Welcome to the new NLL.com. Read more from around the league. NLL News

×
Tickets
Shop
Stream Live
Ways to Play
search
search
WK
1
Q4
10:25
Black Wolves
9
Knighthawks
12
Game Info Stream Live
Sat, Aug 15
FINAL
Black Wolves
9
Knighthawks
12
Game Recap
Sat, Aug 15
FINAL
Black Wolves
9
Knighthawks
12
Game Recap
WK
2
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
WK
3
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
WK
4
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
WK
5
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
WK
6
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
WK
7
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
WK
8
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
WK
9
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
Sat, Aug 15
9:30PM ET
Black Wolves
+115
Knighthawks
−160
Game Info Buy Tickets
Powered By
MGM Logo
Scores / Schedule
Press Releases
National Lacrosse League Plans To Begin Its 35th Season
More
1 / 3
Previous
Next
Standings
East
North
West

East Division

W - L
GB
New England Black Wolves Logo

New England

Black Wolves

8 - 3
0
Georgia Swarm Logo

Georgia

Swarm

7 - 5
1.5
Philadelphia Wings Logo

Philadelphia

Wings

8 - 6
1.5
New York Riptide Logo

New York

Riptide

1 - 12
8

North Division

W - L
GB
Halifax Thunderbirds Logo

Halifax

Thunderbirds

8 - 4
0
Toronto Rock Logo

Toronto

Rock

7 - 4
0.5
Buffalo Bandits Logo

Buffalo

Bandits

7 - 4
0.5
Rochester Knighthawks Logo

Rochester

Knighthawks

2 - 10
6

West Division

W - L
GB
Saskatchewan Rush Logo

Saskatchewan

Rush

7 - 3
0
Colorado Mammoth Logo

Colorado

Mammoth

7 - 6
1.5
San Diego Seals Logo

San Diego

Seals

6 - 6
2
Calgary Roughnecks Logo

Calgary

Roughnecks

5 - 5
2
Vancouver Warriors Logo

Vancouver

Warriors

4 - 9
4.5
View Full Standings
Panther City Lacrosse Club Reveals Brand I...
Press Releases
National Lacrosse League Fanatics Enter Mu...
Press Releases
Wolf Athletics Joins The National Lacrosse...
Press Releases
Standings
East
North
West

East Division

W - L
GB
New England Black Wolves Logo

New England

Black Wolves

8 - 3
0
Georgia Swarm Logo

Georgia

Swarm

7 - 5
1.5
Philadelphia Wings Logo

Philadelphia

Wings

8 - 6
1.5
New York Riptide Logo

New York

Riptide

1 - 12
8

North Division

W - L
GB
Halifax Thunderbirds Logo

Halifax

Thunderbirds

8 - 4
0
Toronto Rock Logo

Toronto

Rock

7 - 4
0.5
Buffalo Bandits Logo

Buffalo

Bandits

7 - 4
0.5
Rochester Knighthawks Logo

Rochester

Knighthawks

2 - 10
6

West Division

W - L
GB
Saskatchewan Rush Logo

Saskatchewan

Rush

7 - 3
0
Colorado Mammoth Logo

Colorado

Mammoth

7 - 6
1.5
San Diego Seals Logo

San Diego

Seals

6 - 6
2
Calgary Roughnecks Logo

Calgary

Roughnecks

5 - 5
2
Vancouver Warriors Logo

Vancouver

Warriors

4 - 9
4.5
View Full Standings

The Latest

All News
December 7, 2020 NLL Interview Series: Frank Brown
Interviews
October 13, 2020 Knighthawks Mean Business While Continuing to ...
Stories
September 28, 2020 Powless Brothers Make Draft History
Stories
September 18, 2020 League’s Virtual Draft Selection Show Provides...
Draft
September 18, 2020 LIVE: 2020 NLL Draft Selection Show
Draft
View More view more
Featured text post
December 17, 2020 National Lacrosse League Maximises Social Reach With First Virtual Draft
Draft
Featured text post
December 16, 2020 Transactions Transactions
Player Transactions
Featured text post
December 8, 2020 Wilson Sporting Goods And National Lacrosse League Extend Partnership For Pro... Wilson Sporting Goods And National Lacrosse Le...
Press Releases

Must Watch

All Videos
play play
Featured video post
August 6, 2020 22 Questions with Callum Crawford 22 Questions with Callum Crawford
Stories
play play
Featured video post
July 30, 2020 22 Questions with Blaze Riorden 22 Questions with Blaze Riorden
Stories
play play
Featured video post
July 23, 2020 All Talk, No Action: Episode 17, presented by Warrior All Talk, No Action: Episode 17, presented by ...
Uncategorized
play play
Featured video post
July 22, 2020 Breaking down Fort Worth’s new team with Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz an... Breaking down Fort Worth’s new team with...
Interviews, Press Releases, Stories
play play
Featured video post
July 17, 2020 All Talk, No Action: Episode 16, Presented by Warrior All Talk, No Action: Episode 16, Presented by ...
Uncategorized
play play
Featured video post
July 10, 2020 22 Questions with Clarke Petterson 22 Questions with Clarke Petterson
Uncategorized
play play
Featured video post
July 9, 2020 All Talk, No Action: Episode 15, Presented by Warrior All Talk, No Action: Episode 15, Presented by ...
Uncategorized
play play
Featured video post
July 3, 2020 22 Questions with Challen Rogers 22 Questions with Challen Rogers
Uncategorized
previous slide
previous slide

#NLL

Follow @nll on Instagram Follow @NLL
Tickets
Shop
Stream Live
Ways to Play