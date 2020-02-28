MENU

×

CLOSE

Home
News
Schedule
Standings
Alterna Cup
Teams
Stats
Players
Alerts
About
Video
B/R Live
Shop

Media Resources

Community

Careers
Contact
×

Sign up for our Newsletter


×
Game Highlights

Longboat gets 1st career hat trick in loss to New England

02.28.2020
Tags, New York Riptide

STANDINGS

Pos Team W L

East Division
1. New England 6 3
2. Philadelphia 7 4
3. Georgia 5 4

North Division
1. Halifax 7 2
2. Toronto 6 3
3. Buffalo 6 3

West Division
1. Saskatchewan 6 2
2. Calgary 4 4
3. Colorado 5 6
See Full Standings
Feb. 23
Huddle Up: Logan Schuss & Granny Beast
Feb. 22
Dane Dobbie's OT winner over Georgia
Feb. 13
2020 Alterna Cup Trophy
Share
Tags, New York Riptide
Related Articles:
Feb. 28
Crawford stays hot with hat trick in win
Feb. 28
Resetarits and O'Connor get hat tricks in win over NY
Feb. 28
New England Black Wolves vs. New York Riptide | Full Highlights
Feb. 23
Plays of the Week: Week 13, presented by StringKing