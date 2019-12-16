San Diego Seals to Play Regular-Season Game on Runway of Marine Corps Air Station – Miramar

When the 2019-20 National Lacrosse League schedule was released in September, the San Diego Seals suggested a special event of epic magnitude was in store for its home game against the Vancouver Warriors in February. What the team is delivering is truly historic!

The Seals announced on Monday, Dec. 16 that they will play a game on the flight line at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 1:00 PM PST. This will be the first regular-season professional sporting event ever played on a Marine Corps base in U.S. history.

“With more than 100,000 active-duty military personnel calling San Diego home, we are forever grateful for their commitment to protecting our freedom, this city and this great country,” said Seals president Steve Govett. “This game, and the events surrounding it, are a way for us to say ‘thank you’ to them and their families for their service.”

The team will construct an arena with limited seating capacity to accommodate season ticket members and select active duty, reservists and retired military personnel. To honor the robust San Diego military community, the San Diego Seals will participate in a series of events the week leading up to the game for active duty military and their families.