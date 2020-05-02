TYSON GIBSON LIVING UP TO HIS EXPECTATIONS OF BEING THE NUMBER ONE PICK IN THE NLL DRAFT

Being selected with the first overall pick comes with many responsibilities. You have to show the organization that you were the right choice with their pick, and your expectations are higher than others. New York Riptide Tyson Gibson has a little bit more to prove. The Riptide with the first overall pick selected Gibson, and when he was selected the broadcasters said, “Whoa, we have our first shock/upset of the draft.” Gibson now has a chip on his shoulder to prove the critiques wrong that he was the right choice to be selected number one.

The Riptide is in its inaugural season and is going to build the team around Gibson. Gibson scored the Riptide’s first-ever goal in their franchise in a road contest against the Halifax Thunderbirds.

Gibson’s next milestone he achieved was recording his first career hat trick in a home division rivalry game against the Philadelphia Wings.

Gibson has been putting up big numbers in his rookie season. As of February 1st, he is ranked third amongst rookies with ten goals, thirteen assists, and 23 points. He is ranked fourth in power-play goals with two, and fifth with power-play assists with three. He is also ranked second in shots with 73.

When it comes to not being recognized as a top draft pick to others, Gibson uses that as a form of motivation. “I try not to look too much into that, it does motivate me a little bit, but I’m mainly focused on my self trying to improve every day, and try and put our team in the best position to win” says Gibson.

Gibson doesn’t feel the pressure of being the number one pick. “When it comes to pressure, I try to control what I can control. I do my best on the floor. I feel like I’ve done a good job; I would like to pull a few more wins.”

A former student-athlete at Robert Morris University, while putting up big numbers on the field, Gibson works a nine-to-five job as a research analyst. He is used to having to balance out a heavy work loaded schedule. At Robert Morris, he was a full-time student, had to go to practice, hit the gym, and be ready for game days. “College helped me prepare for this, It was a little different in the beginning, but now it’s like second nature to me, getting up going to work, and then getting ready to play.”

With eight games already played and ten left to go, Gibson’s numbers have shown that he not only belongs in the league, but he’s playing like an actual number one draft pick. Gibson just 23 years old, with player development, people will look back and say this was the right choice.