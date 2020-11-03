MENU

News

National Lacrosse League Temporarily Limits Locker Room Access To Only Players and Essential Staff

03.11.2020

Other player and team related activities with fans to be restricted as well

“After consultation with the NLL’s medical advisors and public health experts, all team locker rooms will only be open to players and essential team personnel until further notice. Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room setting.  Teams shall also limit other fan interactions and the league will continue to closely monitor this situation and take any further steps necessary to maintain a safe environment.”

 

About the National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) is the premier professional lacrosse league. Founded in 1986, the NLL ranks third in average attendance for pro indoor sports worldwide, behind only the NHL and NBA. The League is comprised of 13 franchises across the United States and Canada: Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Georgia Swarm, Halifax Thunderbirds, New England Black Wolves, New York Riptide, Philadelphia Wings, Rochester Knighthawks, San Diego Seals, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, and Vancouver Warriors. For more information, visit NLL.com and find the NLL on FacebookInstagram and Twitter.

