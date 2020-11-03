National Lacrosse League Temporarily Limits Locker Room Access To Only Players and Essential Staff

“After consultation with the NLL’s medical advisors and public health experts, all team locker rooms will only be open to players and essential team personnel until further notice. Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room setting. Teams shall also limit other fan interactions and the league will continue to closely monitor this situation and take any further steps necessary to maintain a safe environment.”

