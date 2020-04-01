Riptide Are Still Searching For Win Number One

The New York Riptide fell short to their division rival Philadelphia Wings by a final score of 15-12 at NYCB Live Saturday, January 4th.

After allowing an early goal at the (14:27) mark in the first period to Philadelphia’s Kevin Buchanan, the Riptide was doing everything right on both sides of the ball. Riptide Jake Fox got the offense rolling with their first goal (3:08.) That would be the start of a 3-0 run for the Riptide. Team leader in goals scored Tyler Digby registered his seventh goal of the season (4:24.) Gale Thorpe got his fourth goal of the season (9:41.)

In the second period, the Philadelphia Wings found the net six times as they entered the half with a 10-6 lead over the Riptide.

Forward Tyson Gibson had a significant impact on the offensive side of the ball as he registered three goals, one of them, which tied the game at 12 late in the fourth quarter giving him his first career hat trick. Gibson says, “we were down coming out of the second half, and I just wanted to do my best to help us get back in the game. I was in the right spot, and the ball was finding the back of the net, but it comes down to us playing a full 60 minutes.”

General manager and head-coach Regy Thorpe says, “I’m proud of our team efforts tonight. We worked on focusing on playing a full 60 minutes all week long, and we were close tonight. If you take away the bad ten minutes of lacrosse in the second period.” “We have another divisional game coming up, and we have to work on playing a full 60. I think we took some good steps tonight. We’re a new team. We’re going to keep playing and learn from the film. They’re a great group of guys. Coaches believe in them, the organization believes in them, but unfortunately, we’re at 0-5.”

With his first career hat trick, Gibson was named second star player of the game, while forward Jean-Luc-Chetner was named third star player of the game with his two goals.

The Riptide will have two-weeks off to prepare for their next division rival matchup as they will host the 2-1 Georgia Swarm on Saturday, January 18th at NYCB Live. To purchase tickets to the game, visit https://newyorkriptide.com/schedule/

New York Riptide Key Performers:

Tyson Gibson: (Three goals, two assists.)

Jean-Luc-Chetner: (two goals, four assists.)

Alex Buque: (46 saves.)

Box Score: https://laxreports.sportlogiq.com/nll/GS2220.html