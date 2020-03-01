Riptide Are in Search for Their First Win of the Season

After falling short in their home-opener last Saturday, the New York Riptide will look to try again to get their first win of the season, as they will host the 1-1 Philadelphia Wings on Saturday, January 4th at NYCB Live. Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Despite a losing effort, the Riptide showed signs of improvement in their last game, as they were able to limit the Rush to just two goals in the second half.

Their struggles came on the offensive side of the ball, as they were able to convert on just four goals on 48 shots-on-goal attempts and went two-for-six on power play opportunities.

New York Riptide Key Players:

Forward Tyler Digby and Dan Lomas have been providing the offensive spark for the team as they are both tied for the team leaders in goals scored with six. Digby has six assists along with 12 points. Lomas also has six assists and two points.

Forward Connor Kelly has scored five goals, eight assists, and 13 points.

Forward Gale Thorpe registered three goals this season, to go along with three assists and six points.

Jean-Luc Chetner, Tyson Gibson, Travis Longboat , and Kieran Mcardle each have two goals.

Philadelphia Wings Key Players:

Forward Kevin Crowley is the team-leader in goals scored with five. He has also registered 11 points and six assists.

Forward Matt Rambo has got the ball into the goal three times, along with four points.

For information on purchasing tickets to the game visit their website https://newyorkriptide.com/schedule/