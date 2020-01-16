Riptide Use Bye-week to Prepare For Georgia

After falling short in a late second-half comeback to the Philadelphia Wings on Saturday, January 4th at NYCB Live, the New York Riptide has a bye-week week to prepare for another divisional matchup as they will host the 2-2 Georgia Swarm.

The quote general manager and head-coach Regy Thorpe keeps using is “we need to do a better job of playing a full 60 minutes of Lacrosse.” Thorpe says, “We came close doing that against Philadelphia, just take away the bad ten minutes in the second period.”

The Riptide had a lot of positive takeaways in their matchup against Philadelphia. The 2019 first overall pick Tyson Gibson recorded his first career hat trick, registering three goals and two assists.

Jean Luc-Chetner fired two goals behind the net, to go along with four assists.

Goalkeeper Alex Buque finished the game with 46 saves, on 60 shots-on-goal attempts.

New York Riptide Key Players:

Tyler Digby: Eight goals, nine assists, 17 points.

Dan Lomas: Seven goals, seven assists, 14 points.

Connor Kelly: Five goals, ten assists, 15 points.

Tyson Gibson: Five goals, seven assists, 12 points.

Alex Buque: On the season, Buque has saved 210 shots.

Georgia Swarm Key Players:

Shayne Jackson: 12 goals, 12 assists, 24 points.

Lyle Thompson: Nine goals, 14 assists, 23 points.

Randy Staats: 17 assists, 21 points.

Jordan Hall: 16 assists, 18 points.

Mike Poulin: Poulin on the season has recorded 151 saves.

