Game Highlights

Kevin Crowley converts, Matisz denied on 2 straight penalty shots

01.19.2020
STANDINGS

Pos Team W L

East Division
1. New England 4 0
2. Philadelphia 3 2
3. Georgia 2 3

North Division
1. Halifax 5 0
2. Buffalo 3 1
3. Toronto 3 2

West Division
1. Saskatchewan 3 2
2. Colorado 4 3
3. Calgary 2 3
See Full Standings
Dec. 19
NLL Transactions
Aug. 20
The NLL Announces Agreement with StringKing
Jul. 9
2019 NLL Expansion Draft Results & Trades
Jan. 19
Higgins dominates in the net for Philly
Jan. 19
Hickey's 4 goals lift Wings over Knighthawks
Jan. 19
Rochester vs Philadelphia | Full Highlights
Jan. 19
Kiel Matisz's acrobatic goal gives the Wings the lead