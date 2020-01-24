Riptide Prep For Cross-Country Matchup with San Diego Seals

The New York Riptide is looking to win their second home game of the season as they will host the 1-5 San Diego Seals on Saturday, January 25th at NYCB Live, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

After winning an overtime thriller against the Georgia Swarm, the Riptide went out to pick up additional pieces to make their roster stronger. They went on to sign Long Island native and two-time national champion Myles Jones. Jones won two national championships with Duke University in 2013 and 2014. He is ranked seventh in Duke’s history in points with 231, 12th in goals with 126, and fifth in assists with 105.

General manager and head-coach Regy Thorpe says, “We’re excited to have Myles as part of our organization.” “He is a guy that we’ve had at training camp for US Indoor over the past few years. He doesn’t have a lot of box experience, but he has a lot of upside and wants to learn and evolve his game. His size, speed, and athleticism will fit well with our team.”

Travis Longboat received his first National Lacrosse League career accolade as he was named the Lacrosse Flash Rookie of the week honorees. Longboat recorded six-assists to help lead the Riptide to their first-ever win in franchise history.

To all Fortnite fans, you’ll have the opportunity to compete against the Riptide and fellow fans starting at 5:30 p.m. for the chance to win swag, game tickets, and even $500! You must be 13+ years to enter. For more information, visit https://nyriptide.spinzo.com/riptide-v-seals-2020-01-25-BWPFD?group=fortnite-3zdd.

After the game, you can enjoy an after-party with the Riptide, as they will be going to the Green Turtle in East Meadow. Wear your Riptide gear, and you’ll get free pretzels and cheese.

