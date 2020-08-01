MENU

Game Info

Week 7: Schedule, Game Info, How to Watch

01.08.2020 
Who's Playing & When:

Vancouver Warriors (away) vs. Philadelphia Wings (home)
Friday, January 10, 7:00 PM ET

Colorado Mammoth (away) vs. Halifax Thunderbirds (home)
Saturday, January 11, 6:00 PM ET

Rochester Knighthawks (away) vs. Toronto Rock (home) 
Saturday, January 11, 7:00 PM ET 

Buffalo Bandits (away) vs. Georgia Swarm (home) 
Saturday, January 11, 7:00 PM ET

Saskatchewan Rush (away) vs. San Diego Seals (home) 
Sunday, January 12, 4:00 PM ET


How To Watch

B/R Live is available at https://live.bleacherreport.com or by
downloading the B/R Live app through the App Store or Google Play.

This week's Game of the Week features the Rochester Knighthawks facing off
against the Toronto Rock on Saturday, January 11, at 7:00 PM ET. 
This game will be streamed  across B/R Live domestically and Twitter and
Facebook worldwide. 
 
More information about the Game of the Week.


Game Stream Links

Vancouver Warriors vs. Philadelphia Wings  

Colorado Mammoth vs. Halifax Thunderbirds 

Rochester Knighthawks vs. Toronto Rock 

Buffalo Bandits vs. Georgia Swarm 

Saskatchewan Rush vs. San Diego Seals 

Be There 

Season tickets and single game tickets for all teams and games
can be found at NLL.com/tickets.

STANDINGS

Pos Team W L

East Division
1. New England 3 0
2. Georgia 2 1
3. Philadelphia 2 1

North Division
1. Halifax 3 0
2. Toronto 2 1
3. Buffalo 1 1

West Division
1. Colorado 3 1
2. Saskatchewan 2 1
3. Calgary 2 2
See Full Standings
Dec. 19
NLL Transactions
Aug. 20
The NLL Announces Agreement with StringKing
Jul. 9
2019 NLL Expansion Draft Results & Trades
