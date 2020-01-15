Week 8: Schedule, Game Info, How to Watch

Who's Playing & When: Colorado Mammoth (away) vs. Vancouver Warriors (home) Friday, January 17, 10:30 PM ET San Diego Seals (away) vs. Halifax Thunderbirds (home) Saturday, January 18, 6:00 PM ET Calgary Roughnecks (away) vs. Rochester Knighthawks (home) Saturday, January 18, 7:00 PM ET Philadelphia Wings (away) vs. New England Black Wolves (home) Saturday, January 18, 7:00 PM ET Toronto Rock (away) vs. Buffalo Bandits (home) Saturday, January 18, 7:00 PM ET Georgia Swarm (away) vs. New York Riptide (home) Saturday, January 18, 7:30 PM ET Colorado Mammoth (away) vs. Saskatchewan Rush (home) Saturday, January 18, 8:30 PM ET Rochester Knighthawks (away) vs. Philadelphia Wings (home) Sunday, January 19, 7:00 PM ET How To Watch B/R Live is available at https://live.bleacherreport.com or by downloading the B/R Live app through the App Store or Google Play. This week's Game of the Week features the Toronto Rock facing off against the Buffalo Bandits on Saturday, January 11, at 7:00 PM ET. This game will be streamed across B/R Live domestically and Twitter and Facebook worldwide. More information about the Game of the Week. Be There Season tickets and single game tickets for all teams and games can be found at NLL.com/tickets.