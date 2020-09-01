Philadelphia Hosts Vancouver In Home Opener

The Philadelphia Wings (2-1) return to the Wells Fargo Center for their first home game of the 2019-20 season to take on the Vancouver Warriors (1-3) on Friday January 10th at 7:00PM ET. The loyal fans of Philadelphia finally get to see their team live in action after starting the season with a three-game road trip.

Despite dropping their season opener to the Georgia Swarm, the Wings have found some early season stride winning their last two contests against the Calgary Roughnecks and the first-year New York Riptide.Vancouver will get a warm Philadelphia-styled welcome as they travel into the city of brotherly love for the first time in franchise history. In their first and only meeting back in April of last season, the Warriors topped the Wings 19-12 in a battle on their home turf.

The Wings look to carry their momentum from last week into their home opener. Had the victory over the Riptide been a home game, the hats would have been flying all over. Forwards Josh Currier and Brett Hickey both took a bite out of the big apple tallying hat-tricks on the road in New York, Currier’s being his first goals of the season.

Trevor Baptist is coming off a milestone performance against the Riptide, securing his 400th career face-off win. Baptist was 17-29 from the face-off dot while netting 2 goals in the victory last Saturday.

On the defensive end the Wings will have their hands full with the Warriors’ high-powered offense trying to bounce back from a defeat against their western division rival Colorado Mammoth. Despite losing three of their four games this season, Vancouver is still sixth in the league in goals scored. Jordan McBride, Mitch Jones and Logan Schuss help lead the way for the Warriors on offense.

In order for the Wings to keep their winning streak alive, they’ll need a big performance out of net-minder Zach Higgins. Through the first three games of this season, Higgins has only allowed 31 goals while recording 120 saves.

Although the season is young, this is a pivotal match up for each team as the Wings look to keep the pressure on the Warriors who have their backs against the wall.

The game can be viewed on NBC Sports Philadelphia or with a subscription to the B/R Live App.