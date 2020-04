The NLL, in collaboration with each of its thirteen teams, launched an exclusive Spotify account. The NLL features a custom curated soundtrack for each team as well as a deep list of the player’s favorite songs from around the League. There is a NLL greatest hits playlist which brings together all the classic, anthemic sport songs which have excited our fans for over three decades as well.

To find the NLL on Spotify: https://bit.ly/NLLSpotify or search NLL in Playlists