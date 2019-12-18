WEEK 4: SCHEDULE, GAME INFO, HOW TO WATCH

Who's Playing & When: Rochester Knighthawks (home) vs. Halifax Thunderbirds (away) Saturday, December 21, 6:00 PM ET Colorado Mammoth (home) vs. Calgary Roughnecks (away) Saturday, December 21, 9:30 PM ET How To Watch B/R Live is available at https://live.bleacherreport.com or by downloading the B/R Live app through the App Store or Google Play. This week's Game of the Week features the Colorado Mammoth facing off against the Calgary Roughnecks on Saturday, December 21, at 9:30 PM ET. This game will be streamed across B/R Live domestically and Twitter and Facebook worldwide. The start of this game will feature the Roughnecks raising their 2018-19 NLL Championship banner. The ceremony will be streamed on these platforms starting at 9:30 PM. More information about the Game of the Week.
