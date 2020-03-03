League Statement on Coronavirus

“The health, wellness, and safety of our employees, players, fans, and teams are our top priority. We are in constant contact with our teams and the arenas we play in and are taking our information directly from the CDC and medical professionals that are experts in health and safety, especially now with the Coronavirus COVID-19. We constantly update our teams with the latest available information and recommendations on how to deal with Coronavirus or any issue that could compromise the health and safety of all and will continue to do so very carefully.”

About the National Lacrosse League

