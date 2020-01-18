MENU

×

CLOSE

Home
News
Schedule
Standings
Alterna Cup
Teams
Stats
Players
Alerts
About
Video
B/R Live
Shop

Media Resources

Community

Careers
Contact
×

Sign up for our Newsletter


×
Game Highlights

Eric Penney speaks after his big night in goal

01.18.2020
TagsVancouver Warriors, Vancouver Warriors

STANDINGS

Pos Team W L

East Division
1. y - New England 3 0
2. x - Philadelphia 3 1
3. Georgia 2 2

North Division
1. z - Halifax 4 0
2. x - Toronto 3 1
3. x - Buffalo 2 1

West Division
1. y - Saskatchewan 3 1
2. x - Colorado 3 3
3. x - Calgary 2 2
See Full Standings
Dec. 19
NLL Transactions
Aug. 20
The NLL Announces Agreement with StringKing
Jul. 9
2019 NLL Expansion Draft Results & Trades
Share
TagsVancouver Warriors, Vancouver Warriors
Related Articles:
Jan. 18
Warrior forwards lead Vancouver to 7-5 victory
Jan. 18
Jones' stellar season continues with 4-point night
Jan. 18
Sam Clare gets 1st career goal in Warriors' win
Jan. 18
Mitch Jones buries breakaway goal with BizNasty on the Mic