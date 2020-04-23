MENU

×

CLOSE

Home
News
Schedule
Standings
Alterna Cup
Teams
Stats
Players
Alerts
About
Video
B/R Live
Shop

Media Resources

Community

Careers
Contact
×

Sign up for our Newsletter


×
Video

NLL House Party: Highlights

04.23.2020

 

The first-ever NLL House Party was a hit! Keep the fun going with some of the best moments from the League-wide event 🎉
TagsBuffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Georgia Swarm, , New England Black Wolves, , , Rochester Knighthawks, , Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, Vancouver Warriors

STANDINGS

Pos Team W L

East Division
1. New England 8 3
2. Georgia 7 5
3. Philadelphia 8 6

North Division
1. Halifax 8 4
2. Toronto 7 4
3. Buffalo 7 4

West Division
1. Saskatchewan 7 3
2. Colorado 7 6
3. San Diego 6 6
See Full Standings
Feb. 23
Huddle Up: Logan Schuss & Granny Beast
Feb. 22
Dane Dobbie's OT winner over Georgia
Feb. 13
2020 Alterna Cup Trophy
Share
TagsBuffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Georgia Swarm, , New England Black Wolves, , , Rochester Knighthawks, , Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, Vancouver Warriors
Related Articles:
May. 5
In Transition with Paul Dawson, Presented by GEICO
May. 2
In Transition with Nick Rose, Presented by GEICO
May. 1
All Talk, No Action: Episode 5
Apr. 28
In Transition with Steve Govett, Presented by GEICO