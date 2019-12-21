News
Features
Game Previews
Game Recaps
Media Coverage
Schedule
Print Schedule
Stats
Players
Teams
Odds
Alterna Cup
Players
Transactions
Combine
Interest Form & Eligibility
About
Teams
Combine
Interest Form & Eligibility
Box Lax 101
Communications Directory
2019-20 Media Guide
League Office
History
Draft Eligibility
Rulebook
Code of Conduct
Partners
B/R Live
Video
Original Content
Shop
Tickets
MENU
×
CLOSE
Home
News
Media Coverage
Schedule
Printable Schedule
Standings
Alterna Cup
Teams
Stats
Players
Teams
Odds
Players
Player Transactions
Alerts
About
Box Lax 101
Communications Directory
League Office
History
Draft Eligibility
Rulebook
Code of Conduct
Video
B/R Live
Shop
Tickets
Media Resources
Credential Requests
Press Releases
Media Guide
Community
Right to Play
Partners
Careers
Contact
×
Sign up for our Newsletter
First Name
Last Name
Email
Street Address
City
State or Province
Zip
Date of Birth
×
Game Highlights
Stephen Keogh collects hat trick in Halifax win
12.21.2019
Share
Tags
,
Rochester Knighthawks
,
halifax thunderbirds
STANDINGS
Pos
Team
W
L
East Division
1.
Georgia
2
0
2.
New England
2
0
3.
Philadelphia
0
1
North Division
1.
Halifax
2
0
2.
Buffalo
1
0
3.
Toronto
1
1
West Division
1.
Calgary
1
1
2.
Colorado
1
1
3.
Saskatchewan
1
1
See Full Standings
›
Dec. 19
NLL Transactions
Aug. 20
The NLL Announces Agreement with StringKing
Jul. 9
2019 NLL Expansion Draft Results & Trades
Share
Tags
,
Rochester Knighthawks
,
halifax thunderbirds
Related Articles:
Dec. 22
Jordan Gilles' breakaway game-winner in OT
Dec. 22
Mammoth take down Roughnecks 8-7 in OT
Dec. 22
Marshal King goes behind the back for sick goal
Dec. 21
Dylan Kinnear's spectacular no-look goal while falling down