Riptide Set to Host New England Black Wolves

The New York Riptide returns home for a divisional matchup against the New England Black Wolves, Friday February 28th at NYCB Live. The Riptide is on a four-game losing streak.

On Thursday, February 20th, the Riptide traded Tyler Digby to the Colorado Mammoth. Digby led the team in goals scored with 14, and also led the team in points with 36. The Riptide will receive two draft picks for the 2020 and 2021 NLL Entry draft.

General Manager and head-coach Regy Thorpe tells New York Riptide.com, “I’d like to thank Tyler for his time with the Riptide.” “He brought a wealth of experience to our front door, and his size, grit, and strength made him a great leader on the team. We wish him the best of luck in Colorado. Adding picks over the next two years will help build on the foundation of our franchise for seasons to come.”

New York Riptide Key Players:

Dan Lomas: 13 goals, 17 assists, 30 points.

Connor Kelly: 13 goals, 17 assists, and 30 points.

Tyson Gibson: 13 goals, 16 assists, 29 points

Jean-Luc Chetner: Ten goals, 17 assists, 27 points.

Alex Buque: 339 saves, two assists.

New England Black Wolves Key Players:

Callum Crawford: 23 goals, 32 assists, 55 points.

Reilly O’ Connor: 14 goals, 12 assists, 26 points

Andrew Kew: Nine goals, 17 assists, 26 points.

Stephan Leblanc: Seven goals, 23 assists, 30 points.

Jordan Durston: Six goals, seven assists, 13 points.

Friday night is college night. Before the game, fans can take part in a cornhole tournament. The tournament will start at 5:00 p.m. at the sandbar. For more information, you can visit https://newyorkriptide.com/cornhole-tournament/.

.