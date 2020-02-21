MENU

×

CLOSE

Home
News
Schedule
Standings
Alterna Cup
Teams
Stats
Players
Alerts
About
Video
B/R Live
Shop

Media Resources

Community

Careers
Contact
×

Sign up for our Newsletter


×
Game Highlights

Challen Rogers goes airborne for sweet Rock goal

02.21.2020
TagsToronto Rock

STANDINGS

Pos Team W L

East Division
1. Philadelphia 7 3
2. Georgia 5 3
3. New England 4 3

North Division
1. Toronto 6 2
2. Halifax 6 2
3. Buffalo 6 3

West Division
1. Saskatchewan 5 2
2. Colorado 5 6
3. Calgary 3 4
See Full Standings
Aug. 20
The NLL Announces Agreement with StringKing
Jul. 9
2019 NLL Expansion Draft Results & Trades
Jul. 8
National Lacrosse League Announces Contract Extension for Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz
Share
TagsToronto Rock
Related Articles:
Feb. 21
Hill comes up huge for Halifax in win over Toronto
Feb. 21
Toronto Rock vs Halifax Thunderbirds | Full Highlights
Feb. 21
Hellyer nets 3 goals in loss to Halifax
Feb. 21
Benesch's amazing pass leads to Robinson goal