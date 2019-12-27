NEW YORK RIPTIDE LOOK TO GET THEIR FIRST WIN IN THEIR INAUGURAL SEASON AT HOME

The New York Riptide are in search of their first win in their inaugural season as they are 0-2 to open up the 2019-2020 season. They will host the 1-1 Saskatchewan Rush in their home opener at the NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, December 28th.

Forward Connor Kelly and forward Dan Lomas have been providing the spark offensively as they both recorded three goals this season, registered four assists, and each has seven points in the early campaign.

One of the key players the Riptide are going to have to have to work on defensively is forward Mark Matthews. Matthews this season has scored five goals this season, registered ten points, and has five assists on the season.

Another key player, the Riptide, is going to have to prepare for his forward Robert Church. So far this season, Church has scored three goals recorded five assists and tallied for eight points.

While the beginning of the season has not started off the way they would have liked New York Riptide head-coach, Regy Thorpe tells Peter Schwartz from New York Riptide.com, “The organization has taken a long-term approach to building this team. Our staff did a great job clipping off some film and doing some good teaching points for these guys. We’re going to keep tweaking the lineup a little bit. We’re by no means panicking, but we’re going to get a couple of changes in there and just kind of keep improving the roster.”