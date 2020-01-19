Wings Head Home to Host the Knighthawks in Sunday Matinee

After both the Rochester Knighthawks and Philadelphia Wings played in Saturday night action, the Wings head home to host the Knighthawks in a Sunday night matinee at the Wells Fargo Center wrapping up Week 8 action.

The Wings are looking for another win on home turf after falling in overtime to the New England Black Wolves last night on the road. Matt Rambo lead the Wings last night with three goals as the team falls to 3-2 in the East Division.

Curtis Knight lead Knighthawks to a thrilling 13-12 win at home over the defending champ Calgary Roughnecks with 3 goals and 3 assists. The Knighthawks enter the matchup with a 1-4 record with this being the only time they will see the Wings this season.

Players To Watch

Philadelphia Wings

Kevin Crowley: With 26 points on the season made up of 10 goals and 16 assists, Crowley is poised to lead at home.

Matt Rambo: In his Sophomore season, Rambo is continuing to improve and make an impact on the floor with 7 goals 12 assists this season.

Trevor Baptiste: After setting the face-off dot on fire in his rookie year, Baptiste is leading the league with a 90-120 face-off record. In addition, he has earned 5 goals and 1 assist to contribute 6 points for the Wings.

Rochester Knighthawks

Holden Cattoni: Leads Rochester in points with 9 goals and 17 assists, for a total of 26 points.

Shawn Evans: Veteran Evans has contributed 7 goals and 17 assists for a total of 24 points.

Curtis Knight: Has tallied 17 points for the season including 8 goals and 9 assists.

All the action starts on B/R Live at 7:00pm ET.

Purchase your pass https://live.bleacherreport.com