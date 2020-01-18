Riptide Win an Overtime Thriller at Home to Get Their First Franchise Win

The New York Riptide got their first-ever franchise win as they defeated the Georgia Swarm in overtime by a final score of 13-12 on Saturday, January 18, at NYCB Live Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The ten-year veteran Dan MacRae registered the game-winning goal to secure their first-ever win in their franchise. MacRae says, “It was an all-around team effort tonight. It started with Alex Buque in net to hold a team to five goals at the half set us up to put us in a good position to succeed.” “Overtime usually ends pretty quick, to have a few down and backs, and to be able to get some stops, our guys were playing with our hearts at that point. They were gassed, we were trying to get over the line and not get an eight-second violation; I turned and looked at the bench, all the defenders seemed to slack off, and I closed my eyes and shot the ball, and it went in, and everybody came running towards me to celebrate.”

General Manager and head-coach Regy Thorpe says, “It’s great to get the first one. We have a great group of guys like MacRae who took a leap of faith to come to New York. I’m happy for the guys in the locker room and the organization to beat a team like Georgia, who has a full team of veterans. Being down going into the fourth quarter was just amazing. Guys were stepping up all over the place. Starting with our performance on the face-offs, to Buque in the net, and Dan Lomas put goals through the net, and the ability to pull away on the six-on-five goal at the end. You never know when that first win is going to come, we still didn’t play a full 60 minutes, but being able to get a come back to win like tonight is a special one.”

The Riptide entered the fourth quarter trailing 9-5. They would go on to score five unanswered goals to take an 11-10 lead. Two quick Georgia goals put the Riptide behind 12-11, but Gale Thorpe tied the game with 1.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter to force the overtime.

MacRae was named first star player of the game, scoring one goal, which was the one to win the game. Lomas was named the second star of the game. Lomas registered his first hat trick of the season, and Kieran McArdle was named third star player of the game. McArdle also recorded a hat trick.

New York Riptide Key Performers : Dan MacRae scored the game-winning goal, Dan Lomas registered his first hat trick of the season along with two assists , Kieran McArdle registered a hat trick, Alex Buque registered 37 saves.

Georgia Swarm Key Performers : Lyle Thompson scored four goals. Shayne Jackson registered a hat trick to go along with three assists.

The Riptide is going to hit the road for a divisional rival rematch against the Philadelphia Wings on Friday, January 24. It will return home on Saturday, January 25th, as they will host the San Diego Seals at NYCB Live.