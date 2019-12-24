WEEK 5: SCHEDULE, GAME INFO, HOW TO WATCH

Who's Playing & When: New York Riptide (away) vs. New England Black Wolves (home) Friday, December 27, 7:30 PM ET Calgary Roughnecks (away) vs. San Diego Seals (home) Friday, December 27, 10 PM ET Toronto Rock (away) vs. Rochester Knighthawks (home) Saturday, December 28, 7 PM ET Colorado Mammoth (away) vs. Georgia Swarm (home) Saturday, December 28, 7 PM ET Halifax Thunderbirds (away) vs. Buffalo Bandits (home) Saturday, December 28, 7 PM ET Saskatchewan Rush (away) vs. New York Riptide (home) Saturday, December 28, 7:30 PM ET Philadelphia Wings (away) vs. Calgary Roughnecks (home) Saturday, December 28, 10 PM ET San Diego Seals (away) vs. Vancouver Warriors (home) Sunday, December 29, 4 PM ET How To Watch B/R Live is available at https://live.bleacherreport.com or by downloading the B/R Live app through the App Store or Google Play. This week's Game of the Week features the Saskatchewan Rush facing off against the Rochester Knighthawks on Saturday, December 28, at 7:30 PM ET. This game will be streamed across B/R Live domestically and Twitter and Facebook worldwide. More information about the Game of the Week. Be There Season tickets and single game tickets for all teams and games can be found at NLL.com/tickets.