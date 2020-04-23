News
NLL House Party: Highlights
04.23.2020
The first-ever NLL House Party was a hit! Keep the fun going with some of the best moments from the League-wide event 🎉
Tags
Buffalo Bandits
,
Calgary Roughnecks
,
Colorado Mammoth
,
Georgia Swarm
,
,
New England Black Wolves
,
,
,
Rochester Knighthawks
,
,
Saskatchewan Rush
,
Toronto Rock
,
Vancouver Warriors
Feb. 23
Huddle Up: Logan Schuss & Granny Beast
Feb. 22
Dane Dobbie's OT winner over Georgia
Feb. 13
2020 Alterna Cup Trophy
