selection for losing Jordan Hall and a selection at the conclusion of the 3rd round of the 2020 Entry Draft, which is the 51st selection for losing Dylan Evans.

The San Diego Seals will receive a selection at the conclusion of the 1st round of the 2020 Entry Draft, which is the 15th selection for losing Dan Dawson and a selection at the conclusion of the 2nd round of the 2020 Entry Draft, which is the 36th selection for losing Garrett Billings, and a selection at the end of the 3rd round of the 2020 Entry Draft, which is the 50th selection for losing Paul Dawson.