MENU

×

CLOSE

Home
News
Schedule
Standings
Alterna Cup
Teams
Stats
Players
Alerts
About
Video
B/R Live
Shop

Media Resources

Community

Careers
Contact
×

Sign up for our Newsletter


×
Game Highlights

Jaw-dropping 10-goal run from San Diego

02.22.2020
Tags

STANDINGS

Pos Team W L

East Division
1. Philadelphia 7 3
2. Georgia 5 3
3. New England 4 3

North Division
1. Halifax 7 2
2. Toronto 6 3
3. Buffalo 6 3

West Division
1. Saskatchewan 5 2
2. Colorado 5 6
3. Calgary 3 4
See Full Standings
Aug. 20
The NLL Announces Agreement with StringKing
Jul. 9
2019 NLL Expansion Draft Results & Trades
Jul. 8
National Lacrosse League Announces Contract Extension for Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz
Share
Tags
Related Articles:
Feb. 22
Brodie Merrill sets NLL's all-time loose ball record
Feb. 22
Seals fan Quinn has girl scout cookies
Feb. 21
Hill comes up huge for Halifax in win over Toronto
Feb. 21
Toronto Rock vs Halifax Thunderbirds | Full Highlights