News

WEEK 5: SCHEDULE, GAME INFO, HOW TO WATCH

12.24.2019 
Who's Playing & When:

New York Riptide (away) vs. New England Black Wolves (home)
Friday, December 27, 7:30 PM ET

Calgary Roughnecks (away) vs. San Diego Seals (home)
Friday, December 27, 10 PM ET

Toronto Rock (away) vs. Rochester Knighthawks (home)
Saturday, December 28, 7 PM ET

Colorado Mammoth (away) vs. Georgia Swarm (home)
Saturday, December 28, 7 PM ET

Halifax Thunderbirds (away) vs. Buffalo Bandits (home)
Saturday, December 28, 7 PM ET

Saskatchewan Rush (away) vs. New York Riptide (home)
Saturday, December 28, 7:30 PM ET

Philadelphia Wings (away) vs. Calgary Roughnecks (home)
Saturday, December 28, 10 PM ET

San Diego Seals (away) vs. Vancouver Warriors (home)
Sunday, December 29, 4 PM ET
How To Watch

B/R Live is available at https://live.bleacherreport.com or by
downloading the B/R Live app through the App Store or Google Play.

This week's Game of the Week features the Saskatchewan Rush facing off
against the Rochester Knighthawks on Saturday, December 28, at 7:30 PM ET. 
This game will be streamed  across B/R Live domestically and Twitter and
Facebook worldwide. 
 
More information about the Game of the Week.


Be There 

Season tickets and single game tickets for all teams and games
can be found at NLL.com/tickets.
STANDINGS

Pos Team W L

East Division
1. Georgia 2 0
2. New England 2 0
3. Philadelphia 0 1

North Division
1. Halifax 2 0
2. Buffalo 1 0
3. Toronto 1 1

West Division
1. Calgary 1 1
2. Colorado 1 1
3. Saskatchewan 1 1
See Full Standings
Dec. 19
NLL Transactions
Aug. 20
The NLL Announces Agreement with StringKing
Jul. 9
2019 NLL Expansion Draft Results & Trades
