Alex McIntyre
Game Recaps

Riptide Fall Short to Georgia

Brandon Glogau 03.07.2020

The New York Riptide fell short to the Georgia Swarm by a final score of eleven to seven on Saturday, March 7th at NYCB Live.

New York got on the board first with a goal by newly signed Pat Saunders at the (4:48) mark. That would be the first of two for Saunders.

Dan MacRae registered his second goal of the season at the (13:15) mark, giving New York a two-to-zero lead after the first period.

Gowah Abrams started his fourth game in goal. He recorded a season-high 44 saves.

New York throughout the season have struggled offensively in the third period, but they were able to find the back of the net four times, but their defense let up three goals, giving the Riptide just a six-to-four lead entering the fourth period.

The momentum would go down for New York as Tyson Bomberry was called for a five-minute penalty for high-sticking at the (4:19) mark in the fourth period. Georgia would go on to score three unanswered goals.

In his first game as a member of the Riptide, Saunders found the back of the net twice and registered an assist, which earned him the third-star player of the game.

New York will be on the road for their next matchup, as they will head to Philadelphia for a divisional matchup with the Wings on March 15th. The Riptide will return home on March 28th as former Riptide Tyler Digby will return to NYCB Live as a member of the Colorado Mammoth.

 

 

 

 

STANDINGS

Pos Team W L

East Division
1. New England 8 3
2. Georgia 7 4
3. Philadelphia 7 6

North Division
1. Toronto 7 3
2. Buffalo 7 3
3. Halifax 7 4

West Division
1. Saskatchewan 7 3
2. Colorado 6 6
3. San Diego 5 6
See Full Standings
Feb. 23
Huddle Up: Logan Schuss & Granny Beast
Feb. 22
Dane Dobbie's OT winner over Georgia
Feb. 13
2020 Alterna Cup Trophy
