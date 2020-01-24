MENU

Game Highlights

HIGHLIGHTS: New York Riptide 6 @ Philadelphia Wings 14

01.24.2020
STANDINGS

Pos Team W L

East Division
1. New England 4 0
2. Philadelphia 5 2
3. Georgia 2 3

North Division
1. Halifax 5 0
2. Buffalo 3 1
3. Toronto 3 2

West Division
1. Saskatchewan 3 2
2. Colorado 4 3
3. Calgary 2 3
See Full Standings
Dec. 19
NLL Transactions
Aug. 20
The NLL Announces Agreement with StringKing
Jul. 9
2019 NLL Expansion Draft Results & Trades
Related Articles:
Jan. 24
Brett Hickey takes over goal scoring lead with five against New York
Jan. 24
Third quarter Vitarelli hat trick includes 200th career goal
Jan. 19
Higgins dominates in the net for Philly
Jan. 19
Hickey's 4 goals lift Wings over Knighthawks