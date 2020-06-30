NLL Announces 2019-20 NLL Award Winners

PHILADELPHIA, July 1, 2020 – The National Lacrosse League (@NLL), the longest running and most successful professional lacrosse league in the world, officially announced the 2019-20 NLL Award winners. All awards are voted on by head coaches, general managers, and the League’s Board of Governors.

Like all major sports, the 2019-2020 season was interrupted, and ultimately cut short due to COVID-19. There was over 15 weeks of game play and much success for the players, teams, and fans of NLL’s 13 active franchises—including two competing for the first time this year. All three divisions featured tight races with three or more teams within two games of the lead, the launch of the Alterna Cup Series, and thrilling overtime victories.

“In an unusual year we congratulate such exceptional people as well as players,” said NLL Commissioner, Nick Sakiewicz. “These award winners epitomize everything that is good about the game of lacrosse on and off the field. They are our leaders and our role models, and we look forward to the time when we can present these awards in person and honor each of them with their teammates in front of their home fans.”

The voting resulted in major award winners representing a wide array of squads, showcasing the competitive balance of talent and high-level competition in the NLL. Earning the Most Valuable Player Award was Shayne Jackson of the Georgia Swarm. Jackson finished the year with 31 goals and 42 assists totaling 73 points while leading the league in even strength assists with 36. Jackson also tied for the league lead in power play goals with 11 and collected 65 loose balls.

The Rookie of the Year was New York Riptide star, Tyson Gibson. Gibson was the first overall selection by the expansion franchise in the 2019 Entry Draft. Gibson scored 16 goals and had 27 assists for 43 points, which led the team in the Riptide’s inaugural season.

For the second year in a row, Georgia Swarm’s Lyle Thompson won the Sportsmanship Award. He continues to represent the sport of lacrosse to the highest degree and tallied 27 goals and 33 assists on the season.

Making it three consecutive seasons, Halifax Thunderbirds stalwart, Graeme Hossack took home Defensive Player of the Year honors. Hossack lead all defensemen in Time on Floor averaging 27:32 per game, over two minutes higher than the next best player, and finished in the top four amongst all defensemen in goals, points, loose balls, and caused turnovers.

Another back-to-back award winner, the Toronto Rock’s Challen Rogers was named Transition Player of the Year. In 11 games, Rogers scored 11 goals and recorded 14 assists while corralling 51 loose balls.

In his first season as a full time starter, New England Black Wolves goaltender, Doug Jamieson won the Goaltender of the Year Award. Among all goaltenders who played at least 60 minutes, Jamieson led the league in Save Percentage (.829) and Goals Against Average (8.80) and tied for the league lead in wins with 8.

For the first time in NLL Awards history, the Teammate(s) of the Year honor was a tie to both Dan Dawson, Toronto Rock, and Mike Poulin, Georgia Swarm. Throughout the season, the players exhibited leadership, sportsmanship, and dedication to their teammates, communities and the sport.

Philadelphia Wings Head Coach and General Manager, Paul Day received dual honors, winning the Les Bartley Award for Coach of the Year and General Manager of the Year. Day led his squad to an 8-6 record after acquiring Goaltender of the Year finalist Zach Higgins and veteran forward Cory Vitarelli during the offseason, and overseeing the development of second-year stars, Trevor Baptiste and Matt Rambo. Day previously won the Les Bartley Award in 2004 when he helmed the Rochester Knighthawks.

The Tom Borrelli Award Media Member of the Year goes to Craig Rybczynski of the Rochester Knighthawks. As the longest -tenured broadcaster in NLL history, calling over 300 straight games, he provides strategic communications, develops community partnerships and interacts with local, regional and national media

John Catalano, of the Halifax Thunderbirds, was honored as the Executive of the Year, overseeing the day-to-day operations following the franchise’s relocation after a long, successful run in Rochester. John played an instrumental role in what was a successful inaugural season for the franchise, both on and off the floor. His guidance and expertise in sales, integrated marketing, game presentation, broadcast, and community relations have landed Halifax on the map as one of the newest staple franchises in the league.

The complete list of 2019-20 NLL Awards winners are as follows:

Most Valuable Player: Shayne Jackson, Georgia

Rookie of the Year: Tyson Gibson, New York

Sportsmanship Award: Lyle Thompson, Georgia

Defensive Player of the Year: Graeme Hossack, Halifax

Transition Player of the Year: Challen Rogers, Toronto

Goaltender of the Year: Doug Jamieson, New England

Teammate of the Year: Dan Dawson, Toronto, AND Mike Poulin, Georgia

Les Bartley Award Coach of the Year: Paul Day, Georgia

General Manager of the Year: Paul Day, Georgia

Tom Borrelli Award Media Member of the Year: Craig Rybczynski, Rochester

Executive of the Year: John Catalano, Halifax

Additionally, the 2019-20 NLL All-Pro and All-Rookie Teams have been announced. The teams are comprised of the top vote getters for the season awards.

All-League First Team:

Doug Jamieson, New England, Goaltender

Graeme Hossack, Rochester, Defense

Kyle Rubisch, Saskatchewan, Defense

Challen Rogers, Toronto, Transition

Shayne Jackson, Georgia, Forward

Callum Crawford, New England, Forward

All-League Second Team:

Dillon Ward, Colorado, Goaltender

Robert Hope, Colorado, Defense

Dan MacRae, New York, Defense

Kiel Matisz, Philadelphia, Transition

Rob Hellyer, Toronto, Forward

Cody Jamieson, Halifax, Forward

All-Rookie Team:

Tyson Gibson, New York, Forward

Andrew Kew, New England, Forward

Connor Fields, San Diego, Forward

Clarke Peterson, Halifax, Forward

Ryland Rees, Rochester, Transition

Joe Nardella, New England, Defense

