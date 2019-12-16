San Diego Seals to Play Regular-Season Game on Runway of Marine Corps Air Station – Miramar

When the 2019-20 National Lacrosse League schedule was released in September, the San Diego Seals suggested a special event of epic magnitude was in store for its home game against the Vancouver Warriors in February. What the team is delivering is truly historic!
The Seals announced on Monday, Dec. 16 that they will play a game on the flight line at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 1:00 PM PST. This will be the first regular-season professional sporting event ever played on a Marine Corps base in U.S. history.
“With more than 100,000 active-duty military personnel calling San Diego home, we are forever grateful for their commitment to protecting our freedom, this city and this great country,” said Seals president Steve Govett. “This game, and the events surrounding it, are a way for us to say ‘thank you’ to them and their families for their service.”
The team will construct an arena with limited seating capacity to accommodate season ticket members and select active duty, reservists and retired military personnel. To honor the robust San Diego military community, the San Diego Seals will participate in a series of events the week leading up to the game for active duty military and their families.
“The NLL has a long history of supporting our servicemen and women in Canada and the United States
and we are thrilled to support the Seals in making history and honoring our active duty, reservists and
retired military members,” said NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz. “Hosting Vancouver in a first ever
regular-season professional sporting event played on the flight deck of Marine Corps Air Station
Miramar continues to showcase the NLL’s ability to innovate and create unique experiences for our fans.
Opening our incredible product in a special way to thank our military will truly make this an event that
can’t be missed.”
Miramar is home to more than 12,200 Marines, Sailors and civilians, and covers more than 23,100 acres. It’s home to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, which is the aviation element of the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force. Miramar has been an active military base since 1929 and has been an integral part of the San Diego Community.
“MCAS Miramar has a deeply rooted relationship with the San Diego community,” said Col. Charles Dockery, commanding officer, MCAS Miramar. “We strive to be outstanding neighbors to our fellow San Diegans by working hand in hand with them every chance we get. Miramar is grateful to host our San Diegan neighbors for Rumble on the Runway right here on the flight line.”
Authorized military patrons have the exclusive chance to reserve seats to the game at this time.
About San Diego Seals: The San Diego Seals are a team in the 33-year-old National Lacrosse League (NLL), the world’s only professional box lacrosse league. For more information, visit SealsLax.com or follow the Seals on social media.
About the National Lacrosse League: The National Lacrosse League (NLL) is North America’s premier professional lacrosse league. Founded in 1986, the NLL ranks third in average attendance for pro indoor sports worldwide, behind only the NHL and NBA. The League is comprised of 13 franchises across the United States and Canada: Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Georgia Swarm, Halifax Thunderbirds, New England Black Wolves, New York Riptide, Philadelphia Wings, Rochester Knighthawks, San Diego Seals, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, and Vancouver Warriors. For more information, visit NLL.com and find the NLL on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About MCAS Miramar: MCAS Miramar was established by the US Army as Camp Kearny in 1917. The base was transferred to the USMC by US Army in 1924; re-named Marine Corps Base, Naval Operating Base. Marine Corps Aviation Base, Kearny Mesa commissioned in March 1943. MCAB Kearny Mesa re- designated Marine Corps Air Depot Miramar in September 1943. After being transferred to the US Navy by the USMC in 1947, Miramar was transferred back to the USMC in October 1997.
The airfield at MCAS Miramar is named in honor of Brigadier General Joe. J. Foss, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for heroism as a Marine Captain during WWII while serving in Guadalcanal.