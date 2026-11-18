Joey Spallina and Chad Palumbo suit up for Calgary!

Joey Spallina has his Roughnecks jersey on, and fellow first-round pick Chad Palumbo is right there with him. Spallina on the right, Palumbo on the left. Calgary fans have been waiting for this view since draft night.

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Shanks looks right at home in Vegas

“He’s a Desert Dog” hits a little differently once you see the jersey. Here’s your first look at Shanks in Las Vegas colors.

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Silas Richmond is Rocking Already

Two games in Toronto blue. Five goals. The No. 2 overall pick out of UAlbany scored twice and added an assist in his preseason debut against Saskatchewan, then buried a hat trick in Toronto’s 10–9 win over San Diego.

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From Syracuse orange to Knighthawks Teal

New York lacrosse fans already know Finn Thomson. After watching him at Syracuse, they get to follow the No. 1 overall pick a little farther west as he starts his NLL career in Rochester.

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The Bandits Squared Up with the Desert Dogs

Buffalo opened with a 15–7 win in Rochester behind four goals from Ian MacKay and hat tricks from newcomers Dalton Young and Nathan Grenon. Next came Las Vegas in St. Catharines, where the gloves hit the turf.

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A Familiar Mammoth Squad Gets Back to Work

Dillon Ward is back in net, with Will Malcom and Andrew Kew up front. That trio helped Colorado go 12–6 and earn the No. 2 playoff seed last season, with Kew scoring 45 goals in just 12 games. The Mammoth already have a comeback win this preseason. Kew got on the board and Jameson Bucktooth scored twice in the third as Colorado rallied past Vancouver, 14–13.

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From Ivy League rivals to Swarm teammates

Georgia reached double digits with 10 goals against Oshawa. Two new names to learn at Swarm camp are Yale forward David Anderson and Cornell transition man Jack Cascadden. Georgia brought the former Ivy League rivals together with the ninth and 15th overall picks.

Clarke Petterson Looks to be Back in Rhythm with the Thunderbirds

Clarke Petterson led Halifax with 90 points last season, then led the entire NLL with 40 more in the playoffs as the Thunderbirds reached the Finals. The offence is humming again this preseason. Halifax scored 18 in an 18–15 win over Colorado.

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The Gloves Already Came off in Oshawa

Oshawa put up 18 goals in a win over Georgia. Against Rochester, Ethan Walker tied it late and Dyson Williams scored 11 seconds later to put the FireWolves ahead. And as the clip shows, those two quick goals were only part of the action.

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O’Neill is Signed and Sealed in San Diego

Brennan O’Neill signed a two-year deal after San Diego took him fifth overall in the Dispersal Draft. His new teammates gave Seals fans a show in Toronto, rallying from 7–2 down to tie it at nine behind two goals apiece from Phil Caputo and Michael Weisshaar.

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Firth Flashed Potential for Rush

Sam Firth gave Rush fans in Moose Jaw a three-goal introduction. The former Ottawa forward, selected by Saskatchewan in the 2026 NLL Dispersal Draft, scored a hat trick in a 12–10 preseason win over Calgary.

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Klarich Dropped Four Goals. Then Did It Again for Vancouver.

Marcus Klarich scored four in Vancouver’s 12–7 win over Las Vegas. A week later at Rogers Arena, he put four more past Colorado. Two games, eight goals and the Warriors’ leading scorer both nights.