FloSports and NLL Announce Exclusive Multiyear Global Streaming Partnership

PHILADELPHIA and AUSTIN, Texas (Oct. 15, 2026) — FloSports and the National Lacrosse League (NLL) have entered into a multi-year media partnership that will make FloSports the exclusive global streaming home of the NLL.

The agreement will bring the NLL’s complete regular season, postseason and marquee league events to FloSports, beginning with the NLL’s upcoming 40th Anniversary Celebration Season this November. Game previews, highlights and wrap-ups will complement the live coverage in a dedicated content hub.

To support the new partnership, FloSports will launch FloLacrosse, an all-new destination for fans that will showcase the sport’s leading professional, collegiate, high school and amateur competitions in one place. FloLacrosse will officially debut Nov. 5 and will include:

A full range of editorial and social programming anchored by NLL events and content.

The opening of FloLacrosse subscriptions for the 2026-27 NLL season.

An introductory promotional offer and discount for NLL season ticket members.

Ahead of launch, fans can visit FloLacrosse.com to sign up for launch-day updates, learn about promotional offers, discover how to watch and find answers to frequently asked questions about the partnership.

The launch of FloLacrosse marks a significant long-term investment in lacrosse by FloSports and represents the company’s first new channel since the debut of FloCollege in 2024. The channel will feature an extensive lineup of editorial and social programming that will provide deep coverage of the NLL and the sport throughout the year. It will be supported by a knowledgeable team with close ties to the sport that will produce year-round coverage that includes weekly watch guides, rankings, previews and recaps, interviews, athlete profiles, behind-the-scenes features and postseason and offseason programming.

FloLacrosse will also feature additional box lacrosse from Major Series Lacrosse (MSL), the Arena Lacrosse League (ALL) and the Mann Cup, along with an extensive library of collegiate lacrosse across all divisions, giving fans one home for the sport at every level.

To gain the widest exposure for the league, FloSports will stream the “NLL Saturday Showcase” regular-season game of the week and the 2027 NLL Finals on the FloSports Channel, a new streaming channel currently found on Prime Video, YouTube and LG Channels. This broader distribution is designed to introduce the NLL to new audiences while directing fans to FloLacrosse for the complete season and year-round coverage of the sport.

“We’ve been eyeing the NLL for some time because it’s one of the most attractive professional leagues operating in one of the fastest-growing sports in North America,” said Mark Floreani, co-founder and CEO of FloSports. “Adding the league to the FloSports portfolio gives us the opportunity to launch a much-needed destination for the sport. FloLacrosse represents our long-term commitment to the NLL, its athletes and fans, and to growing lacrosse across North America and around the world.”

FloSports will also support the NLL with an integrated content and marketing strategy to reach existing fans while introducing the league to new audiences. In turn, FloSports will receive presenting sponsorship of recurring in-game highlights across more than 100 streamed games and at least 18 nationally distributed broadcasts.

“FloSports has a proven track record of building passionate communities around the sports it serves and is investing in lacrosse 365 days a year,” said Brett Frood, NLL commissioner. “Its content and storytelling will amplify our game and elevate our athletes, and FloLacrosse will deliver a premium experience for our fans, with every game in one place. FloSports’ FAST channel alliances will further broaden our distribution, giving tens of millions of viewers access to NLL lacrosse.”

The partnership expands FloSports’ presence in Canada, where lacrosse holds deep cultural roots and the NLL has some of its most established teams and fan communities. It complements FloHockey’s coverage of two of the Canadian Hockey League’s three member leagues and more than 22,000 annual games from leading professional, college and junior leagues, including the AHL, ECHL, OHL, QMJHL and USHL. Eight NLL clubs also share arenas with teams from FloHockey partner leagues, creating additional opportunities to connect hockey and lacrosse fans in key markets.

“Canada is our second home and a critical part of FloSports’ future,” Floreani said. “Our office in Waterloo has helped build the technology and operations that power our platform, and Canadian fans are already an important part of the communities we serve. The NLL gives us an opportunity to invest further in Canada while supporting a sport that is woven into the country’s identity.”

FloLacrosse subscribers will gain full access to the FloSports portfolio, including FloHockey and more than 55,000 live events annually across more than 25 sports. At launch, FloLacrosse will host all NLL content as FloSports begins transferring its existing lacrosse rights to the channel over the coming months. Additional lacrosse events can be found on FloLive and FloFC during this period and will be accessible with a FloLacrosse subscription.

Fans who sign up at FloLacrosse.com before Nov. 5 will be among the first notified when subscriptions and introductory offers become available.

The 2026-27 NLL schedule is available here: nll.com/schedule.

About the National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League is North America’s largest professional lacrosse league and welcomed more than 1 million fans for the fourth consecutive year during the 2025-26 season. Founded in 1986, the NLL enters its 40th anniversary season with 12 active member clubs across Canada and the United States. Its comprehensive youth participation and grassroots initiative, NLL UnBOXed™, will expand the league’s footprint to 60 communities across North America by 2028. For the latest NLL scores and news, visit NLL.com and follow the league on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and TikTok.

About FloSports

FloSports is the leading digital platform for underserved sports combining live and on-demand streaming, original programming, data, and technology to help sports grow their audiences and build sustainable businesses – from youth to professional levels.

By bringing thousands of events and communities onto one platform, Flo creates scale where none previously existed, connecting passionate fans with the sports they love while giving athletes, organizers, and rights holders the tools to reach and engage a global audience.

Flo streams more than 55,000 live events annually across sports including motorsports, wrestling, hockey, track & field, cheer, jiu-jitsu, NCAA athletics, and more. It holds more than 600 rights agreements with organizations including NASCAR, USA Wrestling, Varsity Spirit, the American Hockey League (AHL), High Limit Racing, the Tour de France, the Wanda Diamond League, and 20+ NCAA conferences, to bring world-class competition to fans around the world.

For more information, visit flosports.tv.

For information about potential media partnerships with FloSports please contact [email protected].

For information on how to watch click here: https://www.nll.com/watch-the-nll/