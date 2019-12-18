MENU

×

CLOSE

Home
News
Schedule
Standings
Alterna Cup
Teams
Stats
Players
Alerts
About
Video
B/R Live
Shop

Media Resources

Community

Careers
Contact
×

Sign up for our Newsletter


×
Game Info

WEEK 4: SCHEDULE, GAME INFO, HOW TO WATCH

12.18.2019 
Who's Playing & When:

Rochester Knighthawks (home) vs. Halifax Thunderbirds (away)
Saturday, December 21, 6:00 PM ET

Colorado Mammoth (home) vs. Calgary Roughnecks (away)
Saturday, December 21, 9:30 PM ET

How To Watch

B/R Live is available at https://live.bleacherreport.com or by
downloading the B/R Live app through the App Store or Google Play.

This week's Game of the Week features the Colorado Mammoth facing off
against the Calgary Roughnecks on Saturday, December 21, at 9:30 PM ET. 
This game will be streamed  across B/R Live domestically and Twitter and
Facebook worldwide. The start of this game will feature the Roughnecks 
raising their 2018-19 NLL Championship banner. The ceremony will be 
streamed on these platforms starting at 9:30 PM.
 
More information about the Game of the Week.


Game Stream Links 

Rochester Knighthawks vs. Halifax Thunderbirds 

Colorado Mammoth vs. Calgary Roughnecks


Be There 

Season tickets and single game tickets for all teams and games can be found at NLL.com/tickets.
TagsCalgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, , Rochester Knighthawks

STANDINGS

Pos Team W L

East Division
1. Georgia 2 0
2. New England 2 0
3. Philadelphia 0 1

North Division
1. Halifax 1 0
2. Buffalo 1 0
3. Toronto 1 1

West Division
1. Calgary 1 0
2. Vancouver 1 1
3. Saskatchewan 1 1
See Full Standings
Oct. 8
NLL Transactions
Aug. 20
The NLL Announces Agreement with StringKing
Jul. 9
2019 NLL Expansion Draft Results & Trades
Share
TagsCalgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, , Rochester Knighthawks
Related Articles:
Dec. 4
Who Won & Why: Week 1
Dec. 4
Week 2: Schedule, Game Info, How to Watch