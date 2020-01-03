MENU

Game Highlights

Shayne Jackson nets 3 in Georgia win

03.01.2020
TagsGeorgia Swarm, Vancouver Warriors, shayne jackson

STANDINGS

Pos Team W L

East Division
1. New England 6 3
2. Philadelphia 7 4
3. Georgia 5 4

North Division
1. Toronto 7 3
2. Halifax 7 3
3. Buffalo 7 3

West Division
1. Saskatchewan 6 3
2. Calgary 4 4
3. Colorado 5 6
See Full Standings
Feb. 23
Huddle Up: Logan Schuss & Granny Beast
Feb. 22
Dane Dobbie's OT winner over Georgia
Feb. 13
2020 Alterna Cup Trophy
