Thunderbirds Look to Stay Hot When the Seals Come East

After a hard-fought win last week against the Mammoth, the Thunderbirds look to extend their winning streak to 5, and remain at the top of the NLL when the San Diego Seals come to Halifax this Saturday night.

Led by their veterans, the Thunderbirds have quickly become the hottest team in the NLL. Cody Jamieson, Ryan Benesch, and Stephen Keogh have commanded the offense, blending their experience perfectly with the talent of the younger players.

“Everyone is buying in and has a team first mentality,” said vet forward Stephen Keogh. “It’s a great mix of young and veteran players, and everyone is battling for the guy beside them. We have a family mentality.”

The Thunderbirds have shown that they truly are playing for each other this season. With balanced scoring, plenty of assists, and relentless defense, the team has truly been a team. There is no one player that is the key to the Thunderbirds’ success this season, but every player is vital.

This Saturday, the San Diego Seals will come to Halifax looking to turn their season around after a 1–4 start. The Seals have a high-powered offense led by Wes Berg and the crafty Connor Fields. They will have to beat a Thunderbird defense that has been rock solid all season.

Commanded by Warren Hill in goal, the defense has been stellar in every game so far. Between rookie Nonkon Thompson, who outside of a few penalties played a nearly perfect game against the Mammoth, and the dominant two-way force, Graeme Hossack, beating this defense is a tough task that no one has been able to do so far.

In order for the Thunderbirds to win on Saturday, they will have to play a complete game from start to finish. This Seals team is hungry for a statement win and for something to build the remainder of their season off of. A win over the best team in the NLL would be just that.

“We need to continue to improve each game. We can’t get too high,” said Keogh. “This league is so competitive, and anyone can win on any night. We need to work hard at practices and keep sticking to the game plan the coaches lay out.”

The Thunderbirds look to improve to 5–0 on the season and extend their lead over the North Division and the rest of the League, while a win on Saturday would give the Seals their second win and help them regain control of their season

The game starts at 7pm AST/6pm EST in the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia on Saturday, January 18th and can be streamed on B/R Live.