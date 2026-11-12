National Lacrosse League Announces 2026-27 Prime Video Broadcast Schedule for U.S. Viewers via FloSports Channel

PHILADELPHIA (Nov. 12, 2026) – The National Lacrosse League (NLL) continues to expand its reach ahead of its 40th anniversary season, announcing a 21-game slate on Prime Video for U.S. viewers via the FloSports Channel.

The debut of “NLL Saturday Showcase on Prime Video” begins Nov. 28 with a 7 p.m. ET matchup between the Georgia Swarm and the Buffalo Bandits at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. It is a rematch of last season’s playoff quarterfinal, in which Georgia ended Buffalo’s bid for a fourth consecutive NLL championship.

The games will stream on the FloSports Channel, a free, ad-supported streaming channel featuring live events, highlights and original programming from across FloSports’ content portfolio. The FloSports Channel is also available on YouTube and LG Channels, and no FloLacrosse subscription is required to watch. The games will also be available globally on the FloLacrosse YouTube channel.

“Our partnership with FloSports is a balanced distribution strategy built to serve every kind of fan,” said NLL Commissioner Brett Frood. “FloLacrosse gives our most passionate fans every game and year-round coverage in one place. The NLL Saturday Showcase on Prime Video is a free weekly window that also helps us reach people discovering our sport. Saturday night is a great night to feature the NLL, and in our 40th season, we want fans to see the speed, skill and intensity that define professional box lacrosse.”

The 2026-27 “NLL Saturday Showcase on Prime Video” schedule through December:

Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. ET: Georgia Swarm at Buffalo Bandits

Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. ET: Colorado Mammoth at Las Vegas Desert Dogs

Dec.19 at 10 p.m. ET: Oshawa FireWolves at San Diego Seals

Dec. 27 at 6 p.m. ET: Toronto Rock at Buffalo Bandits (Special Sunday edition)

“Our partnership with the National Lacrosse League is about building a bigger audience for lacrosse and giving fans more opportunities to connect with the sport. Bringing NLL games to Prime Video is another important step in that effort,” said Mark Floreani, co-founder and CEO of FloSports.

Every NLL game streams live on FloLacrosse.com and the FloSports app in the U.S. and Canada. The NLL’s full broadcast schedule is available at NLL.com.

The FloSports launch of FloLacrosse marks a significant long-term investment in lacrosse by FloSports. The channel features an extensive lineup of editorial and social programming that provide deep coverage of the NLL and sport throughout the year with weekly watch guides, rankings, previews and recaps, interviews, athlete profiles, behind-the-scenes features and postseason and offseason programming.

FloLacrosse subscribers gain full access to the FloSports portfolio, including FloHockey and more than 55,000 live events annually across more than 25 sports.

About the National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League is North America’s largest professional lacrosse league and welcomed more than 1 million fans for the fourth consecutive year during the 2025-26 season. Founded in 1986, the NLL enters its 40th anniversary season with 12 active member clubs across Canada and the United States. Its comprehensive youth participation and grassroots initiative, NLL UnBOXed™, will expand the league’s footprint to 60 communities across North America by 2028. For the latest NLL scores and news, visit NLL.com and follow the league on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and TikTok.

-NLL-