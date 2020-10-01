National Lacrosse League Expands Athlete Social Storytelling with Greenfly Partnership

Philadelphia, PA — January 10, 2020 —The National Lacrosse League (@NLL), the largest professional lacrosse league in the world, announced today that it has partnered with Greenfly, the industry-leading content collaboration and distribution platform that works with the largest sports, entertainment, and Fortune 500 organizations in the world to mobilize their athlete and advocate ecosystems. With this partnership, NLL players can access personalized galleries of photos and videos in near real-time to post and share with fans on social media.

This season, the NLL will utilize Greenfly to distribute content automatically to more than 250 athletes and expand its social reach and storytelling capabilities exponentially to lacrosse fans everywhere.

“The NLL has taken great strides in growing our digital presence and strategy,” said Nick Sakiewicz, National Lacrosse League Commissioner. “As we continue to evolve and tell our story, we are focused on investing in our players – great ambassadors of our game – to highlight their elite athletic abilities and share the National Lacrosse League with a larger audience. We are thrilled to partner with Greenfly to streamline and facilitate content sharing for our athletes across social media and collaboratively contribute to the growth of the NLL.”

“We’re excited to work with the NLL and help fuel their continued growth,” said Daniel Kirschner, CEO of Greenfly. “They recognize the untapped value of the incredible collective following and engagement of their players to further propel the league’s success. With Greenfly’s content automation and overall solution, they’ll be able to activate their athlete ecosystem like never before.”

Greenfly’s product, Greenfly Connect, integrates seamlessly with Libris by Photoshelter’s digital asset management platform for visual storytelling, to fully automate the NLL’s last-mile content workflow for social media. The NLL can automatically access photos and videos from league photographers and sort that content into asset galleries flowing through both Libris and Greenfly. Based on tagging and metadata fields, the league’s social team can then distribute that content automatically via their athlete community at scale across social platforms.

Leveraging the power of Greenfly, the league will continue to tell the story of its exponential growth across audience consumption on B/R Live, ticket sales, and sponsorship revenue. By collaboratively engaging across all business units, the NLL will further perpetuate the growth of lacrosse.

About the National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) is North America’s premier professional lacrosse league. Founded in 1986, the NLL ranks third in average attendance for pro indoor sports worldwide, behind only the NHL and NBA. The League is comprised of 13 franchises across the United States and Canada: Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Georgia Swarm, Halifax Thunderbirds, New England Black Wolves, New York Riptide, Philadelphia Wings, Rochester Knighthawks, San Diego Seals, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, and Vancouver Warriors. For more information, visit NLL.com and find the NLL on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Greenfly

Greenfly is a fundamentally new way for organizations and their advocates to collaborate. At any scale. The Greenfly platform ensures the right message reaches the right audience at the right time. Greenfly was co-founded by Shawn Green, an all-star major league baseball player for 15 years including with the Dodgers and Mets, and Daniel Kirschner, a senior digital media executive and Internet policy official. With millions of visual assets managed through the Greenfly platform resulting in over a billion social interactions, ​sports teams and leagues, entertainment companies and Fortune 500 organizations have forged powerful fan connections and strengthened the love for their brands. For more, please visit greenfly.com.