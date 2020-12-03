MENU

×

CLOSE

Home
News
Schedule
Standings
Alterna Cup
Teams
Stats
Players
Alerts
About
Video
B/R Live
Shop

Media Resources

Community

Careers
Contact
×

Sign up for our Newsletter


×
News

A Message From NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz

03.12.2020

STANDINGS

Pos Team W L

East Division
1. New England 8 3
2. Georgia 7 5
3. Philadelphia 8 6

North Division
1. Halifax 8 4
2. Toronto 7 4
3. Buffalo 7 4

West Division
1. Saskatchewan 7 3
2. Colorado 7 6
3. San Diego 6 6
See Full Standings
Feb. 23
Huddle Up: Logan Schuss & Granny Beast
Feb. 22
Dane Dobbie's OT winner over Georgia
Feb. 13
2020 Alterna Cup Trophy
Share
Related Articles:
Mar. 12
NLL Statement on Game Play (March 12, 2020)
Mar. 11
National Lacrosse League Temporarily Limits Locker Room Access To Only Players and Essential Staff
Mar. 10
Huddle Up: Myles Jones
Mar. 5
The Rundown: Week 15