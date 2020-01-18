MENU

Game Highlights

HIGHLIGHTS: New York wins for the first time

01.18.2020
STANDINGS

Pos Team W L

East Division
1. y - New England 3 0
2. x - Philadelphia 3 1
3. Georgia 2 2

North Division
1. z - Halifax 5 0
2. x - Toronto 3 1
3. x - Buffalo 2 1

West Division
1. y - Saskatchewan 3 1
2. x - Colorado 3 3
3. x - Calgary 2 2
See Full Standings
Dec. 19
NLL Transactions
Aug. 20
The NLL Announces Agreement with StringKing
Jul. 9
2019 NLL Expansion Draft Results & Trades
TagsGeorgia Swarm,
