Riptide Acquire Downs From Calgary

New York, NY (July 2, 2020) – The New York Riptide announced today that the team has acquired forward Dereck Downs from the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2020 NLL Entry Draft. The deal is pending league approval.

Downs saw action in six games for Calgary after being traded from the New England Black Wolves on January 4th.

With the Roughnecks he had 13 points on three goals and 10 assists while scooping up 11 loose balls. Prior to the trade, Downs had one goal, one assist and five loose balls in one game for the Black Wolves.

“I am very excited to welcome Downsy to New York,” GF Sports Executive Vice President Rich Lisk said. “One of the pieces that I identified that we need in our offense is exactly what Dereck does. He had a breakout season in New England his rookie year and one of the aspects I loved about his game is he is not afraid to play inside and this will help round out our offense. Dereck adds an extremely important piece to our offense and the fans in New York will love watching him play.”

Downs, selected 59th overall by the Black Wolves in the 2018 NLL Entry Draft, had 23 points on 16 goals and seven assists in 15 games as a rookie during the 2018-19 season.

