Philadelphia Hosts a Dangerous Swarm Team in a Friday Night Matchup

An East Division matchup this Friday night brings the Swarm into Philly, a rematch of the season opener for the Wings. The Wings lost in that matchup, one of only two losses for Philadelphia this season.

After losing two weeks ago in overtime to the Blackwolves, the Wings have played dominant lacrosse. Defeating the Knighthawks and the Riptide by 8 goals each, the offense has started to become one of the most lethal in the league. All eyes will be on Brett Hickey, who has scored a team high 17 goals this season, including 9 over the past 2 games.

The offense for the Swarm is deadly, too. The Thompson brothers, Miles and Lyle, are two of the most creative players the game has ever seen and have unmatched chemistry on the field. Shayne Jackson leads the team in goals and points this season.

Defensively, the Wings have stepped up their game recently. Led by Ian Llord down low and Kiel Matisz in transition, the defense for Philadelphia can quickly turn into offense. Zach Higgins has been lights out between the pipes, as well. He has only allowed 10 total goals over the past two games.

For Georgia, Mike Poulin has commanded the defense. In net he has locked it down, holding the then-undefeated Blackwolves to 10 and handing them their first loss of the season. Jason Noble locks down the opponent’s offense on the field and in transition Joel White and Jordan MacIntosh run the floor.

This game is important for both teams, seeing as the Wings are tied for the division lead and the Swarm are right behind them. A win for the Wings would push them into the sole lead of the East and prove that they are a championship contender. A win for Georgia helps them move up the standings while also moving Philadelphia down. It would also give the Swarm 2 wins over the Wings so far this season, giving the team confidence going forward.

The game faces off at 7:00 Eastern time in the Wells Fargo Center in Philly and can be seen online at B/R Live.