Love of the Game

The MLL and PLL returned to action these past weeks, which provides new and exciting matchups for all lacrosse fans. It is inspiring to see the sport of lacrosse played at the professional level and rivalries rekindled. Although a different experience for players and fans, it is a celebration of our core connection – lacrosse.

“The NLL congratulates the MLL on a stellar Championship series and wishes the PLL all the best as their tournament continues in the coming weeks. We are excited that the leagues are providing many of the NLL’s current and former players the opportunity to compete during this unprecedented time in sports history,” said Nick Sakiewicz, Commissioner of the NLL. “Over 75 current NLL players have or are participating in this summer’s tournaments, and we wish all the athletes and coaches the utmost success as they carry forward the spirit of lacrosse and as we prepare for our 35th season in 2021”