(Fort Worth, Texas, September 1, 2020) – Fort Worth NLL announced today the hiring of Bob Hamley as the team’s Vice President of Lacrosse Operations and General Manager. Having been involved with the National Lacrosse League for nearly thirty years, Hamley brings a wealth of knowledge to the expansion team and will be formally introduced at the team’s launch event scheduled for November 17.

“We are pleased to announce Bob Hamley as our Vice President of Lacrosse Operations and General Manager,” Fort Worth NLL Managing Partner Greg Bibb stated. “Bob brings decades of box lacrosse experience to our organization and has enjoyed success at all levels of the game…as a player, a coach and in management roles. We are fortunate to have someone of his skill level and experience leading our lacrosse operations and I look forward to working with him as we build a team Fort Worth and North Texas will be proud of and excited to support.”

The Owen Sound, Ontario native has helped guide teams to three NLL championship games and won two himself as a player with the Buffalo Bandits in 1992 and 1993. After finishing playing in 1995, Hamley got his start behind the bench in 2001 as an assistant with the Albany Attack, appearing in his first championship game as a member of the coaching staff. He was named Head Coach and General Manager of the Columbus Landsharks in 2002 and was with the team during its move and transformation to the Arizona Sting. During his time in Arizona, Hamley was named NLL General Manager and Coach of the Year in 2005 while also taking the Sting to the 2005 League Championship Game. The squad would go back to the championship again in 2007.

After the Sting ceased operations, Hamley was briefly named as an assistant in Colorado before being hired as the General Manager and Heach Coach of the Edmonton Rush from 2008 to 2009. He was then brought back to Denver as Head Coach in 2010 and helped rebuild the Mammoth through the 2011 Draft with the selection of NLL Rookie of the Year Adam Jones.

Hamley is the National Director of Box Lacrosse and Texas Director for 3D Lacrosse, the nation’s leading and fastest-growing lacrosse services company. 3D Lacrosse offers the industry’s most innovative training for youth- and high school-aged boys and girls lacrosse players, as well as world-class tournament-style events, select travel teams, recruiting showcases and box lacrosse leagues for many levels of organized competition.

“I am humbled and honored to join the Fort Worth NLL organization,” Hamley said. “I would like to thank Bill Cameron and Greg Bibb for their confidence in me to lead the lacrosse operations of the franchise. I am excited to get started on building a winning team on and off the floor.”

Fort Worth NLL will begin play in November 2021 as the league’s 14th member club and will call Dickies Arena home. The organization will announce the team’s name, logo and colors during the November 17th event.

