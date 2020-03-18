NLL REDESIGNS LOGO TO HONOR FANS, PLAYERS, TEAMS, COACHES AND STAFF DURING THE SEASON STOPPAGE CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS

(Philadelphia, March 18, 2020)- The National Lacrosse League today unveiled a new logo to honor all constituencies during these challenging times. The logo contains images from all areas connected to the league and will be updated periodically as fans, players, and other interested parties send in new images.

The copy accompanying the image that was posted on the NLL social platforms and communicated to their email database was:

“We cannot celebrate our games, but we can celebrate our fans, our players, and our sport. Thanks to all in lacrosse and beyond; together we will keep growing! Stay safe, stay smart, stay engaged with us. Cannot find yourself in our new look? Send us a picture and we will add you to our team. Just tag #NLL and stay tuned.”

The NLL is providing original content from players and teams during the current stoppage of the season, all of which can be viewed on NLL Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram as well as its YouTube channel.

For More Information Contact: Katie Lavin (klavin@nll.com)