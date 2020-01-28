National Lacrosse League To Host First-Ever Team Business Summit In Las Vegas This Week

Philadelphia, PA, January 28, 2020 – The National Lacrosse League (@NLL), the premier professional lacrosse league in the world, will be holding its first-ever team business summit this week at MGM’s Mandalay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The three days of meetings and seminars will culminate with Saturday’s historic matchup between the San Diego Seals and the Colorado Mammoth at Orleans Arena, the first-ever professional lacrosse game in Las Vegas.

“We are excited to be with all our Clubs and new marketing partner, MGM to bring our team and league leadership together for a unique opportunity to review best practices and discuss the strategic growth of our league and the sport of lacrosse,” said NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz. “The NLL is in the midst of historic business growth with so many new partners that convening all of our stakeholders in one place to capitalize on the momentum will add value for our teams and ultimately our fans.”

In addition to hearing from the teams on their best successes and strategies, executives will hear and learn from executives from the UFC, the Las Vegas Golden Knights, as well as league partners Turner Sports, Two Circles, Greenfly and others, on best practices, evolving business strategies and new partnership and revenue generating activities. Over seventy league and team executives and partners are expected to participate.

The NLL is the premier professional lacrosse league, ranking third in average attendance for pro indoor sports, with 13 teams in key markets across North America. The NLL experienced substantial growth last season with nearly a million total ticket sales, a 28-percent increase from 2017-18, and 74 percent of ticket sales were from people who never played lacrosse. Digital viewership also rose significantly through B/R Live, showing substantial increases in total unit sales (up 151 percent from last year), average unique viewers (+27 percent), and average minute audiences (+14 percent). Sponsorship revenues are projected at a 29 percent increase year over year as well.

About the National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) is the premier professional lacrosse league. Founded in 1986, the NLL ranks third in average attendance for pro indoor sports worldwide, behind only the NHL and NBA. The League is comprised of 13 franchises across the United States and Canada: Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Georgia Swarm, Halifax Thunderbirds, New England Black Wolves, New York Riptide, Philadelphia Wings, Rochester Knighthawks, San Diego Seals, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, and Vancouver Warriors. Every NLL game is distributed on Turner Sports’ B/R Live streaming service available on web, Apple, Android and connected devices. For more information, visit NLL.com and find the NLL on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

